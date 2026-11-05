Admission of 1,000,000 new ordinary shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris

Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819, the "Company"), further to its press releases of 28 and 29 October 2026, announces the admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris of 1,000,000 new ordinary shares (the "New Shares") issued under the first tranche of the capital increase reserved to Likan AG (the "Investor").

The Transaction

As announced to the market on 29 October 2026, the Company signed with the Investor, a company incorporated under Swiss law with registered office in Zug, a fixed-price equity investment agreement for an amount of up to EUR 20,000,000 (the "Agreement"), in implementation of the resolution adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 28 October 2026. The capital increase is reserved to the Investor, with exclusion of the pre-emption right pursuant to Article 2441(5) of the Italian Civil Code, and is executed on a divisible basis and in tranches (the "Transaction").

Upon signing of the Agreement, the Investor subscribed for and fully paid the first tranche, amounting to EUR 1,000,000, at the fixed price of EUR 1.00 per share, of which EUR 0.02 allocated to share capital and EUR 0.98 to share premium. The terms of the Transaction are described in the Company's press releases of 28 and 29 October 2026, to which reference is made.

Admission to trading

The New Shares, which have the same characteristics as the outstanding ordinary shares, are admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris as from 5 November 2026.

The shares issued under subsequent tranches will be the subject of an application for admission to trading following their issuance. The Company will inform the market accordingly, in compliance with applicable regulations.

Share capital

Following the issuance of the New Shares, the Company's subscribed and paid-up share capital amounts to EUR 57,340,000, represented by 9,353,129 ordinary shares with no nominal value.

Dilutive impact

As a result of the issuance of the New Shares, a shareholder holding 1% of the share capital prior to the issuance holds 0.8931% of the share capital following the issuance.

Risk factors

Investors are invited to refer to the risks related to the Transaction described in the Company's press release of 29 October 2026.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for financial instruments. The issuance of the New Shares did not require the approval of a prospectus by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) or by CONSOB (Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa). This press release constitutes an update on the execution of a transaction already disclosed to the market on 28 and 29 October 2026 pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an industrial holding company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX), operating, directly and through its subsidiaries, in the telecommunications and digital services sector. The Group develops solutions designed to manage and optimise communication between businesses and their customers through integrated technologies, automation and omnichannel services. As at the date of this press release, Mexedia controls Stantup Service S.r.l. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia pursues, alongside its profit objective, common benefit purposes towards people, communities, territories and the environment.

About Likan AG

Likan AG is a Swiss public limited company (Aktiengesellschaft) incorporated in 2007, with registered office in Zug and registered with the Commercial Register of the Canton of Zug. According to its corporate purpose, Likan AG acquires direct and indirect holdings in companies in Switzerland and abroad, finances companies and provides management services to affiliated companies.

This press release is available on www.mexedia.com in the "Press Releases" section

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104932099/en/

Contacts:

Vincenzo La Barbera

Investor Relations

investor.relations@mexedia.com