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WKN: A2PE37 | ISIN: US9586691035 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.11.26 | 18:27
42,435 US-Dollar
-3,20 % -1,405
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
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WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Western Midstream Partners, LP: Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2026 Results

  • Reported third-quarter 2026 Net income attributable to limited partners of $324.8 million, generating quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $708.3 million, which represents a 12-percent increase compared to the prior-year period, and third-quarter Distributable Cash Flow(1) of $512.3 million.
  • Reported third-quarter 2026 Cash flows provided by operating activities of $567.5 million, generating third-quarter Free Cash Flow(1) of $244.2 million.
  • Announced a third-quarter distribution of $0.930 per unit, which is consistent with the prior quarter's distribution, and reflects a distribution of $3.72 per unit on an annualized basis.
  • Reaffirming 2026 Adjusted EBITDA(2), Distributable Cash Flow(2), and Free Cash Flow(2) guidance ranges of $2.750 billion to $2.950 billion, $2.050 billion to $2.250 billion, and $1.100 billion to $1.300 billion, respectively.
  • Expect to be slightly above the high end of the 2026 total capital expenditures(3) guidance range of $850.0 million to $1.0 billion, driven by capital needs related to producers' accelerating activity and WES's investment in the Solitude Pipeline System.

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced third-quarter 2026 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $324.8 million, or $0.78 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $708.3 million and Distributable Cash Flow(1) totaling $512.3 million. Third-quarter 2026 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $567.5 million and third-quarter 2026 Free Cash Flow(1) totaled $244.2 million. Third-quarter 2026 capital expenditures(3) totaled $303.4 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gathered record natural-gas throughput of 5.9 Bcf/d, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase.
  • Achieved record natural-gas throughput in the Delaware Basin of 2.6 Bcf/d, representing a 20-percent sequential-quarter increase, mostly driven by the acquisition of Brazos Delaware II, LLC ("Brazos Delaware") in June 2026.
  • Gathered record produced-water throughput in the Delaware Basin of 3,047 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter increase.
  • As previously announced, WES acquired a 7.5-percent equity interest in the Solitude Pipeline System joint venture ("Solitude") operated by WhiteWater, consisting of two 48-inch natural-gas pipelines running from the Permian Basin to Katy, Texas, providing initial takeaway capacity of up to 2.25 Bcf/d in late 2029 and an incremental 2.25 Bcf/d in 2030.

On November 13, 2026, WES will pay its third-quarter 2026 per-unit distribution of $0.930, or $3.72 on an annualized basis, which is consistent with the prior quarter's distribution. Third-quarter 2026 Free Cash Flow(1) after distributions totaled negative $148.5 million as a result of organic growth capital expenditures.

Third-quarter 2026 natural-gas throughput(4) averaged 5.7 Bcf/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter increase. Third-quarter 2026 crude-oil and NGLs throughput(4) averaged 526 MBbls/d, a slight sequential-quarter increase. Third-quarter 2026 produced-water throughput(4) averaged 2,992 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter increase.

"WES achieved record natural-gas throughput, partnership-wide and in the Delaware Basin, driven by increased throughput from our legacy assets and a full quarter of contribution from the Brazos Delaware acquisition that closed in June," commented Oscar K. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of WES. "The Brazos integration is progressing as expected, and we anticipate tying those assets into our West Texas Complex by mid-December, enabling us to reduce offloads and generate more value for WES unitholders."

"With a greater number of wells expected to come online relative to the third quarter, we expect strong fourth-quarter results and anticipate full-year Adjusted EBITDA above the midpoint of our guidance range of $2.750 billion to $2.950 billion. This represents an increase of more than $250.0 million relative to the $2.600 billion midpoint of our original Adjusted EBITDA guidance range announced in February, or more than $150.0 million above the midpoint excluding the Brazos acquisition. This outlook follows a modest sequential decline in third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA primarily due to lower crude-oil and NGLs pricing, decreased throughput in the DJ Basin, and slightly higher operation and maintenance expense, which is typical in the third quarter. We also expect 2026 capital expenditures to be slightly above the high end of our $850.0 million to $1.0 billion guidance range, reflecting our investment in Solitude and accelerating producer activity levels."

"We expect this momentum to carry into 2027, with incremental customer activity, a full year of contribution from Brazos, the start-up of the Pathfinder pipeline, North Loving II coming online, and new gathering and processing agreements in the Powder River Basin positioning us for throughput growth across all three product lines again next year. We expect 2027 capital expenditures to be relatively in line with 2026, with approximately 80-percent directed to the Delaware Basin, our largest growth driver, which includes our investment in the Solitude pipeline and completion of North Loving II. The vast majority of the remaining capital expenditures will be directed to the Powder River Basin to support those new agreements. Our solid liquidity position and investment grade balance sheet position us to fund these growth opportunities, return substantial capital to unitholders, and continue to pursue strategic acquisitions."

