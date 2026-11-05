Program runs on the Novus 360 platform, bringing clinical oversight and real-time reporting to one of the fastest-growing drivers of pharmacy spend while protecting over 13,000 members' access to care

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) ("CHS" or the "Company"), a provider of healthcare benefits administration software and technology-enabled services, today announced that the Teamsters Local 710 Health and Welfare Fund has selected CHS to provide utilization management for GLP-1 medications. Effective November 1, 2026, CHS manages clinical review, prior authorization and ongoing appropriateness monitoring for GLP-1 prescriptions for the Fund's participants and their families, with the program delivered through the Company's Novus 360 platform.

Why GLP-1s matter to Taft-Hartley funds

GLP-1 receptor agonists, used to treat type 2 diabetes and, increasingly, obesity, have become one of the largest and fastest-growing categories of pharmacy spend for employer and multiemployer health plans. For Taft-Hartley funds, which are jointly managed by labor and management trustees and financed through collectively bargained contributions, unchecked growth in this category can put pressure on the benefits members rely on.

How the program works

The CHS program is designed to make sure these medications reach the members most likely to benefit, consistent with clinical evidence and the Fund's plan design. Because it runs on Novus 360, clinical determinations, eligibility and plan reporting are managed in one integrated system rather than across disconnected vendors. The program includes:

Clinical prior authorization - review of each request against evidence-based criteria, including diagnosis, relevant clinical history and FDA-approved indications.

Reauthorization and outcomes monitoring - periodic review to confirm that members on therapy are seeing clinical benefit and that continued use remains appropriate.

Fast, member-friendly turnaround - timely determinations and clear communication with prescribers and members, so eligible participants aren't left waiting for care.

Trustee reporting through Novus 360 - regular reporting on utilization trends, approval and denial rates, and spend, giving trustees the data they need to make informed benefit decisions.

"GLP-1 medications are reshaping pharmacy spend for multiemployer plans, and trustees need a way to manage that growth without putting up barriers for the members who truly need these drugs," said Chris Cosgrove, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems. "By running clinical review and reporting through Novus 360, we're giving the Local 710 trustees clear visibility into utilization and spend, and giving their members fast, fair decisions. That balance between access and stewardship is exactly what Taft-Hartley funds need from a partner."

The Local 710 engagement builds on CHS's work with Taft-Hartley and multiemployer funds, where Novus 360 supports benefits and pension administration for more than one million lives.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

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Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release, including the proposed acquisition of America's Choice Healthplans; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

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