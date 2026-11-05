Reaffirms 2026 production and AISC guidance

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3 2026" and "YTD 2026"). Preliminary operating results for Q3 2026 were disclosed in the Company's press release dated October 13, 2026. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, November 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 2026 Highlights

Strong safety performance: High Potential Incident Frequency Rate declined 63% year-over-year to 0.79, reflecting the strong commitment to safety across the organization.

Production and costs: Consolidated gold production for the third quarter was 41,287 ounces, an 18% decrease compared to Q3 2025. In Q3 2026, cash costs per ounce of gold sold 1 increased by 36% to US$1,287, and all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold 1 increased 26% to US$1,789 compared to Q3 2025.

Revenue growth: Consolidated Q3 2026 revenue 2 increased by 9% to $251 million compared to Q3 2025. The average realized price of gold sold was US$4,279 per ounce in Q3 2026.

Gross profit and cash margin growth: In Q3 2026, gross profit increased by 4% year-over-year to $155 million and operating cash margin 1 grew by 4% to $175 million.

Net income: Q3 2026 net income increased to $89.7 million, or $0.62 earnings per share, an increase of $2.8 million compared to Q3 2025.

EBITDA 1 : EBITDA 1 was $157 million in Q3 2026, a 5% increase relative to Q3 2025.

Cash flow 1 : Q3 2026 net cash from operating activities was $102 million, or $0.71 per share 3 , while free cash flow 1 was $52 million, or $0.36 per share.

Strong liquidity position: As at September 30, 2026, the Company had liquidity of $735 million, including $380 million in cash and US$250 million of fully undrawn capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We reiterate full-year production guidance and expect a strong fourth quarter, with both Eagle River and Kiena finishing within their respective guidance ranges, albeit below the midpoint. Higher throughput at Eagle River, additional mining fronts at Kiena and exploration success underpin our longer-term growth opportunity.

"At Eagle River, our fill-the-mill strategy delivered record quarterly throughput and a 19% reduction in production costs per tonne compared with Q2. Third-quarter grade was affected by lower than expected grade in one stope and incomplete mining of one sill. Key Q4 stopes are already drilled off, and high-grade ore continues to reconcile well with our reserve model, supporting our confidence in a stronger finish.

"At Kiena, seasonal workforce planning gaps reduced equipment utilization and productivity, delaying the mining sequence. Two higher-grade Kiena Deep stopes originally scheduled for Q3 are now planned for Q4, while lower-grade Presqu'île development ore represented a larger share of third-quarter mill feed. We have identified the resourcing planning gaps and have a plan in place to improve execution. Positive grade reconciliation and Presqu'île's transition to stope production further support our Q4 outlook.

"Nearly $220 million in year-to-date free cash flow and $735 million in quarter-end liquidity give us the capacity to advance development and exploration while continuing to return capital to shareholders."

Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights

In 000s, except per units and per share amounts







Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Financial results







Revenues² 250,588 230,284 817,145 626,450 Cost of sales 75,641 61,841 235,873 181,046 Gross profit 155,447 149,005 511,474 384,551 Operating cash margin¹ 174,947 168,443 581,272 445,404 EBITDA¹ 157,491 149,509 539,343 407,178 Net income 89,723 86,923 302,560 232,092 Earnings per share 0.62 0.58 2.06 1.54 Adjusted net income¹ 89,723 86,923 305,331 228,252 Adjusted net income per share¹ 0.62 0.58 2.07 1.52 Net cash from operating activities 102,347 118,168 351,650 299,155 Operating cash flow per share³ 0.71 0.78 2.39 1.99 Net cash used in financing activities (51,171) (400) (181,267) (268) Net cash used in investing activities (62,169) (39,439) (144,314) (156,091) Free cash flow¹ 51,548 78,919 219,126 179,258 Free cash flow per share¹ 0.36 0.52 1.49 1.19









Average USD/CAD exchange rates 1.3989 1.3775 1.3847 1.3989









Operating results







Gold produced (ounces) 41,287 50,465 130,414 138,938 Gold sold (ounces) 41,800 47,400 131,500 138,600









Per ounce of gold sold¹







Cost of sales4 ($/oz) 1,810 1,305 1,794 1,306 Cost of sales4 (US$/oz) 1,294 947 1,295 934 Cash costs¹ ($/oz) 1,801 1,300 1,783 1,301 Cash costs¹ (US$/oz) 1,287 944 1,288 930 AISC¹ ($/oz) 2,503 1,954 2,420 2,009 AISC¹ (US$/oz) 1,789 1,419 1,748 1,436 Average realized price¹ ($/oz) 5,986 4,853 6,203 4,515 Average realized price¹ (US$/oz) 4,279 3,523 4,480 3,228









Financial position







Cash 379,934 265,893 379,934 265,893 Working capital5 410,298 274,495 410,298 274,495 Total assets 1,289,574 1,035,161 1,289,574 1,035,161 Current liabilities 65,821 72,371 65,821 72,371 Total liabilities 223,174 204,849 223,174 204,849

Eagle River (Ontario, Canada)

The Eagle River Mine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesdome, is an underground operation situated on approximately 400 square kilometres in northern Ontario, approximately 50 kilometres west of Wawa within the Mishibishu Greenstone Belt. Built in 1995, Eagle River has produced more than two million ounces of gold since commissioning and has an 8-year reserve mine life as at December 31, 2025.

