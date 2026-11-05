Suominen Corporation: Suominen Corporation's Interim Report for January 1-September 30, 2026: Continued performance improvement in the third quarter

Suominen Corporation's Interim Report on November 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1-June 30, 2026: Continued performance improvement in the third quarter

In this financial report, the figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.

July-September 2026 in brief:

Net sales increased by 1.3% and amounted to EUR 101.1 million (99.8)

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 5.1 million (3.4)

Cash flow from operations was EUR -8.5 million (15.7)

January-September 2026 in brief:

Net sales decreased by 4.7% and amounted to EUR 302.3 million (317.1)

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 11.6 million (10.7)

Cash flow from operations was EUR -8.5 million (5.2)

Gearing was 65.1% (76.0%)

Outlook for 2026 (unchanged)

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2026 will improve from 2025. In 2025, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 12.6 million.

KEY FIGURES

7-9/2026 7-9/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 1-12/2025 Net sales, EUR million 101.1 99.8 302.3 317.1 412.4 Comparable EBITDA, EUR million 5.1 3.4 11.6 10.7 12.6 Comparable EBITDA, % 5.0 3.4 3.8 3.4 3.1 EBITDA, EUR million 3.5 3.3 5.5 10.0 11.3 EBITDA, % 3.5 3.3 1.8 3.1 2.7 Comparable operating profit / loss, EUR million 1.0 -0.7 -0.6 -1.9 -4.2 Comparable operating profit / loss, % 1.0 -0.7 -0.2 -0.6 -1.0 Operating profit / loss, EUR million -0.5 -0.8 -6.7 -2.7 -5.9 Operating profit / loss, % -0.5 -0.8 -2.2 -0.8 -1.4 Profit / loss for the period, EUR million -3.1 -2.0 -11.8 -8.2 -12.1 Cash flow from operations, EUR million -8.5 15.7 -8.5 5.2 12.2 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR(1 -0.08 0.17 -0.08 0.06 0.13 Earnings per share, basic, EUR(1 -0.02 -0.02 -0.11 -0.09 -0.13 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -5.5 -1.0 -3.3 Gearing, % 65.1 76.0 80.7

1) Rights issue was implemented in June 2026. The number of shares and the share price and key ratios based on these for the current and comparative periods have been restated accordingly.

CEO REVIEW

"The nonwoven demand remained stable during the third quarter of 2026, and in line with the first half of the year. The adoption of non-plastic solutions continued to grow as customers increasingly seek more sustainable alternatives. The business context continued to be influenced by geopolitical uncertainties with fluctuations in raw material and energy costs. We proceeded with our pricing management to secure margin recovery and mitigate the impact of input cost fluctuations on our

profitability.

In the third quarter of 2026, our net sales increased by 1.3% and amounted to EUR 101.1 million (EUR 99.8 million) and comparable EBITDA increased to EUR 5.1 million (EUR 3.4 million). Profitability improved as a result of higher production volume, and lower fixed costs. Our cash flow from operations was negatively impacted by net working capital, as EUR 8.8 million was tied to it during the third quarter. The build-up was largely driven by increased raw material stock on the back of volatile supply market as well as operational disruptions in the US. We continue to take actions to optimize the net working capital as part of the Full Potential Program.

During the third quarter, we continued the execution of the Full Potential Program which was launched in January 2026 with the objective of improving profitability and achieving a 10% EBITDA margin. The program focuses on improving our production and supply, operational efficiency, and commercial capabilities. In the third quarter 2026, we saw emerging benefits from the first actions implemented during the first part of the year.

We are still at early stage in the roadmap and execution of the program. While we see tangible improvement in all our transformation streams, we continued to face operational challenges related to equipment reliability during the third quarter. We experienced disruptions on two production lines in the United States, which negatively affected our output capacity and delivery reliability. Improving reliability and operational excellence remains one of the key priorities of our Full Potential Program.

In September, we started commercial deliveries from our new sustainable nonwovens production line in Alicante, Spain. The ramp-up will continue throughout the remainder of 2026 and in 2027. The new production line is expected to strengthen our manufacturing capability for sustainable nonwovens and support profitable future growth in the years ahead.

The successful equity raise completed in June strengthened our financial position. The gross proceeds of approximately EUR 28 million received from the offering early July support both future investments in developing our operations and the execution of the Full Potential Program.

While our transformation journey is still in its early stages, the seeds have been planted. We expect the full benefits of the program to materialize gradually over the coming years. Our development initiatives are beginning to produce visible results and the long-term market trend towards more sustainable and non-plastic solutions continues to support our business. While there is still considerable work ahead of us, our direction and ambition are clear."

Charles Héaulmé

President and CEO

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO, and Kimmo Raunio, CFO, will present the result in English in a webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media on November 5, 2026 at 10:30 EET.

The webcast can be followed at https://suominen.events.inderes.com/q3-2026.

The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at at https://events.inderes.com/suominen/q3-2026/dial-in The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT



Suominen Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2026 on March 2, 2027.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3268

Kimmo Raunio, CFO, tel. +358 10 214 3053

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi

About Suominen Corporation

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2025 were EUR 412,4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.