Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. Announces September 30, 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF) ("OTF" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
- Third quarter GAAP net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.29
- Third quarter adjusted NII per share(1) of $0.29, as compared to the prior quarter of $0.30
- Dividends totaled $0.40 per share, including a base dividend of $0.35 per share and a special dividend of $0.05 per share that was declared in connection with the listing, representing an annualized dividend yield of 9.6%(2)
- All special dividends declared in connection with OTF's listing last June have now been paid
- Net asset value ("NAV") per share increased to $16.62, as compared to $16.48 as of June 30, 2026
- New investment commitments were $441 million and sales and repayments were $334 million
- Net debt-to-equity ended at 0.94x, as compared with 0.93x as of June 30, 2026
- Investments on non-accrual represented 1.8% and 1.1% of the portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively, as compared to 0.6% and 0.1% as of June 30, 2026
- Repurchased $55 million of common stock during the quarter, which was accretive to third quarter NAV per share
- Raised $900 million of new debt capital, including $550 million of senior unsecured notes, $250 million through a new SPV facility, and $100 million by upsizing an existing bilateral SPV
"OTF delivered a strong third quarter, with steady earnings and a rebound in NAV driving an 11.7% net income ROE," said Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see improving market sentiment toward software and technology as investors take a more balanced view of the potential impacts of AI. This market recovery, together with continued health of our borrowers and accretive share repurchases, contributed to a 0.9% increase in NAV per share."
"Investment opportunities across software and technology have become increasingly attractive, with wider spreads creating more favorable economics for lenders," said Erik Bissonnette, President. "With approximately $2.9 billion of liquidity and leverage at the low end of our target range, OTF has significant capacity to selectively deploy capital at attractive terms. We also expect higher base rates to provide an additional earnings tailwind as our floating rate loans reset, supporting ROE expansion over time."
Dividend Declarations
On November 3, 2026, the Board declared a fourth quarter 2026 base dividend of $0.35 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2026, payable on or before January 15, 2027.
A full schedule of the record and payment dates can be found on the Company's website at www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com.
______________________
(1) When applicable, adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not paid. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized
(2) Dividend yield based on OTF's annualized Q3'26 base dividend of $0.35 per share payable to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2026,
SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of and for the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
GAAP results:
Net investment income per share
$
0.29
$
0.30
$
0.28
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share
$
0.19
$
0.03
$
0.22
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share
$
0.48
$
0.33
$
0.50
Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) per share
$
-
$
-
$
0.04
Non-GAAP financial measures(1)(2):
Adjusted net investment income per share
$
0.29
$
0.30
$
0.32
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$
0.48
$
0.33
$
0.54
Total investments at fair value
$
14,814,824
$
14,680,538
$
12,884,046
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs)
$
7,174,233
$
7,157,528
$
4,966,719
Total Net Assets
$
7,522,683
$
7,539,865
$
8,055,224
Net asset value per share
$
16.62
$
16.48
$
17.27
Net debt-to-equity
0.94x
0.93x
0.57x
______________________
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial
(2) Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of
PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had investments in 207 portfolio companies across 39 industries, with an aggregate portfolio size of $14.8 billion at fair value and an average investment size of $71.6 million at fair value.