Operational and Financial Results



Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Ore milled (tonnes) 79,820 71,575 223,990 180,208 Head grade (g/t) 10.1 15.3 10.7 15.9 Average mill recoveries (%) 95.9 97.3 96.3 96.8 Gold production (oz) 24,758 34,296 74,402 88,907 Gold sold (ounces) 24,500 32,700 74,150 87,400









Production costs per tonne milled¹ ($) 511 495 574 557









Costs per oz of gold sold ($/oz)







Operating cash margin¹ 4,200 3,673 4,318 3,304 Cost of sales 1,807 1,181 1,883 1,238 Cash costs¹ 1,798 1,176 1,873 1,233 All-in sustaining costs¹ 2,578 1,657 2,507 1,824









Costs per oz of gold sold (US$/oz)







Operating cash margin¹ 3,002 2,666 3,119 2,362 Cost of sales 1,292 857 1,361 885 Cash costs¹ 1,285 853 1,352 882 All-in sustaining costs¹ 1,843 1,203 1,810 1,304











In $000s, except per unit and per share amounts Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Gold revenue from mining operation 146,941 158,539 459,113 396,540









Cost of sales







Mining 19,157 16,242 57,226 49,333 Processing 7,545 6,334 22,604 19,264 Site administration and camp costs 14,360 12,920 45,331 37,042 Change in inventories (287) (71) 3,341 (5,212) Royalties 3,497 3,185 11,098 7,780

44,272 38,610 139,600 108,207 Silver revenue (230) (169) (701) (424) Total cash costs 44,042 38,441 138,899 107,783









Cost of sales per ounce of gold sold 1,807 1,181 1,883 1,238 Cash cost per ounce of gold sold1 1,798 1,176 1,873 1,233









Operating cash margin1 102,899 120,098 320,214 288,757









All-in sustaining costs1







Sustaining mine exploration and development 9,792 8,370 24,512 24,787 Sustaining mine capital equipment 6,193 3,360 12,981 15,071 Sustaining tailings management facility (47) 469 102 1,093 Corporate and general allocation 3,054 3,435 8,975 9,998 Payment of sustaining lease liabilities 139 107 392 676

63,173 54,182 185,861 159,408









All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold1 2,578 1,657 2,507 1,824









Cost of sales per tonne milled1 555 539 623 600 Production costs per tonne milled1 511 495 574 557









Total capital expenditures 21,010 12,836 48,021 41,950











Operating Highlights

Eagle River gold production decreased by 28% to 24,758 ounces in Q3 2026 from 34,296 ounces in Q3 2025, reflecting the initial phase of the mine's transition to a longer-life higher tonnage mine operating model as part of its fill-the-mill strategy. Tonnes increased 12%, setting a new quarterly record. Higher throughput was more than offset by a 34% decrease in average head grade, which reflects the mining sequence and the updated reserve plan. That plan brings lower-grade stopes and incremental-cut-off development ore into the mill feed alongside high-grade production. Mined grades continue to reconcile well with the reserve model.

In the first three quarters of 2026, Eagle River produced 74,402 ounces, a 16% decrease from 88,907 ounces in the same period of 2025. Tonnes processed increased 24% and grade decreased 33%.

Mill throughput of 79,820 tonnes in Q3 2026 was 12% higher than Q3 2025, reflecting improved mine and mill availability. Year-to-date throughput of 223,990 tonnes was 24% higher than in the same period in 2025, as productivity initiatives deliver more consistent tonnage to the mill.

Despite a 12% increase in tonnes processed in Q3 2026, production costs increased slightly to $511 per tonne from $495 per tonne in Q3 2025 due to inflationary pressure on wages, supplies, fuel, and insurance that have been broadly felt across the industry as well as advancing production drilling to create stope inventory, offsetting fixed cost leverage. Production costs per tonne in the first three quarters of 2026 increased by 3% to $574 per tonne compared to $557 per tonne in the first three quarters of 2025, reflecting similar factors and increased focus on maintenance in both the mine and the mill to improve availability. Production costs per tonne declined by 19% from Q2 2026 due to the increased productivity and removal of one-off items. As throughput continues to increase, we expect higher volumes to further reduce production costs per tonne.

Financial Highlights

In Q3 2026, Eagle River's gold revenue decreased by 7% to $146.9 million from $158.5 million in Q3 2025 due to a 25% decrease in ounces sold, offset by the higher average realized price of gold. During the first three quarters of 2026, Eagle River's gold revenue increased by 16% to $459.1 million from $396.5 million in the same period in 2025 due to the increase in the average realized price of gold sold, partly offset by a 15% decrease in ounces sold.

Cost of sales in Q3 2026 was $44.3 million, an increase of 15% relative to the comparative period in 2025 primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in volume-driven costs in the mine and mill operating costs, inflationary impacts, contractors and maintenance costs, costs associated with increased royalties mainly due to higher average gold price, partially offset by a change in inventory levels of $0.2 million.

Cost of sales for the first three quarters of 2026 totaled $139.6 million, a 29% increase compared to the same period in 2025. This was principally driven by an $11.2 million increase in mine and mill operating costs due to similar factors described above and increased royalties from higher gold prices, further elevated by an $8.6 million change in inventory levels.

Cash costs per ounce of gold sold increased by 53% to $1,798 (US$1,285) per ounce sold in Q3 2026 from $1,176 (US$853) per ounce sold in Q3 2025 largely due to a 25% decrease in ounces sold, inflationary impacts, contractors and maintenance costs. Similarly, cash costs per ounce of gold sold increased by 52% to $1,873 (US$1,352) per ounce sold in the first three quarters of 2026 from $1,233 (US$882) per ounce sold in the comparative period in 2025 due to increased cost of sales and a 15% decrease in ounces sold.

In Q3 2026, AISC per ounce of gold sold increased by 56% to $2,578 (US$1,843) from $1,657 (US$1,203) in Q3 2025, due to higher cash costs per ounce sold, a 31% increase in sustaining capital expenditures, and a 25% decrease in ounces sold.

