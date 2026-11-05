Arctic Paper AB: Arctic Paper Group consolidated quarterly report for Q3 2026

he Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (hereinafter "Company") herewith

publishes the Arctic Paper SA Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for 3Q 2026.

Selected consolidated financial data

Period

from 01.01.2026 to 30.09.2026 Period

from 01.01.2025 to 30.09.2025 Period

from 01.01.2026 to 30.09.2026 Period

from 01.01.2025 to 30.09.2025 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Continuing operations Sales revenues 2 301 409 2 452 449 537 712 578 886 Operating profit (loss) (94 791) (93 831) (22 147) (22 148) Gross profit (loss) (93 499) (123 723) (21 846) (29 204) Net profit (loss) for the period (92 185) (100 012) (21 539) (23 607) Net profit (loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Entity (74 332) (56 761) (17 367) (13 397) Net cash flows from operating activities (41 058) 24 970 (9 593) 5 894 Net cash flows from investing activities (83 857) (223 018) (19 593) (52 642) Net cash flows from financing activities 86 944 57 113 20 314 13 481 Change in cash and cash equivalents (37 970) (140 937) (8 872) (33 975) Weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 EPS (in PLN/EUR) ( 1,07) ( 0,82) ( 0,25) ( 0,19) Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) ( 1,07) ( 0,82) ( 0,25) ( 0,19) Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate* 4,28 4,24

As at 30.09.2026 As at 31.12.2026 As at 30.09.2026 As at 31.12.2026 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Assets 2 671 004 2 676 408 611 606 632 721 Long-term liabilities 281 353 202 828 64 424 47 950 Short-term liabilities 750 735 776 136 171 903 183 484 Equity 1 638 915 1 697 441 375 278 401 286 Share capital 69 288 69 288 15 866 16 380 Number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 0,02 0,03 0,01 0,01 Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 0,02 0,03 0,01 0,01 Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR) - - - - Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR) - - - - PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period** 4,37 4,23

Selected standalone financial data

Period

from 01.01.2026

to 30.09.2026 Period

from 01.01.2025

to 30.09.2025 Period

from 01.01.2026

to 30.09.2026 Period

from 01.01.2025

to 30.09.2025 PLN'000 PLN'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Sales revenues 38 633 58 868 9 026 13 895 Operating profit/(loss) 17 885 34 486 4 179 8 140 Gross profit/(loss) 9 059 34 049 2 117 8 037 Net profit/(loss) for the financial year 9 059 34 049 2 117 8 037 Net cash flows from operating activities (68 731) (124 729) (16 059) (29 442) Net cash flows from investing activities (924) (71 601) (216) (16 901) Net cash flows from financing activities 74 979 32 921 17 519 7 771 Change in cash and cash equivalents 5 325 (163 409) 1 244 (38 572) Weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 EPS (in PLN/EUR) 0,13 0,49 0,03 0,12 Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) 0,13 0,49 0,03 0,12 Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate* 4,2800 4,24 As at 30 September 2026 As at 31 December 2025 As at 30 September 2026 As at 31 December 2025 PLN'000 PLN'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Assets 1 296 119 1 261 022 296 785 298 347 Long-term liabilities 52 832 34 055 12 097 8 057 Short-term liabilities 254 843 247 698 58 354 58 603 Equity 988 444 979 269 226 334 231 686 Share capital 69 288 69 288 15 865 16 393 Number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 14,27 14,13 3,27 3,34 Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 14,27 14,13 3,27 3,34 Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR) - - - - Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR) - - - - PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period** 0,00 0,00 4,37 4,23

* Items of the income and cash flow statement are converted at the exchange rate which is the arithmetic mean of average rates announced by the NBP in the given reporting period.

** Items of balance sheet and book value per share were converted at the average exchange rate announced by the NBP and prevailing at the balance sheet date.

Further information provided by:

Michal Jarczynski, CEO, Arctic Paper S.A.

Phone +46 10 451 7005

michal.jarczynski@arcticpaper.com

Katarzyna Wojtkowiak, CFO, Arctic Paper S.A.

+48 667 652 112

katarzyna.wojtkowiak@arcticpaper.com