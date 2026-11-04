Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. Announces September 30, 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF) ("OTF" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter GAAP net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.29

Third quarter adjusted NII per share (1) of $0.29, as compared to the prior quarter of $0.30

of $0.29, as compared to the prior quarter of $0.30 Dividends totaled $0.40 per share, including a base dividend of $0.35 per share and a special dividend of $0.05 per share that was declared in connection with the listing, representing an annualized dividend yield of 9.6% (2)

All special dividends declared in connection with OTF's listing last June have now been paid

Net asset value ("NAV") per share increased to $16.62, as compared to $16.48 as of June 30, 2026

New investment commitments were $441 million and sales and repayments were $334 million

Net debt-to-equity ended at 0.94x, as compared with 0.93x as of June 30, 2026

Investments on non-accrual represented 1.8% and 1.1% of the portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively, as compared to 0.6% and 0.1% as of June 30, 2026

Repurchased $55 million of common stock during the quarter, which was accretive to third quarter NAV per share

Raised $900 million of new debt capital, including $550 million of senior unsecured notes, $250 million through a new SPV facility, and $100 million by upsizing an existing bilateral SPV

"OTF delivered a strong third quarter, with steady earnings and a rebound in NAV driving an 11.7% net income ROE," said Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see improving market sentiment toward software and technology as investors take a more balanced view of the potential impacts of AI. This market recovery, together with continued health of our borrowers and accretive share repurchases, contributed to a 0.9% increase in NAV per share."

"Investment opportunities across software and technology have become increasingly attractive, with wider spreads creating more favorable economics for lenders," said Erik Bissonnette, President. "With approximately $2.9 billion of liquidity and leverage at the low end of our target range, OTF has significant capacity to selectively deploy capital at attractive terms. We also expect higher base rates to provide an additional earnings tailwind as our floating rate loans reset, supporting ROE expansion over time."

Dividend Declarations

On November 3, 2026, the Board declared a fourth quarter 2026 base dividend of $0.35 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2026, payable on or before January 15, 2027.

A full schedule of the record and payment dates can be found on the Company's website at www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com.

______________________ (1) When applicable, adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not paid. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized

gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date. (2) Dividend yield based on OTF's annualized Q3'26 base dividend of $0.35 per share payable to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2026,

annualized Q3'26 special dividend of $0.05 per share payable to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2026, and Q3'26 NAV per share of $16.62.

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025











GAAP results:









Net investment income per share $ 0.29

$ 0.30

$ 0.28 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share $ 0.19

$ 0.03

$ 0.22 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.48

$ 0.33

$ 0.50 Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) per share $ -

$ -

$ 0.04











Non-GAAP financial measures(1)(2):









Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.29

$ 0.30

$ 0.32 Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

per share $ 0.48

$ 0.33

$ 0.54











Total investments at fair value $ 14,814,824

$ 14,680,538

$ 12,884,046 Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) $ 7,174,233

$ 7,157,528

$ 4,966,719 Total Net Assets $ 7,522,683

$ 7,539,865

$ 8,055,224 Net asset value per share $ 16.62

$ 16.48

$ 17.27 Net debt-to-equity 0.94x

0.93x

0.57x

______________________ (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial

measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures

to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for

investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of

non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. (2) Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of

cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had investments in 207 portfolio companies across 39 industries, with an aggregate portfolio size of $14.8 billion at fair value and an average investment size of $71.6 million at fair value.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % of Total

Fair Value % of Total

Fair Value % of Total Portfolio composition:















First-lien senior secured (1) $ 11,555,643 78.0 %

$ 11,444,661 77.8 %

$ 9,885,010 76.8 % Second-lien senior secured 502,234 3.4 %

478,763 3.3 %

426,867 3.3 % Unsecured debt 478,830 3.2 %

464,478 3.2 %

468,887 3.6 % Specialty finance debt 42,568 0.3 %

40,774 0.3 %

36,755 0.3 % Preferred equity 990,315 6.7 %

951,696 6.5 %

1,096,622 8.5 % Common equity 688,504 4.6 %

747,669 5.1 %

633,523 4.9 % Specialty finance equity 504,789 3.4 %

515,617 3.5 %

317,890 2.5 % Joint ventures 51,941 0.4 %

36,880 0.3 %

18,492 0.1 % Total investments $ 14,814,824 100.0 %

$ 14,680,538 100.0 %

$ 12,884,046 100.0 %

______________________ (1) The Company considers 57%, 56% and 58% of first-lien senior secured debt investments to be unitranche loans as of September 30, 2026, June 30,

2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Number of portfolio companies 207

205

185 Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 96.1 %

96.7 %

97.0 % Percentage of senior secured debt investments 81.7 %

81.4 %

80.4 % Weighted average spread over base rate of floating rate

debt investments 5.3 %

5.3 %

5.6 % Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and

income-producing securities at fair value 9.8 %

9.6 %

10.1 % Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and

income-producing securities at cost 9.6 %

9.3 %

10.2 % Percentage of investments on non-accrual of the

portfolio at fair value(1) 1.1 %

0.1 %

- %

______________________ (1) Represents less than 1% for September 30, 2025.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, new investment commitments totaled $441 million across 8 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, new investment commitments were $852 million across 6 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $317 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $334 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $551 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $222 million.





For the Three

Months Ended

September 30,

For the Three

Months Ended

June 30,

For the Three

Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands)

2026

2026

2025

New investment commitments:













Gross originations

$ 441,246

$ 864,056

$ 1,027,266

Less: Sell downs

-

(12,500)

(19,438)

Total new investment commitments

$ 441,246

$ 851,556

$ 1,007,828

Principal amount of new investments funded:













First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 264,748

$ 510,968

$ 677,923

Second-lien senior secured debt investments

8,333

-

2,384

Unsecured debt investments

-

-

4,694

Specialty finance debt investments

-

-

4,859

Preferred equity investments

-

-

5,551

Common equity investments

15,625

30,667

17,504

Specialty finance equity investments

13,697

4,989

23,488

Joint venture investments

14,156

4,719

8,124

Total principal amount of new investments funded

$ 316,559

$ 551,343

$ 744,527

















Drawdowns (repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term

loans, net

$ 78,876

$ 148,515

$ 66,197

















Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:













First-lien senior secured debt investments(1)

$ (285,876)

$ (164,447)

$ (800,957)

Second-lien senior secured debt investments

-

-

-

Unsecured debt investments

-

(2,389)

-

Specialty finance debt investments

-

-

-

Preferred equity investments

-

(25,020)

(8,568)

Common equity investments

(23,894)

(9,997)

(4,694)

Specialty finance equity investments

(24,489)

(20,494)

(34,123)

Joint venture investments

-

-

-

Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (334,259)

$ (222,347)

$ (848,342)

















Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio

companies(2)

8

6

12

Average new investment commitment amount in new portfolio

companies

$ 39,673

$ 111,258

$ 60,942

Weighted average term for new investment commitments (in

years)

3.6

6.5

6.2

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating

rates

54.7 %

100.0 %

98.9 %

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

45.3 %

- %

1.1 %

Weighted average interest rate of new investment

commitments(3)

9.1 %

9.0 %

8.6 %

Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new debt

investment commitments at floating rates

5.1 %

5.3 %

5.2 %



______________________ (1) Includes scheduled paydowns. (2) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (3) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was

4.08%, 3.73%, 3.98% as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

Investment Income

Investment income modestly increased to $341 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $338 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting modestly higher average leverage during the quarter. Other income remained relatively consistent period-over-period. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of originations and repayments, spreads of new deployments, and base rate movements.

