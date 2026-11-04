The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter Results Reflect Sequential Earnings Improvement Amid Continued Market Challenges; Goodyear Advancing Next Phase of Transformation

Third Quarter 2026 Overview

Net sales of $4.5 billion, decreasing 2.3% year over year (YoY); up 1.6% organically YoY

Tire unit volume of 38.6 million units, decreasing 3.3% YoY, driven by replacement market weakness partially offset by higher OE volumes reflecting market share gains

Goodyear net loss of $238 million, or a loss of $31 million as adjusted

Segment operating income of $174 million; organic results improved YoY in Asia Pacific and EMEA offset by factory utilization and cost absorption pressures in the Americas

Continued progress shifting toward higher-value consumer tires; 18" and above products represent 44% of sales volumes, up from 39% a year ago

Dedicated transformation office established to accelerate evaluation and execution of opportunities to improve structural returns and cash generation

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) reported third quarter 2026 results today and will host an investor call tomorrow morning, Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time led by Mark Stewart, Goodyear's chief executive officer and president, and Scott Deakin, the company's interim executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"While our third quarter results reflected meaningful sequential earnings improvement, our financial performance remains below our expectations. We've made real progress in strengthening our product portfolio and optimizing our manufacturing footprint. But as challenging industry conditions persist, incremental improvements alone won't get us to where we need to be," said Stewart. "To get there, we've established a dedicated transformation office to pursue broader operational and strategic opportunities and to drive structural changes that will allow the business to generate more consistent free cash flow."

Financial Results

Goodyear's third quarter 2026 net sales were $4.5 billion, with tire unit volumes totaling 38.6 million. After adjusting for the impact of the sales of its Chemical business and the Dunlop brand of $177 million, organic net sales increased 1.6% as a result of price/mix benefits, partially offset by lower volume.

Third quarter 2026 Goodyear net loss was $238 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to Goodyear net loss one year ago of $2.2 billion, or $7.62 per share. Third quarter 2026 included several significant items, including, on a pre-tax basis, rationalization charges of $148 million. This significant item, and others, are excluded from adjusted earnings.

Third quarter 2026 adjusted net loss was $31 million, compared to adjusted net income of $82 million in the prior year's third quarter. Adjusted loss per share was $0.11, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 in the prior year's third quarter. Per share amounts are diluted.

Segment Results

The company reported segment operating income of $174 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $287 million from one year ago.

After adjusting for the sales of its Chemical business and the Dunlop brand, segment operating income decreased $57 million. The decrease in segment operating income reflects the impact of lower volume of $77 million, inflation of $69 million, and higher tariffs and other costs of $48 million, partially offset by $90 million of benefits from Goodyear Forward and favorable price/mix versus raw material costs of $76 million.

Additional earnings materials can be found on Goodyear's investor relations website at http://investor.goodyear.com.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Financial Tables" for further explanation and reconciliation tables for historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin; Adjusted Net Income (Loss); and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, reflecting the impact of certain significant items on the 2026 and 2025 periods. Organic earnings measures exclude the impact of divestitures; see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional details.

Business Segment Results

AMERICAS



Third Quarter Nine Months (In millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025









Tire Units 19.6 19.6 52.3 57.1 Net Sales $2,675 $2,737 $7,120 $7,901 Segment Operating Income $96 $206 $123 $502 Segment Operating Margin 3.6 % 7.5 % 1.7 % 6.4 %

Americas' third quarter 2026 net sales of $2.7 billion were 2.3% lower than the previous year, driven by the sale of the Chemical business. Tire unit volume was flat. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 2.2%. Original Equipment (OE) tire unit volume increased 8.7%, reflecting market share gains.

Segment operating income was $96 million, decreasing from $206 million last year. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Chemical business, Americas' segment operating income decreased $76 million driven by the impact of factory utilization, inflation and other costs, partially offset by Goodyear Forward benefits.

