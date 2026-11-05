Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited: Telix Joins Thera4Care with TLX400-Tx to Accelerate Translation of Next Generation FAP-Targeting Theranostics

Telix Joins Thera4Care with TLX400-Tx to Accelerate Translation of Next Generation FAP-Targeting Theranostics

Thera4Care is an initiative aimed at establishing an integrated theranostics ecosystem to broaden patient access in Europe

Telix's fibroblast activation protein (FAP) targeting therapy candidate (TLX400-Tx) has been selected for evaluation with terbium-161 based on clinical potential and external scientific interest

Data generated through the collaboration are expected to help inform future development directions for this promising target.

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces that it has joined Thera4Care, an initiative aimed at establishing an integrated, collaborative ecosystem for theranostics ( thera peutic and diag nostic radiopharmaceutical s ) to broaden patient access in Europe. The project includes 27 partners from top European academic centers, healthcare providers, industry stakeholders, and patient advocacy groups.

Within its vision of making personalized theranostics an integral part of cancer care across Europe and beyond, one goal of Thera4Care is to evaluate novel approaches to targeting metastatic disease in clinical settings. The consortium has selected Telix's FAP-targeting dimer (DOTAGA.Glu.(FAPi)2), which has been validated in several clinical studies already[1], for clinical testing with terbium-161 (161Tb). Unlike lutetium-177 (177Lu), 161Tb emits not only beta particles but also Auger electrons over extremely short distances, making it uniquely suited to destroying micro-metastatic disease, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. As part of the collaboration, a Phase 1 clinical trial will explore the safety profile and preliminary activity of 161Tb-DOTAGA.Glu.(FAPi)2) in patients with FAP-expressing metastatic solid tumors with an initial focus on ovarian and pancreatic cancers and sarcomas, aligning closely with Telix's own development plans for TLX400-Tx (177Lu-DOTAGA.Glu.(FAPi)2).

Under the agreement, Telix will contribute to preclinical and clinical activities of the consortium. While initially focused on supporting the clinical evaluation of 161Tb-labelled DOTAGA.Glu.(FAPi)2, Telix may also support the consortium in preclinical evaluations in a number of different indications, where the consortium will also explore scandium-44 (44Sc), copper-64 (64Cu) and copper-67 (67Cu) labelled compounds.

David N. Cade, MBBS, Group Chief Medical Officer, Telix, commented, "Telix is excited to join Thera4Care, a collaboration of leading academic and industry partners focused on advancing theranostics research. The selection of Telix's FAPi candidate by this independent group of experts reflects its potential and the external scientific interest in the platform. Through this collaboration, Telix expects to receive preclinical and clinical data generated across multiple centers, helping to inform future development directions for this promising target."

Ken Herrmann, MD, Professor of Nuclear Medicine at the Universitätsklinikum Essen and Thera4Care clinical lead, added, "We are pleased to welcome Telix to Thera4Care and to include its validated FAP-targeting candidate in this collaborative clinical research effort. While we have quite some experience with 177Lu- and 90Y-FAPi compounds, prospectively studying 161Tb-FAPi is a unique opportunity given its emission profile and potential applicability in finding and treating micro-metastatic disease."

About Thera4Care

Thera4Care brings together partners from 14 European countries and the United States. The project is coordinated by the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli in Italy together with the industry lead GE HealthCare.

The project is co-funded under the Horizon Europe framework, and part of the Innovative Health Initiative (IHI), a public-private partnership between the European Union and the European life science industries. The Joint Undertaking (IHI JU) under grant agreement #101172788 receives support from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation program and COCIR, EFPIA, EuropaBío, MedTech Europe, Vaccines Europe, Atley Solutions, Curasight, Dosisoft, Minerva Imaging, Perspective Therapeutics and Terthera. For more information visit the IHI website or the Thera4Care website.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX) is a commercial-stage global radiopharmaceutical company, advancing targeted theranostics to improve outcomes for people with cancer across the patient journey. Theranostics pairs a precision diagnostic with a targeted therapy to both diagnose and treat disease.

Telix's commercial franchise is anchored by its precision diagnostics portfolio: Illuccix (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection), commercially available in 22 countries including the U.S., and Gozellix (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prostate imaging, and Pixclara (floretyrosine F 18) approved by the FDA for glioma imaging. The Company's late-stage therapeutic pipeline includes three investigational assets in pivotal-stage trials: TLX591-Tx (lutetium-177 (177Lu) rosopatamab tetraxetan) in prostate cancer, TLX101-Tx (iodofalan 131I) in recurrent glioblastoma, and TLX250-Tx (lutetium (177Lu) girentuximab tetraxetan) in kidney cancer, additionally complemented by a deep pipeline of next generation candidates.

Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.telixpharma.com or follow Telix on LinkedIn , X and Facebook.

Investor Relations

Media Annie Kasparian

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Charlene Jaw

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[1] Ballal et al. J Nucl Med. 2025; Ballal et al. Thyroid. 2025.

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