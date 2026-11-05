CEA International LLP ("CEAI"), the London-based subsidiary of US-headquartered CEA Group ("CEA"), is pleased to announce its role as UK financing adviser to Ocient Inc. ("Ocient") on its $100 million Series C financing, securing BOKA Capital ("BOKA") as co-lead investor in the round. The transaction was led by Karima Serageldin, Managing Director, CEA International LLP.

Ocient delivers trusted agentic AI solutions for petabyte-scale data environments. Its OcientAIQ ecosystem delivers industry-specific solutions powered by a unified data platform that runs analytics and agentic AI directly on governed, petabyte-scale data in a single engine.

BOKA co-led the round, with Erik Thoresen, Partner at BOKA, joining Ocient's Board of Directors and Teresa Smetzer, Operating Partner at BOKA, joining as a Board Observer. BOKA is a global growth equity investor in deep technology, combining investment experience with senior defence, national security and government expertise.

John James, CEO of BOKA Capital, commented:

"Mission-critical operations, from infrastructure and space to cybersecurity and defence, increasingly depend on analysing and responding to vast volumes of data in real time. Ocient's combination of scale, speed and price-performance, together with the calibre of its team, puts it in a strong position to meet that need for commercial, government and national security customers alike. We are pleased to co-lead this round, to join the board and to partner with the Ocient team through its next stages of growth."

John Morris, CEO of Ocient, said:

"This investment will help us deliver OcientAIQ to more customers operating in petabyte-scale data environments, and we're pleased to have the support and backing of BOKA Capital, with thanks to CEA International, as we accelerate delivery of our solutions."

Karima Serageldin, Managing Director, CEA International LLP commented:

"Data is strategic infrastructure, and applying agentic AI at scale, to extract insight instantly and anticipate emerging patterns, is increasingly vital to rapid informed decision-making, human-machine operations, and sovereign resilience. Ocient's energy-efficient architecture delivers cost-effective, hyperscale analytics while helping address the power and data-centre constraints on AI growth. With its deep-tech focus, BOKA Capital is a strong growth capital partner as Ocient expands internationally across dual-use markets, including space, cyber-intelligence and national security. On behalf of CEAI, I am pleased to have advised Ocient on its financing and facilitated BOKA Capital's participation as co-lead investor in the round."

About CEA International LLP

CEA International LLP (CEAI) is the London-based subsidiary of CEA Group (CEA) which was founded in 1973 and is a leading provider of investment banking and advisory services, in addition to its direct and strategic interests. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totalling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries.

For more information visit www.ceaworldwide.com.

About Ocient

Ocient delivers AI-driven, industry-specific solutions built on a unified data and analytics platform designed for linear, limitless scale. Ocient enables organizations to deploy and operate AI agents and applications that reason over high-velocity, full-resolution data in real time, delivering autonomous insight, decisioning, and action with predictable economics and control. Headquartered in Chicago, Ocient is backed by leading investors including Greycroft, OCA Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Buoyant Ventures, and BOKA Capital. For more information, visit www.ocient.com.

About BOKA Capital

BOKA is a global growth equity investment firm headquartered in London, focused on deep technology and dual-use innovation across artificial intelligence, quantum computing, space technology, aerospace and defence, critical infrastructure, and sovereign resilience. For more information visit http://www.bokacap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105175691/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

CEA Group

J. Patrick Michaels, Jr.

Chairman CEO

Tel: +1 813-226-8844

rmichaels@ceaworldwide.com

CEA International LLP

Karima Serageldin

Managing Director

Tel: +44 (0)207-280-4886

kserageldin@ceaworldwide.com

Ocient

Taylor Todd

Associate Director of Communications

press@ocient.com

BOKA

Kaspar Varmuza

Chief of Staff

kv@bokacap.com