EMEA



Third Quarter Nine Months (In millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025









Tire Units 11.1 12.0 33.5 35.6 Net Sales $1,355 $1,407 $4,090 $4,028 Segment Operating Income (Loss) $12 $30 $(4) $- Segment Operating Margin 0.9 % 2.1 % (0.1 %) -

EMEA's third quarter 2026 net sales of $1.4 billion decreased 3.7% from third quarter 2025, driven by the sale of the Dunlop brand and lower tire volume. Tire unit volume decreased 6.7%. Replacement unit volume decreased 11.3%, driven by consumer market softness and planned SKU rationalization. OE tire unit volume increased 5.5%, reflecting the 11th consecutive quarter of consumer market share gains.

Third quarter segment operating income was $12 million, decreasing $18 million from the prior year. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Dunlop brand, EMEA's segment operating income increased $5 million, driven by benefits from price/mix versus raw materials and Goodyear Forward, partly offset by inflation, other manufacturing expenses and the impact of lower volume.

ASIA PACIFIC



Third Quarter Nine Months (In millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025









Tire Units 7.9 8.4 23.3 23.7 Net Sales $510 $501 $1,461 $1,434 Segment Operating Income $66 $51 $186 $139 Segment Operating Margin 12.9 % 10.2 % 12.7 % 9.7 %

Asia Pacific's third quarter 2026 net sales of $510 million increased 1.8% from the third quarter 2025 as a result of price/mix benefits, partially offset by lower tire volume. Tire unit volume decreased 6.0%. Replacement volume decreased 8.2% driven by planned SKU rationalization. OE volume decreased 3.9% driven primarily by China.

Third quarter 2026 segment operating income of $66 million was $15 million higher than the prior year driven by benefits from price/mix versus raw materials and Goodyear Forward, partially offset by the impact of lower volume.

Conference Call

The company will host an investor call on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Please visit Goodyear's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com , for additional earnings materials.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (833) 419-0865 or (785) 838-9333 before 8:25 a.m. Eastern time and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 723-0607 or (402) 220-2658. The replay will also be available on Goodyear's investor relations website.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 60,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; inflationary cost pressures; delays or disruptions in our supply chain or the provision of services to us; a prolonged economic downturn or period of economic uncertainty; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; a labor strike, work stoppage, labor shortage or other similar event; financial difficulties, work stoppages, labor shortages or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; changes in tariffs, trade agreements or trade restrictions; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

This news release presents non-GAAP financial measures, including Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), and organic earnings measures, which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Total Segment Operating Income is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures to Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are Goodyear Net Income (Loss) and Return on Net Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income (Loss) by Net Sales).

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is Goodyear Net Income (Loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the company's Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, discrete tax items, impairments, asset sales and certain other significant items.

Organic earnings measures, including organic Net Sales growth, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the direct impacts of the divestitures of the Dunlop brand and Chemical business from year-over-year comparisons. We believe these measures provide investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying earnings trends by providing comparisons on a constant basis. We completed the sale of the Dunlop brand and our Chemical business in May 2025 and October 2025, respectively.

It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See the following tables for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Financial Tables (Unaudited) Table 1: Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Sales $ 4,540

$ 4,645

$ 12,671

$ 13,363 Cost of Goods Sold 3,817

3,801

10,574

11,019 Selling, Administrative and General Expense 665

676

2,036

2,018 Goodwill Impairment -

674

-

674 Rationalizations 148

21

281

161 Interest Expense 111

114

311

341 Other (Income) Expense 19

91

50

147 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (9)

1

(29)

(700) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (211)

(733)

(552)

(297) United States and Foreign Tax Expense 28

1,464

140

1,501 Net Income (Loss) (239)

(2,197)

(692)

(1,798) Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss) (1)

(2)

(1)

28 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (238)

$(2,195)

$ (691)

$(1,826) Goodyear Net Income (Loss) - Per Share of Common Stock













Basic $ (0.82)

$ (7.62)

$ (2.39)

$ (6.35) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 289

288

289

287 Diluted $ (0.82)

$ (7.62)

$ (2.39)

$ (6.35) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 289

288

289

287

Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30,

December 31, (In millions, except share data) 2026

2025 Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 812

$ 801 Accounts Receivable, less Allowance - $95 ($89 in 2025) 3,081

2,341 Inventories:





