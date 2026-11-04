Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.: Hornbeck Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Key Operational and Financial Highlights

Announced five-year integrated services agreements with Shell in the U.S. Gulf of America, commencing in 2027

Awarded a two-year decommissioning contract for integrated well intervention services in the North Sea, commencing in 2Q2027

Committed to acquire eight new work-class ROV systems, with deliveries beginning in the second quarter of 2027

Implemented $20 million of annualized cost savings to date

Revenue of $293 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $106 million, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $59 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion of 56%

Provided Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $90 to 100 million for fourth quarter 2026 and $500 to 550 million for full year 2027

HOUSTON and COVINGTON, La., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. ("Hornbeck" or "the Company") (NYSE: HOS), a premier integrated offshore services company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Todd M. Hornbeck, Hornbeck's President and CEO, commented, "The completion of our combination with Helix marks an important milestone for Hornbeck and creates a differentiated offshore services company with capabilities spanning marine transportation, subsea services and well intervention. By bringing together complementary assets, technical expertise and customer relationships, we believe we can address a broader scope of our customers' offshore needs, improve utilization across our assets and capture a greater share of the value created on complex offshore projects. The recently announced integrated services agreements with Shell demonstrate the revenue synergy opportunities by bringing together Hornbeck's marine platform with Helix's subsea and well intervention capabilities. Our priorities remain to operate safely, maintain asset reliability, capture revenue and cost synergies from the combination and maintain disciplined capital allocation. With a broader geographic footprint, differentiated capabilities and meaningful financial flexibility, we believe Hornbeck is well positioned to generate attractive returns across offshore cycles."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

The Company's third quarter financial results include three months of legacy Hornbeck operations and one month of legacy Helix operations following the closing of the merger on September 1, 2026. Accordingly, historical comparisons are significantly affected by the timing of the transaction and are not indicative of the expected quarterly run-rate of the combined company.





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for % and per share data)

September 30, 2026

June 30,

2026

September 30, 2025 Total revenue

$ 293,341

$ 183,255

$ 199,116 Operating income (loss)

(59,748)

26,015

60,556 Net income (loss)

(85,689)

11,136

51,926 Adjusted EBITDA

105,918

66,692

84,701 Adjusted EBITDA margin

36.1 %

36.4 %

42.5 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 58,726

$ 25,571

$ 44,197 Adjusted operating income

59,851

34,529

60,556 Adjusted operating margin

20.4 %

18.8 %

30.4 % Adjusted net income

28,167

16,290

51,926 Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.40)

$ 0.07

$ 0.32 Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.40)

$ 0.06

$ 0.28 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.13

$ 0.09

$ 0.28

Note: The table above includes Non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations for such measures are provided with the statements included in this press release

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had the following total basic shares outstanding:

Common Shares Outstanding 221,971,035 Jones Act Warrants (strike price $0.00001 per share) 103,637,456 Total Basic Shares Outstanding 325,608,491

Note: As of September 30, 2026, the Company had 10,089,644 of issued and outstanding Jones Act Warrants exercisable into 10.27167 shares of Company common stock at an exercise price of $0.00001 per share, subject to the U.S. citizen determination procedures

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues were $293.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $110.0 million compared to $183.3 million for the second quarter of 2026. Operating loss was $(59.7) million, or (20.4)% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to operating income of $26.0 million, or 14.2% of revenues, for the sequential quarter. The Company reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2026 of $(85.7) million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the sequential quarter. The Company recorded $119.8 million of merger and integration costs, one-time stock-based compensation expense that was accelerated due to the combination, and $0.2 million of terminated offering costs during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $12.1 million of such costs in the second quarter of 2026. Excluding the impact of these costs, operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2026 would have been $59.9 million, 20.4%, $28.2 million and $0.13 per share, respectively. Excluding the impact of these costs for the sequential quarter, operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS would have been $38.1 million, 20.8%, $16.3 million and $0.09 per share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the third quarter of 2026 were $105.9 million and $58.7 million, respectively, compared to $66.7 million and $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, respectively. The sequential variances in our financial results are primarily related to the incremental contribution of the legacy Helix operations for the period following the September 1 closing of the merger.

Third Quarter 2026 Segment Results

In connection with the combination, Hornbeck realigned its operations and established a new reportable segment structure. Accordingly, the new segments do not directly correspond to the historical reportable segments of either legacy Hornbeck or legacy Helix.

Marine Transportation & Specialty

Vessel revenues were $141.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $5.6 million from $135.6 million in the second quarter of 2026. Non-vessel revenues were $12.3 million for both the current and sequential quarters. This segment operated an average active fleet of 38.5 vessels, compared to 39.7 vessels in the second quarter. Average dayrates increased to $51,959 from $50,882, and active vessel utilization increased to 76.7% from 73.7%. As a result, effective dayrates for the active fleet increased to $39,852 from $37,500. The increases in average dayrates and utilization primarily reflected higher activity among the Company's high- and ultra-high specification offshore supply vessels and fewer days out of service for regulatory drydockings. Operating income was $42.1 million, or 27.4% of total segment revenues, compared to $42.3 million, or 28.6% of total segment revenues, in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $67.6 million from $66.3 million. The increase in vessel revenues was partially offset by higher vessel operating costs, including crew expenses associated with the timing of regulatory drydockings, and a higher allocation of general and administrative expenses related to the Company's new segment reporting structure.

Subsea Services

Vessel revenues were $53.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $17.8 million from $35.5 million in the second quarter. Non-vessel revenues were $5.0 million, all of which was related to legacy Helix operations following the merger. This segment operated an average of 9.0 vessels, compared with 7.0 vessels in the second quarter, reflecting a full-quarter contribution from seven legacy Hornbeck vessels and a partial-quarter contribution from six legacy Helix vessels, including in-chartered vessels. Average dayrates decreased to $86,024 from $92,377, while utilization increased to 75.2% from 60.3%. Effective dayrates increased to $64,690 from $55,703. The reduction in average dayrates primarily reflected downtime associated with the conversion of a legacy Hornbeck vessel during the quarter. The improvement in utilization primarily reflected higher activity among the legacy Hornbeck vessels. Operating income was $18.1 million, or 31.0% of total segment revenues, compared to $15.2 million, or 42.8% of total segment revenues, in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $25.3 million from $18.7 million. This segment's third-quarter results included a partial-quarter contribution from the acquired legacy Helix operations.

Well Intervention

Well Intervention was not part of the Company's historical results and, thus, solely reflects the contribution of the legacy Helix operations from September 1 through September 30, 2026. Vessel and non-vessel revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $76.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The segment operated an average fleet of 2.6 vessels, with average dayrates of $362,162, utilization of 88.1%, and effective dayrates of $319,065. The current-quarter average fleet count reflects a partial-quarter contribution from eight legacy Helix vessels, inclusive of in-chartered vessels. Operating income was $26.0 million, or 33.4% of total segment revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million.

Integration and Synergies Update

Hornbeck continues to integrate the legacy Hornbeck and Helix businesses and to pursue the revenue and cost synergy opportunities identified in connection with the business combination. These anticipated synergies include corporate efficiencies, procurement and maintenance savings, operating efficiencies, reduced reliance on third-party vessel charters, cross-selling opportunities, improved asset utilization, and integrated service offerings.1

At the time the transaction was announced, the Company identified at least $75 million of annual revenue and cost synergies expected to be realized within three years following the closing of the merger, consisting of $45 million of revenue synergies and $30 million of cost synergies. The Company has implemented actions representing approximately $20 million of expected annualized cost savings and expects to achieve the $30 million annual cost synergy run-rate target within the first year following the combination. The Company is also targeting approximately $15 million of revenue synergies within the first year, with additional opportunities expected from integrated service offerings, asset optimization, expanded services to existing customers and increased exposure to the defense market. The recently announced services agreements with Shell demonstrate the commercial opportunities created by the combined platform and the Company's ability to provide a broader suite of offshore services to its customers.

Third Quarter 2026 Backlog

As of September 30, 2026, the Company's contracted revenue backlog2 was approximately $1.9 billion, of which approximately $333.2 million is expected to be recognized during the remainder of 2026, approximately $792.8 million during 2027 and approximately $741.3 million thereafter. Our total backlog is comprised of $667.8 million, $431.5 million and $759.9 million for the Marine Transportation & Specialty, Subsea Services and Well Intervention segments, respectively.

Third Quarter 2026 Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a cash balance of $471.6 million and $730.6 million of total face value of debt, resulting in net debt of $259.0 million.

In addition, the Company has an undrawn revolving line of credit with a current borrowing base of $125.0 million. Cash plus undrawn capacity under the revolving credit facility is $596.6 million.

Fourth Quarter 2026 and Full Year 2027 Outlook

Based on current backlog, customer commitments and operating plans, Hornbeck expects to achieve Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $100 million for the fourth quarter of 2026 and $500 million to $550 million for full-year 2027.

Potter Adams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our 2027 outlook is supported by contracted backlog, an expanded geographic and service-line footprint, and the anticipated contribution of the combined platform. We remain constructive on the long-term deepwater market and are seeing the benefits of a more diversified business, including exposure to international deepwater activity, subsea services, well intervention, defense and other non-oilfield specialty markets. The guidance range assumes no material contribution from operations outside of our three core reporting segments, incorporates a heavier regulatory drydock schedule weighted toward the first half of the year, and includes approximately $20 million of anticipated cost synergy benefits from actions implemented to date. The guidance also includes an anticipated contribution from the first of our two HOS 400-class MPSV newbuilds following its expected entry into commercial service late in the third quarter 2027. Importantly, our guidance assumes U.S. Gulf of America deepwater drilling activity remains generally consistent with current levels and does not depend on a meaningful increase in activity during the year. We will remain disciplined on pricing, contract quality, duration and full-cycle returns rather than pursuing utilization at the expense of value."

This guidance range reflects the Company's current expectations for typical seasonality, project timing, geographic and service-line mix, vessel availability, out-of-service periods for anticipated regulatory drydockings, customer activity and the pace of integration. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing and magnitude of items that have not yet occurred.

__________________________________ 1 The amount and timing of synergies actually achieved may differ materially from the Company's current expectations and may take longer to realize or may not be fully realized. Achievement of the anticipated synergies is subject to integration execution, customer demand, commercial adoption, market conditions, operating activity, employee retention, implementation costs, and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. 2 Backlog represents contracted revenue that the Company expects to earn in future periods. The amount and timing of actual revenue recognition may differ from current expectations as a result of customer cancellation and termination rights, contractual options, project delays, changes in project scope, weather, vessel availability, scheduled and unscheduled downtime, mobilizations and other factors. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of future revenue or profitability.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and recent developments at 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central) tomorrow, November 5, 2026. To participate in the call, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Hornbeck Offshore call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. To access it live over the Internet, log onto the web at http://www.hornbeckoffshore.com, on the "Investors" homepage of the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for a period of 60 days on the "Investors" homepage of the Company's website. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available through November 19, 2026, and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the passcode 13763345#.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck is a global offshore services leader, providing innovative and integrated marine and subsea solutions to customers across the deepwater oilfield, defense and renewables industries.

Contacts:

Potter Adams

Executive Vice President and CFO

985-727-6815

ir@hornbeckoffshore.com

Ken Dennard / Alex Harp

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

HOS@dennardlascar.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, and the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future performance, our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 and full-year 2027, contracted backlog and the timing of its conversion to revenue, the integration of the Company and the amount and timing of anticipated synergies, the delivery of the MPSV newbuilds, the delivery of new ROV systems, the commencement of awarded contracts, market conditions and outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, including, but not limited to, risks related to actions by governments, regulatory authorities, customers, suppliers and partners; market conditions; demand for services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; operating hazards and delays, which includes delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; complexities of global political and economic developments; the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, on economic activity and on the Company's operations; the general volatility of oil and natural gas prices and cyclicality of the oil and gas industry and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this press release and, while the Company believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, these statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those described in these statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements, other than as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)









































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:

















Vessel revenue $ 271,159

$ 171,026

$ 186,445

$ 602,552

$ 507,582 Non-vessel revenue 22,182

12,229

12,671

46,764

37,963 Total Revenue $ 293,341

$ 183,255

$ 199,116

$ 649,316

$ 545,545 Costs and expenses:

















Operating expenses 165,774

98,912

93,437

355,716

280,669 Depreciation expense 20,222

12,231

10,026

44,478

30,016 Amortization expense 19,197

15,332

11,244

47,304

30,209 General and administrative expense 27,492

19,824

22,259

65,722

57,274 Stock-based compensation expense 43,368

3,090

1,737

47,618

5,190 Merger and integration costs 78,980

8,514

-

91,425

- Total costs and expenses 355,033

157,903

138,703

652,263

403,358 Gain on sale of assets… 1,944

663

143

3,586

13,022 Operating income (loss) (59,748)

26,015

60,556

639

155,209 Other income (expense):

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

(67) Terminated offering costs (177)

(3,617)

-

(3,794)

- Foreign currency gain (loss) (855)

107

(219)

(562)

(148) Interest expense (17,423)

(9,174)

(7,665)

(35,856)

(23,594) Interest income 4,328

1,262

1,357

6,224

3,702 Other income 426

68

-

494

- Other expense, net (13,701)

(11,354)

(6,527)

(33,494)

(20,107) Income (loss) before income taxes (73,449)

14,661

54,029

(32,855)

135,102 Income tax expense 12,240

3,525

2,103

22,596

8,443 Net income (loss) $ (85,689)

$ 11,136

$ 51,926

$ (55,451)

$ 126,659 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.40)

$ 0.07

$ 0.32

$ (0.31)

$ 0.77 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.40)

$ 0.06

$ 0.28

$ (0.31)

$ 0.69 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 213,236

158,819

164,542

177,090

164,368 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 213,236

178,886

184,398

177,090

184,164

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands)









September 30,

December 31, 2026 2025

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 471,551

$ 54,167 Accounts receivable, net 439,532

164,695 Prepaid expenses 27,211

4,941 Other current assets 107,012

33,206 Total current assets 1,045,306

257,009 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,974,779

754,135 Other assets 686,825

141,643 Total assets $ 3,706,910

$ 1,152,787







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 245,935

$ 58,251 Accrued payroll and benefits 75,897

24,429 Current maturities of long-term debt, net 40,429

30,259 Other current liabilities 159,246

29,330 Total current liabilities 521,507

142,269 Long-term debt, net 695,730

410,352 Other long-term liabilities 467,111

31,804 Total long-term liabilities 1,162,841

442,156 Total liabilities 1,684,348

584,425 Stockholders' equity:





Total stockholders' equity 2,022,562

568,362 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,706,910

$ 1,152,787

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands)









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

(Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income (loss) $ (55,451)

$ 126,659 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 92,092

60,225 Stock-based compensation expense 47,618

5,190 Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

67 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (646)

2,505 Deferred tax expense 6,896

2,355 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premium or discount 1,130

1,382 Amortization of deferred contract-specific costs of sales 95

1,951 Gain on sale of assets (3,586)

(13,022) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (42,356)

(22,492) Deferred recertification costs (57,408)

(47,853) Other current and long-term assets 2,345

(10,125) Accounts payable 11,279

(10,084) Accrued interest (12,471)

2,878 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities (2,331)

(2,669) Return on investment in unconsolidated subsidiary (2,000)

- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (14,794)

96,967 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Maintenance capital improvements (16,474)

(15,370) Growth capital expenditures (40,996)

(34,771) Commercial capital expenditures (20,056)

(33,789) Non-vessel capital expenditures (633)

(7,461) Acquisition of intangible assets (17,400)

- Net proceeds from sale of assets 4,142

13,234 Net cash acquired in Merger 637,878

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 546,461

(78,157) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Principal payments on second lien term loans due 2033 (22,715)

(1,674) Prepayment fee on second lien term loans due 2033 -

(67) Proceeds from first lien revolving credit facility 25,000

- Repayment of first lien revolving credit facility (25,000)

- Deferred financing costs (351)

(209) Cash settlement of equity awards (23,566)



Cash paid for withholding taxes on net share settlements (62,526)

(1,397) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (2,919)

(570) Other cash flows from financing activities (21)

(111) Net cash used in financing activities (112,098)

(4,028) Effects of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (610)

1,407 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 418,959

16,189 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 54,167

81,568 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 473,126

$ 97,757 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW ACTIVITIES:





Cash paid for interest $ 46,957

$ 29,191 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 13,455

$ 14,126

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations by Segment (in thousands)

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Marine

Transportation &

Specialty Subsea

Services Well

Intervention Total

Reportable

Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Revenue:













Vessel revenue $ 141,223 $ 53,324 $ 76,612 $ 271,159 $ - $ - $ 271,159 Non-vessel revenue 12,252 5,036 1,388 18,676 3,506 - 22,182 Total revenue 153,475 58,360 78,000 289,835 3,506 - 293,341















Cost and expenses:













Operating expense 86,474 32,110 44,318 162,902 2,872 - 165,774 Depreciation expense 11,220 2,865 5,962 20,047 - 175 20,222 Amortization expense 14,241 4,301 459 19,001 - 196 19,197 General and administrative expense 1,337 975 1,239 3,551 90 23,851 27,492 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 43,368 43,368 Merger and integration costs - - - - - 78,980 78,980 Total cost and expenses 113,272 40,251 51,978 205,501 2,962 146,570 355,033















Gain (loss) on sale of assets 1,911 (8) - 1,903 41 - 1,944















Operating income (loss) $ 42,114 $ 18,101 $ 26,022 $ 86,237 $ 585 $ (146,570) $ (59,748)

















Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Marine

Transportation &

Specialty Subsea Services Well

Intervention Total

Reportable

Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Revenue:













Vessel revenue $ 135,553 $ 35,473 $ - $ 171,026 $ - $ - $ 171,026 Non-vessel revenue 12,229 - - 12,229 - - 12,229 Total revenue 147,782 35,473 - 183,255 - - 183,255















Cost and expenses:













Operating expense 82,114 16,798 - 98,912 - - 98,912 Depreciation expense 11,230 1,002 - 12,232 - - 12,232 Amortization expense 12,829 2,502 - 15,331 - - 15,331 General and administrative expense - - - - - 19,752 19,752 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 3,090 3,090 Merger and integration costs - - - - - 8,514 8,514 Research and development expense - - - - - 73 73 Total cost and expenses 106,173 20,303 - 126,476 - 31,429 157,904















Gain (loss) on sale of assets 675 - - 675 (12) - 663















Operating income (loss) $ 42,284 $ 15,170 $ - $ 57,454 $ (12) $ (31,429) $ 26,014

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Marine

Transportation &

Specialty Subsea Services Well

Intervention Total

Reportable Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Revenues:













Vessel revenue $ 146,582 $ 39,863 $ - $ 186,445 $ - $ - $ 186,445 Non-vessel revenue 12,671 - - 12,671 - - 12,671 Total revenue 159,253 39,863 - 199,116 - - 199,116















Cost and expenses:













Operating expense 80,605 12,832 - 93,437 - - 93,437 Depreciation expense 9,065 961 - 10,026 - - 10,026 Amortization expense 8,666 2,578 - 11,244 - - 11,244 General and administrative expense - - - - - 22,259 22,259 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 1,737 1,737 Merger and integration costs - - - - - - - Total cost and expenses 98,336 16,371 - 114,707 - 23,996 138,703















Gain (loss) on sale of assets (15) (3) - (18) - 161 143















Operating income (loss) $ 60,902 $ 23,489 $ - $ 84,391 $ - $ (23,835) $ 60,556















Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations by Segment (in thousands)

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Marine

Transportation &

Specialty Subsea

Services Well

Intervention Total

Reportable

Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Revenue:













Vessel revenue $ 415,525 $ 110,415 $ 76,612 $ 602,552 $ - $ - $ 602,552 Non-vessel revenue 36,834 5,036 1,388 43,258 3,506 - 46,764 Total revenue 452,359 115,451 78,000 645,810 3,506 - 649,316















Cost and expenses:













Operating expense 245,417 63,109 44,318 352,844 2,872 - 355,716 Depreciation expense 33,480 4,861 5,962 44,303 - 175 44,478 Amortization expense 38,308 8,341 459 47,108 - 196 47,304 General and administrative expense 1,337 975 1,239 3,551 90 62,081 65,722 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 47,618 47,618 Merger and integration costs - - - - - 91,425 91,425 Total cost and expenses 318,542 77,286 51,978 447,806 2,962 201,495 652,263















Gain (loss) on sale of assets 3,552 (4) - 3,548 38 - 3,586















Operating income (loss) $ 137,369 $ 38,161 $ 26,022 $ 201,552 $ 582 $ (201,495) $ 639

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Marine

Transportation &

Specialty Subsea

Services Well

Intervention Total

Reportable Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Revenue:













Vessel revenue $ 406,184 $ 101,398 $ - $ 507,582 $ - $ - $ 507,582 Non-vessel revenue 37,963 - - 37,963 - - 37,963 Total revenue 444,147 101,398 - 545,545 - - 545,545















Cost and expenses:













Operating expense 241,812 38,857 - 280,669 - - 280,669 Depreciation expense 27,097 2,919 - 30,016 - - 30,016 Amortization expense 22,649 7,560 - 30,209 - - 30,209 General and administrative expense - - - - - 57,274 57,274 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 5,190 5,190 Merger and integration costs - - - - - - - Total cost and expenses 291,558 49,336 - 340,894 - 62,464 403,358















Gain (loss) on sale of assets 12,808 (3) - 12,805 - 217 13,022















Operating income (loss) $ 165,397 $ 52,059 $ - $ 217,456 $ - $ (62,247) $ 155,209

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations - Marine Transportation & Specialty Segment (in thousands, except for %, average vessel counts and amounts per day)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Marine Transportation & Specialty



















Revenue:



















Vessel revenue

$ 141,223

$ 135,553

$ 146,582

$ 415,525

$ 406,184 Non-vessel revenue

12,252

12,229

12,671

36,834

37,963 Total revenue

$ 153,475

$ 147,782

$ 159,253

$ 452,359

$ 444,147 Operating income

$ 42,114

$ 42,284

$ 60,902

$ 137,369

$ 165,397 Operating income %

27.4 %

28.6 %

38.2 %

30.4 %

37.2 %





















Adjusted EBITDA

67,575

66,343

78,633

209,157

215,143 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

44.0 %

44.9 %

49.4 %

46.2 %

48.4 %





















Average number of vessels

62.9

63.9

64.0

63.8

64.4 Average number of active vessels

38.5

39.7

41.0

39.2

41.8 Average number of stacked vessels

24.4

24.2

23.0

24.6

22.6 Average utilization rate

47.0 %

45.8 %

52.3 %

46.9 %

49.0 % Active utilization rate

76.7 %

73.7 %

81.7 %

76.5 %

75.6 % Average dayrate

$ 51,959

$ 50,882

$ 47,593

$ 50,797

$ 47,144 Effective dayrate

$ 24,421

$ 23,304

$ 24,891

$ 23,824

$ 23,101





















Operating expense:



















Active vessel opex

$ 75,840

$ 72,026

$ 72,907

$ 212,917

$ 216,574 Stacked vessel opex

2,300

1,857

782

8,264

2,821 Non-vessel opex

8,334

8,231

6,916

24,236

22,417



$ 86,474

$ 82,114

$ 80,605

$ 245,417

$ 241,812





















Active vessel opex per vessel day

$ 21,412

$ 19,937

$ 19,329

$ 19,896

$ 18,979 Stacked vessel opex per vessel day

$ 1,024

$ 843

$ 370

$ 1,231

$ 457





















Out-of-service time for vessel recertification activities (in days)

15

183

164

381

562

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations - Subsea Services Segment (in thousands, except for %, average vessel counts and amounts per day)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Subsea Services

















Revenue:

















Vessel revenue $ 53,324

$ 35,473

$ 39,863

$ 110,415

$ 101,398 Non-vessel revenue 5,036

-

-

5,036

- Total revenue 58,360

35,473

39,863

115,451

101,398 Operating income 18,101

15,170

23,489

38,161

52,059 Operating income % 31.0 %

42.8 %

58.9 %

33.1 %

51.3 %



















Adjusted EBITDA 25,267

18,675

27,028

51,363

62,538 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 43.3 %

52.6 %

67.8 %

44.5 %

61.7 %



















Average number of vessels 9.0

7.0

7.0

7.7

7.0 Average number of active vessels 9.0

7.0

7.0

7.7

7.0 Average utilization rate 75.2 %

60.3 %

68.5 %

61.4 %

59.0 % Average dayrate $ 86,024

$ 92,377

$ 90,411

$ 86,068

$ 89,941 Effective dayrate $ 64,690

$ 55,703

$ 61,932

$ 52,846

$ 53,065



















Operating expense:

















Active vessel opex $ 29,430

$ 16,768

$ 12,830

$ 60,394

$ 38,840 Non-vessel opex 2,680

30

2

2,715

17

$ 32,110

$ 16,798

$ 12,832

$ 63,109

$ 38,857



















Active vessel opex per vessel day $ 35,716

$ 26,323

$ 19,923

$ 28,883

$ 20,324



















Out-of-service time for vessel recertification activities (in days) -

35

52

95

52

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations - Well Intervention Segment (in thousands, except for %, average vessel counts and amounts per day)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Well Intervention

















Revenue:

















Vessel revenue $ 76,612

$ -

$ -

$ 76,612

$ - Non-vessel revenue 1,388

-

-

1,388

- Total revenue 78,000

-

-

78,000

- Operating income 26,022

-

-

26,022

- Operating income % 33.4 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

33.4 %

0.0 %



















Adjusted EBITDA 32,443

-

-

32,443

- Adjusted EBITDA margin % 41.6 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

41.6 %

-



















Average number of vessels 2.6

-

-

0.9

- Average number of active vessels 2.6

-

-

0.9

- Average utilization rate 88.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

88.1 %

0.0 % Average dayrate $ 362,162

$ -

$ -

$ 362,162

$ - Effective dayrate $ 319,065

$ -

$ -

$ 319,065

$ -



















Operating expense:

















Active vessel opex $ 43,791

$ -

$ -

$ 43,791

$ - Non-vessel opex 527

-

-

527

-

$ 44,318

$ -

$ -

$ 44,318

$ -



















Active vessel opex per vessel day $ 182,461

$ -

$ -

$ 182,461

$ -



















Out-of-service time for vessel recertification activities (in days) -

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share and net debt. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the historical financial results of Helix and Hornbeck or the financial results of the combined company. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company prepares Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share by eliminating the impact of several non-recurring items not considered indicative of Hornbeck's on-going performance. Like Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, the Company believes these measures help identify underlying trends that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the non-recurring items we exclude in the measure.

The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent uncertainty and reflect the exercise of judgments by the Company's management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the following tables for additional information about the items of expense and income that are included in determining the non-GAAP financial measures for historical periods contained in this press release and for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing and magnitude of items that have not yet occurred.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation (in thousands, except for %)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

















Net income (loss) $ (85,689)

$ 11,136

$ 51,926

$ (55,451)

$ 126,659 Interest expense 17,423

9,174

7,665

35,856

23,594 Income tax expense 12,240

3,525

2,103

22,596

8,443 Depreciation 20,222

12,231

10,026

44,478

30,016 Amortization 19,197

15,332

11,244

47,304

30,209 Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

67 Stock-based compensation expense 43,368

3,090

1,737

47,618

5,190 Merger and integration costs 78,980

8,514

-

91,425

- Terminated offering costs 177

3,617

-

3,794

- Research and development expense -

73

-

86

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,918

$ 66,692

$ 84,701

$ 237,706

$ 224,178 Cash paid for deferred drydocking charges (12,892)

(20,917)

(15,141)

(57,408)

(47,853) Cash paid for maintenance capital improvements (4,446)

(4,178)

(4,859)

(16,474)

(15,370) Cash paid for non-vessel capital expenditures (149)

(160)

(7,178)

(633)

(7,461) Cash paid for interest (25,470)

(10,970)

(10,790)

(46,957)

(29,191) Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds (4,235)

(4,896)

(2,536)

(13,455)

(14,126) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 58,726

$ 25,571

$ 44,197

$ 102,779

$ 110,177 Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion 55.4 %

38.3 %

52.2 %

43.2 %

49.1 %



















Revenues $ 293,341

$ 183,255

$ 199,116

$ 649,316

$ 545,545 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.1 %

36.4 %

42.5 %

36.6 %

41.1 %

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation by Segment (in thousands, except for %)

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Marine

Transportation &

Specialty Subsea

Services Well

Intervention Total

Reportable

Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:













Operating income (loss) $ 42,114 $ 18,101 $ 26,022 $ 86,237 $ 585 $ (146,570) $ (59,748) Interest Income - - - - - 4,328 4,328 Depreciation expense 11,220 2,865 5,962 20,047 - 175 20,222 Amortization expense 14,241 4,301 459 19,001 - 196 19,197 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 43,368 43,368 Merger and integration costs - - - - - 78,980 78,980 Research and development expense - - - - - - - Other - - - - - (429) (429) Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,575 $ 25,267 $ 32,443 $ 125,285 $ 585 $ (19,952) $ 105,918















Revenues $ 153,475 $ 58,360 $ 78,000 $ 289,835 $ 3,506

$ 293,341 Adjusted EBITDA margin 44.0 % 43.3 % 41.6 % 43.2 % 16.7 %

36.1 %















Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation by Segment (in thousands, except for %)

















Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Marine

Transportation & Specialty Subsea

Services Well

Intervention Total

Reportable

Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:













Operating income (loss) $ 42,284 $ 15,170 $ - $ 57,454 $ (11) $ (31,429) $ 26,014 Interest Income - - - - - 1,262 1,262 Depreciation expense 11,230 1,002 - 12,232 - - 12,232 Amortization expense 12,829 2,502 - 15,332 - - 15,332 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 3,090 3,090 Merger and integration costs - - - - - 8,514 8,514 Research and development expense - - - - - 73 73 Other - - - - - 175 175 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,343 $ 18,675 $ - $ 85,017 $ (11) $ (18,315) $ 66,692















Revenues $ 147,782 $ 35,473

$ 183,255



$ 183,255 Adjusted EBITDA margin 44.9 % 52.6 %

46.4 %



36.4 %

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Marine

Transportation &

Specialty Subsea

Services Well

Intervention Total Reportable Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:













Operating income (loss) $ 60,902 $ 23,489 $ - $ 84,391 $ - $ (23,835) $ 60,556 Interest Income - - - - - 1,357 1,357 Depreciation expense 9,065 961 - 10,026 - - 10,026 Amortization expense 8,666 2,578 - 11,244 - - 11,244 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 1,737 1,737 Merger and integration costs - - - - - - - Research and development expense - - - - - - - Other - - - - - (219) (219) Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,633 $ 27,028 $ - $ 105,661 $ - $ (20,960) $ 84,701















Revenues $ 159,253 $ 39,863

$ 199,116



$ 199,116 Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.4 % 67.8 %

53.1 %



42.5 %

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Marine

Transportation &

Specialty Subsea

Services Well

Intervention Total

Reportable

Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:













Operating income (loss) $ 137,369 $ 38,161 $ 26,022 $ 201,552 $ 582 $ (201,495) $ 639 Interest Income - - - - - 6,224 6,224 Depreciation expense 33,480 4,861 5,962 44,303 - 175 44,478 Amortization expense 38,308 8,341 459 47,108 - 196 47,304 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 47,618 47,618 Merger and integration costs - - - - - 91,425 91,425 Research and development expense - - - - - 86 86 Other - - - - - (68) (68) Adjusted EBITDA $ 209,157 $ 51,363 $ 32,443 $ 292,963 $ 582 $ (55,839) $ 237,706















Revenues $ 452,359 $ 115,451 $ 78,000 $ 645,810 $ 3,506

$ 649,316 Adjusted EBITDA margin 46.2 % 44.5 % 41.6 % 45.4 % 16.6 %

36.6 %

































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Marine Transportation &

Specialty Subsea

Services Well

Intervention Total Reportable

Segments Other Unallocated

Expense Total Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:













Operating income (loss) $ 165,397 $ 52,059 $ - $ 217,456 $ - $ (62,247) $ 155,209 Interest Income - - - - - 3,702 3,702 Depreciation expense 27,097 2,919 - 30,016 - - 30,016 Amortization expense 22,649 7,560 - 30,209 - - 30,209 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - 5,190 5,190 Merger and integration costs - - - - - - - Research and development expense - - - - - - - Other - - - - - (148) (148) Adjusted EBITDA $ 215,143 $ 62,538 $ - $ 277,681 $ - $ (53,503) $ 224,178















Revenues $ 444,147 $ 101,398

$ 545,545



$ 545,545 Adjusted EBITDA margin 48.4 % 61.7 %

50.9 %



41.1 %

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation (in thousands, except for % and per share data)













Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted operating income:









Operating income (loss) $ (59,748)

$ 26,015

$ 60,556 Adjustments:









Merger and integration costs 78,980

8,514

- Merger-related stock-based compensation expense 40,619

-

- Total adjustments 119,599

8,514

- Adjusted operating income $ 59,851

$ 34,529

$ 60,556











Total revenue $ 293,341

$ 183,255

$ 199,116 Adjusted operating margin 20.4 %

18.8 %

30.4 %













Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted net income:









Net income (loss) $ (85,689)

$ 11,136

$ 51,926 Adjustments









Merger and integration costs 78,980

8,514

- Merger-related stock-based compensation expense 40,619

-

- Terminated offering costs 177

3,617

- Merger-related discrete tax items (5,920)

(6,977)

- Total adjustments 113,856

5,154

- Adjusted net income $ 28,167

$ 16,290

$ 51,926













Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted diluted earnings per share:









Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.40)

$ 0.06

$ 0.28 Adjustments









Merger and integration costs 0.37

0.05

- Merger-related stock-based compensation expense 0.19

-

- Terminated offering costs 0.00

0.02

- Merger-related discrete tax items (0.03)

(0.04)

- Total adjustments 0.53

0.03

- Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.13

$ 0.09

$ 0.28

SOURCE Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.