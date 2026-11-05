Patent strengthens Company's advanced battery materials platform; Focus also eliminates C$835,000 in shareholder debt through equity conversion at $0.50 per share

Key Highlights

Canadian Patent Granted: Focus secures Canadian Patent No. 3,209,696, protecting its proprietary silicon-enhanced graphite battery anode technology and manufacturing process.

Focus secures Canadian Patent No. 3,209,696, protecting its proprietary silicon-enhanced graphite battery anode technology and manufacturing process. International Patent Protection: Corresponding patent applications have been filed in the United States, Europe and South Korea, extending Focus's intellectual property strategy into key global battery markets.

Corresponding patent applications have been filed in the United States, Europe and South Korea, extending Focus's intellectual property strategy into key global battery markets. Advanced Battery Performance: Earlier laboratory testing demonstrated approximately 62% higher reversible capacity than conventional graphite's theoretical capacity, with related research presented at the U.S.-based Military Power Sources Consortium Silicon Anode Seminar in 2023.

Earlier laboratory testing demonstrated approximately 62% higher reversible capacity than conventional graphite's theoretical capacity, with related research presented at the U.S.-based Military Power Sources Consortium Silicon Anode Seminar in 2023. C$300,000 in Previously Announced Government Support: Focus's participation in Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON), announced in September 2025, provides access to up to C$300,000 in non-dilutive funding for intellectual property-related costs.

Focus's participation in Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON), announced in September 2025, provides access to up to C$300,000 in non-dilutive funding for intellectual property-related costs. C$835,000 Debt Eliminated: Focus completes its Chairman's shares-for-debt conversion at C$0.50 per share, representing a 42.9% premium to the November 3, 2026 market close.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") has formally granted Canadian Patent No. 3,209,696, entitled "Advanced Anode Materials Comprising Spheroidal Additive-Enhanced Graphite Particles and Process for Making Same" (the "Patent").

Issued on October 27, 2026, the Patent protects the Company's proprietary process for producing silicon-enhanced spherical graphite particles, together with specified resulting materials and battery applications. The grant follows the Company's January 26, 2026 announcement of patent allowance and represents the successful completion of the Canadian patent examination and issuance process.

Focus has also filed corresponding patent applications in the United States (Application No. 18/278,659), Europe (Application No. 22758669.0) and South Korea (Application No. 10-2023-7032609), which remain pending. These filings support the Company's strategy to protect its technology across major international battery markets and pursue potential future commercialization and licensing opportunities.





Figure 1: Canadian Patent No. 3,209,696 granted to Focus Graphite Inc. by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office on October 27, 2026.

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Advancing Next-Generation Battery Performance

The patented technology targets a key challenge in lithium-ion battery development: increasing energy storage capacity without compromising battery stability and longevity.

While silicon offers significantly greater energy storage potential than conventional graphite, its tendency to expand and contract during charging and discharging presents challenges for battery performance, stability and longevity. Focus's proprietary technology is designed to address these limitations by integrating silicon nanoparticles within natural graphite particles during their formation, followed by a protective carbon coating intended to improve structural stability and cycling performance.

This approach is intended to improve silicon integration, manage expansion and support cycling stability while increasing the energy storage potential of graphite-based anode materials.

Laboratory coin-cell testing disclosed by Focus in 2025 demonstrated reversible capacities of approximately 605 mAh/g using 9% silicon-enhanced graphite, approximately 62% above the theoretical capacity of conventional graphite at 372 mAh/g. Related research using silicon-enhanced Lac Knife graphite was presented at the U.S.-based Military Power Sources Consortium ("MPSC") Silicon Anode Seminar in March 2023 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland1, highlighting the technology's potential relevance to advanced military power systems.

Focus intends to pursue further technical validation and evaluate potential commercialization opportunities for its patented technology through collaborations with battery manufacturers, technology developers and strategic industrial partners.

Focus acknowledges the contributions of the inventors and research team at American Energy Technologies Co. ("AETC") and pays special tribute to the late Dr. Joseph E. Doninger, whose technical leadership and decades of expertise in graphite processing and advanced materials were instrumental in its development and the Company's broader downstream strategy.

As announced on September 22, 20252, the Company's intellectual property protection and commercialization efforts are supported by Intellectual Property Ontario ("IPON"), a Government of Ontario initiative through which Focus secured access to up to C$300,000 in non-dilutive funding support, covering up to 80% of eligible intellectual property-related costs3.

The Canadian Patent has a stated expiry date of February 24, 2042, subject to the payment of applicable annual maintenance fees.

Growing Investment and Strategic Demand for Advanced Battery Materials

The Patent grant comes amid accelerating investment in next-generation battery technologies. U.S. federal agencies have announced nearly US$2 billion in support for silicon-anode and related battery manufacturing initiatives, including conditional financing and funding commitments targeting advanced energy storage and defence applications such as unmanned systems.

The U.S. Department of Energy's ("DOE") October 2026 national battery strategy projects American battery demand will nearly quadruple, from 179 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025 to 707 GWh by 20354. Meanwhile, U.S. defence procurement requirements are establishing deadlines to reduce reliance on adversarial supply chains, with restrictions affecting batteries and components sourced from foreign entities of concern ("FEOCs") scheduled to begin January 1, 2028 for new acquisition programs, followed by additional phases through 2031, subject to applicable exceptions and waivers5.

International cooperation is also advancing. At the October 2026 Canada-European Union ("EU") Summit, both parties launched the Alliance for the Future, prioritizing secure critical mineral supply chains. A new framework agreement with the European Investment Bank also establishes a basis for potential European investment in Canadian critical mineral projects6.

"North America and allied nations are investing heavily to secure critical mineral supply chains and advanced battery technologies for both civilian and defence applications," said Jason Latkowcer, Vice President, Corporate Development of Focus Graphite. "This patent strengthens the advanced materials platform we're building alongside our graphite resources and downstream processing capabilities. With initial sample material already produced and promising laboratory results demonstrated, our focus is now on advancing toward larger-format battery testing and unlocking the technology's potential in higher-value dual-use applications."

Completion of Shares-for-Debt Transaction

Further to its August 18, 2026 news release7, the Company also announces that, following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has completed the previously announced shares-for-debt transaction with JJJY Holdings Inc., a company controlled by Focus's Chairman, Jeff York.

The Company has issued 1,670,000 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.50 per share, extinguishing the remaining C$835,000 balance of Mr. York's longstanding shareholder loan. The transaction eliminates the Company's remaining obligation under the loan without requiring a cash repayment, preserving capital for its development priorities.

The C$0.50 conversion price represents a 42.9% premium to the Company's closing share price of C$0.35 on November 3, 2026, further demonstrating the Chairman's continued commitment to Focus and alignment with shareholders.

The transaction constitutes a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the consideration exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite is building an integrated graphite platform to supply the industries shaping the future. Through the development of world-class graphite resources, advanced processing technologies and higher-value advanced materials, the Company is positioning itself to support battery, defence, advanced manufacturing and other strategic industries across North America and allied markets.

The platform is anchored by the Company's two 100%-owned graphite assets in Quebec. Lac Knife is one of North America's highest-grade feasibility-stage graphite deposits, while Lac Tetepisca is one of the largest identified graphite resources globally. Together with strategic technology partnerships and government-supported innovation initiatives, these assets provide the foundation for a secure, scalable and increasingly integrated graphite supply chain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things: the potential performance, technical benefits, scalability and commercial applications of the Company's patented silicon-enhanced graphite battery anode technology, including its potential to improve battery energy storage capacity, cycling stability and longevity; the anticipated completion and results of further technical testing and validation, including larger-format and commercial battery cell testing; the prosecution, potential approval and scope of corresponding patent applications in the United States, Europe and South Korea; the Company's ability to protect, develop and commercialize its proprietary intellectual property; the anticipated receipt and use of funding support from Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON), including the Company's ability to satisfy applicable funding conditions; potential licensing arrangements, strategic partnerships and collaborations with battery manufacturers, technology developers and industrial partners; anticipated market opportunities arising from increased investment in advanced battery technologies, growing battery demand, evolving U.S. defence procurement requirements and initiatives to secure critical mineral supply chains across North America and allied markets; the potential application of the Company's advanced graphite materials in battery, defence, unmanned systems and other dual-use technologies; the continued advancement of the Company's Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca graphite projects and government-supported processing and purification initiatives; the Company's ability to secure additional financing, government support, strategic partnerships and commercial arrangements; and the Company's broader strategy to advance its graphite resources, downstream processing capabilities and proprietary advanced materials technologies in parallel to develop an integrated graphite platform serving battery, defence, energy and advanced manufacturing markets.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://focusgraphite.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/MPSC-Silicon-Anode-Seminar-March-7-8-2023.pdf

2 https://focusgraphite.com/focus-graphite-secures-up-to-300k-in-ipon-funding-to-advance-patent-pending-battery-technology/

3 https://focusgraphite.com/focus-graphite-secures-up-to-300k-in-ipon-funding-to-advance-patent-pending-battery-technology/

4 https://www.energy.gov/cmei/articles/does-office-critical-minerals-and-energy-innovation-unveils-new-strategy-and

5 https://uscode.house.gov/us/usc/119-121/t10/s4865/

6 https://www.eib.org/en/press/all/2026-398-eib-and-canada-open-new-chapter-for-investment-at-eu-canada-summit

7 https://focusgraphite.com/focus-graphite-chairman-converts-final-c835000-loan-to-equity-at-a-premium-to-market/

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