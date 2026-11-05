Atos International: Atos ranked as European Leader in three quadrants by ISG's Provider Lens mainframes - services and solutions

Award

Atos ranked as European Leader in three quadrants by ISG's Provider Lens mainframes - services and solutions

Recognition highlights Atos' strengths across mainframe consulting, managed services and application modernization in Europe

Paris, France - November 5, 2026 -Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that it has been positioned a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens Mainframes - Services and Solutions, Europe, for the fifth year in a row. In 2026, Atos was named a Leader in three quadrants: Mainframe Technology Consulting, Mainframe as a Service, and Application Modernization Services.

In Mainframe Technology Consulting, ISG highlights Atos' credibility in regulated and sovereignty-sensitive environments, its outcome-driven advisory approach and the continuity it provides from consulting through modernization and operations. The report notes that this integrated model helps reduce handover risks and supports complex, multi-year transformation programs, setting a sequenced route that balances continuity with change rather than forcing a single destination.

In Mainframe as a Service, Atos is recognized for its sovereign, hub-based delivery model in Europe. According to ISG, Atos combines regional data residency options with security, resilience, integrated disaster recovery and AI-assisted operational optimization for mission-critical workloads.

In Application Modernization Services, ISG recognizes Atos' controlled and incremental approach through its Digital Transformation Engineer (DTE) platform, supported by automation across discovery, reverse engineering, business-rule extraction, refactoring and testing. The report also highlights Atos' ability to support multiple modernization paths while preserving the stability of critical workloads.

Oliver Nickels, lead author of the study and principal analyst at ISG, said: "Atos demonstrates strong credibility in mainframe technology consulting for regulated environments in Europe, combining sovereignty-aware advisory with execution continuity across modernization and operations."

Michael Kollar, Atos Group digital sovereignty leader and head of Cloud & Modern Infrastructure and Digital Workplace, said: "We are extremely proud that ISG has again named Atos a Leader in all mainframe services quadrants in Europe. This is a fantastic recognition of our teams and the trust our clients place in us every day. Our clients run some of Europe's most critical mainframe systems, and we partner with them to tailor their unique journey first with advice, through optimization, application modernization, to running their operations. With Atos sovereign agentic studios, they stay firmly in control of their data, their pace and their future."

Atos modern mainframe helps organizations run, consume, optimize and modernize their core platforms. The portfolio spans mainframe operations, mainframe as a service delivered from European hubs, cost and capacity optimization, and incremental application modernization, delivered worldwide as part of the Atos Cloud and Modern Infrastructure portfolio.

To download a copy of the reports, please click here.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 51,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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