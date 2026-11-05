NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Provides Update On 2026 Exploration Campaign

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration drilling program at its flagship Rio Grande Project (the "Project") in Salta Province, Argentina. The Company has completed well RT-RG26-PW001 (the "Well") and its 48-hour continuous pumping test.

During drilling of the Well, the borehole encountered a highly permeable formation that resulted in persistent drilling fluid losses, preventing further drilling despite multiple attempts to restore circulation. These challenging subsurface conditions left the deeper, highly transmissive aquifer intervals available for future exploration. The difficulties encountered in this Well limited the Well to a maximum depth of 140 metres, compared with the originally planned depth of 400 metres, restricting the evaluation to the upper part of the aquifer in this area, leaving the deeper, highly permeable area of the aquifer for exploration at a later date.

The Well's six-inch diameter limited the size of the pump that could be used for testing, and its current configuration has a maximum pumping capacity of approximately 15 litres per second ("L/s"), but this capacity is consistent with the 15 L/s flow-rate assumption used in the Project's Preliminary Economic Assessment. During the well test, the Well maintained a stable hydraulic response as extraction rates increased. In addition, the Well demonstrated an estimated transmissivity of approximately 95 m²/day from the upper aquifer alone, and outstanding hydraulic efficiency, reaching a projected efficiency of 93% at 15 L/s.

Laboratory results for the brine samples from the pumping tests from the Well are pending, and the Company will report the analyses once available. These results will characterize the sampled brine from the upper aquifer accessed by the Well but will not assess brine below 140 metres.

The Well is located near diamond drill hole DDH-RG23-001. As reported in the Company's news release dated June 22, 2023, brine samples collected from discrete intervals between 101 metres and 139 metres of the DDH-RG23-001 well returned lithium concentrations above 400 milligrams per litre ("mg/L"). A deeper interval of 158 metres, from 311 metres to 469 metres, averaged 773 mg/L lithium, with individual concentrations up to 925 mg/L.

Aquifer potential below 140 metres in the Well remains unevaluated. Further drilling with deeper completion and additional screened areas, along with an appropriate well diameter and a larger pump would be needed to assess the productivity of those deeper aquifer intervals. The current test does not establish the maximum flow that could be achieved from such a completion. Combined with the higher lithium concentrations previously identified in deeper horizons through nearby exploration drilling, the tested performance of this Well supports the Company's expectation that a deeper, larger-diameter production well, designed to access additional productive intervals and accommodate higher-capacity pumping equipment, could achieve substantially higher brine production rates while potentially accessing higher-grade lithium-bearing brines. The Company believes these findings demonstrate the considerable untapped production potential of this area of the Project.

The Company's 2026 drilling program is designed to support evaluation of brine-bearing aquifers and ongoing refinement of the Project's hydrogeological and resource models as the Company advances the Project toward further technical and economic studies.

Gabriel Rubacha, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "We are very encouraged by the performance of RT-RG26-PW001. Completing the 48-hour test with a stable hydraulic response from a well drilled to only 140 metres is a positive outcome, particularly given the drilling and pumping constraints. The performance of the upper aquifer, together with the higher lithium concentrations previously identified at depth in nearby drilling, gives us good reason to be optimistic about the broader potential of this area in Rio Grande. We look forward to the laboratory results as we build on this progress and advance the Project toward the next stage of technical studies."

See the Figures below which show photos of RT-RG26-PW001.

Figure1. Rig at RT-RG26-PW001

Figure 2. Samples at RT-RG26-PW001

Figure 3. 40 HP submersible pump set in RT-RG26-PW001

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Qualified Person

David O'Connor P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of the Well and exploration drilling, further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/noa-lithium-provides-update-on-2026-exploration-campaign-1246582