Key Highlights

Six New Customer Agreements: Signed during September and October 2026, expanding Inverite's commercial customer base.

Signed during September and October 2026, expanding Inverite's commercial customer base. Expanding Across Diverse Industries: Three agreements extend Inverite's technology into Tenant Screening , (BNPL), Buy Now, Pay Later, and Residential Home Financing applications.

Three agreements extend Inverite's technology into Growing Recurring Revenue Opportunities: New customers are adopting Inverite's existing financial verification and risk intelligence capabilities, creating additional recurring revenue opportunities through monthly minimum commitments and transaction-based fees as integrations are completed.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company that transforms permissioned financial data into trusted financial intelligence, is pleased to announce that it signed six new customer agreements during September and October 2026. The agreements span consumer lending, business financing, buy now, pay later (BNPL), tenant screening, and residential home financing, reflecting the expanding commercial applications of Inverite's financial verification and risk intelligence capabilities.

Three of the agreements involve organizations operating outside traditional lending.

A tenant screening provider has selected Inverite's verification and risk assessment capabilities to support rental application reviews,

while a BNPL platform has selected identity and financial verification solutions to support affordability assessments and fraud prevention.

In the housing sector, a residential home builder is incorporating Inverite's financial verification capabilities into a new in-house financing program, supporting financial assessments for prospective homebuyers.

The remaining three agreements involve consumer and business lenders adopting Inverite's verification and risk assessment capabilities.

These include a consumer instalment lender incorporating Microcheck into its underwriting process,

a consumer lender using bank verification to support loan decisions, and

a business lender adopting applicant verification capabilities for business credit assessments.

The business lending agreement also extends Inverite's reach into the small and medium-sized business (SMB) financing market, supporting lenders seeking more reliable financial information to assess business credit applications.

"These agreements reflect the growing commercial applications of Inverite's financial intelligence infrastructure across different industries," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. "Businesses across these markets share a common need to verify financial information, assess risk and make better decisions. We're extending the reach of capabilities we've already developed, creating new opportunities to generate more revenue from our existing infrastructure. With Canada's consumer-driven banking legislation now established and implementation progressing, we believe the market for trusted financial intelligence is entering an important period of accelerated growth, and Inverite is well positioned to participate in that expansion."

These new agreements cover a range of Inverite's existing financial verification and risk intelligence capabilities, with customers selecting solutions according to their operational and decision-making requirements. The agreements are at various stages of onboarding and implementation, with transaction activity expected to commence as customers complete their respective integrations within the current financial quarter.

These new contracts further expand Inverite's commercial customer base and strengthen Inverite's presence across a broader range of industries, resulting in continued growth. In both recurring monthly SaaS and transactional based revenue.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company transforming permissioned financial data into trusted financial intelligence through artificial intelligence and proprietary decisioning signals. The Company's platform enables organizations to verify identity, establish account ownership, assess income and affordability, detect fraud, evaluate risk, and make better financial decisions using real-time, permissioned financial data. Serving banks, fintechs, payment providers, wealth platforms, and enterprise organizations, Inverite embeds trusted financial intelligence directly into customer workflows, enabling faster, safer, and more intelligent financial interactions.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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