Blackbaud Expands AI-Powered Innovation for Social Impact at bbcon London

New AI Agents and Fundraising Innovations Help Organisations Strengthen Data-Backed Insights, Expand Capacity and Create More Connected Experiences for Both Staff and Supporters

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, announced new innovations for social impact organisations across the UK this week at bbcon London. These included developments for Blackbaud's Agents for Good, like the new Data Health Agent and expanded access to the Development Agent, enhancements for core products including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud Enterprise Fundraising CRM, and the announcement of Blackbaud Marketing, a new AI-assisted, multichannel digital marketing platform.

Bringing it all together, Blackbaud introduced Platform for Good, its new unified operating system that connects data, workflows, AI and a broader ecosystem of solutions and partners. With this shared foundation powering Blackbaud solutions, context is carried forward from one interaction to the next, creating more connected workflows for organisations and more connected journeys for their supporters.

Additionally, Blackbaud shared its plans for Lantern, the first domain-specific language model purpose-built to optimise fundraising intelligence. Developed through a strategic collaboration with Databricks, Lantern reflects the language, practices, and dynamics of how fundraising works, informed by Blackbaud's deep sector expertise, fundraising context, and philanthropic intelligence. Starting in 2027, Lantern will begin powering select experiences within the Platform for Good, giving social impact organisations tailored intelligence to help them raise more so they can continue solving society's most pressing challenges.

"Across the UK, charities and institutions are being asked to deliver greater impact with finite resources, while their supporters expect every interaction to feel connected and personal," said David Benjamin, chief commercial officer, Blackbaud. "For more than 40 years, Blackbaud's purpose has been to help organisations achieve their missions through technology. That purpose hasn't changed, but AI has dramatically accelerated how quickly we can deliver on it. With our new Platform for Good, we're bringing that pace of innovation to organisations across the UK so their teams can deliver a connected supporter journey while spending less time joining the dots and more time turning generosity into lasting impact."

Blackbaud Advances Connected, Intelligent Fundraising

Blackbaud announced a range of innovations at bbcon London that showcase how it's helping social impact organisations drive their missions forward:

Expanding access to Agents for Good: The Early Access Programme for Blackbaud's Development Agent is underway for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT customers in the UK, as well as Australia and New Zealand, and Canada. The Development Agent is designed to expand fundraising capacity through personalised, brand-aligned agentic outreach, with interactions captured in Raiser's Edge NXT, while fundraising teams remain in control.

The Early Access Programme for Blackbaud's Development Agent is underway for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT customers in the UK, as well as Australia and New Zealand, and Canada. The Development Agent is designed to expand fundraising capacity through personalised, brand-aligned agentic outreach, with interactions captured in Raiser's Edge NXT, while fundraising teams remain in control. Introducing the Data Health Agent: The newest addition to Blackbaud's Agents for Good portfolio, the Data Health Agent, helps organisations put trusted data to work. The agent is a continuous data steward designed to detect and address data issues through review-and-approve workflows, proactively identifying common data issues and recommending corrections so teams spend less time maintaining their fundraising data and more time acting on it. The Data Health Agent is being launched in an Early Access Programme in the U.S. now, with international expansion planned after early learnings are implemented.

The newest addition to Blackbaud's Agents for Good portfolio, the Data Health Agent, helps organisations put trusted data to work. The agent is a continuous data steward designed to detect and address data issues through review-and-approve workflows, proactively identifying common data issues and recommending corrections so teams spend less time maintaining their fundraising data and more time acting on it. The Data Health Agent is being launched in an Early Access Programme in the U.S. now, with international expansion planned after early learnings are implemented. Announcing Blackbaud Marketing: Blackbaud Marketing is a new AI-assisted multichannel digital marketing platform designed specifically to connect fundraising and marketing teams. Because it's built within Raiser's Edge NXT, supporter engagement remains connected with the constituent information fundraising teams rely on, while AI can assist throughout the marketing workflow with planning, content creation and optimisation. Blackbaud anticipates releasing Blackbaud Marketing by the second quarter of 2027.