During the first three quarters of 2026, AISC per ounce of gold sold increased by 37% to $2,507 (US$1,810) per ounce sold from $1,824 (US$1,304) per ounce sold in the same period in 2025, due to higher cash cost per ounce sold and a 15% decrease in ounces sold, partially offset by an 8% reduction in sustaining capital expenditures. Capital expenditures are expected to remain elevated in Q4 2026 as Eagle River advances deferred development and capital projects. Higher gold production in Q4 2026 is expected to partially offset the continued sustaining capital expenditures, resulting in lower AISC per ounce sold. Eagle River's full-year AISC per ounce sold is expected to remain within its guidance range of US$1,525 - US$1,675.

Exploration Update

Expanding the 6 Central Zone

The 6 Central Zone continues to be a priority exploration area given its intermediate depth, proximity to existing mine infrastructure and geological similarities to the 300 Zone at comparable elevations. Drilling during the third quarter continued testing down-plunge opportunities, with recent results supporting the interpretation that the high-grade trend extends at depth. Infill and conversion drilling within existing block model domains was also completed in preparation for the Company's year-end resource model updates.

Growing the 720 Falcon Zone

The 720 Falcon Zone remains a key area of focus given its shallow depth, proximity to existing mine infrastructure, down-plunge potential and opportunity for continuation further west where surface IP surveys have highlighted resistivity and chargeability anomalies. Infill and conversion drilling within existing block model domains was completed during the third quarter and are expected to be included in the Company's year-end resource model updates.

Targeting Up-Plunge Continuity at the 800 Zone

Assay results from infill drilling targeting a gap in the interpreted up-plunge continuity of mineralization support the geological interpretation and potential continuity of the 800 Zone. These results, together with higher-grade intercepts from holes testing down-plunge extensions, have further highlighted the exploration potential of the 800 Zone and increased its priority within the exploration program. Follow-up drilling is planned for the fourth quarter to further evaluate the extent and continuity of mineralization.

Growth Drilling in the 700 Zone

Assay results from growth drilling in the shallow parts of the mine continued to demonstrate thickness and grades, confirming continuation of the mineralization. Infill drilling as part of conversion has commenced and will continue for the balance of the year.

Global Model and the 300 Zone

The global model is an important component of the mine's exploration strategy, identifying opportunities to extend known mineralized zones, improve geological confidence and support future mineral resource growth and conversion. The global model is continuously updated as new geological, drilling, and other technical information becomes available. New prospective areas are added for both conversion and growth as the geological understanding of the Eagle River system evolves, while areas that have been sufficiently drill tested, or are no longer considered priorities based on technical or geological considerations, are reprioritized.

Global model targets are integrated into Eagle River's ongoing underground drilling programs, with typically three to four of the mine's five underground exploration drill rigs testing these areas. During the quarter, drilling continued across several global model targets in the deeper portions of the 300 Zone.

Surface Exploration

At the Eagle River Mine area, surface holes continued testing an area of mineralization to the east of No Name Lake, where historic widely spaced drill holes intersected mineralization. The surface holes were designed to infill and confirm continuation of No Name Lake mineralization. Results will be reported in the next quarter.

At 200 Zone, surface holes commenced a program testing the potential continuation of high-grade mineralization to the west and down plunge. Results will be reported next quarter.

At Dorset Main, Dorset West, and Cameron Iron Formation, drilling for geometallurgical sampling for leach and recovery test work, and deportment studies, was completed, with test work planned for next quarter.

Surface drilling continued at Mishi open pit, evaluating the down-plunge potential of mineralization, and expanding the continuation of near-surface mineralization as part of overall resource evaluation. Results are expected to be reported in Q4 2026.

Partial results were received from helicopter-supported scout holes drilled at Magnacon East to evaluate the sub-surface potential of quartz veins that returned high-grade assays from rock chip samples collected during semi-regional structural mapping. The assays to date support surface results, with full results to be reported next quarter.

Assay results are pending for helicopter-supported scout holes drilled at Feather River, located approximately 8 kilometres east of the Magnacon Mine, to evaluate the continuation of quartz veins and sulphide-rich horizons highlighted by previous work which included geologic mapping, local IP surveys, and scout drilling which returned anomalous intercepts.

The Mishi Deposit, Magnacon Deposit, Magnacon East target, and Feather River target are all located along the Mishibishu Deformation Zone, a 10 kilometre long under explored structural trend that remains prospective for hosting mineralization.

Kiena (Quebec, Canada)

Kiena is a high-grade underground gold mine located in Val-d'Or within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northwestern Quebec. The operation is 100% owned and operated by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. and features a fully permitted processing mill with a capacity of approximately 2,040 tonnes per day.

Operational and Financial Results



Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Ore milled (tonnes) 63,797 50,147 180,962 149,136 Head grade (g/t) 8.2 10.2 9.8 10.6 Average mill recoveries (%) 98.5 98.7 98.7 98.8 Gold production (oz) 16,529 16,169 56,012 50,031 Gold sold (oz) 17,300 14,700 57,350 51,200









Production costs per tonne milled1 ($) 492 463 532 488









Costs per oz of gold sold ($/oz)







Operating cash margin1 4,165 3,289 4,552 3,060 Cost of sales 1,813 1,580 1,679 1,423 Cash costs1 1,805 1,576 1,666 1,418 All-in sustaining costs1 2,396 2,615 2,309 2,326









Costs per oz of gold sold (US$/oz)







Operating cash margin1 2,977 2,387 3,287 2,187 Cost of sales 1,296 1,147 1,212 1,017 Cash costs1 1,290 1,144 1,204 1,014 All-in sustaining costs1 1,713 1,899 1,667 1,663











In $000s, except per unit and per share amounts Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Gold revenue from mining operation 103,277 71,512 356,631 229,241









