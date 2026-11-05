First full quarter with Goldrich lifts Packaging & Specialty Products to 38.9% of total revenue;

Envelope's performance improves despite tariffs

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Supremex Inc. (TSX: SXP) ("Supremex" or the "Company"), a provider of paper-based packaging solutions, a key component of the Company's expansion strategy, and a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results today at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Third Quarter Financial Highlights and Recent Events

Total revenue of $76.2 million, up 16.1% from $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, marking a fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.

Net earnings of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, versus net earnings of $9.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in the third quarter of 2025, which included a $6.1 million gain on sale and leaseback and a $3.1 million income tax recovery.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $8.6 million, or 11.3% of revenue, up 38.5% from $6.2 million, or 9.4% of revenue, last year, despite approximately $1.0 million of tariff costs absorbed in the quarter.

of $8.6 million, or 11.3% of revenue, up 38.5% from $6.2 million, or 9.4% of revenue, last year, despite approximately $1.0 million of tariff costs absorbed in the quarter. Packaging & Specialty Products segment revenue of $29.7 million, up 44.4% from $20.6 million last year, including organic growth of 10.5% 2 , representing 38.9% of total revenue compared to 31.3% last year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $3.5 million, up 61.4% from $2.2 million, or 11.8% of segment revenue versus 10.5% last year despite a $0.4 million loss for the commercial print activities.

, representing 38.9% of total revenue compared to 31.3% last year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million, up 61.4% from $2.2 million, or 11.8% of segment revenue versus 10.5% last year despite a $0.4 million loss for the commercial print activities. Envelope segment revenue of $46.5 million, up 3.2% from $45.1 million last year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $7.7 million, or 16.5% of segment revenue, up from $5.3 million, or 11.8%, last year, despite absorbing approximately $1.0 million of tariff costs in the quarter.

of $7.7 million, or 16.5% of segment revenue, up from $5.3 million, or 11.8%, last year, despite absorbing approximately $1.0 million of tariff costs in the quarter. Net cash flows related to operating activities of $8.4 million and Adjusted free cash flow 1 of $5.2 million, compared to $(0.6) million and $0.1 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025.

of $5.2 million, compared to $(0.6) million and $0.1 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025. On October 6, 2026, the Company announced a restructuring plan involving the elimination of approximately 60 positions, expected to generate annualized cost savings of approximately $5.7 million, with the full run-rate expected during the first quarter of 2027.

On November 4, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on December 18, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2026.

Financial Highlights

(in thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts and margins)

Three-month periods

ended September 30



Nine-month periods

ended September 30



2026



2025



2026



2025

Statements of Earnings























Revenue

76,237



65,678



222,636



201,863

Operating earnings

2,251



1,344



8,457



5,814

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

8,589



6,203



26,277



20,863

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

11.3%



9.4%



11.8%



10.3%

Net earnings

522



9,127



2,276



10,738

Basic and diluted net earnings per share

0.02



0.37



0.09



0.44

Adjusted net earnings(1)

786



4,674



4,029



6,901

Adjusted net earnings per share(1)

0.03



0.19



0.17



0.28

Cash Flow















Net cash flows related to operating activities

8,355



(608)



11,809



6,661

Adjusted free cash flow(1)

5,180



142



7,450



7,248



(1) Non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Refer to the non-IFRS financial measures section for definitions and reconciliations.

"This quarter shows that our transformation into a packaging company is no longer just a strategy - it is showing up in our results," said Stewart Emerson, President and CEO of Supremex. "In the first full quarter including Goldrich and iFlex, our acquisitions made a meaningful contribution, and together with solid organic growth, Packaging & Specialty Products now represents nearly 39% of our revenue, up from 31% a year ago. Our packaging business grew 44.4% in the quarter and delivered an Adjusted EBITDA margin3 of 11.8% up from 10.5% last year, despite the softness in our commercial print business. Just as important, our Envelope business delivered an outstanding quarter, expanding its margin despite absorbing new tariff costs - a clear demonstration of the efficiency gains from our optimization initiatives and the disciplined integration of our tuck-in acquisitions."

