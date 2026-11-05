Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming tables, is pleased to announce the successful installation and launch of two Jackpot Blitz dealerless electronic poker table games ("ETGs") at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona.

The two Jackpot Blitz ETGs are located in the property's BetMGM Sportsbook, marking the Company's first deployment in the Arizona gaming market and an important milestone in the Company's continued expansion across North America.





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Gila River Resorts & Casinos, owned by the Gila River Indian Community, is a major casino operator in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, with four properties across the Valley: Wild Horse Pass and Lone Butte in Chandler, Vee Quiva in Laveen in the West Valley, and Santan Mountain in the Southeast Valley. Wild Horse Pass is a Four Diamond-accredited resort offering slots, table games, dining, nightlife and a BetMGM Sportsbook. For more information on Gila River Resorts & Casinos, please visit www.playatgila.com.

Jackpot Blitz is an advanced, fully automated casino poker table that eliminates the need for traditional live dealers while delivering fast-paced gameplay, operational efficiencies and an engaging player experience. Locating the Jackpot Blitz ETGs in the sports bar provides guests with an opportunity to enjoy electronic poker gaming in an engaging social setting alongside the property's sports and entertainment offerings.

"We are pleased to officially go live at Gila River's Wild Horse Pass," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "Gila River is one of the leading casino operators in Arizona, and we are excited for the opportunity to establish our presence at such a prominent property. This installation represents an important milestone for Jackpot Digital as we enter the Arizona market, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional poker experience to Wild Horse guests and building our relationship with the Gila River team."

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz, click the thumbnail below:

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Jackpot Digital's growing customer base includes a leading cruise ship operator and an expanding roster of land-based casinos across North America and internationally. The Company has announced installations and orders in Canada and throughout the United States, including Arizona, California, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Wisconsin, as well as multiple international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

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