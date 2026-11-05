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Legrand (Paris:LR):

Consolidated statement of income...2

Consolidated balance sheet...3

Consolidated statement of cash flows...5

Notes...6

Consolidated statement of income

9 months ended (in millions) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net sales 8,329.4 6,971.4 Operating expenses Cost of sales (4,182.8) (3,388.5) Administrative and selling expenses (2,085.0) (1,826.6) Research and development costs (333.8) (302.2) Other operating income/(expenses) (132.7) (121.6) Operating profit 1,595.0 1,332.5 Financial expenses (158.6) (124.2) Financial income 52.8 55.0 Exchange gains/(losses) (6.6) (20.9) Financial profit/(loss) (112.4) (90.1) Profit before tax 1,482.7 1,242.4 Income tax expense (407.3) (348.0) Share of profits/(losses) of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Profit for the period 1,075.3 894.4 Of which: - Net profit attributable to the Group 1,067.0 892.3 - Minority interests 8.4 2.1 Basic earnings per share (euros) 4.076 3.405 Diluted earnings per share (euros) 4.022 3.376

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

(in millions) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Non-current assets Intangible assets 2,946.1 2,587.3 Goodwill 8,708.4 7,629.7 Property, plant and equipment 996.5 970.9 Right-of-use assets 445.0 410.3 Investments in equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Other investments 28.6 27.2 Other non-current assets 199.4 187.2 Deferred tax assets 231.4 210.8 TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 13,555.4 12,023.4 Current assets Inventories (Note 4) 1,874.4 1,466.7 Trade receivables (Note 5) 1,769.8 1,226.9 Income tax receivables 141.3 158.9 Other current assets 411.6 334.9 Other current financial assets 2.5 0.8 Cash and cash equivalents 2,295.0 2,381.2 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 6,494.6 5,569.4 TOTAL ASSETS 20,050.0 17,592.8

LIABILITIES

(in millions) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Equity Share capital (Note 6) 1,049.0 1,049.0 Retained earnings 7,401.0 7,119.7 Translation reserves (588.5) (874.5) Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand 7,861.5 7,294.2 Minority interests 44.8 39.8 TOTAL EQUITY 7,906.2 7,334.0 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions 203.3 177.9 Provisions for post-employment benefits 124.7 125.3 Long-term borrowings (Note 7) 6,703.0 6,059.3 Deferred tax liabilities 1,139.0 1,012.0 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,170.0 7,374.5 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,302.4 1,064.0 Income tax payables 132.2 55.3 Short-term provisions 175.9 162.1 Other current liabilities 1,396.2 1,058.3 Short-term borrowings (Note 7) 965.2 544.5 Other current financial liabilities 2.0 0.1 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,973.8 2,884.3 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,050.0 17,592.8

Consolidated statement of cash flows

9 months ended (in millions) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Profit for the period 1,075.3 894.4 Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities: Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets 116.5 108.3 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 134.0 107.9 Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs 21.5 15.5 Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets 83.1 68.5 Amortization of financial expenses 4.1 4.5 Impairment of goodwill 0.0 0.0 Changes in long-term deferred taxes 5.3 4.9 Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities 48.6 36.9 Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses 6.3 (1.3) Share of (profits)/losses of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Other adjustments 19.0 14.1 Net (gains)/losses on sales of activities and assets (0.1) 2.1 Changes in working capital requirement: Inventories (Note 4) (315.6) (214.7) Trade receivables (Note 5) (458.9) (180.6) Trade payables 193.0 43.2 Other operating assets and liabilities 220.1 97.1 Net cash from operating activities 1,152.3 1,000.8 Net proceeds on asset disposals 4.0 2.1 Capital expenditure (128.6) (113.0) Capitalized development costs (18.2) (18.9) Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities (2.4) (42.7) Acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash (1,048.7) (121.2) Net cash from investing activities (1,194.0) (293.7) Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (Note 6) 0.0 0.0 Net sales/(buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (Note 6) (6.6) (43.6) Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand (622.7) (575.7) Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries (0.1) (0.2) Proceeds from long-term financing 650.3 1,300.0 Repayment of long-term financing* (Note 7) (81.0) (73.3) Debt issuance costs 0.0 (15.7) Increase/(reduction) in short-term financing (1.7) (328.6) Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control (11.9) 0.0 Net cash from financing activities (73.6) 262.9 Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents 29.1 (58.4) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (86.2) 911.6 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,381.2 2,080.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2,295.0 2,992.3 Items included in cash flows: Interest paid during the period** 109.6 88.4 Income taxes paid during the period 309.4 298.0

* Of which €77.1 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 9 months ended September 30, 2026 (€64.8 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2025). ** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €14.9 million interest on lease financial liabilities for the 9 months ended September 30, 2026 (€11.5 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2025).

