Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - ALZAI Health Corp. (TSXV: ALZI) (OTCQB: ALZIF) (FSE: H2F) ("ALZAI" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company developing artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Alzheimer's Association Business Consortium ("AABC"), an initiative of the Alzheimer's Association focused on advancing Alzheimer's disease and dementia research through innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

The AABC brings together companies across biotechnology, diagnostics, medical devices, and clinical research to encourage collaboration and innovation within the Alzheimer's research ecosystem.

ALZAI's membership represents an important step in expanding its engagement within the Alzheimer's research community. The Company's proprietary AI-driven platform utilizes routine healthcare data, including standard laboratory results and demographic information, to identify individuals who may be at elevated risk for Alzheimer's disease before clinical diagnosis. The technology is designed to support earlier risk stratification, clinical trial recruitment, and more informed decision-making among healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, and healthcare payers.

Through its participation in the AABC, ALZAI intends to exchange knowledge, engage with fellow members, and explore potential research and commercial collaborations aligned with its long-term development and commercialization strategy.

"Joining the Alzheimer's Association Business Consortium is an important milestone for ALZAI as we continue to advance our technology and strengthen our presence within the Alzheimer's research community," said Hayim Raclaw, Chief Executive Officer of ALZAI Health Corp. "We believe AI-driven risk stratification using routine healthcare data has the potential to support earlier patient identification and more efficient clinical research. We look forward to engaging with fellow AABC members and exploring opportunities to contribute to the advancement of Alzheimer's research."

About ALZAI Health Corp.

ALZAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company developing non-invasive, artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions using routine healthcare data. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to identify individuals who may be at elevated risk for disease before clinical diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention opportunities and supporting improved patient outcomes. ALZAI's technology has been validated on large-scale healthcare datasets and is designed for integration into existing healthcare infrastructure, including electronic medical record systems, cloud-based environments, and enterprise healthcare platforms.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of ALZAI's membership in the Alzheimer's Association Business Consortium, potential research and commercial collaborations, opportunities for industry engagement and knowledge sharing, and the continued development, validation, commercialization, and adoption of the Company's artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification technology.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation, the possibility that membership in the AABC may not result in specific collaborations, commercial agreements, research initiatives, revenues, or other anticipated benefits; risks relating to technology development, regulatory requirements, market adoption, financing, competition, and general economic and business conditions.

There can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of the Company's participation in the AABC will be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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