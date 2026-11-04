VIAVI Solutions, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) today reported results for its fiscal first quarter ended October 3, 2026 with the following highlights.

First Quarter

Net revenue of $469.3 million, up $170.2 million or 56.9% year-over-year

GAAP operating margin of 17.4%, up 1,490 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating margin of 29.0%, up 1,270 bps year-over-year

GAAP net income of $76.0 million, up $97.4 million or 455.1% year-over-year

Non-GAAP net income of $125.8 million, up $91.1 million or 262.5% year-over-year

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29, up $0.39 or 390.0% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.47, up $0.32 or 213.3% year-over-year

"Fiscal 2027 is off to a strong start with first quarter performance coming in above the high end of our guidance. We expect our growth momentum to continue driven by the inherent market demand and expanding opportunities in data center and aerospace and defense end markets," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Overview:

The tables below (in millions, except percentage and per share data) provide comparisons of quarterly results to prior periods, including sequential quarterly and year-over-year changes. A full reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures included in the tables is contained in this release under the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures."

Fiscal First Quarter Ended October 3, 2026



GAAP Results

Q1

Q4

Q1

Change

FY 2027

FY 2026

FY 2026

Q/Q

Y/Y Net revenue $ 469.3

$ 443.1

$ 299.1

5.9 %

56.9 % Gross margin 61.2 %

59.1 %

56.5 %

210 bps

470 bps Operating margin 17.4 %

13.8 %

2.5 %

360 bps

1,490 bps Income from operations $ 81.7

$ 61.3

$ 7.6

33.3 %

975.0 % Net income per share 0.29

0.13

(0.10)

123.1 %

390.0 %



Non-GAAP Results

Q1

Q4

Q1

Change

FY 2027

FY 2026

FY 2026

Q/Q

Y/Y Gross margin 64.4 %

62.3 %

60.1 %

210 bps

430 bps Operating margin 29.0 %

24.0 %

16.3 %

500 bps

1,270 bps Income from operations $ 136.1

$ 106.4

$ 48.7

27.9 %

179.5 % Earnings per share 0.47

0.34

0.15

38.2 %

213.3 %



Net Revenue by Segment

Q1

Q4

Q1

Change

FY 2027

FY 2026

FY 2026

Q/Q

Y/Y Network and Service Enablement $ 376.1

$ 353.9

$ 216.0

6.3 %

74.1 % Optical Security and Performance Products 93.2

89.2

83.1

4.5 %

12.2 % Total $ 469.3

$ 443.1

$ 299.1

5.9 %

56.9 %

Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 43.9%, 34.7% and 21.4%, respectively, of total net revenue for the fiscal first quarter ended October 3, 2026.

As of October 3, 2026, the Company held $535.3 million in total cash, short-term investments and short-term restricted cash.

As of October 3, 2026, the Company had $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes and $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Senior Notes with a total net carrying value of $642.5 million.

During the fiscal first quarter ended October 3, 2026, the Company generated $104.7 million of cash flows from operations.

Share Repurchase Plan

On November 1, 2026, the Board of Directors authorized a new common stock repurchase program that will allow the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of the Company's common stock. This authorization is in addition to the $300 million previously authorized by the Board of Directors under the 2022 Repurchase Plan, which has approximately $18.4 million remaining. Under the new repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of common stock from time to time through a variety of methods, which may include but are not limited to open market purchases, the implementation of a 10b5-1 plan, accelerated stock repurchases, privately negotiated transactions and/or any other available methods in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular amount of common stock, and the repurchase program will remain in effect until the amount authorized has been fully repurchased or until the Company suspends or terminates the program.

Business Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2027

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027 ending January 2, 2027, the Company expects net revenue to be between $505 million to $515 million and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.50 to $0.52.

With respect to our expectations above, the Company has not reconciled GAAP net income (loss) per share to non-GAAP EPS in this press release because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of certain reconciling items described in the "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" section below and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of certain items, including certain charges related to restructuring, acquisition, integration and related charges. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable and potentially significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss these results and other related matters at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on November 4, 2026 in a live webcast, which will also be archived for replay on the Company's website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The Company will post supplementary slides outlining the Company's latest financial results on https://investor.viavisolutions.com under the "Quarterly Results" section concurrently with this earnings press release. This press release is being furnished as a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and will be available at www.sec.gov.