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
($ in thousands)
Fair Value
% of Total
Fair Value
% of Total
Fair Value
% of Total
Portfolio composition:
First-lien senior secured (1)
$ 11,555,643
78.0 %
$ 11,444,661
77.8 %
$ 9,885,010
76.8 %
Second-lien senior secured
502,234
3.4 %
478,763
3.3 %
426,867
3.3 %
Unsecured debt
478,830
3.2 %
464,478
3.2 %
468,887
3.6 %
Specialty finance debt
42,568
0.3 %
40,774
0.3 %
36,755
0.3 %
Preferred equity
990,315
6.7 %
951,696
6.5 %
1,096,622
8.5 %
Common equity
688,504
4.6 %
747,669
5.1 %
633,523
4.9 %
Specialty finance equity
504,789
3.4 %
515,617
3.5 %
317,890
2.5 %
Joint ventures
51,941
0.4 %
36,880
0.3 %
18,492
0.1 %
Total investments
$ 14,814,824
100.0 %
$ 14,680,538
100.0 %
$ 12,884,046
100.0 %
______________________
(1) The Company considers 57%, 56% and 58% of first-lien senior secured debt investments to be unitranche loans as of September 30, 2026, June 30,
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Number of portfolio companies
207
205
185
Percentage of debt investments at floating rates
96.1 %
96.7 %
97.0 %
Percentage of senior secured debt investments
81.7 %
81.4 %
80.4 %
Weighted average spread over base rate of floating rate
5.3 %
5.3 %
5.6 %
Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and
9.8 %
9.6 %
10.1 %
Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and
9.6 %
9.3 %
10.2 %
Percentage of investments on non-accrual of the
1.1 %
0.1 %
- %
______________________
(1) Represents less than 1% for September 30, 2025.
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, new investment commitments totaled $441 million across 8 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, new investment commitments were $852 million across 6 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies.
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $317 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $334 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $551 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $222 million.
For the Three
For the Three
For the Three
($ in thousands)
2026
2026
2025
New investment commitments:
Gross originations
$ 441,246
$ 864,056
$ 1,027,266
Less: Sell downs
-
(12,500)
(19,438)
Total new investment commitments
$ 441,246
$ 851,556
$ 1,007,828
Principal amount of new investments funded:
First-lien senior secured debt investments
$ 264,748
$ 510,968
$ 677,923
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
8,333
-
2,384
Unsecured debt investments
-
-
4,694
Specialty finance debt investments
-
-
4,859
Preferred equity investments
-
-
5,551
Common equity investments
15,625
30,667
17,504
Specialty finance equity investments
13,697
4,989
23,488
Joint venture investments
14,156
4,719
8,124
Total principal amount of new investments funded
$ 316,559
$ 551,343
$ 744,527
Drawdowns (repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term
$ 78,876
$ 148,515
$ 66,197
Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:
First-lien senior secured debt investments(1)
$ (285,876)
$ (164,447)
$ (800,957)
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
-
-
-
Unsecured debt investments
-
(2,389)
-
Specialty finance debt investments
-
-
-
Preferred equity investments
-
(25,020)
(8,568)
Common equity investments
(23,894)
(9,997)
(4,694)
Specialty finance equity investments
(24,489)
(20,494)
(34,123)
Joint venture investments
-
-
-
Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid
$ (334,259)
$ (222,347)
$ (848,342)
Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio
8
6
12
Average new investment commitment amount in new portfolio
$ 39,673
$ 111,258
$ 60,942
Weighted average term for new investment commitments (in
3.6
6.5
6.2
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating
54.7 %
100.0 %
98.9 %
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates
45.3 %
- %
1.1 %
Weighted average interest rate of new investment
9.1 %
9.0 %
8.6 %
Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new debt
5.1 %
5.3 %
5.2 %
______________________
(1)
Includes scheduled paydowns.
(2)
Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.
(3)
Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
Investment Income
Investment income modestly increased to $341 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $338 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting modestly higher average leverage during the quarter. Other income remained relatively consistent period-over-period. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of originations and repayments, spreads of new deployments, and base rate movements.
Expenses
Total operating expenses increased to $209 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $199 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily due to increased average daily borrowings. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period-over-period.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $221 million in cash, $7.3 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, including $3.2 billion of unsecured notes and $2.6 billion of undrawn capacity(1) on the Company's credit facilities. The funding mix was composed of 56.7% secured and 43.3% unsecured borrowings as of September 30, 2026 on an outstanding basis. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of September 30, 2026. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
Conference Call Information:
The conference call will be broadcast live on November 5, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the News & Events section of OTF's website at www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com. To pre-register for the call, please use the following link: https://www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com/webcast-registration?event_id=16477.
Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:
- Domestic: (877) 407-8629
- International: +1 (201) 493-6715
All callers will need to reference "Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp." once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.
Replay Information:
An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the News & Events section of OTF's website for one year, and via the dial-in numbers listed below for 14 days:
- Domestic: (877) 660-6853
- International: +1 (201) 612-7415
- Access ID: 13763102
(1) Reflects undrawn debt, which is based on committed debt less debt outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and may not reflect the amount currently
ABOUT BLUE OWL TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP.
Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF) is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. As of September 30, 2026, OTF had investments in 207 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $14.8 billion. OTF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OTF is externally managed by Blue Owl Technology Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OTF, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OTF's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OTF's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OTF makes them. OTF does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.
INVESTOR CONTACTS
Investor Contact:
Michael Mosticchio
Head of BDC Investor Relations
credit-ir@blueowl.com
Media Contact:
Andrew Williams
Head of Communications
media@blueowl.com
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
September
June 30,
September 30,
Investments at fair value
$ 14,814,824
$ 14,680,538
$ 12,884,046
Total assets
$ 15,181,967
$ 15,054,901
$ 13,400,788
Net asset value per share
$ 16.62
$ 16.48
$ 17.27
GAAP results:
Total investment income
$ 341,285
$ 338,032
$ 322,590
Net investment income
$ 130,609
$ 138,644
$ 130,565
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$ 219,257
$ 154,222
$ 234,935
Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit)
$ -
$ -
$ 18,199
GAAP per share results:
Net investment income
$ 0.29
$ 0.30
$ 0.28
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
$ 0.19
$ 0.03
$ 0.22
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1)
$ 0.48
$ 0.33
$ 0.50
Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit)
$ -
$ -
$ 0.04
Non-GAAP per share financial measures(2)(3):
Adjusted net investment income
$ 0.29
$ 0.30
$ 0.32
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from
$ 0.48
$ 0.33
$ 0.54
Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing
9.8 %
9.6 %
10.1 %
Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing
9.6 %
9.3 %
10.2 %
Percentage of debt investments at floating rates
96.1 %
96.7 %
97.0 %
______________________
(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding
(2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial
(3) Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of September 30,
(Unaudited)
As of June 30,
(Unaudited)
As of September 30,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Investments at fair value
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of
$ 13,749,105
$ 13,643,875
$ 11,949,880
Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $629,156,
482,304
728,216
756,010
Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $381,669,
583,415
308,447
178,156
Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $15,107,313,
14,814,824
14,680,538
12,884,046
Cash (restricted cash of $21,690, $-, and $-, respectively)
219,158
210,276
396,921
Foreign cash (cost of $1,639, $3,435, and $225, respectively)
1,638
3,230
212
Interest and dividend receivable
103,515
114,967
83,621
Receivable from a controlled affiliate
1,219
897
-
Prepaid expenses and other assets
41,613
44,993
35,988
Total Assets
$ 15,181,967
$ 15,054,901
$ 13,400,788
Liabilities
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $93,204, $95,067, and
$ 7,174,233
$ 7,157,528
$ 4,966,719
Distribution payable
181,272
183,068
186,631
Management fee payable
56,147
53,949
47,969
Incentive fee payable
27,457
29,316
55,948
Payable for investments purchased
81,413
1,558
-
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
138,762
89,617
88,297
Total Liabilities
$ 7,659,284
$ 7,515,036
$ 5,345,564
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
Net Assets
Common shares $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized;
$ 4,526
$ 4,576
$ 4,665
Additional paid-in-capital
7,422,413
7,477,530
7,687,119
Total accumulated undistributed earnings
95,744
57,759
363,440
Total Net Assets
7,522,683
7,539,865
8,055,224
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$ 15,181,967
$ 15,054,901
