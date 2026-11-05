Group Revenue of $270m, up 62% year-over-year, vs. guidance of $260m

Income from operations of $10m, Genius Sports' first quarter of positive operating income, a $36m improvement year-over-year

Group Net Loss of $16m, a $13m improvement year-over-year

Group Adjusted EBITDA of $87m vs. guidance of $85m; Group Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32%, up approximately 12 percentage points year-over-year

Group Free Cash Flow of $54m, representing 61% conversion; Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $69m, representing 80% conversion

Increased Full-Year 2026 Group Revenue guidance to $1.015b-$1.035b and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $287m-$297m; expect year-end cash of approximately $260m

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports," "Genius" or the "Group"), a global leader in real-time sports data and AI-powered technology, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"This quarter's $54m of Free Cash Flow demonstrates the cash-generating power of the combined business and reflects the performance we always believed our model could deliver. Our predictable Betting business, expanding Media capabilities and growing opportunities in prediction markets position us to capture greater value from the data, technology and infrastructure we have spent 25 years building," said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Founder and CEO. "Legend is also creating additional commercial value, and we are seeing the benefits of our combined scale. Our strategy is working, and we are well positioned to deliver sustained growth, profitability and free cash flow."

$ in thousands Q326 Q325 Group Revenue 269,864 166,283 62.3 Betting Technology, Content Services 152,961 114,638 33.4 Media Technology, Content Services 116,903 51,645 126.4 Group Net Loss (15,700 (28,814 45.5 Group Adjusted EBITDA 87,140 33,988 156.4 Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.3 20.4 1,190 bps Group net cash provided by operating activities 79,369 27,204 191.8 Group Free Cash Flow 53,571 3,286 nm Group Free Cash Flow Conversion 61.5 9.7 5,180 bps $ in thousands YTD26 YTD25 Group Revenue 653,319 428,993 52.3 Betting Technology, Content Services 416,526 316,376 31.7 Media Technology, Content Services 236,793 112,617 110.3 Group Net Loss (147,901 (90,960 (62.6 Group Adjusted EBITDA 163,722 87,913 86.2 Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.1 20.5 460 bps Group net cash used in operating activities (67,869 (2,559 nm Group Free Cash Flow (136,190 (64,137 (112.3 nm not meaningful, representing changes exceeding 200%, or negative Group Net Loss Margin or Group Free Cash Flow Conversion

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights

Group Revenue: Group revenue increased $103.6 million year-over-year to $269.9 million. Betting Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $153.0 million, driven by growth in business with existing customers as a result of price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations, expansion of value-add services, growth and expansion in existing markets, and new service offerings. Media Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 126% year-over-year to $116.9 million, primarily driven by the Legend acquisition.

Group revenue increased $103.6 million year-over-year to $269.9 million. Group Net Loss: Group net loss was ($15.7 million) in the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, representing a $13.1 million improvement compared to the ($28.8 million) loss in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. This improvement was partly driven by a $10.7 million year-over-year decrease in stock-based compensation to $15.2 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, now representing 5.6% of Group Revenue vs. 15.6% in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. This quarter also marked Genius' first-ever quarter of income from operations, which improved by $36.0 million year-over-year to $10.4 million.

Group net loss was ($15.7 million) in the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, representing a $13.1 million improvement compared to the ($28.8 million) loss in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. This improvement was partly driven by a $10.7 million year-over-year decrease in stock-based compensation to $15.2 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, now representing 5.6% of Group Revenue vs. 15.6% in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. This quarter also marked Genius' first-ever quarter of income from operations, which improved by $36.0 million year-over-year to $10.4 million. Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $87.1 million in the quarter, representing a 156% increase compared to the $34.0 million reported in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2026 Business Highlights

Partnered with Polymarket and Kalshi to provide a broad portfolio of content, integrity services and marketing solutions, extending Genius Sports' infrastructure into the growing prediction markets category alongside the two leading platforms

Launched Prediction.com, the premium prediction market platform for comparing probabilities, event contracts and insights

