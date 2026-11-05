Press Release: WISeQey Advances PKI Modernization as Recent Cyberattacks Highlight the Need to Limit Identity and Credential Risks

Automated certificate management, hardware-protected identities and post-quantum readiness support stronger cybersecurity for governments, financial institutions and enterprises

Geneva, Switzerland -- November 5, 2026 -- WISeQey Corp. (formerly known as WISeKey International Holding AG, "WISeQey") (Nasdaq/SIX: WQEY), a global quantum cybersecurity and space IoT company, today highlighted its approach to modernizing Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), as recent cyberattacks underscore the need to strengthen identity security, protect cryptographic credentials and limit the impact of unauthorized access.

Recent incidents demonstrate how compromised identities can expose interconnected businesses. In October, ASOS reported that an attacker impersonated a trusted contact to obtain an employee's credentials and access information on third-party platforms. Separately, Huntress reported that a compromised ConnectWise Cloud Backup credential was used to obtain access tokens across Microsoft 365 customer environments, with attackers escalating privileges and establishing persistence. These incidents reinforce the importance of securing both human and machine identities and controlling the access they enable. They also highlight why organizations must address credentials, permissions and active sessions together, rather than rely on any single security control.

The need to secure connected systems has also been highlighted by recent cyberattacks affecting supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, where remotely connected cooling equipment was manipulated, disrupting operations and resulting in food losses. These incidents illustrate how cyber risks can extend beyond data and IT environments into connected physical infrastructure, reinforcing the importance of trusted personal and device identities, secure remote access and effective credential management.

WISeQey's modernization strategy brings together its CertifyID PKI suite, combining a new post-quantum-ready PKI Core, WISeID Digital Identity and INeS IoT Security and SEALSQ's secure semiconductor and developing post-quantum technologies. The objective is to help organizations reduce exposure to credential compromise, strengthen authentication and respond more effectively when trust must be withdrawn.

"Recent cyberattacks show how quickly a compromised credential can become a wider operational crisis," said Carlos Moreira, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WISeQey . "Organizations need to limit both the likelihood of unauthorized access and the damage an attacker can cause after gaining entry. Modernizing PKI means protecting private keys, managing identities throughout their lifecycle and making it possible to withdraw trust quickly when something goes wrong. By combining digital identity, automated certificate management and secure hardware, while preparing for post-quantum cryptography, WISeQey is helping build a stronger foundation for financial institutions, governments and enterprises. Our commercial focus is on expanding adoption of these capabilities to address customers' immediate security needs while supporting their longer-term transition to quantum-resistant infrastructure."

Limiting risk through stronger identity and certificate management

Digital certificates underpin authentication, encrypted communications and electronic signatures. However, fragmented administration, poorly protected private keys and inadequate revocation processes can leave organizations exposed.

Through its CertifyID PKI Suite, WISeQey supports certificate issuance, validation and lifecycle management, including integration with connected-device manufacturing processes. Greater automation helps reduce manual handling and supports the consistent management of identities as deployments expand.

Effective modernization also requires organizations to maintain visibility over certificates, owners, permissions and expiration dates, and to establish clear procedures for replacing or revoking compromised credentials. Certificate revocation must be accompanied by appropriate session and token invalidation, access reviews and incident investigation.

Protecting private keys and containing unauthorized access

WISeQey's strategy connects certificate-based identities with the Group's secure semiconductor capabilities. Where supported and properly implemented, hardware-protected, non-exportable private keys can reduce the risk of attackers extracting and reusing cryptographic credentials.

Combined with least-privilege access, segmentation, monitoring and timely patching, these measures can help limit the reach of a compromised identity. Modern PKI forms part of a broader cybersecurity architecture addressing prevention, detection, containment and recovery.

Strengthening cybersecurity for the financial sector

For financial institutions, identity compromise can threaten sensitive information, transaction integrity and operational continuity. As institutions expand their use of cloud services, external providers and AI agents, they need reliable ways to verify who--or what--is requesting access and whether that access remains authorized.

WISeQey's approach combines digital identity, authentication and signing capabilities with a roadmap toward post-quantum protection. Cryptographically verifiable identities could also help establish which AI agent acted, who authorized it and whether its outputs were altered.

Preparing for the quantum transition

Alongside current threats, organizations must prepare for changes to the cryptographic foundations of digital trust. WISeQey's roadmap includes hybrid classical and post-quantum certificate approaches and testing cryptographic transitions in coordination with SEALSQ's developing technologies.

This work is intended to help organizations plan migration while maintaining essential services and accounting for interoperability, performance and certification requirements.

About WISeQey

WISeQey Corp. ("WISeQey") is a British Virgin Islands holding company focused on post-quantum cybersecurity, digital identity, space technology and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its operating subsidiaries and technology platforms address distinct parts of this portfolio:

1. SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) develops secure semiconductors, public key infrastructure (PKI) and post-quantum security products. 2. WISeSat.Space (Nasdaq: SAIQ) develops space technology and secure satellite communications, particularly for IoT applications. 3. WISeID provides digital identity, authentication, secure access and digital signing for individuals, enterprises and connected devices. 4. WISe.ART Corp operates the WISe.ART marketplace, which uses blockchain technology to support trusted digital asset and NFT transactions. 5. SEALCOIN AG develops decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) technology and the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeQey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeQey platform. WISeQey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeQey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeQey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeQey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeQey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeQey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, FY 2026 revenue guidance, business pipeline, the timing of commercial adoption of post-quantum products, the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and listings, the proposed Quantisimo business combination, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Words such as "aims," "ambition," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends, " "pipeline," "plans," "targets," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include WISeQey's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; WISeQey's dependence on the results of its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp for a majority of its consolidated revenue and earnings; adjustments to preliminary unaudited 9M 2026 financial information upon completion of financial closing and review procedures; the ability to achieve FY 2026 revenue guidance; the conversion of the estimated business pipeline into revenue, which depends on customer validation, technical integration and other commercial factors; the timing and outcome of laboratory review, certification, customer qualification and procurement for the QS7001, QVault TPM and other post-quantum ; the ability to integrate acquired businesses, including IC’Alps SAS, Miraex and Wecan, and to realize value from the SEALQuantum Sovereign Vertical Stack; the effects of WISeQey’s cross-border merger and redomiciliation; the trading performance of, and WISeQey’s ownership in, WISeSat.Space following its combination with Columbus Acquisition Corp.; the risks of satellite launches and missions; the risk that the proposed Quantisimo business combination with GigCapital8 is not completed by March 31, 2027 or at all, including as a result of a failure to obtain the approval of GigCapital8’s shareholders or required regulatory approvals, the registration statement on Form F-4 not becoming effective, Nasdaq listing approval not being obtained, the minimum cash condition not being satisfied, including as a result of redemptions by GigCapital8’s shareholders, or the termination of the merger agreement; the amount of cash SEALSQ may be required to contribute in connection with the proposed Quantisimo business combination; the effect of contributing the Group’s interests in Miraex, SEALCOIN, Wecan and WISeSat.Space to Quantisimo, and the value and trading performance of PubCo shares received by WISeQey and SEALSQ; whether the memorandum of understanding with the Canton of Jura leads to definitive agreements and the anticipated investment; and other risks described in WISeQey’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. WISeQey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements regarding our business pipeline are based on management’s current estimates of potential revenue opportunities and do not represent backlog or contracted revenue. Pipeline conversion is subject to numerous factors including customer validation, technical integration requirements, certification timelines, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that pipeline opportunities will convert to actual sales or that such conversion will occur within anticipated timeframes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSA’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeQey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeQey. Given the risks and uncertainties described herein, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Press and Investor Contacts



WISeQey Corp.

Company Contact:

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com



WISeQey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com