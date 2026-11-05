Arctic Paper AB: Arctic Paper Group consolidated quarterly report for Q3 2026

he Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (hereinafter "Company") herewith
publishes the Arctic Paper SA Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for 3Q 2026.
Selected consolidated financial data
|Period
from 01.01.2026 to 30.09.2026
|Period
from 01.01.2025 to 30.09.2025
|Period
from 01.01.2026 to 30.09.2026
|Period
from 01.01.2025 to 30.09.2025
|PLN '000
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|Continuing operations
|Sales revenues
|2 301 409
|2 452 449
|537 712
|578 886
|Operating profit (loss)
|(94 791)
|(93 831)
|(22 147)
|(22 148)
|Gross profit (loss)
|(93 499)
|(123 723)
|(21 846)
|(29 204)
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|(92 185)
|(100 012)
|(21 539)
|(23 607)
|Net profit (loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Entity
|(74 332)
|(56 761)
|(17 367)
|(13 397)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(41 058)
|24 970
|(9 593)
|5 894
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|(83 857)
|(223 018)
|(19 593)
|(52 642)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|86 944
|57 113
|20 314
|13 481
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(37 970)
|(140 937)
|(8 872)
|(33 975)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|( 1,07)
|( 0,82)
|( 0,25)
|( 0,19)
|Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|( 1,07)
|( 0,82)
|( 0,25)
|( 0,19)
|Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*
|4,28
|4,24
|As at 30.09.2026
|As at 31.12.2026
|As at 30.09.2026
|As at 31.12.2026
|PLN '000
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|Assets
|2 671 004
|2 676 408
|611 606
|632 721
|Long-term liabilities
|281 353
|202 828
|64 424
|47 950
|Short-term liabilities
|750 735
|776 136
|171 903
|183 484
|Equity
|1 638 915
|1 697 441
|375 278
|401 286
|Share capital
|69 288
|69 288
|15 866
|16 380
|Number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|0,02
|0,03
|0,01
|0,01
|Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|0,02
|0,03
|0,01
|0,01
|Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**
|4,37
|4,23
Selected standalone financial data
|Period
from 01.01.2026
to 30.09.2026
|Period
from 01.01.2025
to 30.09.2025
|Period
from 01.01.2026
to 30.09.2026
|Period
from 01.01.2025
to 30.09.2025
|PLN'000
|PLN'000
|EUR'000
|EUR'000
|Sales revenues
|38 633
|58 868
|9 026
|13 895
|Operating profit/(loss)
|17 885
|34 486
|4 179
|8 140
|Gross profit/(loss)
|9 059
|34 049
|2 117
|8 037
|Net profit/(loss) for the financial year
|9 059
|34 049
|2 117
|8 037
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(68 731)
|(124 729)
|(16 059)
|(29 442)
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|(924)
|(71 601)
|(216)
|(16 901)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|74 979
|32 921
|17 519
|7 771
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|5 325
|(163 409)
|1 244
|(38 572)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|0,13
|0,49
|0,03
|0,12
|Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|0,13
|0,49
|0,03
|0,12
|Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*
|4,2800
|4,24
|As at 30 September 2026
|As at 31 December 2025
|As at 30 September 2026
|As at 31 December 2025
|PLN'000
|PLN'000
|EUR'000
|EUR'000
|Assets
|1 296 119
|1 261 022
|296 785
|298 347
|Long-term liabilities
|52 832
|34 055
|12 097
|8 057
|Short-term liabilities
|254 843
|247 698
|58 354
|58 603
|Equity
|988 444
|979 269
|226 334
|231 686
|Share capital
|69 288
|69 288
|15 865
|16 393
|Number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|14,27
|14,13
|3,27
|3,34
|Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|14,27
|14,13
|3,27
|3,34
|Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**
|0,00
|0,00
|4,37
|4,23
* Items of the income and cash flow statement are converted at the exchange rate which is the arithmetic mean of average rates announced by the NBP in the given reporting period.
** Items of balance sheet and book value per share were converted at the average exchange rate announced by the NBP and prevailing at the balance sheet date.
Further information provided by:
Michal Jarczynski, CEO, Arctic Paper S.A.
Phone +46 10 451 7005
michal.jarczynski@arcticpaper.com
Katarzyna Wojtkowiak, CFO, Arctic Paper S.A.
+48 667 652 112
katarzyna.wojtkowiak@arcticpaper.com