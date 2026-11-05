Yealink Brings Global Industry Leaders Together to Shape the Future of AI-Powered Workplaces

MUNICH, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink successfully hosted the Workplace Forward Summit at BMW Welt in Munich, bringing together 400 industry leaders, technology experts, enterprise customers and channel partners from across the global collaboration ecosystem. Representatives from leading technology companies, including Microsoft and Qualcomm; industry organizations such as AVIXA; Frost & Sullivan analysts; and leading system integrators joined the event to exchange perspectives on the future of work.

Under the theme "Innovate for Trust", Yealink showcased its One-Stop Solution: bringing AI-powered solutions across workplace scenarios together with a simple, unified experience in design, management and service. Looking ahead, Yealink sees AI agents transforming the full room lifecycle workflow - from design and deployment to daily use and ongoing maintenance. By bringing AI intelligence into every stage, Yealink aims to make workplace environments simpler to build, operate and maintain, even as spaces become more complex.

Different Perspectives, One Shared Vision

The summit brought together experts from across the ecosystem. Opening the discussion, Roopam Jain from Frost & Sullivan highlighted a shift in workplace priorities: from occupancy to workplace effectiveness as the new performance currency. With room video devices growing around 15% in the first half of the year, she pointed to renewed market momentum and identified three pillars shaping the future of workplaces: intelligent spaces, scalable simplicity and trust.

Driving Innovation. Bringing together platform, hardware and silicon perspectives, the Microsoft session explored the New System of Work, Yealink presented its One-Stop solution and AI forward, and Qualcomm highlighted how on-device AI is evolving cameras from capture to understanding. These perspectives came together in the Innovation Forward Panel, where industry experts explored how AI, enabled by integrated platforms and devices, will shape the future of intelligent workplaces.

Building Trust. Discussions examined trust through the lenses of security, AI adoption and industry collaboration. Prof. Dr. Dennis-Kenji Kipker outlined four essential layers of enterprise AI security, while AVIXA highlighted transparency, human control and measurable value as key to trusted AI adoption. The Trust Forward Panel further reinforced that trust must be built through secure design, reliable performance and accountable industry partnerships.

One-Stop Solution

Yealink brought its One-Stop Solution to life through One Coverage, spanning diverse workplace scenarios with AI-powered solutions, and One Experience, unifying design, management and service. Live demos showcased solutions across meeting rooms, Pro AV, SIP phones, headsets and public-area voice solutions, alongside unified management and forward-thinking AI capabilities.

In its 25th anniversary year, the Summit marked another milestone in Yealink's engagement with the ecosystem. Over the past five years, Yealink has achieved a revenue CAGR of over 19%, growing four times faster than the market average and strengthening its role in shaping the industry.

About Yealink

Yealink (300628.SZ) is a global leader in video conferencing, voice and collaboration solutions, serving customers in 140+ countries. It ranks among the world's top three video conferencing providers and leads the global SIP phone market (Frost & Sullivan).

For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com.

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