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test and measurement, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include any expectation, anticipation or guidance as to future financial performance, including future revenue, gross margin, operating expense, operating margin, profitability targets, cash flow and other financial metrics, as well as the impact and duration of certain trends and market position and conditions, including market stabilization and recovery. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, the Company's ability to predict future financial performance continues to be difficult due to, among other things: (a) continuing general limited visibility across many of our product lines; (b) quarter-over-quarter product mix fluctuations, which can materially impact profitability measures due to the broad gross margin ranges across our portfolio; (c) consolidations in our industry and customer base; (d) competitive pressures; (e) unforeseen changes or deceleration in the demand for current and new products, technologies, services, delays or unforeseen events in the roll-out of new industry platforms or evolving technology such as 3D sensing and customer purchasing delays due to macroeconomic conditions, tightening of expenditures or as they assess or transition to such new technologies and/or architectures, all of which limit near-term demand visibility, and could negatively impact potential revenue; (f) continued decline of average selling prices across our businesses; (g) notable seasonality and a significant level of in-quarter book-and-ship business; (h) various product and manufacturing transfers, site consolidations, product discontinuances and restructuring and workforce reduction plans, including the number of employees impacted by a restructuring plan, the estimated expenses the Company will recognize, the timing of these payments and expenses, and anticipated cost savings associated with such plans; (i) challenges in execution of business strategy; (j) financial projections and growth strategies, including those tied to sustained customer demand and capital expenditure related to the data center ecosystem, continued growth in aerospace and defense, multi-year service provider refresh cycles and longer-term recovery of our Wireless business; (k) expectations regarding profitability of certain business units, synergies, benefits and other matters related to the acquisition of the high-speed ethernet, network security and channel emulation testing business of Spirent Communications plc; (l) challenges integrating the businesses the Company has acquired and realizing all of the expected benefits and savings; (m) supply chain and materials constraints, including component constraints and the ability of our suppliers and contract manufacturers to meet production and delivery requirements to our forecasted demand; (n) potential disruptions or delays to our manufacturing and operations due to climate conditions and natural disasters in the regions where we operate, such as wildfires, drought conditions and related water shortages in Arizona, as well as wildfires in Northern California and related blackouts and power outages in that region; (o) the uncertain and ongoing impact to our supply chain of geopolitical tensions, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the instability in the Middle East, evolving global trade and tariff negotiations and the uncertain tariff landscape, sanctions and other trade measures imposed by domestic and foreign governments, adverse actions and escalating tensions with foreign governments, including China, and the possibility of escalation of "trade wars," cyber-attacks, and retaliatory measures; (p) the impact of infectious disease outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics on our financial results, revenues, customer demand, business operations and manufacturing and on the business operations of our customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers; and (q) inherent uncertainty related to global markets, including inflationary pressures, recessions, stock price and equity market volatility, tightening monetary policy and liquidity, and the effect of such markets on demand for our products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For more information on the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date thereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements. We have not filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 3, 2026. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file the Form 10-Q.

Contact Information

Investors:

Vibhuti Nayar

408-404-6305

vibhuti.nayar@viavisolutions.com

Press:

Amit Malhotra

202-341-8624

amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

The following financial tables are presented in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise specified.

-SELECTED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA -

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

October 3, 2026

September 27, 2025 Net revenue $ 469.3

$ 299.1 Cost of revenues 169.3

123.2 Amortization of acquired technologies 12.7

6.9 Gross profit 287.3

169.0 Operating expenses:





Research and development 69.5

56.0 Selling, general and administrative 129.5

104.2 Amortization of other intangibles 7.4

1.5 Restructuring and related benefits (0.8)

(0.3) Total operating expenses 205.6

161.4 Income from operations 81.7

7.6 Interest and other income (expense), net 10.3

(2.5) Interest expense (5.7)

(7.4) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity investment earnings (losses) 86.3

(2.3) Provision for income taxes 11.9

19.0 Equity investment earnings (losses) 1.6

(0.1) Net income (loss) $ 76.0

$ (21.4)