Blackbaud Marketing is a new AI-assisted multichannel digital marketing platform designed specifically to connect fundraising and marketing teams. Because it's built within Raiser's Edge NXT, supporter engagement remains connected with the constituent information fundraising teams rely on, while AI can assist throughout the marketing workflow with planning, content creation and optimisation. Blackbaud anticipates releasing Blackbaud Marketing by the second quarter of 2027. Advancing Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud Enterprise Fundraising CRM with more modern, intelligent fundraising experiences: Blackbaud continues to bring the fundraising lifecycle together in Raiser's Edge NXT, with expanded capabilities available in the unified web view experience, and enhanced embedded AI capabilities, like Blackbaud AI Chat-which provides a conversational way for fundraisers to work with fundraising data, generate content and access best practices-and Intelligent Tags that help fundraisers stay on top of important actions in major gift work. For organisations with more complex fundraising needs, Blackbaud is also investing in a more modern, intelligent experience for Blackbaud Enterprise Fundraising CRM, including a refreshed and streamlined interface, and work to bring Blackbaud AI Chat to the enterprise solution.

Celebrating Customer Impact

At bbcon London, Blackbaud celebrated the European winners of the 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards. These organisations and individuals are translating technology and innovation into tangible outcomes for their organisations and communities:

St. Raphael's Hospice , Europe Changemaker Award: Recognised for partnering with Blackbaud and Blackbaud partners RedArc and Omatic Software to transform their use of Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud Integrated Payments to build a streamlined fundraising operation that saved 60 hours per week, reclaimed £120,000 in Gift Aid, and delivered a 50% increase in donations, ultimately sustaining free hospice care amid a UK-wide funding crisis.

Recognised for partnering with Blackbaud and Blackbaud partners RedArc and Omatic Software to transform their use of Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud Integrated Payments to build a streamlined fundraising operation that saved 60 hours per week, reclaimed £120,000 in Gift Aid, and delivered a 50% increase in donations, ultimately sustaining free hospice care amid a UK-wide funding crisis. Cash for Kids UK , Europe Data Strategist Award: Recognised for leveraging Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud partner Zeidman Development to transform 350,000 constituent records into a living data strategy through a new four-part data operations methodology-empowering 22 local fundraising teams to surface dormant giving potential and driving toward a £1 million fundraising target through data-led action by end of 2026.

Recognised for leveraging Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud partner Zeidman Development to transform 350,000 constituent records into a living data strategy through a new four-part data operations methodology-empowering 22 local fundraising teams to surface dormant giving potential and driving toward a £1 million fundraising target through data-led action by end of 2026. Durham University , Europe Futurist Award: Recognised for using Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Microsoft Power Automate to automate gift acknowledgement and receipting-reducing a half-day, two-person manual process to a single click, saving five hours per week, and establishing Durham University as a pioneer in Power Platform automation within the UK higher education fundraising sector.

Recognised for using Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Microsoft Power Automate to automate gift acknowledgement and receipting-reducing a half-day, two-person manual process to a single click, saving five hours per week, and establishing Durham University as a pioneer in Power Platform automation within the UK higher education fundraising sector. Wesco International , Europe Silo Buster Award: Recognised for transforming Wesco Cares from a U.S.-concentrated programme into a globally integrated social impact strategy with Blackbaud YourCause and Impact Edge-embedding sustainability leadership directly into EMEA operations, formalizing governance and vetting processes, launching an EMEA Client Engagement Fund, and driving a 442% year-over-year increase in UK employee engagement-all by breaking down regional silos and uniting communications, sustainability, and business leaders around a single, data-driven global programme.

Recognised for transforming Wesco Cares from a U.S.-concentrated programme into a globally integrated social impact strategy with Blackbaud YourCause and Impact Edge-embedding sustainability leadership directly into EMEA operations, formalizing governance and vetting processes, launching an EMEA Client Engagement Fund, and driving a 442% year-over-year increase in UK employee engagement-all by breaking down regional silos and uniting communications, sustainability, and business leaders around a single, data-driven global programme. Lauren Gooley, Head of CRM Implementation, Imperial College London, Europe Rising Star Award: Recognised for leading a complex, large-scale Blackbaud Enterprise Fundraising CRM implementation, with no prior higher education experience, rapidly building expertise and cross-functional relationships across advancement, IT, and external suppliers, while driving consistency, data quality, and strategic decision-making-and becoming the recognised model for excellent delivery and collaborative working across Imperial College London.

Blackbaud is committed to helping social impact organisations advance their missions and achieve meaningful outcomes with technology, data and AI. Learn more at https://www.blackbaud.co.uk.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.co.uk or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

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