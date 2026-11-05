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WKN: A2JRLX | ISIN: US68373M1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 2V8
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 21:50
13,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,55013,75013:58
13,55013,75013:55
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Opera Limited: Opera reaches 100 million PC users for the first time, growing 16% year over year

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) today announced that its PC browsers reached 100 million monthly active users in October 2026 - the first time the company has crossed this milestone. The figure represents 16% growth year over year, or 14 million more monthly users in 12 months. PC users now make up more than a third of the nearly 290 million people who use Opera's browsers on desktop and mobile every month, and are central to Opera's push to strengthen its presence in Western markets.

The milestone comes amid Opera's strategic focus on higher-value markets, particularly in Europe and North America. In these markets, where the majority of users rely on browsers that come pre-installed on their computers, Opera has prioritized being a compelling alternative option.

Opera competes by approaching the market differently: investing in unique features and specialized products rather than default browser status. Opera's browsers focus primarily on evolving user needs and use cases, including productivity, customization, gaming, digital wellbeing, and artificial intelligence.

"We're humbled to see more and more people choosing Opera as their preferred browser on PC," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Browsers and AI at Opera. "Our teams work hard every day to push browser innovation forward and create experiences that make a real difference to our users. After 30 years of building browsers, we feel we're just getting started."

Opera addresses different audiences with distinct browsing experiences. This is a key part of its strategy. Its PC portfolio includes the flagship Opera One browser, the gaming-focused Opera GX, the minimalist Opera Air, and Opera Neon, which explores new possibilities for AI-powered, agentic browsing. This approach allows Opera to pursue innovation across several areas while maintaining a strong focus on the needs of individual users.

Even as Opera hits this mark, the role of the browser itself is evolving. Over the past year, Opera has introduced a new generation of AI capabilities across its PC browsers. The Browser Connector lets users choose to share browser context with AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Claude. Meanwhile, WebAI enables websites and extensions to use AI models running locally on users' computers. By processing requests on the user's device, the browser can offer greater privacy and responsiveness without sending those requests to a cloud-based model. Users remain in control: models are downloaded only when the feature is enabled and websites require permission to access them. Together, these developments reflect Opera's continued focus on pushing browser innovation forward.

With 100 million monthly active PC users, Opera enters its next phase of growth with a strengthened position in the global browser market. The company will continue investing in product innovation and its presence in Western markets, with the ambition of making Opera an increasingly attractive choice for users looking beyond the default browser.

About Opera

Opera is an independent browser company founded in Norway in 1995. Opera's browsers are designed to provide innovative, feature-rich experiences across devices. Its portfolio includes Opera One, Opera GX, Opera Air and Opera Neon on PC, alongside its mobile browser products. Opera is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OPRA.

SOURCE Opera Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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