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 9:00 A.M. CT

WES will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its third-quarter 2026 results. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A small number of phone lines are available for analysts; individuals should dial 888-880-3330 (Domestic) or 646-357-8766 (International) ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled conference call time. A replay of the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com for one year after the call.

For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering, transporting, recycling, treating, and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity-price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

__________________________________________________________


(1)

Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.


(2)

This release contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as the Adjusted EBITDA range, the Distributable Cash Flow range, and the Free Cash Flow range for the year ending December 31, 2026. A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA range to net cash provided by operating activities and net income (loss), a reconciliation of the Distributable Cash Flow range to net income (loss), and a reconciliation of the Free Cash Flow range to net cash provided by operating activities, is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably estimable at this time. These items, net of tax, may include, but are not limited to, impairments of assets and other charges, divestiture costs, acquisition costs, or changes in accounting principles. All of these items could significantly impact such financial measures. At this time, WES is not able to estimate the aggregate impact, if any, of these items on future period reported earnings. Accordingly, WES is not able to provide a corresponding forward-looking GAAP equivalent for the Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, or Free Cash Flow ranges.


(3)

Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.


(4)

Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 1.8% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary as of September 30, 2026, and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866.512.3523

Rhianna Disch
Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866.512.3523

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,

thousands except per-unit amounts


2026


2025

Revenues and other





Service revenues - fee based


$ 1,018,558


$ 868,253

Service revenues - product based


88,161


33,919

Product sales


95,709


50,129

Other


(8,211)


183

Total revenues and other


1,194,217


952,484

Equity income, net - related parties


18,803


16,847

Operating expenses





Cost of product


121,687


51,187

Operation and maintenance


291,456


212,385

General and administrative


87,783


64,119

Property and other taxes


20,383


15,725

Depreciation and amortization


223,776


170,323

Long-lived asset and other impairments


557


11,562

Total operating expenses


745,642


525,301

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net


(5,831)


(2,470)

Operating income (loss)


461,547


441,560

Interest expense


(116,580)


(92,353)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt


-


-

Other income (expense), net


792


1,754

Income (loss) before income taxes


345,759


350,961

Income tax expense (benefit)


6,780


2,089

Net income (loss)


338,979


348,872

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


7,073


9,257

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP


$ 331,906


$ 339,615

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):





Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP


$ 331,906


$ 339,615

General partner interest in net (income) loss


(7,122)


(7,885)

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)


$ 324,784


$ 331,730

Net income (loss) per common unit - basic


$ 0.79


$ 0.87

Net income (loss) per common unit - diluted


$ 0.78


$ 0.87

Weighted-average common units outstanding - basic


413,175


381,330

Weighted-average common units outstanding - diluted


415,055


382,788

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


thousands except number of units


September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

Total current assets


$ 1,183,310


$ 1,656,941

Net property, plant, and equipment


12,594,701


11,220,908

Other assets


2,655,948


2,120,571

Total assets


$ 16,433,959


$ 14,998,420

Total current liabilities


$ 1,452,973


$ 1,236,484

Long-term debt


8,883,595


8,195,170

Asset retirement obligations


491,139


427,858

Other liabilities


1,257,856


975,786

Total liabilities


12,085,563


10,835,298

Equity and partners' capital





Common units (413,183,736 and 408,141,366 units issued and outstanding at September 30,
2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively)


4,205,189


4,016,606

General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026, and
December 31, 2025)


3,202


4,624

Noncontrolling interests


140,005


141,892

Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital


$ 16,433,959


$ 14,998,420

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended

September 30,

thousands


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss)


$ 1,113,262


$ 1,016,186

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and
changes in assets and liabilities:





Depreciation and amortization


630,147


512,896

Long-lived asset and other impairments


1,716


12,251

(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net


16,796


8,048

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt


150


-

Change in other items, net


(189,922)


115,599

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 1,572,149


$ 1,664,980

Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures


$ (808,365)


$ (505,783)

Acquisitions from third parties


(818,723)


-

Contributions to equity investments - related parties


(27,710)


-

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings - related parties


13,988


26,000

Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties


-


162

(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other


(19,181)


3,329

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


$ (1,659,991)


$ (476,292)

Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs


$ 1,050,464


$ (1,171)

Repayments of debt


(800,505)


(1,000,589)

Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net


265,771


-

Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks


10,761


(3,114)

Distributions to Partnership unitholders


(1,146,997)


(1,051,503)

Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner


(7,578)


-

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating


(21,837)


(21,485)

Other


(37,228)


(24,002)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


$ (687,149)


$ (2,101,864)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


$ (774,991)


