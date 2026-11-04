Blue Owl Capital Corporation Announces September 30, 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) ("OBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter GAAP net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.34

Third quarter adjusted NII per share (1) of $0.33, as compared to the prior quarter of $0.34

of $0.33, as compared to the prior quarter of $0.34 Based on OBDC's supplemental dividend framework, the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a third quarter supplemental dividend of $0.01 per share

Dividends declared totaled $0.32 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 8.9% (2)

Net asset value ("NAV") per share of $14.32, as compared to $14.26 as of June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting net unrealized appreciation from higher portfolio marks and accretive share repurchases

New investment commitments for the third quarter were $891 million and sales and repayments were $634 million, as compared to $319 million of new investment commitments and $747 million of sales and repayments for the three months ended June 30, 2026

Investments on non-accrual represented 2.9% and 0.8% of the portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively, as compared to 2.8% and 0.8% as of June 30, 2026

Repurchased $35 million of common stock during the quarter, which was accretive to third quarter NAV per share

Closed on a $292 million CLO priced at S+160, marginally reducing OBDC's cost of secured financing

"We are very pleased with OBDC's results this quarter, resulting in a 10.3% annualized return on net income. Earnings continued to comfortably cover the base dividend and NAV increased 40 basis points. Our borrowers have sustained year-over-year growth and credit quality remained strong, with no new issuers added to non-accrual," said Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we are well positioned to benefit from improved market economics as investments originated at wider spreads begin to fund, while higher base rates could provide an additional tailwind as our floating-rate loans reset."

Dividend Declaration

On November 3, 2026, the Board declared a fourth quarter 2026 base dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2026, payable on or before January 15, 2027.

The Board also declared a third quarter 2026 supplemental dividend of $0.01 per share, related to the Company's third quarter 2026 earnings, for stockholders of record as of November 30, 2026, payable on or before December 15, 2026.

______________________ (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the merger between the Company and Blue Owl Capital Corp. III ("OBDE") (such merger, the "OBDE Merger"), which closed on January 13, 2025. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. (2) Dividend yield based on OBDC's annualized Q3'26 base dividend of $0.31 per share payable to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2026, annualized Q3'26 supplemental dividend of $0.01 per share payable to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2026, and Q3'26 NAV per share of $14.32 less Q3'26 supplemental dividend per share of $0.01.

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025 GAAP results:









Net investment income per share $ 0.34

$ 0.36

$ 0.37 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share $ 0.03

$ (0.22)

$ (0.12) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.37

$ 0.13

$ 0.25











Non-GAAP financial measures(1):









Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.33

$ 0.34

$ 0.36 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share $ 0.04

$ (0.21)

$ (0.11) Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.37

$ 0.13

$ 0.25











Base dividend declared per share $ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.37 Supplemental dividend declared per share $ 0.01

$ 0.02

$ -











Total investments at fair value $ 15,095,927

$ 14,955,049

$ 17,136,548 Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) $ 8,134,655

$ 7,903,533

$ 9,528,525 Total net assets $ 7,014,902

$ 7,031,759

$ 7,611,271 Net asset value per share $ 14.32

$ 14.26

$ 14.89 Net debt-to-equity 1.13x

1.11x

1.22x

______________________ (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the OBDE Merger. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had investments in 233 portfolio companies across 29 industries, with an aggregate portfolio size of $15.1 billion at fair value and an average investment size of $64.8 million at fair value.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % of Total

Fair Value % of Total

Fair Value % of Total Portfolio composition:















