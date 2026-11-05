PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2026 - The 31st International Heritage Fair was held from October 29 to November 1, 2026, at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. Aba Prefecture Hearth Light Business Management Co., Ltd. ("Hearth Light"), an intangible cultural heritage development and operations entity jointly incubated by Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture and Qinxin Holdings, participated in the fair under the theme "Hearth Light, Heritage Light," showcasing the Qiang New Year festival, which was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Construction of the Aba Intangible Cultural Heritage Theme Park is progressing rapidly, with its opening planned for early November during the Qiang New Year celebrations. The Yingxiu International Intangible Cultural Heritage Town is also progressing in parallel. Meanwhile, the large AI model dedicated to intangible cultural heritage has completed the required regulatory filings for generative artificial intelligence services and deep synthesis algorithms in China.
Hearth Light is working to integrate cultural resources, industry scenarios, international partnerships, and digital technologies. Through a development framework centered on "Content, Scenarios, Platforms, and Technology," the company aims to expand the international reach of Aba's intangible cultural heritage.
Hashtag: HearthLight
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News Source: Hearth Light
05/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.