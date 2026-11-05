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WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 09:19
19,515 Euro
+2,85 % +0,540
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OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
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19,43519,47009:21
19,43519,46509:21
Dow Jones News
05.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
357 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted delivers strong earnings with 19 % EBITDA growth, and offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany and Revolution Wind in the US reach commercial operations

DJ Ørsted delivers strong earnings with 19 % EBITDA growth, and offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany and Revolution Wind in the US reach commercial operations 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted delivers strong earnings with 19 % EBITDA growth, and offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany and 
Revolution Wind in the US reach commercial operations 
05-Nov-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5.11.2026 08:00:05 CET | Ørsted A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3) 
 
Today, Ørsted's Board of Directors approved the interim financial report for the first nine months of 2026. Ørsted 
delivered strong financial results, made significant progress on construction projects across three continents, and 
remains on track to deliver on the 2026 financial guidance. 
 
Executive summary 
 
 . Strong financial results with 19 % growth in EBITDA excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees 
  compared with the first nine months of last year 
 . Remains on track to deliver on EBITDA guidance excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees for the 
  full year 2026 
 . Delivered on the key strategic priority of executing the 8.1 GW construction programme on schedule and on 
  budget 
 . Reached commercial operations for the offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany and Revolution 
  Wind in the US 
 . Reached several key milestones in the remaining offshore wind construction portfolio in Taiwan, Poland, 
  the US and the UK. The remaining construction portfolio continues to progress according to schedule and on budget 
 
 . Gross investments are expected to amount to DKK 45-50 billion, which is DKK 5 billion lower than the 
  previous guidance due to changes in the timing of payments for certain offshore wind construction projects 
 . Added 1.8 GW to Ørsted's installed renewable capacity during the quarter, taking it to 19.5 GW in total 
  at the end of the quarter 
 . Offshore assets delivered 15.7 TWh of renewable energy in the first nine months of 2026, 22 % more than 
  in the same period last year 
 . Received a final opinion on the taxation rights for the UK offshore wind farms Walney Extension and 
  Hornsea 1, in line with the company's longstanding interpretation 
CEO Rasmus Errboe quote 
 
"We continue to deliver on our strategic priorities, which is translating into consistent strong financial performance. 
We've maintained industry-leading execution across our construction pipeline, adding 1.8 GW of renewable energy 
capacity in Europe and the US over the past few months, supporting energy security, competitiveness, and 
decarbonisation. Our results underline our ability to deliver on our strategic priorities as planned while continuing 
to pursue attractive growth opportunities in our core markets. We're well positioned to deliver a strong year for 
Ørsted," says CEO Rasmus Errboe. 
 
Financial highlights for the first nine months of 2026 
All figures compared with the same period last year. 
 
 . EBITDA excl. new partnerships and cancellation fees grew by 19 % to DKK 20.2 billion, up from DKK 17.0 
  billion, mainly driven by higher wind speeds across the portfolio, higher prices, and ramp-up generation from new 
  offshore wind farms 
 
 . Gross investments amounted to DKK 28.5 billion, down from DKK 39.9 billion, with DKK 26.3 billion 
  invested in our offshore wind projects under construction 
 
 . Return on capital employed (ROCE) adjusted for impairments and cancellation fees was 7.4 %, down from 
  10.2 % reflecting higher capital employed year-on-year as a result of projects under construction 
 
 . Profit for the period was DKK 2.6 billion, down by DKK 3.9 billion, mainly due to non-cash impairments 
  linked to interest rate increases on our US projects 
Selected events 
 
 . Installed renewable capacity increased to 19.5 GW in Q3, up from 18.5 GW, driven by the ramp-up of 
  commercial operations at Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany and the commissioning of the Old 300 battery energy storage 
  system in the US 
 
 . Completed major construction work at the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan 
 
 . Completed the installation of the remaining wind turbines at the 704 MW Revolution Wind offshore wind 
  farm in the US. In October the project achieved commercial operations under its offtake contracts with utilities in 
  the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island 
 
 . Completed foundation installation and initiated the transportation of offshore substations for the 
  Baltica 2 project in Poland 
 
 . Completed installation of the second and final offshore converter at Hornsea 3 in the UK, the world's 
  largest offshore wind farm project 
 
 . Completed installation of all wind turbine foundations at Sunrise Wind in the US 
 
 . Commenced construction of the 200 MW Blackwater Solar project in the US 
 
 . Completed construction of the 300 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) co-located with the Hornsea 3 
  onshore converter station. The BESS will be one of Europe's largest and will now enter the testing phase 
Full-year guidance 
Ørsted maintains the full-year EBITDA guidance of above DKK 28 billion excluding new partnerships and cancellation 
fees. Gross investments are expected to amount to DKK 45-50 billion, which is DKK 5 billion lower than the previous 
guidance. The lowered expected gross investments in 2026 are due to changed timing of payments for certain offshore 
wind construction projects. The total project investments are not expected to change. 
 
DKKm                 Q3 2026    Q3 2025    %      9M 2026    9M 2025    % 
 
EBITDA                5,260     3,064     72 %     20,228    18,579    9 % 
 
- New partnerships          0       0       n.a.     (12)     3,140     n.a. 
 
- Cancellation fees          0       0       n.a.     0       (1,531)    n.a. 
 
- EBITDA excl. new partnerships    5,260     3,064     72 %     20,240    16,970    19 % 
and cancellation fees 
 
 
Impairments              (3,442)    (1,757)    96 %     (5,979)    (1,505)    297 % 
 
Profit (loss) for the period     (728)     (1,702)    (57 %)    2,580     6,536     (61 %) 
 
Cash flow from operating activities  (1,156)    (1,166)    (1 %)    7,968     6,654     20 % 
 
Gross investments           (10,266)   (14,971)   (31 %)    (28,527)   (39,924)   (29 %) 
 
Divestments              (1,482)    (56)     2546 %    8,019     7,189     12 % 
 
Free cash flow            (12,904)   (16,193)   (20 %)    (12,540)   (26,081)   (52 %) 
 
Net interest-bearing debt       37,742    83,154    (55 %)    37,742    83,154    (55 %) 
 
FFO/adjusted net debt         37.3     13.9     23 %p    37.3     13.9     23 %p 
 
ROCE                 3.2      2.0      1 %p     3.2      2.0      1 %p

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations Morten Buttler +45 99 55 95 52 globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com

Earnings call In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET. The earnings call can be followed live on Ørsted's website.

The interim report is available for download on Ørsted's website.

About Ørsted Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 11.1 GW of installed offshore capacity and 7.2 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 19.5 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Recognised as one of the world's leading sustainable energy companies, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,200 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Attachments

. Interim financial report Q3 2026 Final.pdf . Orsted CA No. 10.pdf . Q3 2026 - Orsted - IR presentation.pdf

News Source: Ørsted A/S

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: QRT 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 448609 
EQS News ID:  2428824 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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