Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
MI

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:03
0,059 Euro
-0,17 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0780,10711:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 11:00 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto's tidal energy project recognised under EU STEP initiative supporting European industrial competitiveness

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has received the European Commission's STEP Seal (Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform) for its proposed Euro Dragon Farm project in Ireland. The recognition follows the project's recent selection by the European Commission to enter Grant Agreement Preparation (GAP) for funding of EUR 20.2 million under the EU Innovation Fund. It highlights the project's strategic relevance to Europe's ambitions for greater energy security, resilience and industrial competitiveness. In parallel, Minesto's CEO, Dr Martin Edlund, is speaking today at the European SET Plan Conference in Cork, Ireland.

The STEP Seal, also known as the Sovereignty Seal, is a European Commission quality label awarded to high-quality projects that contribute to the objectives of the EU's Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP). The Euro Dragon Farm received the STEP Seal following its evaluation under the EU Innovation Fund, where the project was selected for Grant Agreement Preparation.

The STEP Seal recognition underlines Euro Dragon Farm's alignment with Europe's efforts to strengthen its clean technology capabilities and industrial competitiveness. Beyond recognising the project's quality, the STEP Seal is designed to facilitate access to complementary public and private investment, creating further opportunities for projects advancing strategic technologies in Europe.

Minesto speaks at European SET Plan Conference in Ireland

Minesto's CEO, Dr Martin Edlund, is speaking today at the 20th Strategic Energy Technology Plan (SET Plan) Conference in Cork, Ireland, taking place on 4-5 November. The conference is co-organised by the European Commission, Ireland's Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment and the Irish EU Presidency.

The conference brings together European policymakers, industry leaders, investors and research stakeholders to discuss how Europe can accelerate the development and deployment of strategic energy technologies, strengthen industrial competitiveness and advance energy security.

Dr Martin Edlund will contribute to the session "Startups, scaleups and innovative companies in the clean energy technology domain", highlighting the role of innovative companies in bringing new clean energy technologies to market.

For more information:

STEP Seal Explained | European Union

20th SET Plan conference - European Commission

Related Minesto Press Release, published 19 Oct 2026:

Minesto | Minesto selected for 20.2 M EUR Innovation Fund grant for proposed Euro Dragon Farm project; Grant Agreement Preparation initiated

Contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling plannable commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales and Taiwan. Major shareholder in Minesto is Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information including reports, prospectuses and company descriptions is available in Swedish at www.minesto.com/investor.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.