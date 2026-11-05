At Interpack 2026, I'm green bio-based and Mondi presented a forward-thinking approach to flexible packaging, combining renewable material innovation with process simplicity to reduce environmental impact without compromising functionality.

Renewable materials meet flexible packaging

At the heart of the solution is Mondi's re/cycle StripPouch, made with at least 98% I'm green bio-based polyethylene derived from renewable sugarcane, offering an alternative to conventional fossil-based materials. By integrating I'm green bio-based polyethylene into the design, the collaboration demonstrates the potential to expand the use of bio-based materials in high-performance applications such as food, home and personal care packaging.

The pouch also incorporates laser-marking technology during the converting process, eliminating the need for inks and additional processing steps. This not only simplifies the packaging design but also contributes to faster artwork changes, greater personalisation and improved supply chain efficiency.

"Customers are under growing pressure to meet sustainability targets while managing increasingly complex product portfolios and changing consumer demands. This concept advances circularity with the use of bio-based materials and greater artwork flexibility in a single solution, helping brands respond more quickly to market requirements while progressing towards their circularity goals." Jens Kösters, Manager Technical Service, R&D and Innovation, Mondi Consumer Flexibles

Assessing the carbon impact

Mondi's internal Product Impact Assessment results indicate significant CO2 reductions for the bio-based laser-marked StripPouch compared with a conventional fossil-based, printed and laminated plastic stand-up pouch, while maintaining the performance expected from flexible packaging.

The environmental performance of I'm green bio-based is also assessed through Life Cycle Assessment. The latest study adheres to ISO 14040, ISO 14044 and ISO 14071 standards and was subject to an external critical review by KPMG. Learn more about the I'm green bio-based LCA and carbon footprint.

"Collaborations like this show how combining renewable feedstock with design innovation can unlock new possibilities for packaging. Together with partners like Mondi, we are advancing solutions that contribute to a lower-carbon future." Tim Wagler, Commercial Director EMEA for I'm green bio-based

Advancing packaging through collaboration

By incorporating I'm green bio-based and rethinking packaging processes, Mondi demonstrates how material and process innovation can unlock new possibilities for packaging design, creating smarter solutions that support the transition towards greater circularity.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2025, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI). It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Website: Visit Mondi

About I'm green bio-based

With over 15 years of market presence, I'm green bio-based is Braskem's portfolio of plant-based plastics made from responsibly sourced sugarcane. Designed to enable a more sustainable and circular economy, it helps brands reduce environmental impact by leveraging renewable feedstocks, transparent life-cycle data, and third-party verified carbon benefits while maintaining performance, recyclability, and compatibility with existing manufacturing processes. I'm green bio-based empowers product innovation that consumers can trust and brands can scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104062187/en/

Contacts:

For press information, please contact: Daniela Sene Roma daniela.sene@braskem.com