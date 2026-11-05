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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 20:28
8,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,50009:19
8,3008,45009:19
Dow Jones News
05.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
307 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Portfolio update and Notice of Results

DJ Portfolio update and Notice of Results 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Portfolio update and Notice of Results 
05-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 
 
Portfolio update and Notice of Results 
 
Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut and notice of Half Year Results presentations 
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth technology 
businesses, announces a further partial realisation of its holding in Revolut, generating proceeds of circa GBP50 
million. 
 
At 31 March 2026 Molten's fair value holding in Revolut was GBP175 million.  As part of the Company's ongoing portfolio 
management, in the first half of FY27 Molten realised circa GBP70 million from that holding. The expected 30 September 
2026 fair value holding in Revolut will be circa GBP130 million, and the Company has now realised a further circa GBP50 
million at that valuation. 
 
To date, Molten has now realised proceeds of circa GBP180 million from its investment in Revolut, delivering a multiple 
on invested capital of circa 21x. This transaction brings total realisation proceeds so far in the current financial 
year ending 31 March 2027 to more than GBP150 million. 
 
The Company also confirms it will announce its half year results on Tuesday 24 November 2026. A presentation for 
analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held on 24 November 2026 at 9:30am GMT, both in-person 
at Molten's London office and virtually. 

To register to attend in-person, please email molten@sodali.com. 

To register to attend virtually, please visit: https://brrmedia.news/GROW_IR_2026 

Molten will also be hosting a presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on Friday, 27 November 2026 at 
09:30am GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors, and will include a live Q&A session. 
Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. 

Investors can sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/ 
register-investor 

Investors who already follow Molten on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. 

Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: 
 
"This latest realisation is a further demonstration of our disciplined approach to crystallising value from our most 
mature holdings. The proceeds strengthen our ability to recycle capital into new primary and secondary opportunities, 
underpinning our commitment to NAV-accretive, shareholder-focused disciplined capital allocation." 
 
Enquiries:  
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer 
                       ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Corporate Broker 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joshua Hughes 
 
Nathan Brown 
 
Berenberg 
 
Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright                    +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public Relations                 +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                  molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures:

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised over GBP900 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion of assets.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 448603 
EQS News ID:  2428656 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2428656&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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