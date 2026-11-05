Molecular Partners to Present on DLL3-Targeting Radio-DARPin MP0712 at 2026 SNMMI Theranostics Conference and NACLC 2026

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX, NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a novel class of medicines known as DARPin therapeutics ("Molecular Partners" or the "Company"), today announced it will hold presentations on its lead Radio-DARPin candidate MP0712, co-developed with Orano Med, at two upcoming scientific conferences, including the 2026 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Theranostics Conference, taking place November 4-7 in Bethesda, MD, USA and the IASLC/ASCO 2026 North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC), taking place December 4-6 in Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

Details of the presentations

2026 SNMMI Theranostics Conference

Title: How much Target Expression is Enough? Learnings from advancing MP0712, a DLL3 Radio-DARPin for SCLC, into the clinic

Format: Oral presentation

Presenter: Daniel Steiner, Ph.D., SVP Targeted Radio Therapeutics

Session: Future of Theranostics - Part 1

Date and time: Saturday, November 7, 8:40 - 9:00 am EST

Location: Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, Bethesda, Maryland

NACLC 2026

Title: [212Pb]Pb-MP0712 in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and other Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) expressing solid tumors: Initial dose escalation data from a first-in-human Phase 1/2a study

Format: Poster presentation

Presenting author: Ticiana Leal, M.D., Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, GA

Date and time: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 4:15 - 5:45 pm MST

Location: Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona

The presentations will be made available on Molecular Partners' website after the presentations.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG (SIX, NASDAQ: MOLN) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering a novel class of medicines known as DARPin therapeutics for cancer patients underserved by existing treatment modalities. Molecular Partners focuses on the development of targeted radiotherapeutics, leveraging the unique properties of DARPin miniproteins as isotope-agnostic vector. The Company's lead medicine MP0712, targeting DLL3 and armed with 212Pb, advances in a US multicenter Phase 1/2a study for patients with small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine cancers (NCT07278479). Molecular Partners has established partnerships with industry leaders and academic centers covering the full value chain of radiotherapeutics. Molecular Partners, founded in 2004, has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit www.molecularpartners.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, EVP Corporate Finance

Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Corporate Communications

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland

laura.jeanbart@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 44 575 19 35

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including without limitation: implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of Molecular Partners' current or future product candidates; expectations regarding timing for reporting data from ongoing clinical trials or the initiation of future clinical trials; the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of Molecular Partners' product candidates and its RDT and Switch-DARPin platforms; the selection and development of future programs; Molecular Partners' collaboration with Orano Med including the benefits and results that may be achieved through the collaboration; Molecular Partners' plans to streamline its organization and related workforce reductions, and its anticipated scope, cost, timing and benefits; and Molecular Partners' expected business and financial outlook, including anticipated expenses and cash utilization for 2026 and its expectation of its current cash runway. These statements may be identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "expect", "guidance", "intend", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "will" and similar expressions, and are based on Molecular Partners' current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Molecular Partners' expectations include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Molecular Partners' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the Investors page of Molecular Partners' website at www.molecularpartners.com. In addition, this press release contains information relating to interim data as of the relevant data cutoff date, results of which may differ from topline results that may be obtained in the future.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Molecular Partners as of the date of this release, and Molecular Partners assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.