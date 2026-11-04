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WKN: A0JD3R | ISIN: US42330P1075 | Ticker-Symbol: CTV
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 16:50
5,430 Euro
-2,86 % -0,160
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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HORNBECK OFFSHORE SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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5,4455,47504.11.
5,4455,47504.11.
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.: Hornbeck Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Key Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Announced five-year integrated services agreements with Shell in the U.S. Gulf of America, commencing in 2027
  • Awarded a two-year decommissioning contract for integrated well intervention services in the North Sea, commencing in 2Q2027
  • Committed to acquire eight new work-class ROV systems, with deliveries beginning in the second quarter of 2027
  • Implemented $20 million of annualized cost savings to date
  • Revenue of $293 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $106 million, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36%
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $59 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion of 56%
  • Provided Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $90 to 100 million for fourth quarter 2026 and $500 to 550 million for full year 2027

HOUSTON and COVINGTON, La., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. ("Hornbeck" or "the Company") (NYSE: HOS), a premier integrated offshore services company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Todd M. Hornbeck, Hornbeck's President and CEO, commented, "The completion of our combination with Helix marks an important milestone for Hornbeck and creates a differentiated offshore services company with capabilities spanning marine transportation, subsea services and well intervention. By bringing together complementary assets, technical expertise and customer relationships, we believe we can address a broader scope of our customers' offshore needs, improve utilization across our assets and capture a greater share of the value created on complex offshore projects. The recently announced integrated services agreements with Shell demonstrate the revenue synergy opportunities by bringing together Hornbeck's marine platform with Helix's subsea and well intervention capabilities. Our priorities remain to operate safely, maintain asset reliability, capture revenue and cost synergies from the combination and maintain disciplined capital allocation. With a broader geographic footprint, differentiated capabilities and meaningful financial flexibility, we believe Hornbeck is well positioned to generate attractive returns across offshore cycles."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

The Company's third quarter financial results include three months of legacy Hornbeck operations and one month of legacy Helix operations following the closing of the merger on September 1, 2026. Accordingly, historical comparisons are significantly affected by the timing of the transaction and are not indicative of the expected quarterly run-rate of the combined company.



Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except for % and per share data)


September 30, 2026


June 30,
2026


September 30, 2025

Total revenue


$ 293,341


$ 183,255


$ 199,116

Operating income (loss)


(59,748)


26,015


60,556

Net income (loss)


(85,689)


11,136


51,926

Adjusted EBITDA


105,918


66,692


84,701

Adjusted EBITDA margin


36.1 %


36.4 %


42.5 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow


$ 58,726


$ 25,571


$ 44,197

Adjusted operating income


59,851


34,529


60,556

Adjusted operating margin


20.4 %


18.8 %


30.4 %

Adjusted net income


28,167


16,290


51,926

Basic earnings (loss) per share


$ (0.40)


$ 0.07


$ 0.32

Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$ (0.40)


$ 0.06


$ 0.28

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 0.13


$ 0.09


$ 0.28

Note: The table above includes Non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations for such measures are provided with the statements included in this press release

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had the following total basic shares outstanding:

Common Shares Outstanding

221,971,035

Jones Act Warrants (strike price $0.00001 per share)

103,637,456

Total Basic Shares Outstanding

325,608,491

Note: As of September 30, 2026, the Company had 10,089,644 of issued and outstanding Jones Act Warrants exercisable into 10.27167 shares of Company common stock at an exercise price of $0.00001 per share, subject to the U.S. citizen determination procedures

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues were $293.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $110.0 million compared to $183.3 million for the second quarter of 2026. Operating loss was $(59.7) million, or (20.4)% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to operating income of $26.0 million, or 14.2% of revenues, for the sequential quarter. The Company reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2026 of $(85.7) million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the sequential quarter. The Company recorded $119.8 million of merger and integration costs, one-time stock-based compensation expense that was accelerated due to the combination, and $0.2 million of terminated offering costs during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $12.1 million of such costs in the second quarter of 2026. Excluding the impact of these costs, operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2026 would have been $59.9 million, 20.4%, $28.2 million and $0.13 per share, respectively. Excluding the impact of these costs for the sequential quarter, operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS would have been $38.1 million, 20.8%, $16.3 million and $0.09 per share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the third quarter of 2026 were $105.9 million and $58.7 million, respectively, compared to $66.7 million and $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, respectively. The sequential variances in our financial results are primarily related to the incremental contribution of the legacy Helix operations for the period following the September 1 closing of the merger.

Third Quarter 2026 Segment Results

In connection with the combination, Hornbeck realigned its operations and established a new reportable segment structure. Accordingly, the new segments do not directly correspond to the historical reportable segments of either legacy Hornbeck or legacy Helix.

Marine Transportation & Specialty

Vessel revenues were $141.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $5.6 million from $135.6 million in the second quarter of 2026. Non-vessel revenues were $12.3 million for both the current and sequential quarters. This segment operated an average active fleet of 38.5 vessels, compared to 39.7 vessels in the second quarter. Average dayrates increased to $51,959 from $50,882, and active vessel utilization increased to 76.7% from 73.7%. As a result, effective dayrates for the active fleet increased to $39,852 from $37,500. The increases in average dayrates and utilization primarily reflected higher activity among the Company's high- and ultra-high specification offshore supply vessels and fewer days out of service for regulatory drydockings. Operating income was $42.1 million, or 27.4% of total segment revenues, compared to $42.3 million, or 28.6% of total segment revenues, in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $67.6 million from $66.3 million. The increase in vessel revenues was partially offset by higher vessel operating costs, including crew expenses associated with the timing of regulatory drydockings, and a higher allocation of general and administrative expenses related to the Company's new segment reporting structure.

Subsea Services

Vessel revenues were $53.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $17.8 million from $35.5 million in the second quarter. Non-vessel revenues were $5.0 million, all of which was related to legacy Helix operations following the merger. This segment operated an average of 9.0 vessels, compared with 7.0 vessels in the second quarter, reflecting a full-quarter contribution from seven legacy Hornbeck vessels and a partial-quarter contribution from six legacy Helix vessels, including in-chartered vessels. Average dayrates decreased to $86,024 from $92,377, while utilization increased to 75.2% from 60.3%. Effective dayrates increased to $64,690 from $55,703. The reduction in average dayrates primarily reflected downtime associated with the conversion of a legacy Hornbeck vessel during the quarter. The improvement in utilization primarily reflected higher activity among the legacy Hornbeck vessels. Operating income was $18.1 million, or 31.0% of total segment revenues, compared to $15.2 million, or 42.8% of total segment revenues, in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $25.3 million from $18.7 million. This segment's third-quarter results included a partial-quarter contribution from the acquired legacy Helix operations.

Well Intervention

Well Intervention was not part of the Company's historical results and, thus, solely reflects the contribution of the legacy Helix operations from September 1 through September 30, 2026. Vessel and non-vessel revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $76.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The segment operated an average fleet of 2.6 vessels, with average dayrates of $362,162, utilization of 88.1%, and effective dayrates of $319,065. The current-quarter average fleet count reflects a partial-quarter contribution from eight legacy Helix vessels, inclusive of in-chartered vessels. Operating income was $26.0 million, or 33.4% of total segment revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million.

Integration and Synergies Update

Hornbeck continues to integrate the legacy Hornbeck and Helix businesses and to pursue the revenue and cost synergy opportunities identified in connection with the business combination. These anticipated synergies include corporate efficiencies, procurement and maintenance savings, operating efficiencies, reduced reliance on third-party vessel charters, cross-selling opportunities, improved asset utilization, and integrated service offerings.1

At the time the transaction was announced, the Company identified at least $75 million of annual revenue and cost synergies expected to be realized within three years following the closing of the merger, consisting of $45 million of revenue synergies and $30 million of cost synergies. The Company has implemented actions representing approximately $20 million of expected annualized cost savings and expects to achieve the $30 million annual cost synergy run-rate target within the first year following the combination. The Company is also targeting approximately $15 million of revenue synergies within the first year, with additional opportunities expected from integrated service offerings, asset optimization, expanded services to existing customers and increased exposure to the defense market. The recently announced services agreements with Shell demonstrate the commercial opportunities created by the combined platform and the Company's ability to provide a broader suite of offshore services to its customers.

Third Quarter 2026 Backlog

As of September 30, 2026, the Company's contracted revenue backlog2 was approximately $1.9 billion, of which approximately $333.2 million is expected to be recognized during the remainder of 2026, approximately $792.8 million during 2027 and approximately $741.3 million thereafter. Our total backlog is comprised of $667.8 million, $431.5 million and $759.9 million for the Marine Transportation & Specialty, Subsea Services and Well Intervention segments, respectively.

Third Quarter 2026 Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a cash balance of $471.6 million and $730.6 million of total face value of debt, resulting in net debt of $259.0 million.

In addition, the Company has an undrawn revolving line of credit with a current borrowing base of $125.0 million. Cash plus undrawn capacity under the revolving credit facility is $596.6 million.

Fourth Quarter 2026 and Full Year 2027 Outlook

Based on current backlog, customer commitments and operating plans, Hornbeck expects to achieve Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $100 million for the fourth quarter of 2026 and $500 million to $550 million for full-year 2027.

Potter Adams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our 2027 outlook is supported by contracted backlog, an expanded geographic and service-line footprint, and the anticipated contribution of the combined platform. We remain constructive on the long-term deepwater market and are seeing the benefits of a more diversified business, including exposure to international deepwater activity, subsea services, well intervention, defense and other non-oilfield specialty markets. The guidance range assumes no material contribution from operations outside of our three core reporting segments, incorporates a heavier regulatory drydock schedule weighted toward the first half of the year, and includes approximately $20 million of anticipated cost synergy benefits from actions implemented to date. The guidance also includes an anticipated contribution from the first of our two HOS 400-class MPSV newbuilds following its expected entry into commercial service late in the third quarter 2027. Importantly, our guidance assumes U.S. Gulf of America deepwater drilling activity remains generally consistent with current levels and does not depend on a meaningful increase in activity during the year. We will remain disciplined on pricing, contract quality, duration and full-cycle returns rather than pursuing utilization at the expense of value."

This guidance range reflects the Company's current expectations for typical seasonality, project timing, geographic and service-line mix, vessel availability, out-of-service periods for anticipated regulatory drydockings, customer activity and the pace of integration. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing and magnitude of items that have not yet occurred.

__________________________________

1 The amount and timing of synergies actually achieved may differ materially from the Company's current expectations and may take longer to realize or may not be fully realized. Achievement of the anticipated synergies is subject to integration execution, customer demand, commercial adoption, market conditions, operating activity, employee retention, implementation costs, and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings with the SEC.

2 Backlog represents contracted revenue that the Company expects to earn in future periods. The amount and timing of actual revenue recognition may differ from current expectations as a result of customer cancellation and termination rights, contractual options, project delays, changes in project scope, weather, vessel availability, scheduled and unscheduled downtime, mobilizations and other factors. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of future revenue or profitability.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and recent developments at 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central) tomorrow, November 5, 2026. To participate in the call, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Hornbeck Offshore call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. To access it live over the Internet, log onto the web at http://www.hornbeckoffshore.com, on the "Investors" homepage of the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for a period of 60 days on the "Investors" homepage of the Company's website. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available through November 19, 2026, and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the passcode 13763345#.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck is a global offshore services leader, providing innovative and integrated marine and subsea solutions to customers across the deepwater oilfield, defense and renewables industries.

Contacts:

Potter Adams
Executive Vice President and CFO
985-727-6815
ir@hornbeckoffshore.com

Ken Dennard / Alex Harp
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
713-529-6600
HOS@dennardlascar.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, and the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future performance, our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 and full-year 2027, contracted backlog and the timing of its conversion to revenue, the integration of the Company and the amount and timing of anticipated synergies, the delivery of the MPSV newbuilds, the delivery of new ROV systems, the commencement of awarded contracts, market conditions and outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, including, but not limited to, risks related to actions by governments, regulatory authorities, customers, suppliers and partners; market conditions; demand for services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; operating hazards and delays, which includes delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; complexities of global political and economic developments; the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, on economic activity and on the Company's operations; the general volatility of oil and natural gas prices and cyclicality of the oil and gas industry and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this press release and, while the Company believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, these statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those described in these statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements, other than as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)






















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenue:










Vessel revenue

$ 271,159


$ 171,026


$ 186,445


$ 602,552


$ 507,582

Non-vessel revenue

22,182


12,229


12,671


46,764


37,963

Total Revenue

$ 293,341


$ 183,255


$ 199,116


$ 649,316


$ 545,545

Costs and expenses:










Operating expenses

165,774


98,912


93,437


355,716


280,669

Depreciation expense

20,222


12,231


10,026


44,478


30,016

Amortization expense

19,197


15,332


11,244


47,304


30,209

General and administrative expense

27,492


19,824


22,259


65,722


57,274

Stock-based compensation expense

43,368


3,090


1,737


47,618


5,190

Merger and integration costs

78,980


8,514


-


91,425


-

Total costs and expenses

355,033


157,903


138,703


652,263


403,358

Gain on sale of assets…

1,944


663


143


3,586


13,022

Operating income (loss)

(59,748)


26,015


60,556


639


155,209

Other income (expense):










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


-


(67)

Terminated offering costs

(177)


(3,617)


-


(3,794)


-

Foreign currency gain (loss)

(855)


107


(219)


(562)


(148)

Interest expense

(17,423)


(9,174)


(7,665)


(35,856)


(23,594)

Interest income

4,328


1,262


1,357


6,224


3,702

Other income

426


68


-


494


-

Other expense, net

(13,701)


(11,354)


(6,527)


(33,494)


(20,107)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(73,449)


14,661


54,029


(32,855)


135,102

Income tax expense

12,240


3,525


2,103


22,596


8,443

Net income (loss)

$ (85,689)


$ 11,136


$ 51,926


$ (55,451)


$ 126,659

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$ (0.40)


$ 0.07


$ 0.32


$ (0.31)


$ 0.77

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ (0.40)


$ 0.06


$ 0.28


$ (0.31)


$ 0.69

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

213,236


158,819


164,542


177,090


164,368

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

213,236


178,886


184,398


177,090


184,164

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands)






September 30,


December 31,

2026

2025


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 471,551


$ 54,167

Accounts receivable, net

439,532


164,695

Prepaid expenses

27,211


4,941

Other current assets

107,012


33,206

Total current assets

1,045,306


257,009

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,974,779


754,135

Other assets

686,825


141,643

Total assets

$ 3,706,910


$ 1,152,787





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 245,935


$ 58,251

Accrued payroll and benefits

75,897


24,429

Current maturities of long-term debt, net

40,429


30,259

Other current liabilities

159,246


29,330

Total current liabilities

521,507


142,269

Long-term debt, net

695,730


410,352

Other long-term liabilities

467,111


31,804

Total long-term liabilities

1,162,841


442,156

Total liabilities

1,684,348


584,425

Stockholders' equity:




Total stockholders' equity

2,022,562


568,362

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,706,910


$ 1,152,787

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)






Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


(Unaudited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net income (loss)

$ (55,451)


$ 126,659

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

92,092


60,225

Stock-based compensation expense

47,618


5,190

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


67

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(646)


2,505

Deferred tax expense

6,896


2,355

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premium or discount

1,130


1,382

Amortization of deferred contract-specific costs of sales

95


1,951

Gain on sale of assets

(3,586)


(13,022)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(42,356)


(22,492)

Deferred recertification costs

(57,408)


(47,853)

Other current and long-term assets

2,345


(10,125)

Accounts payable

11,279


(10,084)

Accrued interest

(12,471)


2,878

Accrued liabilities and other liabilities

(2,331)


(2,669)

Return on investment in unconsolidated subsidiary

(2,000)


-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(14,794)


96,967

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Maintenance capital improvements

(16,474)


(15,370)

Growth capital expenditures

(40,996)


(34,771)

Commercial capital expenditures

(20,056)


(33,789)

Non-vessel capital expenditures

(633)


(7,461)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(17,400)


-

Net proceeds from sale of assets

4,142


13,234

Net cash acquired in Merger

637,878


-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

546,461


(78,157)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Principal payments on second lien term loans due 2033

(22,715)


(1,674)

Prepayment fee on second lien term loans due 2033

-


(67)

Proceeds from first lien revolving credit facility

25,000


-

Repayment of first lien revolving credit facility

(25,000)


-

Deferred financing costs

(351)


(209)

Cash settlement of equity awards

(23,566)



Cash paid for withholding taxes on net share settlements

(62,526)


(1,397)

Principal payments under finance lease obligations

(2,919)


(570)

Other cash flows from financing activities

(21)


(111)

Net cash used in financing activities

(112,098)


(4,028)

Effects of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash

(610)


1,407

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

418,959


16,189

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

54,167


81,568

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 473,126


$ 97,757

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW ACTIVITIES:




Cash paid for interest

$ 46,957


$ 29,191

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$ 13,455


$ 14,126

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations by Segment

(in thousands)










Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Marine
Transportation &
Specialty

Subsea
Services

Well
Intervention

Total
Reportable
Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Revenue:








Vessel revenue

$ 141,223

$ 53,324

$ 76,612

$ 271,159

$ -

$ -

$ 271,159

Non-vessel revenue

12,252

5,036

1,388

18,676

3,506

-

22,182

Total revenue

153,475

58,360

78,000

289,835

3,506

-

293,341









Cost and expenses:








Operating expense

86,474

32,110

44,318

162,902

2,872

-

165,774

Depreciation expense

11,220

2,865

5,962

20,047

-

175

20,222

Amortization expense

14,241

4,301

459

19,001

-

196

19,197

General and administrative expense

1,337

975

1,239

3,551

90

23,851

27,492

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

43,368

43,368

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

78,980

78,980

Total cost and expenses

113,272

40,251

51,978

205,501

2,962

146,570

355,033









Gain (loss) on sale of assets

1,911

(8)

-

1,903

41

-

1,944









Operating income (loss)

$ 42,114

$ 18,101

$ 26,022

$ 86,237

$ 585

$ (146,570)

$ (59,748)










Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Marine
Transportation &
Specialty

Subsea

Services

Well
Intervention

Total
Reportable
Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Revenue:








Vessel revenue

$ 135,553

$ 35,473

$ -

$ 171,026

$ -

$ -

$ 171,026

Non-vessel revenue

12,229

-

-

12,229

-

-

12,229

Total revenue

147,782

35,473

-

183,255

-

-

183,255









Cost and expenses:








Operating expense

82,114

16,798

-

98,912

-

-

98,912

Depreciation expense

11,230

1,002

-

12,232

-

-

12,232

Amortization expense

12,829

2,502

-

15,331

-

-

15,331

General and administrative expense

-

-

-

-

-

19,752

19,752

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

3,090

3,090

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

8,514

8,514

Research and development expense

-

-

-

-

-

73

73

Total cost and expenses

106,173

20,303

-

126,476

-

31,429

157,904









Gain (loss) on sale of assets

675

-

-

675

(12)

-

663









Operating income (loss)

$ 42,284

$ 15,170

$ -

$ 57,454

$ (12)

$ (31,429)

$ 26,014










Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Marine
Transportation &
Specialty

Subsea

Services

Well
Intervention

Total
Reportable

Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Revenues:








Vessel revenue

$ 146,582

$ 39,863

$ -

$ 186,445

$ -

$ -

$ 186,445

Non-vessel revenue

12,671

-

-

12,671

-

-

12,671

Total revenue

159,253

39,863

-

199,116

-

-

199,116









Cost and expenses:








Operating expense

80,605

12,832

-

93,437

-

-

93,437

Depreciation expense

9,065

961

-

10,026

-

-

10,026

Amortization expense

8,666

2,578

-

11,244

-

-

11,244

General and administrative expense

-

-

-

-

-

22,259

22,259

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

1,737

1,737

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total cost and expenses

98,336

16,371

-

114,707

-

23,996

138,703









Gain (loss) on sale of assets

(15)

(3)

-

(18)

-

161

143









Operating income (loss)

$ 60,902

$ 23,489

$ -

$ 84,391

$ -

$ (23,835)

$ 60,556









Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations by Segment

(in thousands)










Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Marine
Transportation &
Specialty

Subsea
Services

Well
Intervention

Total
Reportable
Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Revenue:








Vessel revenue

$ 415,525

$ 110,415

$ 76,612

$ 602,552

$ -

$ -

$ 602,552

Non-vessel revenue

36,834

5,036

1,388

43,258

3,506

-

46,764

Total revenue

452,359

115,451

78,000

645,810

3,506

-

649,316









Cost and expenses:








Operating expense

245,417

63,109

44,318

352,844

2,872

-

355,716

Depreciation expense

33,480

4,861

5,962

44,303

-

175

44,478

Amortization expense

38,308

8,341

459

47,108

-

196

47,304

General and administrative expense

1,337

975

1,239

3,551

90

62,081

65,722

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

47,618

47,618

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

91,425

91,425

Total cost and expenses

318,542

77,286

51,978

447,806

2,962

201,495

652,263









Gain (loss) on sale of assets

3,552

(4)

-

3,548

38

-

3,586









Operating income (loss)

$ 137,369

$ 38,161

$ 26,022

$ 201,552

$ 582

$ (201,495)

$ 639










Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Marine
Transportation &
Specialty

Subsea
Services

Well
Intervention

Total
Reportable

Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Revenue:








Vessel revenue

$ 406,184

$ 101,398

$ -

$ 507,582

$ -

$ -

$ 507,582

Non-vessel revenue

37,963

-

-

37,963

-

-

37,963

Total revenue

444,147

101,398

-

545,545

-

-

545,545









Cost and expenses:








Operating expense

241,812

38,857

-

280,669

-

-

280,669

Depreciation expense

27,097

2,919

-

30,016

-

-

30,016

Amortization expense

22,649

7,560

-

30,209

-

-

30,209

General and administrative expense

-

-

-

-

-

57,274

57,274

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

5,190

5,190

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total cost and expenses

291,558

49,336

-

340,894

-

62,464

403,358









Gain (loss) on sale of assets

12,808

(3)

-

12,805

-

217

13,022









Operating income (loss)

$ 165,397

$ 52,059

$ -

$ 217,456

$ -

$ (62,247)

$ 155,209

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations - Marine Transportation & Specialty Segment

(in thousands, except for %, average vessel counts and amounts per day)














Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Marine Transportation & Specialty











Revenue:











Vessel revenue


$ 141,223


$ 135,553


$ 146,582


$ 415,525


$ 406,184

Non-vessel revenue


12,252


12,229


12,671


36,834


37,963

Total revenue


$ 153,475


$ 147,782


$ 159,253


$ 452,359


$ 444,147

Operating income


$ 42,114


$ 42,284


$ 60,902


$ 137,369


$ 165,397

Operating income %


27.4 %


28.6 %


38.2 %


30.4 %


37.2 %












Adjusted EBITDA


67,575


66,343


78,633


209,157


215,143

Adjusted EBITDA margin %


44.0 %


44.9 %


49.4 %


46.2 %


48.4 %












Average number of vessels


62.9


63.9


64.0


63.8


64.4

Average number of active vessels


38.5


39.7


41.0


39.2


41.8

Average number of stacked vessels


24.4


24.2


23.0


24.6


22.6

Average utilization rate


47.0 %


45.8 %


52.3 %


46.9 %


49.0 %

Active utilization rate


76.7 %


73.7 %


81.7 %


76.5 %


75.6 %

Average dayrate


$ 51,959


$ 50,882


$ 47,593


$ 50,797


$ 47,144

Effective dayrate


$ 24,421


$ 23,304


$ 24,891


$ 23,824


$ 23,101












Operating expense:











Active vessel opex


$ 75,840


$ 72,026


$ 72,907


$ 212,917


$ 216,574

Stacked vessel opex


2,300


1,857


782


8,264


2,821

Non-vessel opex


8,334


8,231


6,916


24,236


22,417



$ 86,474


$ 82,114


$ 80,605


$ 245,417


$ 241,812












Active vessel opex per vessel day


$ 21,412


$ 19,937


$ 19,329


$ 19,896


$ 18,979

Stacked vessel opex per vessel day


$ 1,024


$ 843


$ 370


$ 1,231


$ 457












Out-of-service time for vessel recertification activities (in days)


15


183


164


381


562

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations - Subsea Services Segment

(in thousands, except for %, average vessel counts and amounts per day)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Subsea Services










Revenue:










Vessel revenue

$ 53,324


$ 35,473


$ 39,863


$ 110,415


$ 101,398

Non-vessel revenue

5,036


-


-


5,036


-

Total revenue

58,360


35,473


39,863


115,451


101,398

Operating income

18,101


15,170


23,489


38,161


52,059

Operating income %

31.0 %


42.8 %


58.9 %


33.1 %


51.3 %











Adjusted EBITDA

25,267


18,675


27,028


51,363


62,538

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

43.3 %


52.6 %


67.8 %


44.5 %


61.7 %











Average number of vessels

9.0


7.0


7.0


7.7


7.0

Average number of active vessels

9.0


7.0


7.0


7.7


7.0

Average utilization rate

75.2 %


60.3 %


68.5 %


61.4 %


59.0 %

Average dayrate

$ 86,024


$ 92,377


$ 90,411


$ 86,068


$ 89,941

Effective dayrate

$ 64,690


$ 55,703


$ 61,932


$ 52,846


$ 53,065











Operating expense:










Active vessel opex

$ 29,430


$ 16,768


$ 12,830


$ 60,394


$ 38,840

Non-vessel opex

2,680


30


2


2,715


17


$ 32,110


$ 16,798


$ 12,832


$ 63,109


$ 38,857











Active vessel opex per vessel day

$ 35,716


$ 26,323


$ 19,923


$ 28,883


$ 20,324











Out-of-service time for vessel recertification activities (in days)

-


35


52


95


52

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations - Well Intervention Segment

(in thousands, except for %, average vessel counts and amounts per day)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Well Intervention










Revenue:










Vessel revenue

$ 76,612


$ -


$ -


$ 76,612


$ -

Non-vessel revenue

1,388


-


-


1,388


-

Total revenue

78,000


-


-


78,000


-

Operating income

26,022


-


-


26,022


-

Operating income %

33.4 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


33.4 %


0.0 %











Adjusted EBITDA

32,443


-


-


32,443


-

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

41.6 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


41.6 %


-











Average number of vessels

2.6


-


-


0.9


-

Average number of active vessels

2.6


-


-


0.9


-

Average utilization rate

88.1 %


0.0 %


0.0 %


88.1 %


0.0 %

Average dayrate

$ 362,162


$ -


$ -


$ 362,162


$ -

Effective dayrate

$ 319,065


$ -


$ -


$ 319,065


$ -











Operating expense:










Active vessel opex

$ 43,791


$ -


$ -


$ 43,791


$ -

Non-vessel opex

527


-


-


527


-


$ 44,318


$ -


$ -


$ 44,318


$ -











Active vessel opex per vessel day

$ 182,461


$ -


$ -


$ 182,461


$ -











Out-of-service time for vessel recertification activities (in days)

-


-


-


-


-

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share and net debt. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the historical financial results of Helix and Hornbeck or the financial results of the combined company. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company prepares Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share by eliminating the impact of several non-recurring items not considered indicative of Hornbeck's on-going performance. Like Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, the Company believes these measures help identify underlying trends that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the non-recurring items we exclude in the measure.

The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent uncertainty and reflect the exercise of judgments by the Company's management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the following tables for additional information about the items of expense and income that are included in determining the non-GAAP financial measures for historical periods contained in this press release and for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing and magnitude of items that have not yet occurred.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation

(in thousands, except for %)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow:










Net income (loss)

$ (85,689)


$ 11,136


$ 51,926


$ (55,451)


$ 126,659

Interest expense

17,423


9,174


7,665


35,856


23,594

Income tax expense

12,240


3,525


2,103


22,596


8,443

Depreciation

20,222


12,231


10,026


44,478


30,016

Amortization

19,197


15,332


11,244


47,304


30,209

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


-


67

Stock-based compensation expense

43,368


3,090


1,737


47,618


5,190

Merger and integration costs

78,980


8,514


-


91,425


-

Terminated offering costs

177


3,617


-


3,794


-

Research and development expense

-


73


-


86


-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 105,918


$ 66,692


$ 84,701


$ 237,706


$ 224,178

Cash paid for deferred drydocking charges

(12,892)


(20,917)


(15,141)


(57,408)


(47,853)

Cash paid for maintenance capital improvements

(4,446)


(4,178)


(4,859)


(16,474)


(15,370)

Cash paid for non-vessel capital expenditures

(149)


(160)


(7,178)


(633)


(7,461)

Cash paid for interest

(25,470)


(10,970)


(10,790)


(46,957)


(29,191)

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

(4,235)


(4,896)


(2,536)


(13,455)


(14,126)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 58,726


$ 25,571


$ 44,197


$ 102,779


$ 110,177

Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion

55.4 %


38.3 %


52.2 %


43.2 %


49.1 %











Revenues

$ 293,341


$ 183,255


$ 199,116


$ 649,316


$ 545,545

Adjusted EBITDA margin

36.1 %


36.4 %


42.5 %


36.6 %


41.1 %

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation by Segment

(in thousands, except for %)










Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Marine
Transportation &
Specialty

Subsea
Services

Well
Intervention

Total
Reportable
Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:








Operating income (loss)

$ 42,114

$ 18,101

$ 26,022

$ 86,237

$ 585

$ (146,570)

$ (59,748)

Interest Income

-

-

-

-

-

4,328

4,328

Depreciation expense

11,220

2,865

5,962

20,047

-

175

20,222

Amortization expense

14,241

4,301

459

19,001

-

196

19,197

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

43,368

43,368

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

78,980

78,980

Research and development expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

(429)

(429)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 67,575

$ 25,267

$ 32,443

$ 125,285

$ 585

$ (19,952)

$ 105,918









Revenues

$ 153,475

$ 58,360

$ 78,000

$ 289,835

$ 3,506


$ 293,341

Adjusted EBITDA margin

44.0 %

43.3 %

41.6 %

43.2 %

16.7 %


36.1 %









Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation by Segment

(in thousands, except for %)










Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Marine
Transportation &

Specialty

Subsea
Services

Well
Intervention

Total
Reportable
Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:








Operating income (loss)

$ 42,284

$ 15,170

$ -

$ 57,454

$ (11)

$ (31,429)

$ 26,014

Interest Income

-

-

-

-

-

1,262

1,262

Depreciation expense

11,230

1,002

-

12,232

-

-

12,232

Amortization expense

12,829

2,502

-

15,332

-

-

15,332

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

3,090

3,090

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

8,514

8,514

Research and development expense

-

-

-

-

-

73

73

Other

-

-

-

-

-

175

175

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 66,343

$ 18,675

$ -

$ 85,017

$ (11)

$ (18,315)

$ 66,692









Revenues

$ 147,782

$ 35,473


$ 183,255



$ 183,255

Adjusted EBITDA margin

44.9 %

52.6 %


46.4 %



36.4 %










Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Marine
Transportation &
Specialty

Subsea
Services

Well
Intervention

Total

Reportable

Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:








Operating income (loss)

$ 60,902

$ 23,489

$ -

$ 84,391

$ -

$ (23,835)

$ 60,556

Interest Income

-

-

-

-

-

1,357

1,357

Depreciation expense

9,065

961

-

10,026

-

-

10,026

Amortization expense

8,666

2,578

-

11,244

-

-

11,244

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

1,737

1,737

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Research and development expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

(219)

(219)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 78,633

$ 27,028

$ -

$ 105,661

$ -

$ (20,960)

$ 84,701









Revenues

$ 159,253

$ 39,863


$ 199,116



$ 199,116

Adjusted EBITDA margin

49.4 %

67.8 %


53.1 %



42.5 %










Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Marine
Transportation &
Specialty

Subsea
Services

Well
Intervention

Total
Reportable
Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:








Operating income (loss)

$ 137,369

$ 38,161

$ 26,022

$ 201,552

$ 582

$ (201,495)

$ 639

Interest Income

-

-

-

-

-

6,224

6,224

Depreciation expense

33,480

4,861

5,962

44,303

-

175

44,478

Amortization expense

38,308

8,341

459

47,108

-

196

47,304

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

47,618

47,618

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

91,425

91,425

Research and development expense

-

-

-

-

-

86

86

Other

-

-

-

-

-

(68)

(68)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 209,157

$ 51,363

$ 32,443

$ 292,963

$ 582

$ (55,839)

$ 237,706









Revenues

$ 452,359

$ 115,451

$ 78,000

$ 645,810

$ 3,506


$ 649,316

Adjusted EBITDA margin

46.2 %

44.5 %

41.6 %

45.4 %

16.6 %


36.6 %


















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

($ in thousands)

Marine

Transportation &
Specialty

Subsea
Services

Well
Intervention

Total

Reportable
Segments

Other

Unallocated
Expense

Total

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:








Operating income (loss)

$ 165,397

$ 52,059

$ -

$ 217,456

$ -

$ (62,247)

$ 155,209

Interest Income

-

-

-

-

-

3,702

3,702

Depreciation expense

27,097

2,919

-

30,016

-

-

30,016

Amortization expense

22,649

7,560

-

30,209

-

-

30,209

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

5,190

5,190

Merger and integration costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Research and development expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

(148)

(148)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 215,143

$ 62,538

$ -

$ 277,681

$ -

$ (53,503)

$ 224,178









Revenues

$ 444,147

$ 101,398


$ 545,545



$ 545,545

Adjusted EBITDA margin

48.4 %

61.7 %


50.9 %



41.1 %

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation

(in thousands, except for % and per share data)








Three Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Reconciliation of Adjusted operating income:






Operating income (loss)

$ (59,748)


$ 26,015


$ 60,556

Adjustments:






Merger and integration costs

78,980


8,514


-

Merger-related stock-based compensation expense

40,619


-


-

Total adjustments

119,599


8,514


-

Adjusted operating income

$ 59,851


$ 34,529


$ 60,556







Total revenue

$ 293,341


$ 183,255


$ 199,116

Adjusted operating margin

20.4 %


18.8 %


30.4 %








Three Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income:






Net income (loss)

$ (85,689)


$ 11,136


$ 51,926

Adjustments






Merger and integration costs

78,980


8,514


-

Merger-related stock-based compensation expense

40,619


-


-

Terminated offering costs

177


3,617


-

Merger-related discrete tax items

(5,920)


(6,977)


-

Total adjustments

113,856


5,154


-

Adjusted net income

$ 28,167


$ 16,290


$ 51,926








Three Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Reconciliation of Adjusted diluted earnings per share:






Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ (0.40)


$ 0.06


$ 0.28

Adjustments






Merger and integration costs

0.37


0.05


-

Merger-related stock-based compensation expense

0.19


-


-

Terminated offering costs

0.00


0.02


-

Merger-related discrete tax items

(0.03)


(0.04)


-

Total adjustments

0.53


0.03


-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.13


$ 0.09


$ 0.28

SOURCE Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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