First-lien senior secured debt investments1 $ 11,017,777 73.1 %

$ 10,937,849 73.2 %

$ 12,755,706 74.4 % Second-lien senior secured debt investments 699,233 4.6 %

674,223 4.5 %

871,481 5.1 % Unsecured debt investments 389,154 2.6 %

377,224 2.5 %

391,717 2.3 % Specialty finance debt investments 178,964 1.2 %

171,254 1.1 %

155,201 0.9 % Preferred equity investments 275,703 1.8 %

262,536 1.8 %

565,961 3.3 % Common equity investments 713,998 4.7 %

714,693 4.8 %

694,041 4.1 % Specialty finance equity 1,407,540 9.3 %

1,426,590 9.5 %

1,302,573 7.6 % Joint ventures 413,558 2.7 %

390,680 2.6 %

399,868 2.3 % Total investments $ 15,095,927 100.0 %

$ 14,955,049 100.0 %

$ 17,136,548 100.0 %

______________________ (1) The Company considers 51%, 52% and 52% of first-lien senior secured debt investments to be unitranche loans as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Number of portfolio companies 233

229

238 Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 95.5 %

96.0 %

97.4 % Percentage of senior secured debt investments 78.9 %

78.8 %

80.4 % Weighted average spread over base rate of floating rate debt investments 5.6 %

5.6 %

5.7 % Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value 10.1 %

9.9 %

10.3 % Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at cost 10.2 %

9.9 %

10.4 % Percentage of investments on non-accrual of the portfolio at fair value 0.8 %

0.8 %

1.3 %

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, new investment commitments totaled $891 million across 14 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, new investment commitments were $319 million across 5 new portfolio companies and 8 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the principal amount funded totaled $642 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments totaled $634 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the principal amount of new investments funded was $219 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $747 million.





For the Three

Months Ended

September 30,

For the Three

Months Ended

June 30,

For the Three

Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2026

2026

2025 New investment commitments:











Gross originations

$ 924,854

$ 357,074

$ 1,347,128 Less: Sell downs

(33,750)

(37,750)

(9,127) Total new investment commitments

$ 891,104

$ 319,324

$ 1,338,001 Principal amount of new investments funded:











First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 567,573

$ 208,532

$ 786,960 Second-lien senior secured debt investments

32,083

-

- Unsecured debt investments

-

-

4,694 Specialty finance debt investments

-

-

20,406 Preferred equity investments

-

-

6,961 Common equity investments

7,624

-

17,796 Specialty finance equity investments

19,697

5,239

115,151 Joint venture investments

14,531

4,844

11,473 Total principal amount of new investments funded

$ 641,508

$ 218,615

$ 963,441













Drawdowns (repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term loans, net

$ 64,909

$ 210,160

$ 106,648













Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:











First-lien senior secured debt investments(1)

$ (579,981)

$ (432,759)

$ (711,677) Second-lien senior secured debt investments

(16,500)

(33,720)

(8,000) Unsecured debt investments

-

(2,040)

- Specialty finance debt investments

-

-

- Preferred equity investments

-

(255,888)

(2,448) Common equity investments

(11,035)

(249)

(4,694) Specialty finance equity investments

(26,373)

(22,043)

(70,303) Joint venture investments

-

-

- Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (633,889)

$ (746,699)

$ (797,122)













Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(2)

14

5

13 Average new investment commitment amount in new portfolio companies

$ 56,687

$ 49,525

$ 62,419 Weighted average term for new investment commitments (in years)

5.4

6.1

5.6 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

81.1 %

100.0 %

97.4 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

18.9 %

- %

2.6 % Weighted average interest rate of new investment commitments(3)

9.3 %

8.7 %

9.0 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new debt investment

commitments at floating rates

5.2 %

4.9 %

5.0 %

_____________________ (1) Includes scheduled paydowns. (2) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (3) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 4.08%, 3.73% and 3.98% as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

Investment Income

Investment income decreased to $392 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $401 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily driven by the impact of lower non-recurring other income from the elevated level in the prior quarter, partially offset by higher dividend income. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of originations and repayments, spreads of new deployments, and base rate movements.

