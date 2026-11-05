Camurus AB: Camurus' Interim Report Third Quarter 2026

"Strong third quarter with important milestones ahead"

Summary third quarter 2026

July - September

Total revenues increased 28% (25% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 724 (567)

) to MSEK 724 (567) Product sales increased 28% (25% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 582 (455)

) to MSEK 582 (455) Brixadi ® royalty revenue increased 23% (21% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 137 (111)

royalty revenue increased 23% (21% at CER ) to MSEK 137 (111) Operating result increased 40% to MSEK 322 (230)

Cash position at the end of the period BNSEK 4.4 (3.5)

The US FDA accepted for review the resubmission of the NDA for CAM2029 for the treatment of acromegaly. PDUFA target action date set to 18 December, 2026.

Oczyesa® approved by the TGA in Australia for the treatment of acromegaly

January - September

Total revenues MSEK 1,959 (1,801)

Product sales MSEK 1,536 (1,409)

Brixadi royalty revenue increased 35% (36% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 370 (274)

) to MSEK 370 (274) Operating result increased 3% (5% at CER 1 ) to MSEK 783 (761)

) to MSEK 783 (761) Financial outlook for 2026 reiterated; revenues and operating result expected in the upper half of the ranges of BNSEK 2.6 to 2.9 and BNSEK 0.9 to 1.21

Events after the period

Health Canada issued a Notice of Compliance (i.e. regulatory approval) for Oczyesa ® XR for the treatment of acromegaly

XR for the treatment of acromegaly Brixadi reached the first sales milestone of MUSD 15, to be recognized in Q4 2026

Dosing initiated in CAM2056 Phase 2b study in patients with obesity and overweight

At constant exchange rate

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO:

"Camurus had a record third quarter, with total revenues of SEK 724 million, up 28 percent, and an operating result of SEK 322 million, up 40 percent, with no milestone revenue in the period. Product sales reached an all-time high SEK 582 million on continued growth for Buvidal®, and Brixadi® royalties increased 23 percent. During the quarter, the FDA accepted the resubmission of the NDA for CAM2029 for review in acromegaly and Oczyesa® was approved in Australia. After the period, Oczyesa® XR was approved in Canada, and Brixadi reached its first sales milestone. Based on performance to date, full-year revenues and operating result are expected in the upper half of the guided ranges."

Webcast

Financial analysts, investors and media are invited to attend a webcast and presentation of the results at 2.00 pm CET.

Access the webcast using this link:

https://camurus.events.inderes.com/q3-2026

To participate in the presentation and ask questions, please register using the link below. After registering, please use the provided phone number and conference ID to dial in:

https://events.inderes.com/camurus/q3-2026/dial-in

For more information:

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO

fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37

ir@camurus.com

About Camurus

Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund, Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

This information is information that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the chief executive officer, at 07.00 am CET on 5 November, 2026.