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WKN: 851204 | ISIN: US3825501014 | Ticker-Symbol: GTR
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 17:54
4,166 Euro
+4,88 % +0,194
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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4,1074,15004.11.
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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 22:15 Uhr
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The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter Results Reflect Sequential Earnings Improvement Amid Continued Market Challenges; Goodyear Advancing Next Phase of Transformation

Third Quarter 2026 Overview
Net sales of $4.5 billion, decreasing 2.3% year over year (YoY); up 1.6% organically YoY

Tire unit volume of 38.6 million units, decreasing 3.3% YoY, driven by replacement market weakness partially offset by higher OE volumes reflecting market share gains

Goodyear net loss of $238 million, or a loss of $31 million as adjusted

Segment operating income of $174 million; organic results improved YoY in Asia Pacific and EMEA offset by factory utilization and cost absorption pressures in the Americas

Continued progress shifting toward higher-value consumer tires; 18" and above products represent 44% of sales volumes, up from 39% a year ago

Dedicated transformation office established to accelerate evaluation and execution of opportunities to improve structural returns and cash generation

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) reported third quarter 2026 results today and will host an investor call tomorrow morning, Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time led by Mark Stewart, Goodyear's chief executive officer and president, and Scott Deakin, the company's interim executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"While our third quarter results reflected meaningful sequential earnings improvement, our financial performance remains below our expectations. We've made real progress in strengthening our product portfolio and optimizing our manufacturing footprint. But as challenging industry conditions persist, incremental improvements alone won't get us to where we need to be," said Stewart. "To get there, we've established a dedicated transformation office to pursue broader operational and strategic opportunities and to drive structural changes that will allow the business to generate more consistent free cash flow."

Financial Results
Goodyear's third quarter 2026 net sales were $4.5 billion, with tire unit volumes totaling 38.6 million. After adjusting for the impact of the sales of its Chemical business and the Dunlop brand of $177 million, organic net sales increased 1.6% as a result of price/mix benefits, partially offset by lower volume.

Third quarter 2026 Goodyear net loss was $238 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to Goodyear net loss one year ago of $2.2 billion, or $7.62 per share. Third quarter 2026 included several significant items, including, on a pre-tax basis, rationalization charges of $148 million. This significant item, and others, are excluded from adjusted earnings.

Third quarter 2026 adjusted net loss was $31 million, compared to adjusted net income of $82 million in the prior year's third quarter. Adjusted loss per share was $0.11, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 in the prior year's third quarter. Per share amounts are diluted.

Segment Results
The company reported segment operating income of $174 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $287 million from one year ago.

After adjusting for the sales of its Chemical business and the Dunlop brand, segment operating income decreased $57 million. The decrease in segment operating income reflects the impact of lower volume of $77 million, inflation of $69 million, and higher tariffs and other costs of $48 million, partially offset by $90 million of benefits from Goodyear Forward and favorable price/mix versus raw material costs of $76 million.

Additional earnings materials can be found on Goodyear's investor relations website at http://investor.goodyear.com.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Financial Tables" for further explanation and reconciliation tables for historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin; Adjusted Net Income (Loss); and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, reflecting the impact of certain significant items on the 2026 and 2025 periods. Organic earnings measures exclude the impact of divestitures; see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional details.

Business Segment Results

AMERICAS


Third Quarter

Nine Months

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025






Tire Units

19.6

19.6

52.3

57.1

Net Sales

$2,675

$2,737

$7,120

$7,901

Segment Operating Income

$96

$206

$123

$502

Segment Operating Margin

3.6 %

7.5 %

1.7 %

6.4 %

Americas' third quarter 2026 net sales of $2.7 billion were 2.3% lower than the previous year, driven by the sale of the Chemical business. Tire unit volume was flat. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 2.2%. Original Equipment (OE) tire unit volume increased 8.7%, reflecting market share gains.

Segment operating income was $96 million, decreasing from $206 million last year. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Chemical business, Americas' segment operating income decreased $76 million driven by the impact of factory utilization, inflation and other costs, partially offset by Goodyear Forward benefits.

EMEA


Third Quarter

Nine Months

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025






Tire Units

11.1

12.0

33.5

35.6

Net Sales

$1,355

$1,407

$4,090

$4,028

Segment Operating Income (Loss)

$12

$30

$(4)

$-

Segment Operating Margin

0.9 %

2.1 %

(0.1 %)

-

EMEA's third quarter 2026 net sales of $1.4 billion decreased 3.7% from third quarter 2025, driven by the sale of the Dunlop brand and lower tire volume. Tire unit volume decreased 6.7%. Replacement unit volume decreased 11.3%, driven by consumer market softness and planned SKU rationalization. OE tire unit volume increased 5.5%, reflecting the 11th consecutive quarter of consumer market share gains.