Expenses

Total expenses decreased to $222 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $224 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily driven by lower management fees due to a decrease in average adjusted gross assets and lower performance-based incentive fees due to lower pre-incentive fee net investment income. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period-over-period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $373 million in cash and restricted cash, $8.3 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, with $3.2 billion of undrawn capacity(1) on the Company's credit facilities and $4.3 billion of unsecured notes. The funding mix was composed of 47.8% secured and 52.2% unsecured borrowings as of September 30, 2026 on an outstanding basis. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of September 30, 2026. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

_____________________ (1) Reflects undrawn debt which is based on committed debt less debt outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and may not reflect the amount currently available due to borrowing base restrictions.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on November 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the News & Events section of OBDC's website at www.blueowlcapitalcorporation.com. To pre-register for the call, please use the following link: www.blueowlcapitalcorporation.com/webcast-registration?event_id=29495.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 737-7048

International: +1 (201) 689-8523

All callers will need to reference "Blue Owl Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the News & Events section of OBDC's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: (877) 660-6853

International: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access Code: 13763100

ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2026, OBDC had investments in 233 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $15.1 billion. OBDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDC makes them. OBDC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:

Michael Mosticchio

Head of BDC Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Andrew Williams

Head of Communications

[email protected]

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Investments at fair value $ 15,095,927

$ 14,955,049

$ 17,136,548 Total assets $ 15,636,304

$ 15,354,604

$ 17,605,091 Net asset value per share $ 14.32

$ 14.26

$ 14.89











GAAP results:









Total investment income $ 392,056

$ 401,342

$ 453,065 Net investment income $ 166,926

$ 176,173

$ 190,084 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 180,058

$ 65,739

$ 128,181











GAAP per share results:









Net investment income $ 0.34

$ 0.36

$ 0.37 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ 0.03

$ (0.22)

$ (0.12) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1) $ 0.37

$ 0.13

$ 0.25











Non-GAAP financial measures(2):









Adjusted total investment income $ 387,291

$ 395,726

$ 446,307 Adjusted net investment income $ 162,161

$ 170,557

$ 183,326 Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 180,058

$ 65,739

$ 128,181











Non-GAAP per share financial measures(2):









Adjusted net investment income $ 0.33

$ 0.34

$ 0.36 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ 0.04

$ (0.21)

$ (0.11) Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1) $ 0.37

$ 0.13

$ 0.25











Base dividend declared per share $ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.37 Supplemental dividend declared per share $ 0.01

$ 0.02

$ -











Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value 10.1 %

9.9 %

10.3 % Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at amortized cost 10.2 %

9.9 %

10.4 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 95.5 %

96.0 %

97.4 %

______________________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. (2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the OBDE Merger. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



As of September 30,

2026 (Unaudited)

As of June 30, 2026

(Unaudited)

As of September 30,

2025 (Unaudited) Assets











Investments at fair value:











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $12,900,974,

$12,793,396, and $14,887,896, respectively)

$ 12,588,183

$ 12,439,882

$ 14,868,718 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $171,708 and

$190,543, and $117,120, respectively)

119,861

142,746

74,987 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $2,161,089, and

$2,129,577, and $2,044,382, respectively)

2,387,883

2,372,421

2,192,843 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $15,233,771, $15,113,516,

and $17,049,398, respectively)

15,095,927

14,955,049

17,136,548 Cash (restricted cash of $65,227, $20,399, and $46,999, respectively)

371,361

237,438

317,183 Foreign cash (cost of $1,836, $625, and $4,109, respectively)

1,814

611

4,116 Interest and dividend receivable

94,777

91,333

105,395 Receivable from a controlled affiliate

31,873

33,012

25,165 Prepaid expenses and other assets

40,552

37,161

16,684 Total Assets

$ 15,636,304

$ 15,354,604

$ 17,605,091 Liabilities











Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $91,962, $101,772, and

$100,312, respectively)

$ 8,134,655

$ 7,903,533

$ 9,528,525 Distribution payable

151,909

152,874

189,088 Management fee payable

55,963

57,348

62,098 Incentive fee payable

34,371

36,156

38,822 Payables to affiliates

4,937

8,457

12,842 Payable for investments purchased

51,315

-

9,997 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

188,252

164,477

152,448 Total Liabilities

$ 8,621,402

$ 8,322,845

$ 9,993,820 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)











Net Assets











Common shares $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 490,029,636,

493,142,569, and 511,048,237 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

