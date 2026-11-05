Spain's National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) has approved two European methodologies for assessing cybersecurity risks and classifying cyberattacks in the electricity system, under the European network code on cybersecurity for cross-border electricity flows. The methodologies establish common criteria for identifying, analyzing and assessing cybersecurity risks, as well as determining the severity and impact of incidents. They were developed under Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/1366 of March 11, 2024, which establishes cybersecurity rules for cross-border electricity ...

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