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WKN: A419Q6 | ISIN: US0959241060 | Ticker-Symbol: F4G
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 08:03
8,400 Euro
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BLUE OWL TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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8,5509,10004.11.
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 22:06 Uhr
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Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. Announces September 30, 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF) ("OTF" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Third quarter GAAP net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.29
  • Third quarter adjusted NII per share(1) of $0.29, as compared to the prior quarter of $0.30
  • Dividends totaled $0.40 per share, including a base dividend of $0.35 per share and a special dividend of $0.05 per share that was declared in connection with the listing, representing an annualized dividend yield of 9.6%(2)
  • All special dividends declared in connection with OTF's listing last June have now been paid
  • Net asset value ("NAV") per share increased to $16.62, as compared to $16.48 as of June 30, 2026
  • New investment commitments were $441 million and sales and repayments were $334 million
  • Net debt-to-equity ended at 0.94x, as compared with 0.93x as of June 30, 2026
  • Investments on non-accrual represented 1.8% and 1.1% of the portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively, as compared to 0.6% and 0.1% as of June 30, 2026
  • Repurchased $55 million of common stock during the quarter, which was accretive to third quarter NAV per share
  • Raised $900 million of new debt capital, including $550 million of senior unsecured notes, $250 million through a new SPV facility, and $100 million by upsizing an existing bilateral SPV

"OTF delivered a strong third quarter, with steady earnings and a rebound in NAV driving an 11.7% net income ROE," said Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see improving market sentiment toward software and technology as investors take a more balanced view of the potential impacts of AI. This market recovery, together with continued health of our borrowers and accretive share repurchases, contributed to a 0.9% increase in NAV per share."

"Investment opportunities across software and technology have become increasingly attractive, with wider spreads creating more favorable economics for lenders," said Erik Bissonnette, President. "With approximately $2.9 billion of liquidity and leverage at the low end of our target range, OTF has significant capacity to selectively deploy capital at attractive terms. We also expect higher base rates to provide an additional earnings tailwind as our floating rate loans reset, supporting ROE expansion over time."

Dividend Declarations
On November 3, 2026, the Board declared a fourth quarter 2026 base dividend of $0.35 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2026, payable on or before January 15, 2027.

A full schedule of the record and payment dates can be found on the Company's website at www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com.

______________________

(1) When applicable, adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not paid. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized
gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.

(2) Dividend yield based on OTF's annualized Q3'26 base dividend of $0.35 per share payable to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2026,
annualized Q3'26 special dividend of $0.05 per share payable to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2026, and Q3'26 NAV per share of $16.62.

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


As of and for the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025







GAAP results:






Net investment income per share

$

0.29


$

0.30


$

0.28

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share

$

0.19


$

0.03


$

0.22

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share

$

0.48


$

0.33


$

0.50

Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) per share

$

-


$

-


$

0.04







Non-GAAP financial measures(1)(2):






Adjusted net investment income per share

$

0.29


$

0.30


$

0.32

Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
per share

$

0.48


$

0.33


$

0.54







Total investments at fair value

$

14,814,824


$

14,680,538


$

12,884,046

Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs)

$

7,174,233


$

7,157,528


$

4,966,719

Total Net Assets

$

7,522,683


$

7,539,865


$

8,055,224

Net asset value per share

$

16.62


$

16.48


$

17.27

Net debt-to-equity

0.94x


0.93x


0.57x

______________________

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial
measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures
to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for
investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of
non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

(2) Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of
cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had investments in 207 portfolio companies across 39 industries, with an aggregate portfolio size of $14.8 billion at fair value and an average investment size of $71.6 million at fair value.