$ 4,900

$ 4,931

$ 5,111 Additional paid-in-capital

7,406,868

7,442,001

7,673,114 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

(396,866)

(415,173)

(66,954) Total Net Assets

$ 7,014,902

$ 7,031,759

$ 7,611,271 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 15,636,304

$ 15,354,604

$ 17,605,091 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.32

$ 14.26

$ 14.89

______________________ Refer to "Note 8 - Commitments and Contingencies" within the 10-Q for additional details.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September

30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September

30, 2025

September

30, 2026

September

30, 2025 Investment Income



















Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:



















Interest income

$ 276,043

$ 272,242

$ 349,053

$ 840,209

$ 1,090,278 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income

26,333

29,145

28,072

82,712

93,045 Dividend income

20,336

17,971

22,224

58,516

64,565 Other income

4,561

19,960

4,003

27,679

14,861 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

327,273

339,318

403,352

1,009,116

1,262,749 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:



















Interest income

-

310

432

702

1,266 PIK interest income

-

169

844

257

2,748 Dividend income

2,293

3,575

16

9,063

571 Other income

7

24

26

57

96 Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments

2,300

4,078

1,318

10,079

4,681 Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:



















Interest income

11,178

10,638

10,442

29,813

29,241 PIK interest income

2,336

2,272

-

8,767

- Dividend income

48,764

44,678

37,920

131,631

106,794 Other income

205

358

33

766

89 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments

62,483

57,946

48,395

170,977

136,124 Total Investment Income

392,056

401,342

453,065

1,190,172

1,403,554 Operating Expenses



















Interest expense

$ 123,997

$ 122,983

$ 151,019

$ 381,296

$ 451,122 Management fees, net(1)

55,962

57,346

62,096

174,001

188,840 Performance based incentive fees

34,371

36,156

38,822

102,939

123,500 Professional fees

4,251

4,305

4,052

12,762

11,122 Directors' fees

445

445

633

1,335

1,273 Other general and administrative

2,888

3,222

3,267

9,195

10,477 Total Operating Expenses

221,914

224,457

259,889

681,528

786,334 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes

170,142

176,885

193,176

508,644

617,220 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)

3,216

712

3,092

6,375

9,124 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$ 166,926

$ 176,173

$ 190,084

$ 502,269

$ 608,096 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)



















Net change in unrealized gain (loss):



















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 43,004

$ (110,049)

$ (65,542)

$ (231,470)

$ 5,222 Non-controlled, affiliated investments

(4,051)

(9,673)

(25,856)

10,040

(41,267) Controlled, affiliated investments

(16,050)

20,372

27,818

46,752

61,913 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies and other transactions

(8,931)

4,049

(505)

(8,151)

16,862 Income tax (provision) benefit

(1,149)

(207)

(1,490)

(649)

(3,252) Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

12,823

(95,508)

(65,575)

(183,478)

39,478 Net realized gain (loss):



















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (10,243)

$ (9,477)

$ (1,298)

$ (9,047)

$ (132,396) Non-controlled, affiliated investments

-

1,427

-

(37,795)

- Controlled, affiliated investments

-

(6,032)

-

(62,388)

- Foreign currency transactions

10,552

(844)

4,970

11,854

(6,858) Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)

309

(14,926)

3,672

(97,376)

(139,254) Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

13,132

(110,434)

(61,903)

(280,854)

(99,776) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 180,058

$ 65,739

$ 128,181

$ 221,415

$ 508,320 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 0.37

$ 0.13

$ 0.25

$ 0.45

$ 1.01 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted

492,260,158

495,377,115

511,048,237

495,489,300

505,700,153

______________________ Refer to "Note 3 - Agreements and Related Party Transactions" within the 10-Q for additional details on management fee waiver.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the OBDE Merger. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

"Adjusted Total Investment Income" and "Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share": represents total investment income excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger.

and represents total investment income excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger. "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share": represents net investment income, excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger.

and represents net investment income, excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger. "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses)" and "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) Per Share": represents net realized and unrealized gains (losses) excluding any net realized and unrealized gains (losses) resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger.

and represents net realized and unrealized gains (losses) excluding any net realized and unrealized gains (losses) resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger. "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share": represents the sum of (i) Adjusted Net Investment Income and (ii) Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses).