$ (913,176)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


819,491


1,090,464

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 44,500


$ 177,288

Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted Gross Margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted Gross Margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product. We believe Adjusted Gross Margin is an important performance measure of our operations' profitability and performance as compared to other companies in the midstream industry. Cost of product expenses include (i) costs associated with the purchase of natural gas and NGLs pursuant to our percent-of-proceeds, percent-of-product, and keep-whole contracts, (ii) costs associated with the valuation of gas and NGLs imbalances, (iii) costs associated with our obligations under certain contracts to redeliver a volume of natural gas to shippers, which is thermally equivalent to condensate retained by us and sold to third parties, and (iv) costs associated with our offload commitments with third parties providing firm-processing capacity. The electricity-related expenses included in our Adjusted Gross Margin definition relate to pass-through expenses that are recorded as operation and maintenance expense with an offset recorded as revenue for the reimbursement by certain customers.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) income tax benefit, (v) other income, (vi) other items impacting comparability with our core operating performance, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, commercial banks, and rating agencies, use, among other measures, to assess the following:

  • our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis;
  • the ability of our assets to generate cash flow to make distributions; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditures and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

WES defines Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") as Adjusted EBITDA, less Total revenues and other recognized in Adjusted EBITDA in excess of (less than) customer billings; net cash paid for (i) interest expense (net of interest income recorded in other income (expense) and non-cash capitalized interest), (ii) maintenance capital expenditures, (iii) income taxes, and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to noncontrolling interests to the extent such amounts are not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. We believe DCF provides useful information to management and investors because it is used by other companies in the midstream industry, as well as by analysts, as a supplemental performance measure to evaluate our operating performance after cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures, service revenues in excess of billings, and income taxes, and to compare our operating and financial performance with that of other publicly traded partnerships that may have different capital structures, or financing methods. We utilize DCF as a measure of the operating performance of our asset base and as such reconcile it to net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, with the adjustments intended to enhance period-over-period comparability. DCF does not reflect changes in working capital, growth capital expenditures, acquisitions, or debt or equity financing. DCF should not be viewed as a measure of our liquidity. When evaluating our liquidity, investors should focus on net cash provided by operating activities, as well as the overall statement of cash flows, and the "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

WES defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free Cash Flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free Cash Flow is the metric used to assess our ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free Cash Flow represents the amount of cash that is available in aggregate for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow are not defined in GAAP. The GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Margin is gross margin. Net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. The GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to Distributable Cash Flow is net income (loss). The GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities. Our non-GAAP financial measures (i) should not be considered as alternatives to the comparable GAAP measures or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP, (ii) have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the comparable GAAP measures, (iii) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, and (iv) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, thereby diminishing their utility as comparative measures.

Management compensates for the limitations of our non-GAAP measures as analytical tools by reviewing the comparable GAAP measures, understanding the differences, and incorporating this knowledge into its decision-making processes. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management considers in evaluating our operating results.

The following tables present reconciliations of the GAAP measures to our non-GAAP measures:

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Gross Margin



Three Months Ended

thousands


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026

Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted Gross Margin

Total revenues and other


$ 1,194,217


$ 1,224,719

Less:





Cost of product


121,687


117,440

Depreciation and amortization


223,776


205,945

Gross margin


848,754


901,334

Add:





Distributions from equity investments


24,514


24,630

Depreciation and amortization


223,776


205,945

Less:





Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues


34,108


33,410

Adjusted Gross Margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)


23,272


23,978

Adjusted Gross Margin


$ 1,039,664


$ 1,074,521






Gross margin





Gross margin for natural-gas assets (2)


$ 556,113


$ 567,265

Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (2)


103,161


116,084

Gross margin for produced-water assets (2)


203,780


216,927

Adjusted Gross Margin





Adjusted Gross Margin for natural-gas assets (2)


$ 662,699


$ 658,322

Adjusted Gross Margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (2)


141,855


153,071

Adjusted Gross Margin for produced-water assets (2)


244,813


257,257


(1)

Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 1.8% and 1.8% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.


(2)

Excludes corporate-level depreciation and amortization and other corporate-level items.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

thousands


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss)


$ 338,979


$ 415,251

Add:





Distributions from equity investments


24,514


24,630

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense


12,730


13,507

Interest expense


116,580


108,984

Income tax expense


6,780


5,152

Depreciation and amortization


223,776


205,945

Long-lived asset and other impairments


557


551

Other expense


-


329

Less:





Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net


(5,831)


(4,598)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt


-


(150)

Equity income, net - related parties


18,803


21,536

Other income


835


2,834

Items impacting comparability





Acquisition-related expenses and other, net


(12,514)


476

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)


14,275


17,719

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 708,348


$ 736,532

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 567,510


$ 534,736

Interest expense


116,580


108,984

Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net


(921)


(734)