Raw Materials 585

616 Work in Process 198

195 Finished Products 2,965

2,761

3,748

3,572 Assets Held for Sale -

58 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 298

446 Total Current Assets 7,939

7,218 Goodwill 44

42 Intangible Assets 640

663 Deferred Income Taxes 352

348 Other Assets 1,126

1,096 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 947

998 Property, Plant and Equipment, less Accumulated Depreciation - $12,450 ($12,390 in 2025) 7,452

7,843 Total Assets $ 18,500

$ 18,208







Liabilities:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable - Trade $ 3,810

$ 3,879 Compensation and Benefits 589

578 Other Current Liabilities 1,133

1,259 Notes Payable and Overdrafts 349

506 Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year 190

196 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year 990

364 Total Current Liabilities 7,061

6,782 Operating Lease Liabilities 810

862 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases 6,030

5,328 Compensation and Benefits 761

787 Deferred Income Taxes 100

105 Other Long Term Liabilities 944

941 Total Liabilities 15,706

14,805 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities





Shareholders' Equity:





Goodyear Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock, no par value:





Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares - 288 million in 2026 (286 million in 2025) 288

286 Capital Surplus 3,179

3,175 Retained Earnings 2,669

3,360 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,502)

(3,588) Goodyear Shareholders' Equity 2,634

3,233 Minority Shareholders' Equity - Nonredeemable 160

170 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,794

3,403 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,500

$ 18,208

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions) 2026

2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net Income (Loss) $ (692)

$ (1,798) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 731

813 Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs 10

17 Goodwill Impairment -

674 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (10)

1,345 Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements 7

72 Net Rationalization Charges 281

161 Rationalization Payments (161)

(275) Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (29)

(700) Operating Lease Expense 222

238 Operating Lease Payments (215)

(214) Pension Contributions and Direct Payments (34)

(74) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:





Accounts Receivable (711)

(605) Inventories (159)

(433) Accounts Payable - Trade (1)

(172) Compensation and Benefits 71

56 Other Current Liabilities (154)

299 Other Assets and Liabilities 80

(120) Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities (764)

(716) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital Expenditures (481)

(649) Asset Dispositions 38

1,332 Other Transactions 2

(20) Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities (441)

663 Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred 450

856 Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid (605)

(855) Long Term Debt Incurred 8,774

13,385 Long Term Debt Paid (7,410)

(13,289) Other Transactions (38)

(5) Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1,171

92 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (7)

27 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (41)

66 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period 910

864 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period $ 869

$ 930

Table 4: Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income & Margin



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (In millions) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Total Segment Operating Income $ 174

$ 287

$ 305

$ 641 Less:













Goodwill Impairment -

674

-

674 Rationalizations 148

21

281

161 Interest Expense 111

114

311

341 Other (Income) Expense 19

91

50

147 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (9)

1

(29)

(700) Asset Write-Offs, Accelerated Depreciation, and Accelerated Lease Costs, net 71

55

87

142 Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans 9

8

40

44 Retained Expenses of Divested Operations 4

5

10

8 Other 32

51

107

121 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes $ (211)

$ (733)

$ (552)

$ (297) United States and Foreign Tax Expense 28

1,464

140

1,501 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss) (1)

(2)

(1)

28 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (238)

$ (2,195)

$ (691)

$ (1,826)















Net Sales $ 4,540

$ 4,645

$ 12,671

$ 13,363 Return on Net Sales (5.2) %

(47.3) %

(5.5) %

(13.7) % Total Segment Operating Margin 3.8 %

6.2 %

2.4 %

4.8 %

Table 5: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Third Quarter 2026

(In millions, exceptper share amounts) As

Reported

Rationalizations,

Asset Write-offs,

Accelerated

Depreciation and

Leases

Colombia

Labor Strike

and

Earthquake

Indirect Tax

Settlements

and Discrete

Tax Items

Asset and

Other Sales

As Adjusted Net Sales $ 4,540

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 4,540 Cost of Goods Sold 3,817

(70)

(6)

-

-

3,741 Gross Margin 723

70

6

-

-

799























SAG 665

(1)

-

-

-

664 Rationalizations 148

(148)

-

-

-

- Interest Expense 111

-

-

-

-

111 Other (Income) Expense 19

-

-

-

-

19 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (9)

-

-

-

9

- Pre-tax Income (Loss) (211)

219

6

-

(9)

5 Taxes 28

4

-

7

(3)

36 Minority Interest (1)

1

-

-

-

- Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (238)