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

($ in thousands)

Fair Value

% of Total


Fair Value

% of Total


Fair Value

% of Total

Portfolio composition:









First-lien senior secured (1)

$ 11,555,643

78.0 %


$ 11,444,661

77.8 %


$ 9,885,010

76.8 %

Second-lien senior secured

502,234

3.4 %


478,763

3.3 %


426,867

3.3 %

Unsecured debt

478,830

3.2 %


464,478

3.2 %


468,887

3.6 %

Specialty finance debt

42,568

0.3 %


40,774

0.3 %


36,755

0.3 %

Preferred equity

990,315

6.7 %


951,696

6.5 %


1,096,622

8.5 %

Common equity

688,504

4.6 %


747,669

5.1 %


633,523

4.9 %

Specialty finance equity

504,789

3.4 %


515,617

3.5 %


317,890

2.5 %

Joint ventures

51,941

0.4 %


36,880

0.3 %


18,492

0.1 %

Total investments

$ 14,814,824

100.0 %


$ 14,680,538

100.0 %


$ 12,884,046

100.0 %

______________________

(1) The Company considers 57%, 56% and 58% of first-lien senior secured debt investments to be unitranche loans as of September 30, 2026, June 30,
2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Number of portfolio companies

207


205


185

Percentage of debt investments at floating rates

96.1 %


96.7 %


97.0 %

Percentage of senior secured debt investments

81.7 %


81.4 %


80.4 %

Weighted average spread over base rate of floating rate
debt investments

5.3 %


5.3 %


5.6 %

Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and
income-producing securities at fair value

9.8 %


9.6 %


10.1 %

Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and
income-producing securities at cost

9.6 %


9.3 %


10.2 %

Percentage of investments on non-accrual of the
portfolio at fair value(1)

1.1 %


0.1 %


- %

______________________

(1) Represents less than 1% for September 30, 2025.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, new investment commitments totaled $441 million across 8 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, new investment commitments were $852 million across 6 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $317 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $334 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $551 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $222 million.



For the Three
Months Ended
September 30,


For the Three
Months Ended
June 30,


For the Three
Months Ended
September 30,


($ in thousands)


2026


2026


2025


New investment commitments:








Gross originations


$ 441,246


$ 864,056


$ 1,027,266


Less: Sell downs


-


(12,500)


(19,438)


Total new investment commitments


$ 441,246


$ 851,556


$ 1,007,828


Principal amount of new investments funded:








First-lien senior secured debt investments


$ 264,748


$ 510,968


$ 677,923


Second-lien senior secured debt investments


8,333


-


2,384


Unsecured debt investments


-


-


4,694


Specialty finance debt investments


-


-


4,859


Preferred equity investments


-


-


5,551


Common equity investments


15,625


30,667


17,504


Specialty finance equity investments


13,697


4,989


23,488


Joint venture investments


14,156


4,719


8,124


Total principal amount of new investments funded


$ 316,559


$ 551,343


$ 744,527










Drawdowns (repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term
loans, net


$ 78,876


$ 148,515


$ 66,197










Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:








First-lien senior secured debt investments(1)


$ (285,876)


$ (164,447)


$ (800,957)


Second-lien senior secured debt investments


-


-


-


Unsecured debt investments


-


(2,389)


-


Specialty finance debt investments


-


-


-


Preferred equity investments


-


(25,020)


(8,568)


Common equity investments


(23,894)


(9,997)


(4,694)


Specialty finance equity investments


(24,489)


(20,494)


(34,123)


Joint venture investments


-


-


-


Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid


$ (334,259)


$ (222,347)


$ (848,342)










Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio
companies(2)


8


6


12


Average new investment commitment amount in new portfolio
companies


$ 39,673


$ 111,258


$ 60,942


Weighted average term for new investment commitments (in
years)


3.6


6.5


6.2


Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating
rates


54.7 %


100.0 %


98.9 %


Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates


45.3 %


- %


1.1 %


Weighted average interest rate of new investment
commitments(3)


9.1 %


9.0 %


8.6 %


Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new debt
investment commitments at floating rates


5.1 %


5.3 %


5.2 %


______________________

(1)

Includes scheduled paydowns.

(2)

Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.

(3)

Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was
4.08%, 3.73%, 3.98% as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

Investment Income
Investment income modestly increased to $341 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $338 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting modestly higher average leverage during the quarter. Other income remained relatively consistent period-over-period. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of originations and repayments, spreads of new deployments, and base rate movements.

