Reap, Meitu's EveLab Insight, and Pivota Sign MOU to Explore Bringing Agentic Beauty Shopping to Life

The collaboration would connect personalized consumer experiences and the checkout experience with Reap's agentic payments solution

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reap, a global financial technology company that enables financial connectivity and access for businesses worldwide through stablecoin-enabled infrastructure, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic collaboration with Meitu's EveLab Insight, a provider of international skin analysis solutions and publisher of the MakeupPlus app, and also Pivota, a global commerce technology company that connects AI applications with merchants and payment infrastructure.

The collaboration aims to bring personalized, AI-assisted shopping experiences to beauty consumers, helping them move seamlessly from product discovery towards merchant checkout and payment. A shopper could get a skin and beauty analysis through MakeupPlus, and with the shopper's consent and based on their preferences, receive relevant recommendations. Pivota would assess suitable products, merchants and purchase channels, taking into account factors such as price and availability, then Reap would handle the checkout and order confirmation through supported integrations.

The shopper would remain in control of the purchase, and where required, review the payment details and approve it via a secure passkey. Reap's agentic payments service is designed to support agent-initiated card payments under user-approved mandates with payment credentials, spending controls and transaction records.

"AI is getting very good at helping people find what they want. Paying for it is still where the experience breaks down," said Daren Guo, Co-Founder, Reap. "Reap's agentic payments are built to close that gap, and they're part of our vision to reimagine how people pay. We want to make the last step simple and safe, so an agent can complete the purchase within parameters approved by the consumer. With EveLab Insight, we want to show how AI-led discovery and payments technology can come together in one seamless shopping experience."

"We're excited about the opportunity to explore potential practical use cases that could demonstrate how AI can make beauty discovery more personal and useful. Personalization should help people discover products that feel right for them, including things they may not have thought to search for," said Zha Xi, CEO, EveLab Insight. "Beauty is especially suited to this because individual preferences matter so much. Exploring how AI-led discovery can connect with a smoother path to purchase could make the experience feel more relevant and useful to shoppers."

"A good shopping experience is not just about finding relevant products; it is about helping customers act on that recommendation when they are ready to buy. Pivota helps evaluate the relevant products, merchants and purchase channels based on factors such as availability, price and transaction feasibility. Together with EveLab Insight and Reap, we are exploring how that can make personalised beauty shopping more seamless, while leaving the customer in control of the purchase," said Peng Xu, Founder and CEO at Pivota.

Beauty shopping can inspire a purchase long before a shopper knows exactly what to look for. This collaboration aims to enhance the shopping experience by connecting EveLab Insight's personalized recommendations to Pivota's product and merchant capabilities, then carrying the shopper's choice through Reap's payment infrastructure with their approval. If deployed, consumers could discover products they might otherwise miss, while partners could gain a practical way to bring agentic commerce from recommendation to checkout.

About EveLab Insight

EveLab Insight provides AI skin analysis, high-resolution imaging and beauty-tech solutions for spas and global skincare brands. Developed and published by EveLab Insight, MakeupPlus is an AI-powered portrait makeup camera and photo-touchup app for iOS and Android. It enables users to try on makeup virtually using real-time AR, alongside tools for skin and facial-feature retouching.

About Pivota

Pivota is building the commerce decision and execution layer for AI agents, connecting AI-powered applications with merchants and payment infrastructure to turn product discovery into real transactions. Its platform enables intelligent product and merchant selection, acceptance intelligence, checkout and payment routing, and order execution through integrated partners. Pivota does not hold or transfer customer funds or provide financing.

About Reap

Reap is a global financial technology company that enables financial connectivity and access for businesses worldwide through stablecoin-native infrastructure.

Our mission is to transform the financial landscape into a more interconnected space for efficient money movement by merging traditional finance with digital assets, bridging disparate economies and connecting key financial markets.

Reap was an early leader in Asia to incorporate stablecoins into our solutions and now processes billions in stablecoin-funded transaction flows, reflecting the rapid adoption of stablecoins by businesses globally. From stablecoin-enabled corporate cards to cross-border payments, we streamline financial operations and empower companies to scale with our integrated business accounts and embedded finance solutions.

In 2026, Reap was acquired by Payward, the parent of Kraken, in one of Asia's largest fintech exits, joining one interoperable stack spanning trading, custody, payments, lending, onchain finance, and benchmarks.

Founded in 2018 in Hong Kong, Reap now employs 300 people worldwide.

More information about Reap can be found at reap.global.

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