KEY FIGURES...7

NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION...8

NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD...8

NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION...8

NOTE 4 INVENTORIES...10

NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES...10

NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL...10

NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS...11

NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION...12

NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS...13

KEY FIGURES

(in millions) 9 months ended September 30, 2026 9 months ended September 30, 2025 Net sales 8,329.4 6,971.4 Adjusted operating profit 1,732.0 1,443.8 As of net sales 20.8% 20.7% 20.9% before acquisitions ?¹? Operating profit 1,595.0 1,332.5 As of net sales 19.1% 19.1% Net profit attributable to the Group 1,067.0 892.3 As of net sales 12.8% 12.8% Free cash flow 1,009.5 871.0 As of net sales 12.1% 12.5% Net financial debt at September 30 5,373.2 3,121.7 (1) At 2025 scope of consolidation.

Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions, and, where applicable, impairment of goodwill.

Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds on asset disposals, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.

Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first nine months 2026 results press release.

NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION

This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the 9 months ended September 30, 2026. It does not include all the information required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and it should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, as presented in the Universal Registration Document deposited under number D.26-0231 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 8, 2026.

All the amounts are presented in millions of euros, to one decimal place, unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences.

The unaudited consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2026.

The IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are not applicable to the Group.

NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD

None.

NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

The contributions to the Group's consolidated accounts of companies acquired since the end of 2024 were as follows:

2025 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Full consolidation method APP Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Power Bus Way Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Performation Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 11 months' profit Computer Room Solutions Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 9 months' profit Linkk Busway Systems Balance sheet only 6 months' profit Amperio Project Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Quitérios Balance sheet only 5 months' profit Cogelec Balance sheet only Avtron Power Solutions 2 months' profit

2026 March 31 June 30 September 30 Full consolidation method APP 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Power Bus Way 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Performation 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Computer Room Solutions 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Linkk Busway Systems 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Amperio Project 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Quitérios 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Cogelec Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Avtron Power Solutions 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Green4T Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 9 months' profit Kratos Industries Balance sheet only 5 months' profit 8 months' profit TES Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Keydak Balance sheet only 6 months' profit SRS Power Engineering Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Girtz Industries Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Axel Health Balance sheet only

During the first nine months of 2026, the Group continued to pursue its value-creating strategy of targeted acquisitions. The Group's acquisition policy is highly disciplined, which ensures that a reasonable price is paid. In some cases, the Group agrees to earn-outs based on future performance. This is the case, for example, for Girtz Industries and Kratos Industries.

The following acquisitions were completed by the Group:

Green4T, a Brazilian specialist in the installation, maintenance and operation of technical infrastructure for datacenters. Based in São Paulo, Green4T employs nearly 750 people and generates annual sales of around €45 million;

Kratos Industries, a U.S. specialist in low- and medium-voltage power distribution systems. Based in Denver, Colorado, in the United States, Kratos Industries employs nearly 325 people and generates annual sales of around $100 million;

TES, a European specialist in power distribution systems. Based in Cookstown, United Kingdom, the company employs 280 people and generates close to €85 million in annual revenue;

Keydak, a leading Chinese rack manufacturer based in Guangzhou. The company employs more than 330 people and generates annual revenue of approximately €60 million;

SRS Power Engineering in Malaysia, a specialist in low- and medium-voltage power protection solutions, primarily serving datacenters and industrial applications. Based in Selangor, the company employs more than 280 people and generates annual revenue of around €90 million;

Girtz Industries, a U.S. specialist in the design of highly customized modular power integration solutions (Power Pods), as well as testing and technical services. Based in Monticello, Indiana, the company employs around 300 people and generates annual revenue of nearly $80 million; and

Axel Health, a Finnish leading software provider in connected health for patient flow management solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, the company employs around 50 people and generates annual revenue of approximately €10 million.

NOTE 4 INVENTORIES

Inventories are as follows:

(in millions) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Purchased raw materials and components 874.8 686.9 Sub-assemblies, work in progress 337.3 246.4 Finished products 969.9 801.4 Gross value at the end of the period 2,182.1 1,734.7 Impairment (307.7) (268.0) NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1,874.4 1,466.7

NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES

Trade receivables are as follows:

(in millions) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Trade receivables 1,903.1 1,329.4 Impairment (133.3) (102.5) NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1,769.8 1,226.9

NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital as of September 30, 2026, amounted to €1,048,982,932 represented by 262,245,733 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 262,245,733 theoretical voting rights and 262,092,401 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).