Cost of sales







Mining 18,672 16,140 60,179 46,932 Processing 4,286 3,686 12,932 11,037 Site administration 7,413 5,767 22,159 16,441 Change in inventories 998 (2,362) 1,003 (1,571)

31,369 23,231 96,273 72,839 Silver revenue (140) (64) (700) (245) Total cash costs 31,229 23,167 95,573 72,594









Cost of sales per ounce of gold sold 1,813 1,580 1,679 1,423 Cash cost per ounce of gold sold1 1,805 1,576 1,666 1,418









Operating cash margin1 72,048 48,345 261,058 156,647









All-in sustaining costs1







Sustaining mine exploration and development 6,214 7,052 19,805 20,600 Sustaining mine capital equipment 891 3,294 4,984 13,559 Sustaining tailings management facility - 1,498 456 2,326 Corporate and general allocation 3,060 3,435 11,460 9,998 Payment of lease liabilities 58 - 142 -

41,452 38,446 132,420 119,077









All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold1 2,396 2,615 2,309 2,326









Cost of sales per tonne milled 492 463 532 488 Production costs per tonne milled1 492 463 532 488









Capital expenditures 29,210 26,306 83,661 77,414











Operating Highlights

In Q3 2026, Kiena produced 16,529 ounces, a 2% increase from 16,169 ounces in Q3 2025. Ore milled increased by 27%, reflecting additional tonnes from Presqu'île, which mined its first stope in July 2026, partially offset by lower Kiena Deep production due to the impact of seasonal workforce availability on operations in the quarter. The increase in tonnage was partially offset by a 20% decrease in average grade compared with Q3 2025 reflecting the addition of development ore from Presqu'île and the deferral of two higher-grade stopes into Q4 2026. Grade continues to reconcile well at Kiena and the Presqu'île Zone is expected to ramp up through Q4 2026, with commercial production anticipated in Q1 2027. Kiena remains focused on adherence to the mining sequence, implementing its operating model and addressing maintenance performance and workforce availability to ramp up production in Q4 2026.

Production in the first three quarters of 2026 totaled 56,012 ounces compared to 50,031 ounces in the first three quarters of 2025, reflecting contributions from Presqu'île together with increased mine sequencing flexibility at Kiena Deep from the addition of a new mining horizon. With the flexibility provided by mining two zones in Kiena Deep, the addition of Presqu'île stope ore augmented by two stopes deferred from Q3 to Q4 2026, Kiena is expected to have a strong fourth quarter.

Production costs per tonne increased to $492 in Q3 2026 from $463 in Q3 2025, due to inflationary pressure on wages, supplies, fuel, and insurance that have been broadly felt across the industry, as well as higher maintenance and contractor costs. Production costs per tonne increased to $532 in the first three quarters of 2026 from $488 in the comparative prior year period, primarily driven by similar factors, partially offset by higher tonnage throughput.

Financial Highlights

In Q3 2026, Kiena's gold revenue increased by 44% to $103.3 million from $71.5 million in Q3 2025, primarily due to a higher average realized price per ounce of gold sold and an 18% increase in ounces of gold sold. In the first three quarters of 2026, Kiena's gold revenue increased by 56% to $356.6 million from $229.2 million in the comparative period in 2025, due to the higher average realized price of gold and a 12% increase in ounces sold.

Cost of sales in Q3 2026 was $31.4 million, an increase of 35% over the comparative period in 2025 primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in volume related mine operating costs, higher maintenance and contractor costs, and inflationary pressures. Cost of sales in the first three quarters of 2026 was $96.3 million, an increase of 32% over the comparative period in 2025 primarily due to a $15.1 million increase resulting from similar factors.

Cash costs per ounce of gold sold in Q3 2026 were $1,805 (US$1,290), an increase of 15% compared to $1,576 (US$1,144) in Q3 2025 primarily due to similar factors noted in cost of sales. Cash costs per ounce of gold sold in the first three quarters of 2026 were $1,666 (US$1,204), an increase of 18% compared to $1,418 (US$1,014) in the comparative period in 2025 primarily due to higher mine unit operating costs impacted by higher maintenance and contractor costs.

AISC per ounce of gold sold decreased by 8% in Q3 2026 to $2,396 (US$1,713) from $2,615 (US$1,899) in Q3 2025 due to a 40% decrease in sustaining capital expenditures due to timing and higher ounces sold. AISC per ounce of gold sold decreased by 1% in the first three quarters of 2026 to $2,309 (US$1,667) from $2,326 (US$1,663) in the first three quarters of 2025 due to a 12% increase in ounces sold and a decrease in sustaining capital expenditures, partially offset by higher operating costs. Sustaining capital is expected to remain elevated in Q4 2026 as additional development and key projects continue to advance alongside planned production ramp-up, with full-year 2026 guidance remaining on track.

Progress at Presqu'île Zone

Development at the Presqu'île Zone progressed as anticipated during Q3 2026, with the first stope blasted in mid-July and production ramping up throughout the quarter. The production ramp-up is expected to continue through Q4 2026, with commercial production anticipated in Q1 2027.

Ramp Breakthrough

Kiena achieved a major milestone in Q2 2026 with the breakthrough of the new ramp to surface, establishing continuous ramp access and providing greater flexibility for underground material and equipment movement as mining activity increases. Completion of the ramp enables the ongoing ventilation expansion project, which is expected to double mine ventilation capacity and support increased mining activity and future productivity improvements.

Exploration Update

134 Level

Growth drilling from the 134-level exploration drift continued to evaluate the recently discovered Norbenite Footwall mineralized zone, with drill holes designed to better define its geometry, assess the continuity of mineralization and guide future drilling. Assay results are expected to be reported in the next quarter.