Expenses
Total operating expenses increased to $209 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $199 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily due to increased average daily borrowings. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period-over-period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $221 million in cash, $7.3 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, including $3.2 billion of unsecured notes and $2.6 billion of undrawn capacity(1) on the Company's credit facilities. The funding mix was composed of 56.7% secured and 43.3% unsecured borrowings as of September 30, 2026 on an outstanding basis. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of September 30, 2026. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Conference Call Information:
The conference call will be broadcast live on November 5, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the News & Events section of OTF's website at www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com. To pre-register for the call, please use the following link: https://www.blueowltechnologyfinance.com/webcast-registration?event_id=16477.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

  • Domestic: (877) 407-8629
  • International: +1 (201) 493-6715

All callers will need to reference "Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp." once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:
An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the News & Events section of OTF's website for one year, and via the dial-in numbers listed below for 14 days:

  • Domestic: (877) 660-6853
  • International: +1 (201) 612-7415
  • Access ID: 13763102

(1) Reflects undrawn debt, which is based on committed debt less debt outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and may not reflect the amount currently
available due to borrowing base restrictions.

ABOUT BLUE OWL TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF) is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. As of September 30, 2026, OTF had investments in 207 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $14.8 billion. OTF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OTF is externally managed by Blue Owl Technology Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OTF, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OTF's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OTF's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OTF makes them. OTF does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:
Michael Mosticchio
Head of BDC Investor Relations
credit-ir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:
Andrew Williams
Head of Communications
media@blueowl.com

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

September
30, 2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Investments at fair value

$ 14,814,824


$ 14,680,538


$ 12,884,046

Total assets

$ 15,181,967


$ 15,054,901


$ 13,400,788

Net asset value per share

$ 16.62


$ 16.48


$ 17.27







GAAP results:






Total investment income

$ 341,285


$ 338,032


$ 322,590

Net investment income

$ 130,609


$ 138,644


$ 130,565

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ 219,257


$ 154,222


$ 234,935

Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit)

$ -


$ -


$ 18,199







GAAP per share results:






Net investment income

$ 0.29


$ 0.30


$ 0.28

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

$ 0.19


$ 0.03


$ 0.22

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1)

$ 0.48


$ 0.33


$ 0.50

Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit)

$ -


$ -


$ 0.04







Non-GAAP per share financial measures(2)(3):






Adjusted net investment income

$ 0.29


$ 0.30


$ 0.32

Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from
operations

$ 0.48


$ 0.33


$ 0.54







Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing
securities at fair value

9.8 %


9.6 %


10.1 %

Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing
securities at amortized cost

9.6 %


9.3 %


10.2 %

Percentage of debt investments at floating rates

96.1 %


96.7 %


97.0 %

______________________

(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding

(2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial
measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures
to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for
investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of
non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

(3) Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of
cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











As of September 30,
2026

(Unaudited)


As of June 30,
2026

(Unaudited)


As of September 30,
2025

(Unaudited)


Assets








Investments at fair value








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of
$14,096,488, $13,997,430, and $11,932,448, respectively)


$ 13,749,105


$ 13,643,875


$ 11,949,880


Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $629,156,
$854,843, and $713,080, respectively)


482,304


728,216


756,010


Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $381,669,
$150,520, and $93,994, respectively)


583,415


308,447


178,156


Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $15,107,313,
$15,002,793, and $12,739,522, respectively)


14,814,824


14,680,538


12,884,046


Cash (restricted cash of $21,690, $-, and $-, respectively)


219,158


210,276


396,921


Foreign cash (cost of $1,639, $3,435, and $225, respectively)


1,638


3,230


212


Interest and dividend receivable


103,515


114,967


83,621


Receivable from a controlled affiliate


1,219


897


-


Prepaid expenses and other assets


41,613


44,993


35,988


Total Assets


$ 15,181,967


$ 15,054,901


$ 13,400,788


Liabilities








Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $93,204, $95,067, and
$82,572, respectively)


$ 7,174,233


$ 7,157,528


$ 4,966,719


Distribution payable


181,272


183,068


186,631


Management fee payable


56,147


53,949


47,969


Incentive fee payable


27,457


29,316


55,948


Payable for investments purchased


81,413


1,558


-


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


138,762


89,617


88,297


Total Liabilities


$ 7,659,284


$ 7,515,036


$ 5,345,564


Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)








Net Assets








Common shares $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized;
452,612,089, 457,612,537, and 466,464,720 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively


$ 4,526


$ 4,576


$ 4,665


Additional paid-in-capital


7,422,413


7,477,530


7,687,119


Total accumulated undistributed earnings


95,744


57,759


363,440


Total Net Assets


7,522,683


7,539,865


8,055,224


Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$ 15,181,967


$ 15,054,901


$ 13,400,788


Net Asset Value Per Share


$ 16.62


$ 16.48


$ 17.27


______________________

Refer to "Note 8 - Commitments and Contingencies" within the 10-Q for additional details.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

Investment Income










Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:







Interest income

$ 282,240


$ 273,492


$ 266,669


$ 824,054


$ 675,025

Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income

24,673


24,969


23,823


73,699


61,752

Dividend income

232


453


-


1,210


539

PIK dividend income

14,316


13,657


16,120


42,317


39,975

Other income

3,004


4,167


3,909


10,347


12,653

Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments

324,465


316,738


310,521


951,627


789,944

Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:









Interest income

1,112


1,641


1,600


3,782


3,833

PIK interest income

267


255


1,160


1,300


3,291

Dividend income

6,324


15,073


5,563


31,024


17,582

PIK dividend income

(39)


3,405


3,292


6,733


9,494

Other income

13


23


22


58


105

Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated
investments

7,677


20,397


11,637


42,897


34,305

Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:







Dividend income

9,143


897


432


10,733


625

Total investment income from controlled, affiliated
investments

9,143


897


432


10,733


625

Total Investment Income

341,285


338,032


322,590


1,005,257


824,874

Operating Expenses










Interest expense

$ 117,295


$ 108,791


$ 85,427


$ 329,911


$ 224,440

Management fees, net(1)

56,147


53,948


47,970


164,008


96,386

Performance based incentive fees

27,457


29,316


49,737


46,088


87,230

Professional fees

3,332


3,090


2,938


9,163


9,147

Listing advisory fees

-


-


-


-


4,821

Directors' fees

483


420


259


1,177


832

Other general and administrative

3,830


3,401


3,261


10,517


7,819

Total Operating Expenses

208,544


198,966


189,592


560,864


430,675

Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes

132,741


139,066


132,998


444,393


394,199

Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense
(benefit)

2,132


422


2,433


3,829


5,931

Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

130,609


138,644


130,565


440,564


388,268

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)







Net change in unrealized gain (loss):










Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 9,041


$ 11,954


$ 9,445


$ (427,589)


$ 8,790

Non-controlled, affiliated investments

(6,133)


(38,635)


52,899


(88,543)


71,334

Controlled, affiliated investments

29,722


54,299


38,330


85,677


53,016

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies and
other transactions

(13,227)


7,102


2,686


(9,784)


28,654

Income tax (provision) benefit

224


-


-


303


(843)

Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

19,627


34,720


103,360


(439,936)


160,951

Net realized gain (loss):










Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 53,696


$ (14,349)


$ (2,153)


$ 163,170


$ (12,412)

Non-controlled, affiliated investments

-


(2,020)


-


(25,176)


-

Foreign currency transactions

15,325


(2,773)


3,163


14,966


(22,253)

Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)

69,021


(19,142)


1,010


152,960


(34,665)

Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$ 88,648


$ 15,578


$ 104,370


$ (286,976)


$ 126,286

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from
Operations

$ 219,257


$ 154,222


$ 234,935


$ 153,588


$ 514,554

Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 0.48


$ 0.33


$ 0.50


$ 0.33


$ 1.32

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and
Diluted

456,177,660


460,878,695


466,720,357


460,411,307


389,912,688

______________________

Refer to "Note 3 - Agreements and Related Party Transactions" within the 10-Q for additional details on management fee waiver.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

  • "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share": represent net investment income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.
  • "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share": represent net income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:


For the Three Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$ 131

$ 0.29


$ 139

$ 0.30


$ 131

$ 0.28

Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but
not payable

-

-


-

-


18

0.04

Adjusted net investment income(1)

$ 131

$ 0.29


$ 139

$ 0.30


$ 149

$ 0.32

The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, or net income) to adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (or adjusted net income) for the periods presented:


For the Three Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from
operations

$ 219

$ 0.48


$ 154

$ 0.33


$ 235

$ 0.50

Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but
not payable

-

-


-

-


18

0.04

Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting
from operations(1)

$ 219

$ 0.48


$ 154

$ 0.33


$ 253

$ 0.54

______________________

(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding.

SOURCE Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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