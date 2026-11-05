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AP

WKN: A0YCRT | ISIN: PLARTPR00012 | Ticker-Symbol: A0P
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 20:43
1,256 Euro
+1,13 % +0,014
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1861,29609:46
1,2261,30609:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Arctic Paper AB: Arctic Paper Group consolidated quarterly report for Q3 2026

he Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (hereinafter "Company") herewith

publishes the Arctic Paper SA Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for 3Q 2026.

Selected consolidated financial data

Period
from 01.01.2026 to 30.09.2026		Period
from 01.01.2025 to 30.09.2025		Period
from 01.01.2026 to 30.09.2026		Period
from 01.01.2025 to 30.09.2025
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Continuing operations
Sales revenues2 301 4092 452 449 537 712 578 886
Operating profit (loss) (94 791) (93 831) (22 147) (22 148)
Gross profit (loss) (93 499) (123 723) (21 846) (29 204)
Net profit (loss) for the period (92 185) (100 012) (21 539) (23 607)
Net profit (loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Entity (74 332) (56 761) (17 367) (13 397)
Net cash flows from operating activities (41 058) 24 970 (9 593) 5 894
Net cash flows from investing activities (83 857) (223 018) (19 593) (52 642)
Net cash flows from financing activities 86 944 57 113 20 314 13 481
Change in cash and cash equivalents (37 970) (140 937) (8 872) (33 975)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
EPS (in PLN/EUR) ( 1,07) ( 0,82) ( 0,25) ( 0,19)
Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) ( 1,07) ( 0,82) ( 0,25) ( 0,19)
Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*4,284,24
As at 30.09.2026As at 31.12.2026As at 30.09.2026As at 31.12.2026
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Assets2 671 0042 676 408 611 606 632 721
Long-term liabilities 281 353 202 828 64 424 47 950
Short-term liabilities 750 735 776 136 171 903 183 484
Equity1 638 9151 697 441 375 278 401 286
Share capital 69 288 69 288 15 866 16 380
Number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 0,02 0,03 0,01 0,01
Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 0,02 0,03 0,01 0,01
Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)--- -
Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)----
PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**4,374,23

Selected standalone financial data

Period
from 01.01.2026
to 30.09.2026		Period
from 01.01.2025
to 30.09.2025		Period
from 01.01.2026
to 30.09.2026		Period
from 01.01.2025
to 30.09.2025
PLN'000 PLN'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Sales revenues38 63358 8689 02613 895
Operating profit/(loss)17 88534 4864 1798 140
Gross profit/(loss)9 05934 0492 1178 037
Net profit/(loss) for the financial year9 05934 0492 1178 037
Net cash flows from operating activities(68 731)(124 729)(16 059)(29 442)
Net cash flows from investing activities(924)(71 601)(216)(16 901)
Net cash flows from financing activities74 97932 92117 5197 771
Change in cash and cash equivalents5 325(163 409)1 244(38 572)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
EPS (in PLN/EUR) 0,13 0,49 0,03 0,12
Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) 0,13 0,49 0,03 0,12
Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*4,2800 4,24
As at 30 September 2026As at 31 December 2025As at 30 September 2026As at 31 December 2025
PLN'000 PLN'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Assets1 296 1191 261 022296 785298 347
Long-term liabilities52 83234 05512 0978 057
Short-term liabilities254 843247 69858 35458 603
Equity988 444979 269226 334231 686
Share capital69 28869 28815 86516 393
Number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)14,27 14,13 3,27 3,34
Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)14,27 14,13 3,27 3,34
Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)----
Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)----
PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**0,00 0,00 4,37 4,23

* Items of the income and cash flow statement are converted at the exchange rate which is the arithmetic mean of average rates announced by the NBP in the given reporting period.

** Items of balance sheet and book value per share were converted at the average exchange rate announced by the NBP and prevailing at the balance sheet date.

Further information provided by:

Michal Jarczynski, CEO, Arctic Paper S.A.

Phone +46 10 451 7005

michal.jarczynski@arcticpaper.com

Katarzyna Wojtkowiak, CFO, Arctic Paper S.A.

+48 667 652 112

katarzyna.wojtkowiak@arcticpaper.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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