A combination of conversion and growth drilling from the 134-level, with two rigs targeting the ZA lenses at the top of the Footwall Zone lenses, as well as deeper inferred high-grade resource conversion. The program is focused on improving geological confidence in known mineralized zones to support potential Mineral Resource conversion, while also testing opportunities for further extensions. Results will be reported in the next quarter.

109-Level Exploration Drift

Exploration drilling from the 109-level continued to advance the VC Zone and the recently reported VZ Zone and evaluate the broader mineralized potential of this area. The rig was relocated down to the 134-level at the end of the quarter to continue the Norbenite Footwall drilling program. All Q3 assay results for the VC and VZ Zones have been received, with the most significant intercepts included in the September press release. An additional rig is planned to be mobilized back to the 109-level in early Q4 2026 to resume the VC and VZ growth and conversion drilling program.

33-Level Exploration Drift

Drilling on 33-Level was significantly slowed down during the quarter, as crews were re-tasked to other rigs as part of seasonal leave schedules. Drilling recommenced late in the quarter, and results will be reported in Q4 2026. For next quarter, the rig will be moved toward Shawkey 22 for a growth focused drill program to increase mineral inventory.

Presqu'île

Drilling shifted from delineation to growth drilling late in Q3. The current program aims to test extensions of the main PI2 lens within the 60-to-100-metre depth tranche below surface, testing the up-dip continuation of the mineralized lenses in an area that is currently outside of mineral reserve.

Surface Exploration

Barge drilling programs at Dubuisson, Tarmac/Siscoe, Northwest, and Wesdome are expected to be completed in early Q4 2026 prior to lake freeze-up. Results are expected to be reported in Q1 2027.

Following the completion of the Tarmac drill program, the barge rig was moved northwest of Siscoe Island to complete the first hole beneath the historical Siscoe Mine trend.

Drilling with a land-based rig continued at Shawkey South/Shawkey 10, evaluating the bulk tonnage style of mineralization at depth. Initial holes were successful with results recently reported. Further drilling is in progress, and a further two rigs will join and expand the drill program in Q4 2026 to expedite the delineation of the geometry and scale of the mineralized potential.

Outlook

2026 Consolidated Guidance Commentary

The following updates the Company's 2026 guidance as of the date of this document.

Consolidated Gold Production: 180,000 to 205,000 ounces (midpoint 192,500 ounces)

The Company is maintaining its initial 2026 consolidated production guidance of 180,000 to 205,000 ounces, with results expected to be below the midpoint of the range. Q4 2026 is anticipated to be the strongest quarter of the year, driven by increased throughput and ounces at Eagle River, the continued ramp-up of the Presqu'île Zone and further operational improvements at Kiena Deep.

Eagle River is expected to achieve its full-year production guidance range of 105,000 to 115,000 ounces at an average grade of 11.5-12.5 g/t. In the first three quarters of 2026, the continued integration of Global Model ore into the mine plan contributed to a 24% increase in mill throughput compared with the same period in 2025. Higher throughput is expected to drive an increase in production in Q4 2026 as the operation continues to advance its fill-the-mill strategy.

Based on year-to-date production of 56,012 ounces, Kiena is expected to achieve its production guidance of 75,000-to-90,000 ounces at an average grade of 8.0-9.5 g/t. Q4 2026 production is expected to be supported by improved operational stability at Kiena Deep and the continued ramp-up of Presqu'île.

Depreciation and Depletion: $100 million (previously $130 million)

Based on the latest technical reports and the mineral reserves published on June 24, 2026, the Company is lowering its guidance for depreciation and depletion from $130 million to $100 million.

Corporate and General

Based on current forecasts, corporate G&A could track up to 10% higher than the initial guidance of $30 million, primarily due to unplanned initiatives and pre-feasibility studies in 2026.

Cash Costs Per Ounce Sold: US$1,050 to US$1,150 (midpoint: US$1,100)

Based on our most recent forecast, full-year cash costs could track up to 10% higher than the 2026 guidance range of US$1,050 to US$1,150, primarily due to inflationary pressures.

As outlined in its original guidance (see the Company's release dated January 20, 2026), Eagle River's cash costs per ounce sold are expected to increase in 2026 over the prior year, primarily reflecting higher royalties from higher revenue.

Kiena's cash costs per ounce sold are expected to be at the upper end of guidance due to higher input costs and labour, including contractors.

All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") Per Ounce Sold: US$1,525 to US$1,700 (midpoint: US$1,613)

Consolidated AISC per ounce sold is expected to fall near the top end of the 2026 guidance range of US$1,525 to US$1,700.

While Eagle River's YTD 2026 AISC of US$1,810 per ounce sold is above its full-year guidance range of US$1,525 to US$1,675 per ounce sold, AISC per ounce sold is expected to decrease in Q4 2026 due to higher production and lower operating costs.

With YTD 2026 AISC of US$1,667 per ounce sold, Kiena remains on track to achieve its annual AISC guidance of US$1,525 to US$1,750 per ounce sold.

Total Capital Investments: $205 million

Based on our most recent forecast, full-year consolidated capital spend remains on track with guidance of $205 million.

