Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ME

WKN: A41CD0 | ISIN: GB00BTQGS779 | Ticker-Symbol: X4Z
Xetra
04.11.26 | 17:35
49,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Griechenland 25
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
METLEN ENERGY & METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLEN ENERGY & METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,26049,60012:38
48,76049,56012:35
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 11:48 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

METLEN: Nine Months 2026 Trading Update

Nine Months 2026 Trading Update

Delivering Strategic Progress and Strengthening Growth Prospects

ATHENS, Greece and LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN Energy & Metals PLC (LSE Listing: MTLN) (RIC: MTLN.L) (Bloomberg: MTLN.LN) (Athens Listing: MTLN) (RIC: MTLNr.AT) (Bloomberg: MTLN.GA) (ADR: MYTHY US) today announces its Trading Update for the nine months ended 30 September 2026.

As the Company enters the final quarter of the year, the nine-month period reflects continued progress towards its strategic and operational priorities. METLEN remains focused on execution, commercial development and the delivery of its objectives for 2026.

  • Revenue amounted to €6.2bn, the highest ever for the 9M period in the Company's history. The figure represents a 21% increase compared to €5.1bn in 9M2025, with increases across most BU's and segments of the Company.
  • An extended outage of the biggest thermal power generator (H-Class) kept the plant out of operation for 44 days. Repairs were successfully completed, and the plant returned to full operation on 12 October 2026.
  • Against a backdrop of heightened market volatility and temporary disruption to our CCGT operations, the strength and resilience of our diversified business underpin our confidence in reaffirming our FY 2026 EBITDA guidance of €1.00-1.15bn, as well as our Medium-term EBITDA target of €1.92bn - 2.08bn.
  • Advanced METKA's strategic development as a standalone infrastructure platform under newly formed METKA Group, including the review of a potential Euronext Athens listing to support growth and financial autonomy.
  • Continued de-risking of the MPP business, with First Fire achieved at the PROTOS ERF in Cheshire and the 560 MW CCGT Grudziadz in Poland, as well as further progress across the rest of the legacy portfolio.
  • Continued execution of the asset-rotation strategy through the sale of the 165 MW / 725 MWh Tamarico II solar-plus-storage project in Chile to Copec.
  • Strengthened commercial momentum for gallium through a new long-term agreement with a major Japanese chemicals counterparty, with additional offtake agreements soon to be announced.
  • Continued expansion of the energy-storage portfolio with major BESS projects inaugurated in Greece and Italy.
  • Strengthened security and diversification of gas supply through a five-year agreement with PETRONAS for six LNG cargoes annually from 2027.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Executive Chairman, stated: "METLEN continues to execute its strategy with consistency and determination, building on the strength of our diversified business model and the capabilities of our people. Our priorities remain clear: disciplined execution, operational excellence and the creation of sustainable long-term value. While the operating environment continues to present challenges and opportunities, we remain confident in our ability to navigate market developments and deliver on our commitments".

Please visit METLEN's website here to read the full Nine Months 2026 Trading Update.

About METLEN:

METLEN Energy & Metals Plc (METLEN) is an international industrial and energy Company, holding a leading position in the metals and energy sectors, focused on sustainable growth and the circular economy. METLEN has established itself as a benchmark in competitive "green" metallurgy at both European and global level, operating the only fully integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminium production unit in the European Union, with privately owned port facilities. In the Energy Sector, METLEN provides integrated energy solutions through the implementation of thermal and renewable power generation projects, electricity distribution and trading, as well as investments in network infrastructure, battery storage and other green technologies. METLEN operates across five continents and in more than 40 countries, employing over 8,500 people worldwide and implementing a fully synergistic model across its Sectors.

METLEN Financial Highlights

METLEN has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listed on the Athens Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. In 2025, METLEN reported consolidated revenue of €7.11 billion and EBITDA of €753 million with net profit of €314 million. Adjusted net debt stood at €2.10 billion, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.1x, reflecting strong financial resilience. METLEN is rated by leading international sustainability and ESG agencies, holding the unique Greek position in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Market Index, and distinguished across MSCI, Sustainalytics, ISS Quality score, ISS Corporate Score, S&P Global ESG, LSEG, CDP, FTSE Russell, ESG Book, EcoVadis, Bloomberg and IdealRatings.

www.metlen.com | Facebook | X | YouTube | LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nine-months-2026-trading-update-302930611.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.