$ 214

$ 6

$ (7)

$ (6)

$ (31)























EPS $ (0.82)

$ 0.74

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.11)

Third Quarter 2025

(In millions, except per share amounts) As

Reported

Indirect Tax

Settlements and

Discrete Tax

Items

Goodwill

Impairment

Rationalizations,

Asset Write-offs,

Accelerated

Depreciation

and Leases

Pension

Settlement

Charges

Goodyear

Forward

and Other

Transaction

Costs

Asset and

Other Sales

As

Adjusted Net Sales $ 4,645

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 4,645 Cost of Goods Sold 3,801

-

-

(52)

-

-

-

3,749 Gross Margin 844

-

-

52

-

-

-

896































SAG 676

-

-

(3)

-

(4)

-

669 Goodwill Impairment 674

-

(674)

-

-

-

-

- Rationalizations 21

-

-

(21)

-

-

-

- Interest Expense 114

-

-

-

-

-

-

114 Other (Income) Expense 91

-

-

-

(68)

(4)

-

19 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales 1

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

- Pre-tax Income (Loss) (733)

-

674

76

68

8

1

94 Taxes 1,464

(1,450)

-

-

-

-

-

14 Minority Interest (2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2) Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (2,195)

$ 1,450

$ 674

$ 76

$ 68

$ 8

$ 1

$ 82































EPS $ (7.62)

$ 5.04

$ 2.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.24

$ 0.03

$ -

$ 0.28

Nine Months 2026

(In millions, exceptper share amounts) As

Reported

Rationalizations,

Asset Write-offs,

Accelerated

Depreciation and

Leases

Indirect Tax

Settlements and

Discrete Tax Items

Colombia

Labor Strike

and

Earthquake

Asset and

Other Sales

As Adjusted Net Sales $ 12,671

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 12,671 Cost of Goods Sold 10,574

(85)

(8)

(13)

-

10,468 Gross Margin 2,097

85

8

13

-

2,203























SAG 2,036

(2)

-

-

-

2,034 Rationalizations 281

(281)

-

-

-

- Interest Expense 311

-

-

-

-

311 Other (Income) Expense 50

-

-

-

-

50 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (29)

-

-

-

29

- Pre-tax Income (Loss) (552)

368

8

13

(29)

(192) Taxes 140

13

(19)

-

(6)

128 Minority Interest (1)

1

-

-

-

- Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (691)

$ 354

$ 27

$ 13

$ (23)

$ (320)























EPS $ (2.39)

$ 1.22

$ 0.09

$ 0.04

$ (0.07)

$ (1.11)

Nine Months 2025

(In millions, except per share amounts) As

Reported

Indirect Tax

Settlements and

Discrete Tax

Items

Goodwill

Impairment

Rationalizations,

Asset Write-offs,

Accelerated

Depreciation

and Leases

Pension

Settlement

Charges

Goodyear

Forward

and Other

Transaction

Costs

Asset

and

Other

Sales

As

Adjusted Net Sales $ 13,363

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 13,363 Cost of Goods Sold 11,019

-

-

(134)

-

-

-

10,885 Gross Margin 2,344

-

-

134

-

-

-

2,478































SAG 2,018

-

-

(8)

-

(9)

-

2,001 Goodwill Impairment 674

-

(674)

-

-

-

-

- Rationalizations 161

-

-

(161)

-

-

-

- Interest Expense 341

-

-

-

-

-

-

341 Other (Income) Expense 147

-

-

-

(72)

(10)

-

65 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (700)

-

-

-

-

-

700

- Pre-tax Income (Loss) (297)

-

674

303

72

19

(700)

71 Taxes 1,501

(1,446)

-

32

1

3

(46)

45 Minority Interest 28

-

-

1

-

-

(26)

3 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (1,826)

$ 1,446

$ 674

$ 270

$ 71

$ 16

$ (628)

$ 23































EPS $ (6.35)

$ 5.03

$ 2.34

$ 0.94

$ 0.25

$ 0.06

$ (2.19)

$ 0.08

MEDIA CONTACT: ANALYST CONTACT: KELLY MCGLUMPHY RYAN REED KELLY_MCGLUMPHY@GOODYEAR.COM RYAN_REED@GOODYEAR.COM

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company