The following table outlines Wesdome's updated 2026 guidance compared to its initial guidance set forth in the Company's press release dated January 20, 2026:

2026 Guidance Eagle River Kiena Consolidated Guidance



Previous Jan 20, 2026 Updated Aug 13, 2026 Previous Jan 20, 2026 Updated Aug 13, 2026 Previous Jan 20, 2026 Updated Aug 13, 2026 Production













Head grade (g/t) 13.0 - 14.0 11.5 - 12.5 8.0 - 9.5 8.0 - 9.5 10.0 - 12.0 10.0 - 11.0 Gold production (oz) 105,000 - 115,000 105,000 - 115,000 75,000 - 90,000 75,000 - 90,000 180,000 - 205,000 180,000 - 205,000















Operating Costs













Depreciation and depletion ($M) $55 $40 $75 $60 $130 $100 Corporate and general1 ($M) $15 $15 $15 $15 $30 $30 Exploration and evaluation2 ($M) $15 $15 $15 $15 $30 $30 Cash costs3,4 (US$/oz) $1,050 - $1,150 $1,050 - $1,150 $1,025 - $1,175 $1,025 - $1,175 $1,050 - $1,150 $1,050 - $1,150 All-in sustaining costs3,4 (US$/oz) $1,525 - $1,675 $1,525 - $1,675 $1,525 - $1,750 $1,525 - $1,750 $1,525 - $1,700 $1,525 - $1,700















Capital Investment3













Sustaining capital3 ($M) $60 $60 $50 $50 $110 $110 Growth capital3 ($M) $45 $45 $50 $50 $95 $95 Total capital investment ($M) $105 $105 $100 $100 $205 $205

















Consolidated Three-Year Outlook



2026 2027 2028 Gold Production (ounces)





Eagle River 105,000 - 115,000 100,000 - 120,000 100,000 - 120,000 Kiena 75,000 - 90,000 85,000 - 100,000 85,000 - 110,000 Total Gold Production 180,000 - 205,000 185,000 - 220,000 185,000 - 230,000







All-in Sustaining Costs (US$/oz) 1,525 - 1,700 1,600 - 1,750

Gold Production: Consolidated gold production is expected to increase from 180,000 to 205,000 ounces in 2026 to 185,000 to 230,000 ounces in 2028, reflecting stable production at Eagle River and growing contribution from Kiena.

At Eagle River, production is expected to be 100,000 to 120,000 ounces per year in 2027 and 2028, supported by increased mill utilization and a more consistent grade profile, with additional potential upside from material not included in the reserve-based mine plan.

At Kiena, production is expected to increase to 85,000 to 110,000 ounces by 2028, supported by improved execution at Kiena Deep, greater flexibility across multiple mining levels, including the Presqu'île Zone.

Margin Resilience: Consolidated AISC per ounce of gold sold is expected to be US$1,600 to US$1,750 per ounce sold in 2027 and 2028, inclusive of expected capitalized sustaining exploration, study costs, corporate G&A, and other corporate-level adjustments not included in the reserve-based site-level cost profiles presented in the technical reports.

Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's Q3 2026 financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date and time: Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET Dial-in numbers: To access the call by telephone, dial 1.646.968.2525 or 1.888.596.4144 (toll-free).

The event passcode is: 8215935. Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected. Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/926573901

Pre-registration is required for this event. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. The webcast can also be accessed from the home page of the Company's website at www.wesdome.com.

The financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be available on the Company's website at www.wesdome.com and on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca during the evening of Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a growing value-driven gold producer.

Technical Disclosure

The technical and geoscientific content of this press release have been reviewed, and approved by Peter Gula, P. Eng and General Manager of Eagle River Mine (wholly owned by Wesdome), a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as of the date of this release. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements or information with respect to: the Company's 2026 guidance and outlook, including expected consolidated and mine-level gold production, grades, depreciation and depletion, potential for up to 10% higher corporate and general and cash costs per ounce sold, AISC per ounce sold and total capital investments; expectations that consolidated production will be below the midpoint of guidance and that Q4 2026 will be the strongest production quarter of the year; expectations that Eagle River and Kiena will each achieve their full-year production guidance; the Company's three-year outlook, including expected gold production at Eagle River and Kiena in 2027 and 2028, potential upside at Eagle River from material not included in the reserve-based mine plan, and expected consolidated AISC per ounce sold in 2027 and 2028; the transition to district-scale operations and the positioning of Wesdome as a long-life mining company; the transition of Eagle River to a lower-cost, predictable and scalable, higher-throughput operating model under its fill-the-mill strategy, including continued increases in throughput and reaching the approximately 1,000 tonnes per day targeted in the technical reports; further reductions in production costs per tonne at Eagle River; expected higher Q4 2026 production at Eagle River from drilled-off stopes; Eagle River's long-term grade profile; elevated capital expenditures at Eagle River in Q4 2026 as deferred development and capital projects advance; lower AISC per ounce sold at Eagle River in Q4 2026 and the achievement of its full-year AISC guidance; Kiena's expected strong Q4 2026, including improved operational stability at Kiena Deep and the processing of deferred higher-grade Kiena Deep stopes; the continued ramp-up of the Presqu'île Zone through Q4 2026 and the anticipated commencement of commercial production in the first quarter of 2027; the development of Kiena's multi-horizon operating model and resulting operational flexibility; elevated sustaining capital at Kiena in Q4 2026 and Kiena achieving its full-year AISC guidance; the ventilation expansion project at Kiena, including the expected doubling of mine ventilation capacity and resulting increases in mining activity and productivity; exploration plans, targets, timing and expected results at Eagle River and Kiena, including planned follow-up and conversion drilling, the inclusion of drilling results in the Company's year-end resource model updates, the timing of reporting of assay results and completion of test work, and the potential for resource expansion and conversion and the extension of mineralized zones; the mobilization and relocation of drill rigs, including the addition of two rigs at Shawkey South/Shawkey 10 in Q4 2026; follow-up drilling at Shawkey 10 toward an initial shallow resource; the completion of barge drilling programs prior to lake freeze-up and the reporting of results in Q1 2027; the payment of the declared quarterly cash dividend on December 29, 2026; purchases of common shares under the renewed NCIB; and the Company's capital allocation framework, including its ability to fully fund organic growth and exploration while returning capital to shareholders through the gold price cycle and preserving flexibility to act opportunistically.

