Orders 250 New-Technology Aircraft and Launches US$1.4Bn Joint Venture, Constellation Aviation

Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces results for the third quarter ('Q3') of 2026.

Income Statement (US$M) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 US$ Change % Change Lease Revenue 722 691 +31 +5% Operating Cashflow 512 539 (27) (5%) Net Income 214 149 +65 +43%

Balance Sheet (US$M) Q3 2026 FY 2025 US$ Change % Change Total Available Liquidity 14,085 10,659 +3,426 +32% Total Assets 34,185 34,418 (233) (1%) Unsecured Debt Total Debt 80% 77% +3ppts N/A

2026 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income of US$214 million for Q3, up 43% year-on-year, bringing trailing 12-month net income to US$767 million, up 36% year-on-year

Generated US$512 million of operating cashflow during the quarter and US$2.3 billion over the last 12 months

Acquired 10 aircraft and sold 29 aircraft during the quarter, ending the period with a further 112 aircraft agreed for sale, including 22 which will form the seed portfolio for the Constellation Aviation joint venture

Ended Q3 with total available liquidity of US$14 billion, including US$515 million of unrestricted cash and US$7 billion in undrawn debt facilities

Unsecured to total debt ratio of 80%, with net debt to equity of 2.4 times and sources to uses ratio of 1.9 times

Established a US$1.5 billion commercial paper programme

Closed an US$855 million unsecured term loan facility with a syndicate of primarily Asian banks

AIRCRAFT ORDER

Post-quarter end, Avolon entered into firm orders with Boeing and Airbus for 250 new-technology aircraft: 140 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft 75 Airbus A320neo family aircraft 35 Airbus A330neo aircraft



Avolon also secured options for a further 100 Airbus aircraft

Pro forma for the new orders, Avolon ended the quarter with 749 aircraft commitments

Final approval received from the shareholders of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd

CONSTELLATION AVIATION

Post-quarter end, announced an agreement for the formation of Constellation Aviation, an aircraft leasing platform to be established through a joint venture with I Squared Capital and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Upon completion, which is subject to the receipt of certain antitrust approvals, Constellation Aviation will acquire a seed portfolio of 22 aircraft from Avolon with a current market value of US$1.4 billion

Avolon will retain a minority equity interest and serve as Constellation Aviation's exclusive manager and servicer

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, commented:

"Our third quarter results reflect the sustained earnings capability and continued momentum in our business. Our aircraft orders secure access to a scarce market-leading pipeline of new-technology aircraft, providing Avolon with an important strategic advantage. Constellation Aviation brings additional institutional capital to the sector, broadens our distribution channels and further expands our managed fleet. Together, these transactions highlight Avolon's favourable positioning to capture a compelling multi-year opportunity in commercial aviation

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 62 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,092 aircraft as of 30 September 2026. www.avolon.aero

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Contacts:

Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Lourda Sexton

Avolon Head of Communications

comms@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Sam Moore

FTI Consulting

Avolon@fticonsulting.com

T: +353 87 737 9089