"Tariffs are a real headwind for our envelope business, and we responded quickly and decisively with a restructuring plan expected to generate approximately $5.7 million in annualized savings," concluded Mr. Emerson. "At the same time, several tailwinds are building in our favour: new printing, converting and finishing capacity in our packaging business, the consolidation of our label and Montreal-area folding carton production into our Lachine facility, and continued synergies from Goldrich and iFlex. While the timing and outcome of the tariffs remain uncertain, our direction is clear. With a resilient envelope business funding our growth and a packaging platform gaining real scale, we are committed to accelerating our shift to packaging and believe there is significant value yet to be unlocked in the Supremex story."

Summary of three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026

Revenue

Total revenue for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was $76.2 million, representing an increase of $10.6 million, or 16.1%, from the equivalent quarter of 2025. The increase mainly reflects the contribution of the Goldrich and iFlex acquisitions, completed in the second quarter of 2026.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, total revenue was $222.6 million, representing an increase of $20.8 million, or 10.3%, from the equivalent period of 2025.

Packaging & Specialty Products Segment

In the third quarter of 2026, revenue was $29.7 million, up $9.1 million, or 44.4%, from $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase mainly reflects the contribution of the Goldrich and iFlex acquisitions, completed in the second quarter of 2026 as well as higher folding carton revenue driven by share of wallet gains with large multi-national consumer packaged goods customers and continued e-commerce secondary packaging market expansion. These factors were partially offset by continued softness in the commercial print business, where revenue was down $0.5 million. The Packaging & Specialty Products segment represented 38.9% of the Company's revenue in the quarter, versus 31.3% in the equivalent period of last year.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, revenue was $80.1 million, up $15.5 million, or 24.1%, from $64.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The increase reflects the contribution of the Goldrich and iFlex acquisitions, completed in the second quarter of 2026 and revenue from the Trans Graphique acquisition, completed in the third quarter of 2025. It also reflects higher folding carton revenue driven by share of wallet gains with large multi-national consumer packaged goods customers and continued e-commerce secondary packaging market expansion. These factors were partially offset by continued softness in the commercial print business, where revenue was down $1.5 million. Packaging & Specialty Products represented 36.0% of the Company's revenue in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 32.0% during the equivalent period of last year.

Envelope Segment

In the third quarter of 2026, revenue was $46.5 million, representing an increase of $1.4 million, or 3.2%, from $45.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. The variation is attributable to a 4.7% increase in the average selling price, mainly due to a more favourable customer and product mix. Meanwhile, the volume of units sold decreased by 1.5% reflecting lower industry demand, partially offset by the contribution from Elite Envelope, acquired in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Envelope segment represented 61.1% of the Company's revenue in the quarter, versus 68.7% in the equivalent period of last year.

In the first nine months of 2026, revenue totaled $142.6 million, representing an increase of $5.2 million, or 3.8%, from $137.3 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. The variation is attributable to a 1.8% increase in the average selling price and a 2.0% increase in the volume of units sold, reflecting the full period contribution of Enveloppe Laurentide and Elite Envelope as well as new customer wins and share of wallet growth in the United States, as well as a modest rebound from the impact of the Canada Post labour issues, which persisted for an extended period in 2025. Envelope represented 64.0% of the Company's revenue in the period, versus 68.0% during the equivalent period of last year.

EBITDA4 and Adjusted EBITDA4

In the third quarter of 2026, EBITDA was $8.2 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared to $12.2 million, or 18.6% of revenue, in the third quarter last year, which included the $6.1 million gain on sale and leaseback. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.6 million, or 11.3% of revenue, versus $6.2 million, or 9.4% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million, or 38.5%. The variation mainly reflects the higher revenue, including the contribution of acquisitions, and the improved operating expense ratio, partially offset by new tariff costs and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as discussed above. Adjusted EBITDA included $1.0 million of tariff costs and a $0.4 million loss related to the commercial print activities.

For the first nine months of 2026, EBITDA was $23.9 million, or 10.7% of revenue, compared to $26.0 million, or 12.9% of revenue, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million, or 11.8% of revenue, versus $20.9 million, or 10.3% of revenue for the same period a year ago. This increase of $5.4 million, or 26.0%, reflects the factors mentioned above. Adjusted EBITDA included $1.0 million of tariff costs and a $1.1 million loss related to the commercial print activities.

Packaging & Specialty Products Segment

In the third quarter of 2026, Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million, versus $2.2 million in the same period of 2025. On a percentage of segmented revenue, Adjusted EBITDA from the Packaging & Specialty Products segment was 11.8%, compared to 10.5% in the equivalent period of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA included a $0.4 million loss related to the commercial print activities.

For the first nine months of 2026, Adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million, compared to $8.3 million in the first nine months of 2025. On a percentage of segmented revenue, Adjusted EBITDA from the Packaging & Specialty Products segment was 13.2%, compared to 12.9% in the equivalent period of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA included a $1.1 million loss related to the commercial print activities.

Envelope Segment

In the third quarter of 2026, Adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million, versus $5.3 million in the same period of 2025. On a percentage of segmented revenue, Adjusted EBITDA from the Envelope segment was 16.5%, compared with 11.8% in the equivalent period of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA included $1.0 million of tariff costs.

For the first nine months of 2026, Adjusted EBITDA was $23.2 million, compared to $19.8 million in the first nine months of 2025. On a percentage of segmented revenue, Adjusted EBITDA from the Envelope segment was 16.2%, compared to 14.5% in the equivalent period of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA included $1.0 million of tariff costs.

Corporate and other non-allocated expenses

In the third quarter of 2026, corporate and other non-allocated expenses were $2.6 million compared to $1.3 million in 2025. This $1.3 million increase was mainly attributable to a $0.7 million foreign exchange gain recorded in 2025 as well as higher salaries and benefits partially offset by lower DSU and PSU expense reflecting share price fluctuations.

For the first nine months of 2026, corporate and other non-allocated expenses were $7.5 million compared to $7.3 million in the equivalent period of 2025. The $0.2 million increase mainly reflects higher salaries and benefits, mostly offset by the non-recurrence of the $0.8 million foreign exchange loss in 2025 and lower DSU expense, both mentioned above.

Net Earnings, Adjusted Net Earnings5, Net Earnings per Share and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share5

Net earnings were $0.5 million or $0.02 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $9.1 million or $0.37 per share for the equivalent period last year, which included the after-tax gain on sale and leaseback of $4.5 million and an income tax recovery of $3.1 million. Adjusted net earnings were $0.8 million or $0.03 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $4.7 million or $0.19 per share for the equivalent period in 2025, reflecting the same factors mentioned above.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, net earnings were $2.3 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $10.7 million or $0.44 per share for the equivalent period last year. Adjusted net earnings amounted to $4.0 million or $0.17 per share, compared to $6.9 million or $0.28 per share for the equivalent period in 2025, reflecting the same factors mentioned above.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities were $8.4 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to cash flows used in operating activities of $0.6 million in the equivalent period of 2025. This improvement is mainly attributable to higher net earnings excluding non-cash items.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, net cash flows from operating activities were $11.8 million, compared to $6.7 million in the equivalent period of 2025. This improvement is mainly attributable to higher net earnings excluding non-cash items partially offset by higher working capital investments this year compared to last year, notably income taxes receivable and inventories partially compensated by more favorable timing of disbursements to suppliers.

Free cash flow6 was $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $53.0 million for the same period last year, which included $53.0 million of proceeds from the sale and leaseback transaction. Excluding these proceeds, free cash flow improved by $4.8 million, reflecting higher cash flows related to operating activities, partially offset by higher investments in property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow6 was $5.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.1 million in the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, free cash flow was $6.6 million, compared to $59.8 million for the same period in 2025, which included $53.0 million of proceeds from the sale and leaseback transaction. Excluding these proceeds, free cash flow decreased by $0.2 million, as higher investments in property, plant and equipment more than offset higher cash flows related to operating activities in 2026. Adjusted free cash flow was $7.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $7.2 million in the same period last year.

Debt and Leverage

The Company's total debt increased to $41.8 million as at September 30, 2026, compared to $4.1 million as at December 31, 2025. The increase is essentially attributable to the financing of the acquisitions of Goldrich and iFlex, for which the Company disbursed approximately $34.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively funded through the $25.0 million acquisition term loan and drawings on the revolving credit facility. Total debt decreased by $2.1 million from $43.9 million as at June 30, 2026, reflecting the first acquisition term loan instalment and net repayments on the revolving credit facility. As at September 30, 2026, the ratio of Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA6 was 1.09x compared to 1.22x as at June 30, 2026, and 0.03x as at December 31, 2025.

Dividend declaration

On November 4, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on December 18, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2026. This dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Outlook

Demand for the Company's envelope products is influenced by current economic volatility, ongoing trade uncertainty, postage increases and reduced service standards at the United States Postal Service, as well as reputational challenges at Canada Post arising from labour issues. These factors contribute to variability in the Company's operating environment. As it continues to expand in the vast and fragmented U.S. envelope market, the Company will rely on its solid reputation and geographic reach to stimulate revenue growth while continuing to proactively control expenses.

Based on tariff measures currently in effect, since August 22, 2026, and management's current assessment of trade flows, the Company estimates that tariffs will have an impact on its operating earnings, before taxes, of between $10.0 million and $12.0 million on an annualized basis, including mitigation measures implemented to date, such as commercial pricing actions, supply chain adjustments and the rebalancing of production across its North American manufacturing network, but excluding the restructuring plan previously announced on October 6, 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, the impact of the tariffs, enacted on August 22, 2026, on the Company was approximately $1.0 million. The Company continues to actively pursue additional mitigation alternatives with the objective of further reducing this impact. While the timing and outcome of the tariffs remain uncertain, the Company is managing its operations - and has prepared these estimates - on the assumption that tariff measures remain in effect as currently enacted.

At the same time, the Company sees a significant and growing opportunity in its Packaging & Specialty Products segment, and particularly in folding carton - the printed paperboard cartons that package everyday consumer products. It is renewable, recyclable, and increasingly favoured as brand owners and regulators move away from single-use plastics. Together with continued e-commerce growth, this shift supports one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in North American packaging - and brand owners increasingly treat premium, well-designed packaging as part of the product itself, a tangible point of differentiation that keeps expanding both the size and the value of the opportunity. Supremex intends to leverage the capacity, expertise, and cash flow of its Envelope business to continue building scale in folding carton and adjacent packaging niches, consistent with its strategy of progressing, over time, toward a more balanced revenue split between its two business segments. The June 2026 acquisition of Goldrich, which establishes the Company's first major folding carton platform in the Greater Toronto Area - Canada's largest packaging market - advances this strategy and provides a base from which to pursue further tuck-in acquisitions.

Beyond top-line growth, the Company has meaningful levers within its own control: driving further gains in efficiency, productivity, and capacity utilization across the network, and realizing the full revenue and cost synergies from its recent acquisitions. The optimization initiatives launched in January 2026 within the U.S. Envelope operations and the reorganization of the label business, consolidating operations into the Lachine, Quebec facility, remain ongoing and are progressing largely on track and on budget. As part of its focus on packaging, the Company continues to optimize its commercial print activities, including the reduction of the footprint of its Saint-Laurent, Quebec commercial print facility announced in October 2026.

With respect to capital deployment, the Company will prioritize the execution of its restructuring plan, while continuing to evaluate strategic acquisitions, mainly in the Packaging & Specialty Products segment.

November 5, 2026 - Third Quarter Results Conference Call:

A conference call to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, will be held Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, in the Investors section under Webcast. To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call, please dial the following numbers. We suggest that participants call in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Local (Toronto) and international participants, dial: 647-846-8776

North American participants, dial toll-free: 1-833-752-3804

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1-855-669-9658 or 412-317-0088 and enter the code 3820182. The recording will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management considers these metrics to be information which may assist investors in evaluating the Company's profitability and enable better comparability of the results from one period to another.

These Non-IFRS Financial Measures are defined as follows:

Non-IFRS Measure Definition EBITDA EBITDA represents earnings before net financing charges, income tax expense, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets and amortization of intangible assets.



The Company uses EBITDA to assess its performance. Management believes this non-IFRS measure provides users with an enhanced understanding of its operating earnings. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to remove items of significance that are not in the normal course of operations and/or that do not reflect the Company's operating expenses and are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. These items of significance include, when applicable, but are not limited to, charges for impairment of assets, restructuring expenses, value adjustment on inventory acquired, business acquisition costs, and gain on sale and leaseback.



The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance, excluding items that are not in the normal course of operations and/or that do not reflect the Company's operating expenses and are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. Management believes this non-IFRS measure provides users with enhanced understanding of the Company's operating earnings and increases the transparency and clarity of the Company's core results. It also allows users to better evaluate the Company's operating profitability when compared to previous years. Adjusted EBITDA margin Adjusted EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.



The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA margin for the purpose of evaluating business performance, excluding items that are not in the normal course of operations and/or that do not reflect the Company's operating expenses and are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. Management believes this non-IFRS measure provides users with enhanced understanding of its results and related trends. Adjusted net earnings Adjusted net earnings represent net earnings excluding items of significance listed above under Adjusted EBITDA, net of income taxes.



The Company uses Adjusted net earnings to assess its business performance and profitability without the effect of items that are not in the normal course of operations, and/or that do not reflect the Company's operating expenses and are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, net of income taxes. Management believes this non-IFRS measure provides users with an alternative assessment of the Company's earnings without the effect of items that are not in the normal course of operations or reflective of operating performance, making it valuable to assess ongoing operations and trends in the business performance. Management also believes this non-IFRS measure provides users with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and provides better comparability between periods. Adjusted net earnings per share Adjusted net earnings per share represents Adjusted net earnings divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the relevant period.



The Company uses Adjusted net earnings per share for the purpose of evaluating performance and profitability, excluding items that are not in the normal course of operations of the Company, net of income taxes, on a per share basis. Free cash flow This measure corresponds to net cash flows related to operating activities according to the consolidated statements of cash flows, less additions (net of disposals) to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.



Management considers Free cash flow to be a good indicator of the Company's financial strength and operating performance because it shows the amount of funds available to manage growth, repay debt and reinvest in the Company. Management considers this measure useful to provide investors with a perspective on its ability to generate liquidity, after making capital investments required to support business operations and long-term value creation. Adjusted free cash flow Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, the Company introduced Adjusted free cash flow as an additional non-IFRS financial measure. In recent periods, the Company's Free cash flow has been affected by cash outflows related to restructuring, acquisition initiatives, and proceeds on sale and leaseback transactions. Management believes that presenting Free cash flow excluding these items provides a more representative view of the cash flow generated by the Company's core operations and improves comparability between periods. Adjusted free cash flow represents Free cash flow adjusted to remove cash payments made related to items of significance that are not in the normal course of operations and/or that do not reflect the Company's operating expenses and are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. These items of significance include, when applicable, but are not limited to, restructuring expenses, business acquisition costs, and proceeds on sale and leaseback transactions.



The Company uses Adjusted free cash flow to assess the cash generated by its core operations, after the capital investments required to sustain them, without the effect of cash flows related to items of significance that are not indicative of its core operating performance and that may vary significantly from one period to another. Management believes this non-IFRS measure provides users with an enhanced understanding of the Company's ability to generate recurring cash flow available to fund growth, repay debt and return capital to shareholders, and allows for better comparability of the Company's cash flow generation between periods. Net debt Net debt represents the Company's total debt, net of deferred financing costs and cash.



The Company uses Net debt as an indicator of its indebtedness level and leverage as it represents the amount of debt that is not covered by available cash. Management believes that investors could benefit from the use of net debt to determine a company's leverage. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (or leverage) Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio represents Net debt divided by trailing 12-month (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA.



This ratio is used by management to monitor the Company's leverage and management believes certain investors use this ratio as a measure of leverage.

The following tables provide the reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands of dollars, except for margins)

Three-month periods

ended September 30



Nine-month periods

ended September 30



2026



2025



2026



2025

Net earnings

522



9,127



2,276



10,738

Income tax (recovery) expense

(404)



(3,139)



881



(2,282)

Net financing charges

2,133



1,456



5,300



3,458

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,469



1,506



3,829



4,546

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,064



1,603



5,580



4,570

Amortization of intangible assets

2,447



1,667



6,042



5,017

EBITDA

8,231



12,220



23,908



26,047

Retroactive COVID-related subsidies

-



-



-



(71)

Acquisition costs related to business combinations

132



79



530



135

Value adjustment on acquired inventory through a business combination

168



-



168



-

Asset impairment

-



-



-



563

Restructuring expenses

58



4



1,671



289

(Gain) on sale and leaseback

-



(6,100)



-



(6,100)

Adjusted EBITDA

8,589



6,203



26,277



20,863

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

11.3%



9.4%



11.8%



10.3%



Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted net earnings and of Net earnings per share to Adjusted net earnings per share

(in thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts)

Three-month periods

ended September 30



Nine-month periods

ended September 30



2026



2025



2026



2025

Net earnings

522



9,127



2,276



10,738

Adjustments, net of income taxes















Retroactive COVID-related subsidies

-



-



-



(53)

Acquisition costs related to business combinations

97



58



392



99

Value adjustment on acquired inventory through a business

combination

124



-



124



-

Asset impairment

-



-



-



417

Restructuring expenses

43



3



1,237



214

(Gain) on sale and leaseback

-



(4,514)



-



(4,514)

Adjusted net earnings

786



4,674



4,029



6,901

















Net earnings per share

0.02



0.37



0.09



0.44

Adjustments, net of income taxes, per share

0.01



(0.18)



0.08



(0.16)

Adjusted net earnings per share

0.03



0.19



0.17



0.28



Reconciliation of Cash flows related to operating activities to Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow

(in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods

ended September 30



Nine-month periods

ended September 30



2026



2025



2026



2025

Cash flows related to operating activities

8,355



(608)



11,809



6,661

Acquisitions (net of disposals) of property, plant and equipment

(3,477)



53,653



(5,194)



53,213

Acquisitions of intangible assets

(49)



(13)



(49)



(83)

Free cash flow

4,829



53,032



6,566



59,791

Proceeds from sale and leaseback

-



(53,000)



-



(53,000)

Restructuring expenses paid

103



24



302



393

Business acquisition costs paid

248



86



582



135

Retroactive COVID-related subsidies

-



-



-



(71)

Adjusted free cash flow

5,180



142



7,450



7,248



Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

(in thousands of dollars, except for ratios)

As at

September 30, 2026 As at

December 31, 2025 Total debt

41,772 4,135 Deferred financing costs

(281)

(63)

Cash

(2,929)

(3,090)

Net debt

38,562 982 Adjusted EBITDA - TTM(1)

35,366 29,952 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

1.09 0.03

(1) Refer to the "Selected Quarterly Operating Results" section of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, for more information on the results of each of the last eight quarters.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including (but not limited to) statements about the estimated net impact of tariffs, the Company's tariff mitigation measures and their expected effect, including the expected annualized cost savings resulting from the restructuring plan, the expected restructuring charge, the timing of the implementation of the plan and realization of its benefits, capital expenditures, dividends payments, anticipated benefits and synergies from recently completed acquisitions, including the Goldrich and iFlex acquisitions, and future performance of Supremex and similar statements or information concerning anticipated future results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Forward-looking information may include words such as anticipate, assumption, believe, could, expect, goal, guidance, intend, may, objective, outlook, plan, seek, should, strive, target and will. Such information relates to future events or future performance and reflects current assumptions, expectations and estimates of management regarding growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, Canadian economic environment, and ability to attract and retain customers. Such forward-looking information reflects current assumptions, expectations and estimates of management and is based on information currently available to Supremex as at the date of this press release. Such assumptions, expectations and estimates are discussed throughout the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2026. Supremex cautions that such assumptions may not materialize and that economic conditions such as economic uncertainty, downturns or recessions, or the imposition of tariffs or trade restrictions, may render such assumptions, although believed reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty.

The estimated net impact of tariffs and the expected annualized savings and restructuring charges constitute financial outlooks within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding the expected effect of tariffs and of the restructuring plan on the Company's results. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and actual results may differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: risk of partial or non-realization of the anticipated benefits from the restructuring plan and mitigation measures, decline in envelope consumption, growth and diversification strategy, key personnel, labour shortage, contributions to employee benefits plans, raw material price increases, operational disruption, cyber security and data protection, dependence on and loss of customer relationships, increase of competition, economic conditions and uncertainty, risk related to the international trade and tax environment (including tariffs, quotas and custom and other restrictions), exchange rate fluctuation, interest rate fluctuation, credit risks with respect to trade receivables, availability of capital, concerns about protection of the environment, potential risk of litigation and no guarantee to pay dividends. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed throughout the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, and, in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2026, particularly in "Risk Factors". Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize. Readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking information unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. The Company expressly disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Management's Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements can be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on Supremex' website.

About Supremex

Supremex is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions, a key component of the Company's expansion strategy, as well as a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and four manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute packaging solutions and envelope designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

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1 Non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Refer to the non-IFRS financial measures section for definitions and reconciliations.

2 Organic change is a non-IFRS ratio that represents the change in revenue excluding revenue from businesses acquired during the previous twelve months, expressed as a percentage of revenue for the comparative period.

3 Non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Refer to the non-IFRS financial measures section for definitions and reconciliations.

4 Non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Refer to the non-IFRS financial measures section for definitions and reconciliations.

5 Non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Refer to the non-IFRS financial measures section for definitions and reconciliations.

6 Non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Refer to the non-IFRS financial measures section for definitions and reconciliations.

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