These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risk factors discussed in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers are urged to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in our most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Wesdome uses non-IFRS performance measures throughout this document as it believes that these generally accepted industry performance measures provide a useful indication of the Company's operational performance. These non-IFRS performance measures do not have standardized meanings defined by IFRS and may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The non-IFRS performance measures include:

Average realized price per ounce of gold sold

Cash costs and cash costs per ounce of gold sold

Production costs and production costs per tonne milled

Operating cash margin and operating cash margin per ounce of gold sold

Sustaining capital and growth capital

AISC and AISC per ounce of gold sold

Free cash flow and free cash flow per share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net earnings per share

EBITDA

Average Realized Price per Ounce of Gold Sold

Average realized price per ounce of gold sold is a non-IFRS measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS. Average realized price per ounce of gold sold is calculated by dividing gold revenue from the Company's mining operations for the relevant period by the ounces of gold sold. It may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings.

In $000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Revenue per financial statements 250,588 230,284 817,145 626,450 Silver revenue from mining operations (370) (233) (1,401) (669) Gold revenue from mining operations (a) 250,218 230,051 815,744 625,781









Ounces of gold sold (b) 41,800 47,400 131,500 138,600









Average realized price per ounce of gold sold CAD (c) = (a) ÷ (b) 5,986 4,853 6,203 4,515









Average USD/CAD exchange rate (d) 1.3989 1.3775 1.3847 1.3989









Average realized price per ounce of gold sold USD (c) ÷ (d) 4,279 3,523 4,480 3,228











Cash Costs and Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Sold

Cash costs per ounce of gold sold is a non-IFRS performance measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS, and may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings. The Company has included this non-IFRS performance measure throughout this document as it believes that this generally accepted industry performance measure provides a useful indication of the Company's operational performance. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, this measure is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following table provides a reconciliation of total cash costs per ounce of gold sold to cost of sales per the financial statements.

In $000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Cost of sales per financial statements (a) 75,641 61,841 235,873 181,046 Silver revenue from mining operations (370) (233) (1,401) (669) Cash costs (b) 75,271 61,608 234,472 180,377









Ounces of gold sold (c) 41,800 47,400 131,500 138,600









Cost of sales per ounce of gold sold (d) = (a) ÷ (c) 1,810 1,305 1,794 1,306 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (e) = (b) ÷ (c) 1,801 1,300 1,783 1,301









Average USD/CAD exchange rate (f) 1.3989 1.3775 1.3847 1.3989









Cost of sales per ounce of gold sold USD (d) ÷ (f) 1,294 947 1,295 934 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold USD (e) ÷ (f) 1,287 944 1,288 930











Production Costs and Production Costs per Tonne Milled

Production costs per tonne milled is a non-IFRS performance measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS, and may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings. As illustrated in the table below, this measure is calculated by adjusting cost of sales, as shown in the statements of income, for royalties and then dividing by tonnes processed through the mill. Management believes that production costs per tonne milled provides additional information regarding the performance of mining and milling operations and allows management to monitor operating costs on a more consistent basis as the per tonne milled measure reduces the cost variability associated with varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne milled, the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the production costs per tonne milled in order to be economically viable. Management is aware that this per tonne milled measure is impacted by fluctuations in throughput and thus uses this evaluation tool in conjunction with cost of sales prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure supplements cost of sales information prepared in accordance with IFRS and allows investors to distinguish between changes in cost of sales resulting from changes in production versus changes in operating performance.

In $000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Cost of sales per financial statements (a) 75,641 61,841 235,873 181,046 Royalties (3,498) (3,185) (11,098) (7,780) Production costs (b) 72,143 58,656 224,775 173,266









Ore milled (tonnes) (c) 143,617 121,722 404,952 329,344









Cost of sales per tonne milled (a) ÷ (c) 527 508 582 550 Production costs per tonne milled (b) ÷ (c) 502 482 555 526











Operating Cash Margin and Operating Cash Margin per Ounce of Gold Sold

Operating cash margin is a non-IFRS measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS, and may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings. It is calculated as the difference between gold revenue from mining operations and cash mine site operating costs (see cash costs per ounce of gold sold section above) per the Company's financial statements. The Company believes operating cash margin illustrates the performance of the Company's operating mines and enables investors to better understand the Company's performance in comparison to other gold producers who present results on a similar basis.

In $000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Gold revenue from mining operations 250,218 230,051 815,744 625,781 Cash costs 75,271 61,608 234,472 180,377 Operating cash margin 174,947 168,443 581,272 445,404









Average realized price (a) 5,986 4,853 6,203 4,515 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (b) 1,801 1,300 1,783 1,301 Operating cash margin per ounce of gold sold (a) - (b) 4,185 3,553 4,420 3,214











Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Sustaining capital expenditures are generally defined as expenditures that support the ongoing operation of the asset or business without any associated increase in capacity, asset life, or future earnings. This measure is being used by management to understand the ongoing capital cost required to maintain operations at current levels. In Q3 2026 there was a reclassification adjustment related to Eagle River exploration activities.

Growth capital expenditures are generally defined as capital expenditures that expand existing capacity, extend asset life and/or increase future earnings. This measure is used by management to understand the costs of developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production from current levels.