Changes in share capital in the first 9 months of 2026 were as follows:

Number of shares Par value Share capital (euros Premiums (euros) As of December 31, 2025 262,245,733 4 1,048,982,932 110,351,249 As of September 30, 2026 262,245,733 4 1,048,982,932 110,351,249

As of September 30, 2026, the Group held 153,332 shares in treasury, versus 612,474 as of December 31, 2025, i.e. a decrease of 459,142 shares, corresponding to:

the net acquisition of 250,000 shares outside of the liquidity contract mainly for transfer under performance share plans and employee share ownership plans;

the transfer of 508,591 shares to employees under performance share plans;

the transfer of 229,999 shares to employees following the launch of an international employee share ownership plan;

the net purchase of 29,448 shares under the liquidity contract.

These transactions led to:

a cash outflow of €3.6 million under share buybacks, net of disposals;

a cash outflow of €3.0 million under the liquidity contract.

Number of shares of which number of

shares held by the

Group As of December 31, 2025 262,245,733 612,474 Transfer to employees (738,590) Share buybacks 250,000 Transactions under the liquidity contract 29,448 Shares cancellation 0 As of September 30, 2026 262,245,733 153,332 of which for transfer to employees 60,034 of which liquidity contract 93,298 of which for shares cancellation 0

NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

7.1 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS

Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Negotiable commercial paper 525.0 321.5 Bonds 5,044.0 5,034.5 Lease financial liabilities 372.7 344.5 Other 792.1 393.8 Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs 6,733.9 6,094.3 Debt issuance costs (30.9) (35.0) TOTAL 6,703.0 6,059.3

7.2 SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Negotiable commercial paper 461.5 0.0 Bonds 0.0 400.0 Lease financial liabilities 100.2 89.1 Other 403.4 55.4 TOTAL 965.2 544.5

NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION

In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management.

Given that Legrand's activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments:

Europe, mainly including Benelux, France, Germany, Iberia (Portugal and Spain), Ireland, Italy, Poland, Scandinavia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom;

North and Central America, including Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Central American countries; and

Rest of the World, including Australia, China, India, Malaysia and South America (in particular Brazil, Chile and Colombia).

These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group.

9 months ended September 30, 2026 (in millions) Europe North and

Central

America Rest of the

World Total Net sales to third parties 2,996.4 3,949.9 1,383.1 8,329.4 Cost of sales (1,360.2) (2,003.7) (819.0) (4,182.8) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (1,006.7) (1,081.5) (330.6) (2,418.8) Other operating income/(expenses) (83.6) (44.0) (5.2) (132.7) Operating profit 545.9 820.8 228.3 1,595.0 of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (37.4) (90.9) (8.7) (137.0) accounted for in other operating income/ (expenses) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which goodwill impairment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 583.5 911.7 237.0 1,732.0 of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets (68.7) (22.2) (25.1) (116.0) of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets (12.2) (0.8) (1.5) (14.5) of which amortization and impairment of development costs (20.2) 0.0 (1.3) (21.5) of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets (31.5) (30.7) (20.9) (83.1) of which restructuring costs (27.8) (11.1) (4.4) (43.4) Capital expenditure (70.5) (31.7) (26.4) (128.6) Capitalized development costs (16.2) 0.0 (2.0) (18.2) Net tangible assets 602.5 209.4 184.7 996.5 Total current assets 3,011.3 2,239.0 1,244.3 6,494.6 Total current liabilities 1,938.2 1,373.1 662.6 3,973.8

9 months ended September 30, 2025 (in millions) Europe North and

Central

America Rest of the

World Total Net sales to third parties 2,811.8 3,008.8 1,150.8 6,971.4 Cost of sales (1,278.8) (1,471.3) (638.4) (3,388.5) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (909.7) (915.6) (303.5) (2,128.8) Other operating income/(expenses) (55.2) (45.9) (20.5) (121.6) Operating profit 568.1 576.0 188.4 1,332.5 of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (37.7) (65.8) (7.8) (111.3) accounted for in other operating income/ (expenses) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which goodwill impairment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 605.8 641.8 196.2 1,443.8 of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets (67.2) (19.1) (21.6) (107.9) of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets (12.0) (1.1) (1.7) (14.8) of which amortization and impairment of development costs (14.4) 0.0 (1.1) (15.5) of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets (26.7) (24.2) (17.6) (68.5) of which restructuring costs (28.7) (10.0) (13.2) (51.9) Capital expenditure (64.1) (24.6) (24.3) (113.0) Capitalized development costs (17.2) 0.0 (1.7) (18.9) Net tangible assets 566.1 164.4 155.2 885.7 Total current assets 3,802.2 1,463.3 909.9 6,175.4 Total current liabilities 1,632.2 682.0 473.5 2,787.7

NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

None.

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Legrand