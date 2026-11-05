Lianlian DigiTech Inaugurates Middle East Headquarters in Dubai to Elevate Localized Payment Infrastructure

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech (02598.HK), a global payment and fintech platform, today announced the official opening of its Middle East regional office located in Gate Village, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This landmark opening follows the company's recent milestone in securing a Category 3D Payment Service Provider license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This expansion marks a pivotal step in Lianlian DigiTech's long-term commitment to the region. Established within DIFC, the company looks forward to fostering a collaborative partnership aimed at shared growth-combining DIFC's world-class financial infrastructure with Lianlian DigiTech's global network and localized expertise to deliver seamless cross-border payment and comprehensive treasury management solutions.

Rooted in DIFC: Strengthening Localized Capabilities & Strategic Synergy

Driven by the surging trade momentum across the China-UAE economic corridor, globalizing enterprises increasingly demand agile localized collection, multi-currency cash management, and cross-border vendor payout capabilities. Navigating multi-jurisdictional compliance while enhancing capital liquidity has become a core priority for businesses expanding internationally.

Standing firmly within DIFC's dynamic financial ecosystem, Lianlian DigiTech will further deepen strategic synergies with regional banks, tier-one financial institutions, and commercial partners. Designed to address complex operational scenarios, the company's localized offerings-including cross-border collections, FX hedging/conversions, and global vendor disbursements-will be delivered in strict accordance with relevant regulatory authorizations and licensing frameworks.

Empowering Trade Scenarios: Driving Treasury & Capital Efficiency

Taking a trading enterprise engaged in procurement agency business in Dubai as an example, such companies often face industry pain points such as lengthy fund turnover cycles, high multi-currency exchange costs, and complex operational workflows when receiving payments from overseas buyers, conducting multi-currency conversions, and settling payments with Chinese suppliers.

To resolve these pain points, Lianlian DigiTech has engineered an integrated, one-stop solution connecting local collections, real-time FX, and seamless vendor disbursements. By connecting the end-to-end workflow-from overseas buyer settlement to Dubai local account deposit, compliant FX settlement/real-time conversion, and express payouts to Chinese suppliers-Lianlian DigiTech empowers businesses to significantly compress fund turnover cycles, eliminate exchange cost friction, and achieve full end-to-end treasury visibility.

Addressing specific merchant requirements, Lianlian DigiTech provides robust operational support across local collections, FX conversions, and vendor payouts, assisting enterprises in streamlining their business workflows from buyer intake to supplier settlement, thereby enhancing treasury transparency and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, Lianlian DigiTech continues to consolidate its commercial ecosystem footprint in the Middle East. Building on its established partnership with regional e-commerce giant Noon, as well as supporting merchant settlements on major marketplaces like Amazon UAE and Amazon Saudi Arabia, Lianlian DigiTech provides cross-border sellers with reliable revenue repatriation and multi-currency capital liquidity. The company remains dedicated to expanding scenario-based solutions to support corporate growth across the Middle East and globally.

Capitalizing on China-GCC Synergies: Fueling Regional Growth

Positioned at the crossroads of global trade, Dubai serves as a vital commercial gateway connecting the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and broader global markets. Under the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)-which aims to double the emirate's economy and drive foreign trade to AED 25.6 trillion over the next decade-the accelerating economic ties between China and the UAE present unprecedented opportunities for digital financial infrastructure.

Lianlian DigiTech will continue to anchor its localization strategy in the Middle East, expanding strategic alliances across regional institutions and commercial platforms. By fusing its proprietary global payment architecture with deep localized insights, the company is uniquely positioned to accelerate regional trade development and power the next chapter of enterprise globalization.

About Lianlian DigiTech

Founded in 2009, Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. ("Lianlian DigiTech") is a leading global payment and financial platform, listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2024 (Stock Code: 2598.HK). Holding 68 global payment licenses and regulatory qualifications, Lianlian DigiTech delivers end-to-end digital payment solutions-including collections, payouts, acquiring, foreign exchange, virtual corporate cards, and aggregated payments-tailored to the global expansion needs of enterprises.

Pioneering future-ready financial technology, Lianlian DigiTech has deployed a proprietary full-stack Agentic AI architecture, deeply embedding intelligent agents across core operational pillars including payments, regulatory compliance, treasury management, and enterprise services. In strategic collaboration with global ecosystem leaders such as Visa and UnionPay International, the company is actively shaping a new paradigm for Agentic Payments. To date, Lianlian DigiTech has served over 13.3 million clients worldwide, with operations spanning more than 200 countries and regions, supporting settlement across 140+ currencies and integration with over 180 global e-commerce platforms.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lianlian-digitech-inaugurates-middle-east-headquarters-in-dubai-to-elevate-localized-payment-infrastructure-302930088.html