Net income (loss) per share:





Basic $ 0.31

$ (0.10) Diluted $ 0.29

$ (0.10)







Shares used in per share calculations:





Basic 246.5

222.9 Diluted 266.2

222.9

The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



October 3, 2026

June 27, 2026 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 526.7

$ 647.8 Short-term investments 2.1

2.0 Restricted cash 6.5

6.9 Accounts receivable, net 335.0

351.3 Inventories, net 173.8

155.3 Prepayments and other current assets 91.3

93.2 Total current assets 1,135.4

1,256.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 231.1

224.5 Goodwill, net 705.3

700.7 Intangibles, net 371.0

377.6 Deferred income taxes 73.7

74.5 Other non-current assets 72.5

71.8 Total assets $ 2,589.0

$ 2,705.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 106.3

$ 92.2 Accrued payroll and related expenses 89.7

98.4 Deferred revenue 98.1

101.9 Accrued expenses 25.2

27.3 Short-term debt 245.1

244.8 Other current liabilities 122.8

115.9 Total current liabilities 687.2

680.5 Long-term debt 397.4

397.1 Other non-current liabilities 180.1

179.5 Total liabilities 1,264.7

1,257.1 Total stockholders' equity 1,324.3

1,448.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,589.0

$ 2,705.6

The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended October 3, 2026

















Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 376.1

$ 93.2

$ -

$ 469.3















Gross profit $ 248.8

$ 53.2

$ (14.7)

$ 287.3 Gross margin 66.2 %

57.1 %





61.2 %















Operating income $ 95.8

$ 40.3

$ (54.4)

$ 81.7 Operating margin 25.5 %

43.2 %





17.4 %



Three Months Ended September 27, 2025

















Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 216.0

$ 83.1

$ -

$ 299.1















Gross profit $ 136.3

$ 43.6

$ (10.9)

$ 169.0 Gross margin 63.1 %

52.5 %





56.5 %















Operating income $ 17.8

$ 30.9

$ (41.1)

$ 7.6 Operating margin 8.2 %

37.2 %





2.5 %



(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Measures from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Measures below for details of Other Items.

The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

The Company provides non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS financial measures as supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and believes providing this additional information allows investors to see Company results through the eyes of management, to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance and expenses and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology used by management to measure such performance. The Company uses the measures disclosed in this release to evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to its competitors. Specifically, management uses these items to further its own understanding of the Company's core operating performance, which the Company believes represents its performance in the ordinary, ongoing and customary course of its operations. Accordingly, management excludes from core operating performance items such as those relating to certain purchase price accounting adjustments, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, amortization expense related to acquisition related inventory step-up, stock-based compensation, legal settlements, restructuring, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, certain investing and acquisition related expenses and other activities and income tax expenses or benefits that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and core operating activities. The non-GAAP adjustments are outlined below.

Cost of revenues, costs of research and development and costs of selling, general and administrative: The Company's GAAP presentation of gross margin and operating expenses may include (i) additional depreciation and amortization from changes in estimated useful life and the write-down of certain property, plant and equipment and intangibles, (ii) charges such as severance, benefits and outplacement costs related to restructuring plans with a specific and defined term, (iii) costs for facilities not required for ongoing operations, and costs related to the relocation of certain equipment from these facilities and/or contract manufacturer facilities, (iv) stock-based compensation, including related employer payroll taxes, (v) amortization expense related to acquired intangibles, (vi) amortization expense related to acquisition related inventory step-up, (vii) changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (viii) acquisition related transaction and integration costs related to acquired entities, (ix) significant legal settlements and other contingencies and (x) other charges unrelated to our core operating performance comprised mainly of other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future operations, including transformational initiatives such as the implementation of simplified automated processes, site consolidations, and reorganizations. The Company excludes these items in calculating non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Non-cash interest expense and other expense: The Company excludes certain non-cash interest and other expenses, including loss on debt extinguishment, accretion of debt discount, and other non-cash activities that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and core operating activities, when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Income tax expense or benefit: The Company excludes certain non-cash tax expense or benefit items, such as (i) the utilization of net operating losses (NOLs) where valuation allowances were released, (ii) intra-period tax allocation benefit and (iii) the tax effect for amortization of non-tax deductible intangible assets, in calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, preferable to, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating income is operating income. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating margin is operating margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net income is net income. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP EPS is earnings per share.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY

The following tables reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended

October 3, 2026

September 27, 2025

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin GAAP measures $ 287.3

61.2 %

$ 169.0

56.5 % Stock-based compensation 1.0

0.2 %

1.0

0.3 % Employer payroll tax on employee share-based awards 0.9

0.2 %

0.3

0.1 % Other charges unrelated to core operating performance 0.1

0.1 %

0.1

- % Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up -

- %

2.6

0.9 % Amortization of intangibles 12.7

2.7 %

6.9

2.3 % Total related to Cost of Revenues 14.7

3.2 %

10.9

3.6 % Non-GAAP measures $ 302.0

64.4 %

$ 179.9

60.1 %



Three Months Ended

October 3, 2026

September 27, 2025

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin GAAP measures $ 81.7

17.4 %

$ 7.6

2.5 % Stock-based compensation 15.9

3.4 %

13.4

4.5 % Employer payroll tax on employee share-based awards 5.7

1.2 %

1.6

0.5 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12.4

2.7 %

10.9

3.7 % Acquisition and integration related charges 0.2

- %

3.9

1.3 % Other charges unrelated to core operating performance 0.9

0.2 %

0.6

0.2 % Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up -

- %

2.6

0.9 % Amortization of intangibles 20.1

4.3 %

8.4

2.8 % Restructuring and related benefits (0.8)

(0.2) %

(0.3)

(0.1) % Total related to Cost of Revenues and Operating Expenses 54.4

11.6 %

41.1

13.8 % Non-GAAP measures $ 136.1

29.0 %

$ 48.7

16.3 %



Three Months Ended

October 3, 2026

September 27, 2025

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net (Loss) Income

Diluted

EPS GAAP measures $ 76.0

$ 0.29

$ (21.4)

$ (0.10) Items reconciling GAAP Net Income (Loss) and EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS:













Stock-based compensation 15.9

0.06

13.4

0.06 Employer payroll tax on employee share-based awards 5.7

0.02

1.6

0.01 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12.4

0.05

10.9

0.05 Acquisition and integration related charges 0.2

-

3.9

0.02 Other charges unrelated to core operating performance 0.9

-

0.6

- Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up -

-

2.6

0.01 Amortization of intangibles 20.1

0.07

8.4

0.04 Restructuring and related benefits (0.8)

-

(0.3)

- Interest expense and other (income) expense, net(1) (5.0)

(0.02)

4.8

0.02 Provision for income taxes 0.4

-

10.2

0.04 Total related to Net Income and EPS 49.8

0.18

56.1

0.25 Non-GAAP measures $ 125.8

$ 0.47

$ 34.7

$ 0.15 Shares used in per share calculation for Non-GAAP EPS



266.2





227.9



Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Included in the three months ended October 3, 2026 is a gain of $5.0 million on proceeds from an insurance settlement. Included in the three months ended September 27, 2025 is a loss of $3.8 million in connection with the extinguishment of certain 1.625% Senior Convertible Notes.

The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

October 3, 2026

September 27, 2025 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 76.0

$ (21.4) Interest and other (income) expense, net(1) (10.3)

2.5 Interest expense 5.7

7.4 Provision for income taxes 11.9

19.0 Equity investment (earnings) losses (1.6)

0.1 Depreciation 10.3

9.8 Amortization 20.1

8.4 EBITDA 112.1

25.8 Restructuring and related benefits (0.8)

(0.3) Stock-based compensation 15.9

13.4 Employer payroll tax on employee share-based awards 5.7

1.6 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12.4

10.9 Acquisition and integration related charges 0.2

3.9 Other charges unrelated to core operating performance 0.6

0.5 Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up -

2.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146.1

$ 58.4



Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Included in the three months ended October 3, 2026 is a gain of $5.0 million on proceeds from an insurance settlement. Included in the three months ended September 27, 2025 is a loss of $3.8 million in connection with the extinguishment of certain 1.625% Senior Convertible Notes.

The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

SOURCE VIAVI Financials