Third quarter segment operating income was $12 million, decreasing $18 million from the prior year. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Dunlop brand, EMEA's segment operating income increased $5 million, driven by benefits from price/mix versus raw materials and Goodyear Forward, partly offset by inflation, other manufacturing expenses and the impact of lower volume.

ASIA PACIFIC


Third Quarter

Nine Months

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025






Tire Units

7.9

8.4

23.3

23.7

Net Sales

$510

$501

$1,461

$1,434

Segment Operating Income

$66

$51

$186

$139

Segment Operating Margin

12.9 %

10.2 %

12.7 %

9.7 %

Asia Pacific's third quarter 2026 net sales of $510 million increased 1.8% from the third quarter 2025 as a result of price/mix benefits, partially offset by lower tire volume. Tire unit volume decreased 6.0%. Replacement volume decreased 8.2% driven by planned SKU rationalization. OE volume decreased 3.9% driven primarily by China.

Third quarter 2026 segment operating income of $66 million was $15 million higher than the prior year driven by benefits from price/mix versus raw materials and Goodyear Forward, partially offset by the impact of lower volume.

Conference Call
The company will host an investor call on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Please visit Goodyear's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com, for additional earnings materials.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (833) 419-0865 or (785) 838-9333 before 8:25 a.m. Eastern time and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 723-0607 or (402) 220-2658. The replay will also be available on Goodyear's investor relations website.

About Goodyear
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 60,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; inflationary cost pressures; delays or disruptions in our supply chain or the provision of services to us; a prolonged economic downturn or period of economic uncertainty; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; a labor strike, work stoppage, labor shortage or other similar event; financial difficulties, work stoppages, labor shortages or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; changes in tariffs, trade agreements or trade restrictions; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
This news release presents non-GAAP financial measures, including Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), and organic earnings measures, which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Total Segment Operating Income is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures to Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are Goodyear Net Income (Loss) and Return on Net Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income (Loss) by Net Sales).

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is Goodyear Net Income (Loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the company's Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, discrete tax items, impairments, asset sales and certain other significant items.

Organic earnings measures, including organic Net Sales growth, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the direct impacts of the divestitures of the Dunlop brand and Chemical business from year-over-year comparisons. We believe these measures provide investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying earnings trends by providing comparisons on a constant basis. We completed the sale of the Dunlop brand and our Chemical business in May 2025 and October 2025, respectively.

It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See the following tables for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries

Financial Tables (Unaudited)

Table 1: Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Net Sales

$ 4,540


$ 4,645


$ 12,671


$ 13,363

Cost of Goods Sold

3,817


3,801


10,574


11,019

Selling, Administrative and General Expense

665


676


2,036


2,018

Goodwill Impairment

-


674


-


674

Rationalizations

148


21


281


161

Interest Expense

111


114


311


341

Other (Income) Expense

19


91


50


147

Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales

(9)


1


(29)


(700)

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(211)


(733)


(552)


(297)

United States and Foreign Tax Expense

28


1,464


140


1,501

Net Income (Loss)

(239)


(2,197)


(692)


(1,798)

Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss)

(1)


(2)


(1)


28

Goodyear Net Income (Loss)

$ (238)


$(2,195)


$ (691)


$(1,826)

Goodyear Net Income (Loss) - Per Share of Common Stock








Basic

$ (0.82)


$ (7.62)


$ (2.39)


$ (6.35)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

289


288


289


287

Diluted

$ (0.82)


$ (7.62)


$ (2.39)


$ (6.35)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

289


288


289


287

Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30,


December 31,

(In millions, except share data)

2026


2025

Assets:




Current Assets:




Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 812


$ 801

Accounts Receivable, less Allowance - $95 ($89 in 2025)

3,081


2,341

Inventories:




Raw Materials

585


616

Work in Process

198


195

Finished Products

2,965


2,761


3,748


3,572

Assets Held for Sale

-


58

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

298


446

Total Current Assets

7,939


7,218

Goodwill

44


42

Intangible Assets

640


663

Deferred Income Taxes

352


348

Other Assets

1,126


1,096

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

947


998

Property, Plant and Equipment, less Accumulated Depreciation - $12,450 ($12,390 in 2025)

7,452


7,843

Total Assets

$ 18,500


$ 18,208





Liabilities:




Current Liabilities:




Accounts Payable - Trade

$ 3,810


$ 3,879

Compensation and Benefits

589


578

Other Current Liabilities

1,133


1,259

Notes Payable and Overdrafts

349


506

Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year

190


196

Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year

990


364

Total Current Liabilities

7,061


6,782

Operating Lease Liabilities

810


862

Long Term Debt and Finance Leases

6,030


5,328

Compensation and Benefits

761


787

Deferred Income Taxes

100


105

Other Long Term Liabilities

944


941

Total Liabilities

15,706


14,805

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities




Shareholders' Equity:




Goodyear Shareholders' Equity:




Common Stock, no par value:




Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares - 288 million in 2026 (286 million in 2025)

288


286

Capital Surplus

3,179


3,175

Retained Earnings

2,669


3,360

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(3,502)


(3,588)

Goodyear Shareholders' Equity

2,634


3,233

Minority Shareholders' Equity - Nonredeemable

160


170

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,794


3,403

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 18,500


$ 18,208

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended


September 30,

(In millions)

2026


2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:




Net Income (Loss)

$ (692)


$ (1,798)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:




Depreciation and Amortization

731


813

Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs

10


17

Goodwill Impairment

-


674

Provision for Deferred Income Taxes

(10)


1,345

Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements

7


72

Net Rationalization Charges

281


161

Rationalization Payments

(161)


(275)

Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales

(29)


(700)

Operating Lease Expense

222


238

Operating Lease Payments

(215)


(214)

Pension Contributions and Direct Payments

(34)


(74)

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:




Accounts Receivable

(711)


(605)

Inventories

(159)


(433)

Accounts Payable - Trade

(1)


(172)

Compensation and Benefits

71


56

Other Current Liabilities

(154)


299

Other Assets and Liabilities

80


(120)

Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities

(764)


(716)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:




Capital Expenditures

(481)


(649)

Asset Dispositions

38


1,332

Other Transactions

2


(20)

Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities

(441)


663

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:




Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred

450


856

Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid

(605)


(855)

Long Term Debt Incurred

8,774


13,385

Long Term Debt Paid

(7,410)


(13,289)

Other Transactions

(38)


(5)

Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities

1,171


92

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(7)


27

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(41)


66

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period

910


864

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period

$ 869


$ 930

Table 4: Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income & Margin



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,

(In millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Total Segment Operating Income

$ 174


$ 287


$ 305


$ 641

Less:








Goodwill Impairment

-


674


-


674

Rationalizations

148


21


281


161

Interest Expense

111


114


311


341

Other (Income) Expense

19


91


50


147

Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales

(9)


1


(29)


(700)

Asset Write-Offs, Accelerated Depreciation, and Accelerated Lease Costs, net

71


55


87


142

Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans

9


8


40


44

Retained Expenses of Divested Operations

4


5


10


8

Other

32


51


107


121

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

$ (211)


$ (733)


$ (552)


$ (297)

United States and Foreign Tax Expense

28


1,464


140


1,501

Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss)

(1)


(2)


(1)


28

Goodyear Net Income (Loss)

$ (238)


$ (2,195)


$ (691)


$ (1,826)









Net Sales

$ 4,540


$ 4,645


$ 12,671


$ 13,363

Return on Net Sales

(5.2) %


(47.3) %


(5.5) %


(13.7) %

Total Segment Operating Margin

3.8 %


6.2 %


2.4 %


4.8 %

Table 5: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Third Quarter 2026


(In millions, exceptper share amounts)

As
Reported


Rationalizations,
Asset Write-offs,
Accelerated
Depreciation and
Leases


Colombia
Labor Strike
and
Earthquake


Indirect Tax
Settlements
and Discrete
Tax Items


Asset and
Other Sales


As Adjusted

Net Sales

$ 4,540


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 4,540

Cost of Goods Sold

3,817


(70)


(6)


-


-


3,741

Gross Margin

723


70


6


-


-


799













SAG

665


(1)


-


-


-


664

Rationalizations

148


(148)


-


-


-


-

Interest Expense

111


-


-


-


-


111

Other (Income) Expense

19


-


-


-


-


19

Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales

(9)


-


-


-


9


-

Pre-tax Income (Loss)

(211)


219


6


-


(9)


5

Taxes

28


4


-


7


(3)


36

Minority Interest

(1)


1


-


-


-


-

Goodyear Net Income (Loss)

$ (238)


$ 214


$ 6


$ (7)


$ (6)


$ (31)













EPS

$ (0.82)