Current income tax expense (benefit)


2,448


3,515

Other (income) expense, net


(792)


(2,834)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings - related parties


4,081


18

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net


120,046


47,756

Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net


(122,949)


(6,425)

Other items, net


24,106


69,711

Acquisition-related expenses and other, net


12,514


(476)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)


(14,275)


(17,719)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 708,348


$ 736,532

Cash flow information





Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 567,510


$ 534,736

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(317,768)


(1,107,346)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(310,008)


29,881


(1)

Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 1.8% and 1.8% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

thousands


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Distributable Cash Flow

Net income (loss)


$ 338,979


$ 415,251

Add:





Distributions from equity investments


24,514


24,630

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense


12,730


13,507

Income tax expense


6,780


5,152

Depreciation and amortization


223,776


205,945

Long-lived asset and other impairments


557


551

Other expense


-


329

Less:





Recognized service revenues - fee based in excess of (less than) customer billings


38,135


52,810

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net


(5,831)


(4,598)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt


-


(150)

Equity income, net - related parties


18,803


21,536

Items impacting comparability


(12,514)


476

Cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures


37,966


26,681

Capitalized interest


7,864


6,713

Cash paid for (reimbursement of) income taxes


(127)


10,169

Other income (net of interest income)


36


495

Distributable Cash Flow attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)


10,699


14,076

Distributable Cash Flow


$ 512,305


$ 537,157

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Distributable Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 708,348


$ 736,532

Less:





Recognized service revenues - fee based in excess of (less than) customer billings


38,135


52,810

Capitalized interest


7,864


6,713

Cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures


37,966


26,681

Cash paid for (reimbursement of) income taxes


(127)


10,169

Interest expense (net of interest income)


115,781


106,645

Distributable Cash Flow attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)


(3,576)


(3,643)

Distributable Cash Flow


$ 512,305


$ 537,157






Weighted-average common units outstanding


413,175


398,043

Weighted-average general partner units


9,061


9,061


(1)

Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 1.8% and 1.8% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

thousands


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 567,510


$ 534,736

Less:





Capital expenditures


302,300


270,339

Contributions to equity investments - related parties


25,132


810

Add:





Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings - related parties


4,081


18

Free Cash Flow


$ 244,159


$ 263,605

Cash flow information





Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 567,510


$ 534,736

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(317,768)


(1,107,346)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(310,008)


29,881

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


Inc/

(Dec)

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)

Gathering, treating, and transportation


451


427


6 %

Processing


5,018


4,597


9 %

Equity investments (1)


467


494


(5) %

Total throughput


5,936


5,518


8 %

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)


193


175


10 %

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets


5,743


5,343


7 %

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)

Gathering, treating, and transportation


426


425


- %

Equity investments (1)


109


108


1 %

Total throughput


535


533


- %

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)


9


10


(10) %

Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets


526


523


1 %

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)

Gathering, disposal, and water solutions


3,047


2,993


2 %

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)


55


54


2 %

Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets


2,992


2,939


2 %

Per-Mcf Gross margin for natural-gas assets (3)


$ 1.02


$ 1.13


(10) %

Per-Bbl Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (3)


2.10


2.39


(12) %

Per-Bbl Gross margin for produced-water assets (3)


0.73


0.80


(9) %








Per-Mcf Adjusted Gross Margin for natural-gas assets (4)


$ 1.25


$ 1.35


(7) %

Per-Bbl Adjusted Gross Margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (4)


2.93


3.21


(9) %

Per-Bbl Adjusted Gross Margin for produced-water assets (4)


0.89


0.96


(7) %


(1)

Represents our share of average throughput for investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting.


(2)

Includes (i) the 1.8% and 1.8% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively, and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.


(3)

Average for period. Calculated as Gross margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets.


(4)

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted Gross Margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


Inc/

(Dec)

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)

Operated







Delaware Basin


2,562


2,140


20 %

DJ Basin


1,482


1,547


(4) %

Powder River Basin


400


398


1 %

Other


978


895


9 %

Total operated throughput for natural-gas assets


5,422


4,980


9 %

Non-operated







Equity investments


467


494


(5) %

Other


47


44


7 %

Total non-operated throughput for natural-gas assets


514


538


(4) %

Total throughput for natural-gas assets


5,936


5,518


8 %

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)

Operated







Delaware Basin


272


265


3 %

DJ Basin


90


94


(4) %

Powder River Basin


24


27


(11) %

Other


40


39


3 %

Total operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets


426


425


- %

Non-operated







Equity investments


109


108


1 %

Total non-operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets


109


108


1 %

Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets


535


533


- %

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)

Operated







Delaware Basin


3,047


2,993


2 %

Total operated throughput for produced-water assets


3,047


2,993


2 %

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

© 2026 PR Newswire
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