$ 13,400,788
Net Asset Value Per Share
$ 16.62
$ 16.48
$ 17.27
______________________
Refer to "Note 8 - Commitments and Contingencies" within the 10-Q for additional details.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Investment Income
Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
Interest income
$ 282,240
$ 273,492
$ 266,669
$ 824,054
$ 675,025
Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income
24,673
24,969
23,823
73,699
61,752
Dividend income
232
453
-
1,210
539
PIK dividend income
14,316
13,657
16,120
42,317
39,975
Other income
3,004
4,167
3,909
10,347
12,653
Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated
324,465
316,738
310,521
951,627
789,944
Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:
Interest income
1,112
1,641
1,600
3,782
3,833
PIK interest income
267
255
1,160
1,300
3,291
Dividend income
6,324
15,073
5,563
31,024
17,582
PIK dividend income
(39)
3,405
3,292
6,733
9,494
Other income
13
23
22
58
105
Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated
7,677
20,397
11,637
42,897
34,305
Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:
Dividend income
9,143
897
432
10,733
625
Total investment income from controlled, affiliated
9,143
897
432
10,733
625
Total Investment Income
341,285
338,032
322,590
1,005,257
824,874
Operating Expenses
Interest expense
$ 117,295
$ 108,791
$ 85,427
$ 329,911
$ 224,440
Management fees, net(1)
56,147
53,948
47,970
164,008
96,386
Performance based incentive fees
27,457
29,316
49,737
46,088
87,230
Professional fees
3,332
3,090
2,938
9,163
9,147
Listing advisory fees
-
-
-
-
4,821
Directors' fees
483
420
259
1,177
832
Other general and administrative
3,830
3,401
3,261
10,517
7,819
Total Operating Expenses
208,544
198,966
189,592
560,864
430,675
Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes
132,741
139,066
132,998
444,393
394,199
Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense
2,132
422
2,433
3,829
5,931
Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes
130,609
138,644
130,565
440,564
388,268
Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
Net change in unrealized gain (loss):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$ 9,041
$ 11,954
$ 9,445
$ (427,589)
$ 8,790
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
(6,133)
(38,635)
52,899
(88,543)
71,334
Controlled, affiliated investments
29,722
54,299
38,330
85,677
53,016
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies and
(13,227)
7,102
2,686
(9,784)
28,654
Income tax (provision) benefit
224
-
-
303
(843)
Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
19,627
34,720
103,360
(439,936)
160,951
Net realized gain (loss):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$ 53,696
$ (14,349)
$ (2,153)
$ 163,170
$ (12,412)
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
-
(2,020)
-
(25,176)
-
Foreign currency transactions
15,325
(2,773)
3,163
14,966
(22,253)
Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)
69,021
(19,142)
1,010
152,960
(34,665)
Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
$ 88,648
$ 15,578
$ 104,370
$ (286,976)
$ 126,286
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from
$ 219,257
$ 154,222
$ 234,935
$ 153,588
$ 514,554
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
$ 0.48
$ 0.33
$ 0.50
$ 0.33
$ 1.32
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and
456,177,660
460,878,695
466,720,357
460,411,307
389,912,688
______________________
Refer to "Note 3 - Agreements and Related Party Transactions" within the 10-Q for additional details on management fee waiver.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.
- "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share": represent net investment income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.
- "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share": represent net income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:
For the Three Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$ 131
$ 0.29
$ 139
$ 0.30
$ 131
$ 0.28
Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but
-
-
-
-
18
0.04
Adjusted net investment income(1)
$ 131
$ 0.29
$ 139
$ 0.30
$ 149
$ 0.32
The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, or net income) to adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (or adjusted net income) for the periods presented:
For the Three Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from
$ 219
$ 0.48
$ 154
$ 0.33
$ 235
$ 0.50
Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but
-
-
-
-
18
0.04
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting
$ 219
$ 0.48
$ 154
$ 0.33
$ 253
$ 0.54
______________________
(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding.
SOURCE Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp.