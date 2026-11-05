Over the first nine months, Legrand delivered

very strong sales growth of +22% (excluding currency effects)

and excellent profitability

Organic sales growth: +12.7%

Growth through acquisitions: +8.3%

Adjusted operating margin after acquisitions: 20.8% of sales

Net profit attributable to the Group: +19.6%

7 acquisitions since the beginning of the year,

all in buoyant energy and digital transition markets

2026 full-year targets revised upward

Capital Markets Day on September 29, 20261

New 2030 ambitions

Organic sales growth CAGR: +6% to +8%

Yearly scope effect from acquisitions: around +5% on average

Adjusted operating margin2: 21% to 22% of sales on average

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"In the first nine months of 2026, Legrand delivered very strong sales growth of +22% excluding currency effects, driven notably by organic growth in data centers of close to +40%, as well as contributions from both energy transition solutions and acquisitions.

This performance was accompanied by excellent profitability, with an adjusted operating margin of 20.8% after acquisitions. These results once again demonstrate our ability to combine growth with financial discipline and operational excellence, while delivering systematically on our strategic roadmap.

We presented our new 2030 ambitions at our Capital Markets Day on September 29, 2026. They are designed around three focus areas: data centers, where the Group benefits from a particularly comprehensive portfolio of solutions and unique positioning to support the next generation of infrastructures for artificial intelligence; energy transition, directly driven by electrification; and essential infrastructures for buildings. They are underpinned by structurally attractive markets, as well as Legrand's unique growth engines: innovation, customer experience, pricing, and disciplined acquisitions. With annual organic and acquisition-driven growth of +11% to +13% and an adjusted operating margin of 21% to 22% of sales, these ambitions will create substantial value.

Building on our performance since the beginning of the year, we are raising our 2026 targets and remain committed to delivering profitable, responsible growth that creates lasting value."

1 For further information, please refer to documents published in the Capital Markets Day 2026 Legrand section 2 After acquisitions and including restructuring expenses

2026 full-year targets revised upward1

In 2026, the Group continues to accelerate its profitable and responsible growth, in line with its strategic roadmap2. Taking into account Legrand's performance over the first nine months and the current global macroeconomic environment, Legrand is now targeting the following in 2026: sales growth (excluding currency effects) of between +20% and +22%, comprising organic growth of between +11% and +13% (vs. +8% and +10% previously), and growth through acquisitions of around +8% (unchanged);

adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of between 20.5% and 21.0% of sales (unchanged);

a CSR achievement rate of at least 100% for the second year of its 2025-2027 roadmap3

1 For more information, see the Legrand press release dated July 29, 2026 2 For further information, please refer to documents published in the Capital Markets Day 2026 Legrand section 3 For further information, please refer to documents published in the CSR Capital Markets Day 2025 Legrand section

Financial performance at September 30, 2026

Key figures

Consolidated data (€ millions)(1) 9 months 2025 9 months 2026 Change Sales 6,971.4 8,329.4 +19.5% Adjusted operating profit 1,443.8 1,732.0 +20.0% As of sales 20.7% 20.8% 20.9% before acquisitions(2) Operating profit 1,332.5 1,595.0 +19.7% As of sales 19.1% 19.1% Net profit attributable to the Group 892.3 1,067.0 +19.6% As of sales 12.8% 12.8% Free cash flow 871.0 1,009.5 +15.9% As of sales 12.5% 12.1% Net financial debt at September 30 3,121.7 5,373.2 +72.1% (1) See appendices to this press release for definitions and indicator reconciliation tables (2) At 2025 scope of consolidation

Consolidated sales

In the first nine months of 2026, sales grew by +19.5% from the same period of 2025, to reach €8,329.4 million.

Organic sales growth was +12.7% for the period.

The impact of broader scope of consolidation was +8.3%. Based on acquisitions announced and likely dates of consolidation, their overall impact would be around +8% full year.

The exchange-rate effect on sales in the first nine months of 2026 was -2.1%. Based on average exchange rates in October 2026, the full-year effect would be around -1% in 2026.

Changes in sales by destination at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates by region:

9 months 2026 9 months 2025 3rd quarter 2026 3rd quarter 2025 Europe -0.9% +2.4% North and Central America +26.6% +31.7% Rest of the world +8.4% +19.6% Total +12.7% +18.8%

These changes are analyzed below by geographical region:

Europe (33.1% of Group revenue): in a building market that remains mixed, sales at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates were down -0.9% in the first nine months of the year, including an increase of +2.4% in the third quarter. Over the first nine months, good performances in Italy, the United Kingdom and Turkey did not offset declines in most other countries.

(33.1% of Group revenue): in a building market that remains mixed, sales at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates were down -0.9% in the first nine months of the year, including an increase of +2.4% in the third quarter. Over the first nine months, good performances in Italy, the United Kingdom and Turkey did not offset declines in most other countries. North and Central America (47.3% of Group revenue): sales increased by +26.6% in the first nine months of the year at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates.

In the United States alone (44.7% of Group revenue), sales rose a sharp +28.7%, with +32.7% in the third quarter, driven by strong momentum in data center offerings and energy transition solutions.

Sales grew in Canada and declined in Mexico.

(47.3% of Group revenue): sales increased by +26.6% in the first nine months of the year at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates. In the United States alone (44.7% of Group revenue), sales rose a sharp +28.7%, with +32.7% in the third quarter, driven by strong momentum in data center offerings and energy transition solutions. Sales grew in Canada and declined in Mexico. Rest of the world (19.6% of Group revenue): sales at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates grew by +8.4% in the first nine months of the year.

In Asia-Pacific (13.0% of Group revenue), nine-month sales were up +10.6%, including a solid +25.2% increase in the third quarter. Over nine months, the Group delivered significant growth in India, Australia and many other Asian countries, while activity in China remained soft.

In Africa and the Middle East (3.1% of Group revenue), revenue rose by +9.3% in the first nine months of the year, with strong growth of +18.8% in the third quarter. Over nine months, revenue grew in Africa and in the Middle East, despite the geopolitical context.

In South America (3.5% of Group revenue), sales slightly declined by -0.4% in the first nine months of 2026, while increasing by +3.7% in the third quarter.

Adjusted operating profit and margin

Over the first nine months of the year, adjusted operating profit stood at €1,732.0 million, up +20.0% from the same period of 2025. Adjusted operating margin therefore stood at 20.8% of sales, slightly higher compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Over nine months, EBITDA represented 23.4% of sales.

The Group's strong profitability over the first nine months, despite a highly inflationary environment, reflects its robust execution capabilities and the quality of its recent acquisitions.

Value creation

Net profit attributable to the Group came to €1,067.0 million in the first nine months of 2026, up +19.6% from the first nine months of 2025 and equal to 12.8% of sales. This increase was driven primarily by higher operating profit, a corporate income tax rate of 27.5%, partially offset by an unfavorable change in the financial result.

Free cash flow grew +15.9% and represented 12.1% of sales for the period, totalling €1,009.5 million.

Sustained acquisition momentum

Legrand continues to actively execute its development strategy with seven acquisitions announced since the beginning of the year:

Kratos Industries and Girtz Industries in the U.S., with respective annual sales of around $100 million and $80 million;

and in the U.S., with respective annual sales of around $100 million and $80 million; TES and Axel Health in Europe, with respective annual sales of €85 million and €10 million;

and in Europe, with respective annual sales of €85 million and €10 million; Green4T in Brazil, SRS Power Engineering in Malaysia, and Keydak in China, with respective annual sales of around €45 million, €90 million and €60 million.

Focused on energy and digital transition sectors (including data centers, energy transition and digital lifestyles), these transactions further strengthen the Group's leadership positions in these attractive growth markets, and together add approximately €450 million in annual revenue.

New 2030 ambitions1

On September 29, 2026, Legrand held a Capital Markets Day in Singapore, alongside Data Centre World Asia. The Group detailed its strategic roadmap, structured around three focus areas: data centers; energy transition-Legrand's second growth pillar directly linked to electrification-; and essential infrastructures for buildings.

Legrand presented its new ambitions for 2030, including:

Organic sales growth with a CAGR of +6% to +8% complemented by a yearly scope effect from acquisitions of around +5% on average, and divestments over the period representing €0.5 billion to €1.0 billion of sales;

complemented by a yearly from acquisitions of on average, and divestments over the period representing €0.5 billion to €1.0 billion of sales; Adjusted operating margin of 21% to 22% of sales on average, after acquisitions and including restructuring expenses;

on average, after acquisitions and including restructuring expenses; Free cash flow of 13% to 15% of sales on average, with cash conversion above 100%, on average;

on average, with cash conversion above 100%, on average; Capital allocation will remain disciplined, with around 60% of free cash flow dedicated to acquisitions on average, an attractive dividend policy with a payout ratio of approximately 50% of net income, and selective share buybacks. The Group will target a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.5x to 2.5x, in line with its strategy of value-creating growth and financial discipline.

The presentation and webcast can be found on Legrand's website at www.legrand.com through the following link: Capital Markets Day 2026 Legrand

1 Assuming no major macroeconomic disruption

Consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of 2026, a presentation, and the related teleconference (live and replay) are available at www.legrand.com

Key financial dates

2026 annual results February 10, 2027 "Quiet period1" starts January 11, 2027 2027 first-quarter results May 5, 2027 "Quiet period1" starts April 5, 2027 General Meeting of Shareholders May 26, 2027

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and data center markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.com

Appendices

Glossary

Working capital requirement: Working capital requirement is defined as the sum of trade receivables, inventories, other current assets, income tax receivables and short-term deferred tax assets, less the sum of trade payables, other current liabilities, income tax payables, short-term provisions and short-term deferred tax liabilities.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds on asset disposals, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.

Organic growth: Organic growth is defined as the change in sales at constant structure (scope of consolidation) and exchange rates.

Net financial debt: Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

EBITDA: EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus depreciation and impairment of tangible assets, amortization and impairment of intangible assets (including capitalized development costs) and impairment of goodwill.

Cash flow from operations: Cash flow from operations is defined as net cash from operating activities excluding changes in working capital requirement.

Adjusted operating profit: Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions, and where applicable, impairment of goodwill.

CSR: Corporate Social Responsibility.

Payout: Payout is defined as the ratio between the proposed dividend per share for a given year, divided by the net profit attributable to the Group per share of the same year, calculated on the basis of the average number of ordinary shares at December 31 of that year, excluding shares held in treasury.

Calculation of working capital requirement

In millions 9M 2025 9M 2026 Trade receivables 1,194.3 1,769.8 Inventories 1,463.0 1,874.4 Other current assets 309.5 411.6 Income tax receivables 215.0 141.3 Short-term deferred tax assets (liabilities) 137.5 177.2 Trade payables (975.9) (1,302.4) Other current liabilities (1,001.7) (1,396.2) Income tax payables (113.2) (132.2) Short-term provisions (161.5) (175.9) Working capital requirement 1,067.0 1,367.6

Calculation of net financial debt

In millions 9M 2025 9M 2026 Short-term borrowings 535.2 965.2 Long-term borrowings 5,578.8 6,703.0 Cash and cash equivalents (2,992.3) (2,295.0) Net financial debt 3,121.7 5,373.2

Reconciliation of adjusted operating profit with profit for the period

In millions 9M 2025 9M 2026 Profit for the period 894.4 1,075.3 Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Income tax expense 348.0 407.3 Exchange (gains) losses 20.9 6.6 Financial income (55.0) (52.8) Financial expense 124.2 158.6 Operating profit 1,332.5 1,595.0 Amortization depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions 111.3 137.0 Impairment of goodwill 0.0 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 1,443.8 1,732.0

Reconciliation of EBITDA with profit for the period

In millions 9M 2025 9M 2026 Profit for the period 894.4 1,075.3 Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Income tax expense 348.0 407.3 Exchange (gains) losses 20.9 6.6 Financial income (55.0) (52.8) Financial expense 124.2 158.6 Operating profit 1,332.5 1,595.0 Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets (including right-of-use assets) 176.8 199.6 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (including capitalized development costs) 123.4 155.5 Impairment of goodwill 0.0 0.0 EBITDA 1,632.7 1,950.1

Reconciliation of cash flow from operations and free cash flow with profit for the period

In millions 9M 2025 9M 2026 Profit for the period 894.4 1,075.3 Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities: Depreciation, amortization and impairment 304.7 359.2 Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities and long-term deferred taxes 41.8 53.9 Unrealized exchange (gains) losses (1.3) 6.3 (Gains) losses on sales of assets, net 2.1 (0.1) Other adjustments 14.1 19.0 Cash flow from operations 1,255.8 1,513.7 Decrease (Increase) in working capital requirement (255.0) (361.3) Net cash provided from operating activities 1,000.8 1,152.3 Capital expenditure (including capitalized development costs) (131.9) (146.8) Net proceeds on asset disposals 2.1 4.0 Free cash flow 871.0 1,009.5

Scope of consolidation

2025 Q1 H1 9M Full-year Full consolidation method APP Balance sheet only 6 months 9 months 12 months Power Bus Way Balance sheet only 6 months 9 months 12 months Performation Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 11 months CRS Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 9 months Linkk Busway Systems Balance sheet only 6 months Amperio Project Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Quitérios Balance sheet only 5 months Cogelec Balance sheet only Avtron Power Solutions 2 months

Full consolidation method APP 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months Power Bus Way 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months Performation 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months CRS 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months Linkk Busway Systems 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months Amperio Project 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months Quitérios 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months Cogelec Balance sheet only 6 months 9 months 12 months Avtron Power Solutions 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months Green4T Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 9 months 12 months Kratos Industries Balance sheet only 5 months 8 months 11 months TES Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only To be determined Keydak Balance sheet only 6 months 9 months SRS Balance sheet only Balance sheet only To be determined Girtz Industries Balance sheet only Balance sheet only To be determined Axel Health Balance sheet only To be determined

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Legrand's financial situation as well as certain sustainability issues relevant to its activities, which are not historical data. Although Legrand considers these statements to be based on reasonable hypothesis and assumptions at the time of publication of this document, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein.

Details on risks are provided in the most recent version of Legrand's Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (French Financial Markets Authority, AMF), which is available online on the websites of both AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Legrand (www.legrand.com).

Investors and holders of Legrand securities are reminded that no forward-looking statement contained in this press release is or should be construed as a promise or a guarantee of actual results by Legrand or anyone else which are liable to differ significantly. Therefore, such statements should be used with caution taking into account their inherent uncertainty.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only valid on the date of its publication. Subject to applicable regulations, Legrand does not undertake to update these statements to reflect events, information or circumstances occurring after the date of publication of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Legrand securities in any jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104194299/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations financial communication

Ronan MARC +33 1 49 72 53 53 ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

Delphine CAMILLERI +33 5 55 06 70 15 delphine.camilleri@legrand.com