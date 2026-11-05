Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9FT | ISIN: DK0010311471 | Ticker-Symbol: TM2
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 09:42
99,40 Euro
+1,53 % +1,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AL SYDBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AL SYDBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,2599,4009:50
99,3099,4009:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:45 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AL Sydbank A/S: AL Sydbank A/S to revise its expectations upwards as regards profit for 2026

AL Sydbank A/S to revise its expectations upwards as regards profit for 2026

AL Sydbank now expects profit after tax in the range of DKK 3,800-4,200m.

Expectations are revised upwards to a profit after tax in the range of
DKK 3,800-4,200m. In connection with the release of the 2025 Annual Report, profit after tax for 2026 was expected to be in the range of DKK 3,500-4,000m.

The upward revision reflects the more positive than expected development in core income which among other things is attributable to the rising interest rate level together with higher income from assets under management.

The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depends, among other factors, on financial market developments, interest rate developments, integration costs and macroeconomic factors which may affect customer activity and the level of impairment charges.

Further information:
Investors: Jørn Adam Møller, CFO, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Press: Kristine Racina, Press Officer, tel +45 21 26 34 71

Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.