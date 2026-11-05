Versigent PLC (NYSE: VGNT), a global leader in the design and manufacture of low- and high-voltage electrical architectures, today announced Chief Financial Officer, Doug Ostermann, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available at the following link:

https://kvgo.com/2026-global-Industrials-conference/versigent-plc-november

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link and under the Events and Presentations section of Versigent's Investor Relations website at ir.versigent.com approximately 12 hours after the completion of the event and for the three months thereafter.

About Versigent

Versigent is a global leader in the purposeful design and advanced manufacturing of low- and high-voltage electrical architectures. Building on a legacy of engineering excellence and trusted partnerships, Versigent delivers versatile, intelligent solutions engineered to unlock greater capabilities for our customers. Powering one in six passenger vehicles in production today, Versigent's high performance signal, power, and data distribution systems are trusted by industry leaders across automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture and energy storage. With engineering and manufacturing centers on four continents and operations in more than 25 countries, Versigent's approximately 138,000 employees match global scale with regional responsiveness to deliver consistent quality and reliable performance connecting the world to faster, smarter and safer experiences. Visit www.versigent.com.

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Contacts:

Press Contact:

Annalisa Esposito Bluhm

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Marketing

+1.248.817.7990

mediarelations@versigent.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Erin Banyas

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

erin.banyas@versigent.com