The OBDE Merger was accounted for as an asset acquisition in accordance with the asset acquisition method of accounting as detailed in ASC 805-50, Business Combinations-Related Issues ("ASC 805"). The consideration paid to the stockholders of OBDE was allocated to the individual assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on the relative fair values of the net identifiable assets acquired other than "non-qualifying" assets, which established a new cost basis for the acquired investments under ASC 805 that, in aggregate, was different than the historical cost basis of the acquired investments prior to the OBDE Merger. Additionally, immediately following the completion of the OBDE Merger, the acquired investments were marked to their respective fair values under ASC 820, Fair Value Measurements, which resulted in unrealized appreciation/depreciation. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on debt investments acquired will accrete/amortize over the life of each respective debt investment through interest income, with a corresponding adjustment recorded to unrealized appreciation/depreciation on such investment acquired through its ultimate disposition. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on equity investments acquired will not accrete/amortize over the life of such investments through interest income and, assuming no subsequent change to the fair value of the equity investments acquired and disposition of such equity investments at fair value, the Company will recognize a realized gain/loss with a corresponding reversal of the unrealized appreciation/depreciation on disposition of such equity investments acquired.

The Company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measures described above internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and to compare its financial results with those of other business development companies that have not adjusted the cost basis of certain investments pursuant to ASC 805. The Company's management believes "Adjusted Total Investment Income", "Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share", "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share" are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company without giving effect to the income resulting from the new cost basis of the investments acquired in the OBDE Merger because these amounts do not impact the fees payable to Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC (the "Adviser") under the fourth amended and restated investment advisory agreement (the "Investment Advisory Agreement") between the Company and the Adviser, and specifically as it relates to "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share". In addition, the Company's management believes that "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses)", "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) Per Share", "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share" are useful to investors as they exclude the non-cash income and gain/loss resulting from the OBDE Merger and are used by management to evaluate the economic earnings of its investment portfolio. Moreover, these metrics more closely align the Company's key financial measures with the calculation of incentive fees payable to the Adviser under the Investment Advisory Agreement (i.e., excluding amounts resulting solely from the lower cost basis of the acquired investments established by ASC 805 that would have been to the benefit of the Adviser absent such exclusion).

The following table provides a reconciliation of total investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted total investment income for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Total investment income $ 392 $ 0.80

$ 401 $ 0.81

$ 453 $ 0.89 Less: purchase discount amortization (5) (0.01)

(6) (0.01)

(7) (0.01) Adjusted total investment income(1) $ 387 $ 0.79

$ 396 $ 0.80

$ 446 $ 0.87

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $ 167 $ 0.34

$ 176 $ 0.36

$ 190 $ 0.37 Less: purchase discount amortization (5) (0.01)

(6) (0.01)

(7) (0.01) Adjusted net investment income(1) $ 162 $ 0.33

$ 171 $ 0.34

$ 183 $ 0.36

The following table provides a reconciliation of net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ 13 $ 0.03

$ (110) $ (0.22)

$ (62) $ (0.12) Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation due to the purchase discount 5 0.01

5 0.01

7 0.01 Realized gain (loss) due to the purchase discount(2) - -

1 -

- - Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(1) $ 18 $ 0.04

$ (105) $ (0.21)

$ (55) $ (0.11)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 180 $ 0.37

$ 66 $ 0.13

$ 128 $ 0.25 Less: purchase discount amortization (5) (0.01)

(6) (0.01)

(7) (0.01) Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation due to the purchase discount 5 0.01

5 0.01

7 0.01 Realized gain (loss) due to the purchase discount(2) - -

1 -

- - Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1) $ 180 $ 0.37

$ 66 $ 0.13

$ 128 $ 0.25

______________________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. (2) Per share amounts round down to less than $0.01.

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital Corporation