$ 0.74


$ 0.02


$ (0.03)


$ (0.02)


$ (0.11)

Third Quarter 2025


(In millions, except per share amounts)

As
Reported


Indirect Tax
Settlements and
Discrete Tax
Items


Goodwill
Impairment


Rationalizations,
Asset Write-offs,
Accelerated
Depreciation
and Leases


Pension
Settlement
Charges


Goodyear
Forward
and Other
Transaction
Costs


Asset and
Other Sales


As
Adjusted

Net Sales

$ 4,645


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 4,645

Cost of Goods Sold

3,801


-


-


(52)


-


-


-


3,749

Gross Margin

844


-


-


52


-


-


-


896

















SAG

676


-


-


(3)


-


(4)


-


669

Goodwill Impairment

674


-


(674)


-


-


-


-


-

Rationalizations

21


-


-


(21)


-


-


-


-

Interest Expense

114


-


-


-


-


-


-


114

Other (Income) Expense

91


-


-


-


(68)


(4)


-


19

Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales

1


-


-


-


-


-


(1)


-

Pre-tax Income (Loss)

(733)


-


674


76


68


8


1


94

Taxes

1,464


(1,450)


-


-


-


-


-


14

Minority Interest

(2)


-


-


-


-


-


-


(2)

Goodyear Net Income (Loss)

$ (2,195)


$ 1,450


$ 674


$ 76


$ 68


$ 8


$ 1


$ 82

















EPS

$ (7.62)


$ 5.04


$ 2.34


$ 0.25


$ 0.24


$ 0.03


$ -


$ 0.28

Nine Months 2026


(In millions, exceptper share amounts)

As
Reported


Rationalizations,
Asset Write-offs,
Accelerated
Depreciation and
Leases


Indirect Tax
Settlements and
Discrete Tax Items


Colombia
Labor Strike
and
Earthquake


Asset and
Other Sales


As Adjusted

Net Sales

$ 12,671


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 12,671

Cost of Goods Sold

10,574


(85)


(8)


(13)


-


10,468

Gross Margin

2,097


85


8


13


-


2,203













SAG

2,036


(2)


-


-


-


2,034

Rationalizations

281


(281)


-


-


-


-

Interest Expense

311


-


-


-


-


311

Other (Income) Expense

50


-


-


-


-


50

Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales

(29)


-


-


-


29


-

Pre-tax Income (Loss)

(552)


368


8


13


(29)


(192)

Taxes

140


13


(19)


-


(6)


128

Minority Interest

(1)


1


-


-


-


-

Goodyear Net Income (Loss)

$ (691)


$ 354


$ 27


$ 13


$ (23)


$ (320)













EPS

$ (2.39)


$ 1.22


$ 0.09


$ 0.04


$ (0.07)


$ (1.11)

Nine Months 2025


(In millions, except per share amounts)

As
Reported


Indirect Tax
Settlements and
Discrete Tax
Items


Goodwill
Impairment


Rationalizations,
Asset Write-offs,
Accelerated
Depreciation
and Leases


Pension
Settlement
Charges


Goodyear
Forward
and Other
Transaction
Costs


Asset
and
Other
Sales


As
Adjusted

Net Sales

$ 13,363


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 13,363

Cost of Goods Sold

11,019


-


-


(134)


-


-


-


10,885

Gross Margin

2,344


-


-


134


-


-


-


2,478

















SAG

2,018


-


-


(8)


-


(9)


-


2,001

Goodwill Impairment

674


-


(674)


-


-


-


-


-

Rationalizations

161


-


-


(161)


-


-


-


-

Interest Expense

341


-


-


-


-


-


-


341

Other (Income) Expense

147


-


-


-


(72)


(10)


-


65

Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales

(700)


-


-


-


-


-


700


-

Pre-tax Income (Loss)

(297)


-


674


303


72


19


(700)


71

Taxes

1,501


(1,446)


-


32


1


3


(46)


45

Minority Interest

28


-


-


1


-


-


(26)


3

Goodyear Net Income (Loss)

$ (1,826)


$ 1,446


$ 674


$ 270


$ 71


$ 16


$ (628)


$ 23

















EPS

$ (6.35)


$ 5.03


$ 2.34


$ 0.94


$ 0.25


$ 0.06


$ (2.19)


$ 0.08

MEDIA CONTACT:

ANALYST CONTACT:

KELLY MCGLUMPHY

RYAN REED

KELLY_MCGLUMPHY@GOODYEAR.COM

RYAN_REED@GOODYEAR.COM

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.