Expenses

Total operating expenses increased to $209 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $199 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily due to increased average daily borrowings. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period-over-period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $221 million in cash, $7.3 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, including $3.2 billion of unsecured notes and $2.6 billion of undrawn capacity(1) on the Company's credit facilities. The funding mix was composed of 56.7% secured and 43.3% unsecured borrowings as of September 30, 2026 on an outstanding basis. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of September 30, 2026. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on November 5, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the News & Events section of OTF's website at www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com. To pre-register for the call, please use the following link: https://www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com/webcast-registration?event_id=16477.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 407-8629

International: +1 (201) 493-6715

All callers will need to reference "Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp." once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the News & Events section of OTF's website for one year, and via the dial-in numbers listed below for 14 days:

Domestic: (877) 660-6853

International: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access ID: 13763102

(1) Reflects undrawn debt, which is based on committed debt less debt outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and may not reflect the amount currently

available due to borrowing base restrictions.

ABOUT BLUE OWL TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF) is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. As of September 30, 2026, OTF had investments in 207 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $14.8 billion. OTF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OTF is externally managed by Blue Owl Technology Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OTF, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OTF's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OTF's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OTF makes them. OTF does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:

Michael Mosticchio

Head of BDC Investor Relations

credit-ir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Williams

Head of Communications

media@blueowl.com

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September

30, 2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Investments at fair value $ 14,814,824

$ 14,680,538

$ 12,884,046 Total assets $ 15,181,967

$ 15,054,901

$ 13,400,788 Net asset value per share $ 16.62

$ 16.48

$ 17.27











GAAP results:









Total investment income $ 341,285

$ 338,032

$ 322,590 Net investment income $ 130,609

$ 138,644

$ 130,565 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 219,257

$ 154,222

$ 234,935 Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) $ -

$ -

$ 18,199











GAAP per share results:









Net investment income $ 0.29

$ 0.30

$ 0.28 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ 0.19

$ 0.03

$ 0.22 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1) $ 0.48

$ 0.33

$ 0.50 Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) $ -

$ -

$ 0.04











Non-GAAP per share financial measures(2)(3):









Adjusted net investment income $ 0.29

$ 0.30

$ 0.32 Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from

operations $ 0.48

$ 0.33

$ 0.54











Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing

securities at fair value 9.8 %

9.6 %

10.1 % Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing

securities at amortized cost 9.6 %

9.3 %

10.2 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 96.1 %

96.7 %

97.0 %

______________________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding (2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial

measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures

to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for

investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of

non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. (3) Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of

cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



















As of September 30,

2026 (Unaudited)

As of June 30,

2026 (Unaudited)

As of September 30,

2025 (Unaudited)

Assets













Investments at fair value













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$14,096,488, $13,997,430, and $11,932,448, respectively)

$ 13,749,105

$ 13,643,875

$ 11,949,880

Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $629,156,

$854,843, and $713,080, respectively)

482,304

728,216

756,010

Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $381,669,

$150,520, and $93,994, respectively)

583,415

308,447

178,156

Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $15,107,313,

$15,002,793, and $12,739,522, respectively)

14,814,824

14,680,538

12,884,046

Cash (restricted cash of $21,690, $-, and $-, respectively)

219,158

210,276

396,921

Foreign cash (cost of $1,639, $3,435, and $225, respectively)

1,638

3,230

212

Interest and dividend receivable

103,515

114,967

83,621

Receivable from a controlled affiliate

1,219

897

-

Prepaid expenses and other assets

41,613

44,993

35,988

Total Assets

$ 15,181,967

$ 15,054,901

$ 13,400,788

Liabilities













Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $93,204, $95,067, and

$82,572, respectively)

$ 7,174,233

$ 7,157,528

$ 4,966,719

Distribution payable

181,272

183,068

186,631

Management fee payable

56,147

53,949

47,969

Incentive fee payable

27,457

29,316

55,948

Payable for investments purchased

81,413

1,558

-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

138,762

89,617

88,297

Total Liabilities

$ 7,659,284

$ 7,515,036

$ 5,345,564

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)













Net Assets













Common shares $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized;

452,612,089, 457,612,537, and 466,464,720 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively

$ 4,526

$ 4,576

$ 4,665

Additional paid-in-capital

7,422,413

7,477,530

7,687,119

Total accumulated undistributed earnings

95,744

57,759

363,440

Total Net Assets

7,522,683

7,539,865

8,055,224

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 15,181,967

$ 15,054,901

$ 13,400,788

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 16.62

$ 16.48

$ 17.27



______________________ Refer to "Note 8 - Commitments and Contingencies" within the 10-Q for additional details.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2026

2025

2026

2025 Investment Income

















Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:











Interest income $ 282,240

$ 273,492

$ 266,669

$ 824,054

$ 675,025 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 24,673

24,969

23,823

73,699

61,752 Dividend income 232

453

-

1,210

539 PIK dividend income 14,316

13,657

16,120

42,317

39,975 Other income 3,004

4,167

3,909

10,347

12,653 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments 324,465

316,738

310,521

951,627

789,944 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:















Interest income 1,112

1,641

1,600

3,782

3,833 PIK interest income 267

255

1,160

1,300

3,291 Dividend income 6,324

15,073

5,563

31,024

17,582 PIK dividend income (39)

3,405

3,292

6,733

9,494 Other income 13

23

22

58

105 Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated

investments 7,677

20,397

11,637

42,897

34,305 Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:











Dividend income 9,143

897

432

10,733

625 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated

investments 9,143

897

432

10,733

625 Total Investment Income 341,285

338,032

322,590

1,005,257

824,874 Operating Expenses

















Interest expense $ 117,295

$ 108,791

$ 85,427

$ 329,911

$ 224,440 Management fees, net(1) 56,147

53,948

47,970

164,008

96,386 Performance based incentive fees 27,457

29,316

49,737

46,088

87,230 Professional fees 3,332

3,090

2,938

9,163

9,147 Listing advisory fees -

-

-

-

4,821 Directors' fees 483

420

259

1,177

832 Other general and administrative 3,830

3,401

3,261

10,517

7,819 Total Operating Expenses 208,544

198,966

189,592

560,864

430,675 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 132,741

139,066

132,998

444,393

394,199 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense

(benefit) 2,132

422

2,433

3,829

5,931 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes 130,609

138,644

130,565

440,564

388,268 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)











Net change in unrealized gain (loss):

















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 9,041

$ 11,954

$ 9,445

$ (427,589)

$ 8,790 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (6,133)

(38,635)

52,899

(88,543)

71,334 Controlled, affiliated investments 29,722

54,299

38,330

85,677

53,016 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies and

other transactions (13,227)

7,102

2,686

(9,784)

28,654 Income tax (provision) benefit 224

-

-

303

(843) Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 19,627

34,720

103,360

(439,936)

160,951 Net realized gain (loss):

















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 53,696

$ (14,349)

$ (2,153)

$ 163,170

$ (12,412) Non-controlled, affiliated investments -

(2,020)

-

(25,176)

- Foreign currency transactions 15,325

(2,773)

3,163

14,966

(22,253) Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) 69,021

(19,142)

1,010

152,960

(34,665) Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ 88,648

$ 15,578

$ 104,370

$ (286,976)

$ 126,286 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from

Operations $ 219,257

$ 154,222

$ 234,935

$ 153,588

$ 514,554 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.48

$ 0.33

$ 0.50

$ 0.33

$ 1.32 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and

Diluted 456,177,660

460,878,695

466,720,357

460,411,307

389,912,688

______________________ Refer to "Note 3 - Agreements and Related Party Transactions" within the 10-Q for additional details on management fee waiver.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

"Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share": represent net investment income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.

and represent net investment income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date. "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share": represent net income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $ 131 $ 0.29

$ 139 $ 0.30

$ 131 $ 0.28 Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but

not payable - -

- -

18 0.04 Adjusted net investment income(1) $ 131 $ 0.29

$ 139 $ 0.30

$ 149 $ 0.32

The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, or net income) to adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (or adjusted net income) for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from

operations $ 219 $ 0.48

$ 154 $ 0.33

$ 235 $ 0.50 Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but

not payable - -

- -

18 0.04 Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting

from operations(1) $ 219 $ 0.48

$ 154 $ 0.33

$ 253 $ 0.54

______________________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding.

SOURCE Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp.