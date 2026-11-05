For UK car buyers, a premium showroom is a coin toss between one of the best experiences in UK retail and one of the worst, while Chinese entrants deliver the same experience everywhere

Reputation, the global leader in reputation intelligence, today released its 2026 UK Automotive Industry Rankings, which recognise the OEMs, AM100 dealer groups and dealerships earning the most trust from UK car buyers. Reputation's UK Automotive Report ranks the nation's leading car brands by Reputation Score, a single measure of how customers experience, discuss and rate a business online. Brands at the top of the rankings stand out for earning consistent trust from car buyers and service customers at every stage of the journey, from online research to the showroom and the service bay.

Alongside the rankings, Reputation published a new report titled The Half-Star Gap, which analysed reputation trends and customer sentiment across 276,061 public reviews of 5,203 UK OEM and dealership locations from 1 January to 1 July 2026. The report found that UK car buyers are happier with newer, lower-priced Chinese car brands than with German and British luxury brands. On average, they give Chinese dealerships 4.78 out of 5 stars, compared with about 4.45 for luxury brands. That half-star difference is what gives the report its name.

Luxury brands also have far more unhappy customers. About one in ten of their reviews is a one-star review, the worst possible rating, compared with about one in 25 for Chinese brands. The problem is inconsistency. A luxury brand's best and worst dealerships can be more than a full star apart, while Chinese brands score consistently well at every dealership.

"Car buyers rarely complain about the car," said Joe Burton, CEO of Reputation. "They complain when what they were told doesn't match what happened, whether it's a repair that runs late or a call that's never returned. This year's leaders go beyond simply responding to reviews. They treat customer feedback as business intelligence, bringing together reviews, listings, social conversations and surveys to understand what drives trust, then acting on it across sales, after sales and marketing. In a market where buyers increasingly ask AI who to trust, that's what earns the recommendation."

What 276,061 reviews reveal

The new entrants are not a niche. Chinese entrants received 31,904 reviews, more than the German volume brands, and their best-known marque earned five stars in 95.5% of reviews across its 63 sites.

Chinese entrants received 31,904 reviews, more than the German volume brands, and their best-known marque earned five stars in 95.5% of reviews across its 63 sites. The worst moment happens before anyone arrives. Once customers are in the showroom, UK dealerships earn high sentiment scores of 85 to 93 out of 100. The problem comes before they arrive: email and post score just 41. In other words, a customer who reaches a person is looked after, while one who sends an email is not.

Once customers are in the showroom, UK dealerships earn high sentiment scores of 85 to 93 out of 100. The problem comes before they arrive: email and post score just 41. In other words, a customer who reaches a person is looked after, while one who sends an email is not. The single most common complaint is the broken promise. "I was told" language appears in 28.8% of negative reviews, nearly 24 times its rate in five-star reviews. Being kept updated without having to ask is the rarest praise in the data, at 4.4% of five-star reviews.

"I was told" language appears in 28.8% of negative reviews, nearly 24 times its rate in five-star reviews. Being kept updated without having to ask is the rarest praise in the data, at 4.4% of five-star reviews. Angry customers write four times as much. A one-star review averages 730 characters, versus 200 for a five-star review. As a result, reviews of two stars or below make up just 8% of all reviews but 23.5% of all review text. Nearly a quarter of everything UK car buyers have written publicly about the industry comes from its worst experiences, and it is the most detailed and quotable writing customers leave.

A one-star review averages 730 characters, versus 200 for a five-star review. As a result, reviews of two stars or below make up just 8% of all reviews but 23.5% of all review text. Nearly a quarter of everything UK car buyers have written publicly about the industry comes from its worst experiences, and it is the most detailed and quotable writing customers leave. The angriest customers are the least likely to get a reply. Dealers answer 91.4% of five-star reviews but only 83.6% of one-star reviews. During the six-month period, 3,605 negative reviews went unanswered.

Dealers answer 91.4% of five-star reviews but only 83.6% of one-star reviews. During the six-month period, 3,605 negative reviews went unanswered. Your five-star reviews belong to a person, not to you. In five-star reviews, 40.5% credit an individual. In negative reviews, 75.5% refer specifically to the business itself.

Customer Perspective

Howards Group is ranked first among AM100 dealer groups in this year's rankings.

"We're incredibly proud to be named the top dealer group in the Reputation rankings for the third year running. Raising our Reputation Score to 876, up from 863 last year, and having eight of our sites among the highest-rated dealerships in the UK, shows the commitment of our people and the consistency of the experience we deliver across every brand and every location. We're delighted to see our teams' hard work recognised, but staying at the top means never standing still. We'll keep raising the bar on customer experience and help set the standard for the industry, with people at the centre of everything we do." Chris Lee, Managing Director, Howards Motor Group

The 2026 UK Automotive Industry Leaders

The brands, dealer groups and dealerships below earned the highest Reputation Scores in this year's rankings.

OEMs

Porsche Kia Omoda Jaecoo

AM100 Dealer Groups

Howards Group Chorley Group Drift Bridge Group

UK Dealerships

Porsche Centre Teesside Meadens Christchurch Chery Preston Bowker

Biggest Movers

Škoda: 16th to 7th (OEMs)

Drift Bridge Group: 85th to 3rd (AM100)

Vospers: 16th to 4th (AM100)

Partridge of Hampshire: 44th to 10th (AM100)

To see the full rankings, visit https://reputation.com/industry-leaders/uk-automotive.

About Reputation

Reputation is the performance engine that helps brands win in an AI-driven world where trust determines visibility and buying decisions happen before customers reach a website. Our platform unifies signals from reviews, listings, and other feedback into a foundational data layer for AI discovery, and transforms those signals into reputation intelligence that helps organizations identify and resolve operational issues in real time. From the local storefront to the enterprise, Reputation ensures brands are trusted, found, and positioned to drive revenue. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105118534/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@reputation.com

reputation@finnpartners.com