In $000s Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Mining properties and plant and equipment







Eagle River







Sustaining mine exploration 3,305 2,202 4,690 6,066 Sustaining mine development 6,487 6,168 19,822 18,721 Sustaining mine capital equipment 6,193 3,360 12,981 15,071 Sustaining tailings management facility (47) 469 102 1,093

15,938 12,199 37,595 40,951









Kiena







Sustaining mine exploration 829 1,563 1,262 6,026 Sustaining mine development 5,385 5,489 18,543 14,574 Sustaining mine capital equipment 891 3,294 4,984 13,559 Sustaining tailings management facility - 1,498 456 2,326

7,105 11,844 25,245 36,485 Total sustaining capital 23,043 24,043 62,840 77,436









Mines under development and plant and equipment







Growth mine development 12,141 8,733 41,789 24,196 Ramp development 765 494 1,576 965 Growth mine capital equipment 14,271 5,872 25,477 16,767 Total growth capital 27,177 15,099 68,842 41,928









Total sustaining and growth capital 50,220 39,142 131,682 119,364











AISC and AISC per Ounce of Gold Sold

AISC includes mine site operating costs incurred at the Company's mining operations, sustaining mine capital and development expenditures, mine site exploration and evaluation expenditures and equipment lease payments related to the mine operations and corporate and general expenses. The Company believes that this measure represents the total cash costs of producing gold from current operations and provides the Company and other stakeholders with additional information that illustrates its operational performance and ability to generate cash flow. This cost measure seeks to reflect the total cost of gold production from current operations on a per ounce of gold sold basis. New project and growth capital are not included.

In $000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Cost of sales, per financial statements 75,641 61,841 235,873 181,046 Silver revenue from mining operations (370) (233) (1,401) (669) Cash costs 75,271 61,608 234,472 180,377 Sustaining mine exploration and development 16,006 15,422 44,317 45,387 Sustaining mine capital equipment 7,084 6,654 17,965 28,630 Sustaining tailings management facility (47) 1,967 558 3,419 Corporate and general 6,206 9,002 27,033 22,386 Less: Corporate development and non-sustaining items (91) (2,132) (6,598) (2,390) Payment of lease liabilities 197 107 534 676 AISC (a) 104,626 92,628 318,281 278,485









Ounces of gold sold (b) 41,800 47,400 131,500 138,600









AISC per ounce of gold sold (c) = (a) ÷ (b) 2,503 1,954 2,420 2,009









Average USD/CAD exchange rate (d) 1.3989 1.3775 1.3847 1.3989









AISC per ounce of gold sold USD (c) ÷ (d) 1,789 1,419 1,748 1,436











Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated by taking net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in capital expenditures, funds held against standby letters of credit, and lease payments as reported in the Company's financial statements. Free cash flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow per share is calculated by dividing free cash flow by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

In $000s, except per share amounts Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Net cash from operating activities per financial statements (a) 102,347 118,168 351,650 299,155 Sustaining mine exploration and development (16,006) (15,422) (44,317) (45,387) Sustaining mine capital equipment (7,084) (6,654) (17,965) (28,630) Sustaining tailings management facility 47 (1,967) (558) (3,419) Growth mine exploration and development (12,906) (9,227) (43,365) (25,161) Growth mine capital equipment (14,271) (5,872) (25,477) (16,767) Funds held against standby letters of credit - - 313 143 Payment of lease liabilities (579) (107) (1,155) (676) Free cash flow (b) 51,548 78,919 219,126 179,258









Weighted average number of common shares (000s) (c) 143,953 150,946 147,228 150,384









Per share data







Operating cash flow per share (a) ÷ (c) 0.71 0.78 2.39 1.99 Free cash flow per share (b) ÷ (c) 0.36 0.52 1.49 1.19











Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net earnings per share are non-IFRS performance measures and do not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings defined by IFRS, and as well both measures may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings. Adjusted net income is calculated by removing the one-time gains and losses resulting from the disposition of non-core assets, non-recurring expenses and significant tax adjustments (mining tax recognition and exploration credit refunds) not related to the current period's income, as detailed in the table below. The Company discloses this measure, which is based on its financial statements, to assist in the understanding of the Company's operating results and financial position.

In $000s, except per share amounts Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Net income per financial statements 89,723 86,923 302,560 232,092









Adjustments for:







Non-recurring payments - - 4,263 725 Consideration for Goldshore royalty rights - - - (6,633) Total adjustments - - 4,263 (5,908) Related income tax effect - - (1,492) 2,068

- - 2,771 (3,840) Adjusted net income (a) 89,723 86,923 305,331 228,252









Basic weighted number of common shares (000s) (b) 143,953 150,946 147,228 150,384









Adjusted net earnings per share (a) ÷ (b) 0.62 0.58 2.07 1.52











EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-IFRS financial measure which excludes the following items from net income (loss): interest expense, mining and income tax expense (recovery) and depletion and depreciation. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors use EBITDA as an indicator of Wesdome's ability to generate liquidity from net cash from operating activities to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations and fund capital expenditures. EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA excludes the impact of cash costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances and therefore is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or net cash from operating activities as determined under IFRS. Other producers may calculate EBITDA differently. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income in the Company's financial statements to EBITDA.

In $000s Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025









Net income per financial statements 89,723 86,923 302,560 232,092









Adjustments for:







Mining and income tax expense 47,772 42,667 161,358 119,154 Depletion and depreciation 19,500 19,438 69,798 60,853 Non-recurring income and expenses - - 4,263 (5,908) Interest expense 496 481 1,364 987 EBITDA 157,491 149,509 539,343 407,178











Endnotes

Refer to "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements. Revenue includes $0.4 million for Q3 2026, $0.2 million for Q3 2025, $1.4 million for YTD 2026 and $0.7 million for YTD 2025, from the sale of by-product silver. Operating cash flow per share is calculated by dividing net cash from operating activities by basic weighted average number of common shares. Costs of sales per ounce of gold sold is calculated by dividing the cost of sales by the number of ounces gold sold. Working capital is the sum of current assets less current liabilities on the statements of financial position.

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