Implemented Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) for Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF)

Established a new athlete-led sports media partnership with NBA All-Star, Chris Paul, and Words Pictures, powered by Genius Sports' data and technology

Partnered with TelevisaUnivision to enhance live broadcasts of Liga MX with visual augmentations, in-game data and new sponsorship inventory

After the reporting period: Partnered with X to connect NFL Gametime on X with the NFL's official data, giving fans real-time scores, statistics and insights as the action unfolds Expanded AFA partnership to bring faster offside decisions to Argentine Football with Semi-Automated Offside Technology



Financial Outlook

Genius Sports expects to generate Group Revenue of $1.015 billion to $1.035 billion and Group Adjusted EBITDA of $287 million to $297 million in the full year of 2026, implying a Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 28.5% at the midpoint. This is raised from prior full year 2026 Group Revenue guidance of $1.005 billion to $1.025 billion and Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $285 million to $295 million.

Genius Sports also expects a 2026 year-end cash balance of approximately $260 million, implying over $100 million of free cash flow in the second half of 2026.

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 269,864 166,283 653,319 428,993 Cost of revenue 177,839 124,963 454,183 343,584 Gross profit 92,025 41,320 199,136 85,409 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 19,149 13,645 50,324 39,357 Research and development 10,218 4,943 35,005 22,615 General and administrative 51,758 45,670 165,210 144,705 Transaction-related expenses 477 2,667 36,904 5,452 Total operating expenses 81,602 66,925 287,443 212,129 Income (loss) from operations 10,423 (25,605 (88,307 (126,720 Interest (expense) income, net (19,093 (138 (33,836 855 (Loss) gain on disposal of assets (2 39 (89 26 Loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (1,143 (9,143 Impairment of equity method investment (1,735 (Loss) gain on foreign currency (571 (7,519 (10,232 31,722 Total other (expense) income (20,809 (7,618 (55,035 32,603 Loss before income taxes and gain from equity method investment (10,386 (33,223 (143,342 (94,117 Income tax (expense) benefit (7,054 2,592 (7,310 302 Gain from equity method investment 1,740 1,817 2,751 2,855 Net loss (15,700 (28,814 (147,901 (90,960 Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted (0.06 (0.11 (0.53 (0.36 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 282,364,948 257,661,292 276,931,089 253,138,423

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 206,531 280,559 Accounts receivable, net 134,521 130,340 Contract assets 83,350 57,358 Prepaid expenses 60,951 66,150 Other current assets 31,873 15,276 Total current assets 517,226 549,683 Property and equipment, net 41,564 32,322 Intangible assets, net 744,881 144,203 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,680 28,321 Goodwill 776,455 338,049 Deferred tax asset 1,818 1,643 Investments 48,248 32,585 Other assets 6,517 3,481 Total assets 2,168,389 1,130,287 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 29,925 112,246 Accrued expenses 139,521 118,017 Deferred revenue 127,548 97,098 Current debt 41,250 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,075 5,024 Other current liabilities 204,893 20,498 Total current liabilities 550,212 352,883 Long-term debt less current portion 746,100 Deferred tax liability 72,771 7,186 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 27,134 25,471 Other liabilities 87,195 20,272 Total liabilities 1,483,412 405,812 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 272,023,230 shares issued and 267,917,282 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026; unlimited shares authorized, 250,412,239 shares issued and 246,306,291 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 2,720 2,504 B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026; 22,500,000 shares authorized, 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,094,544 1,992,257 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,105,948 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (17,653 (17,653 Accumulated deficit (1,347,009 (1,199,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,626 (53,526 Total shareholders' equity 684,977 724,475 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,168,389 1,130,287

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash Flows from operating activities: Net loss (147,901 (90,960 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88,827 50,435 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 89 (26 Loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 9,143 Stock-based compensation 58,861 123,020 Non-cash consideration, net (15,133 (1,039 Non-cash interest expense, net 5,472 585 Non-cash lease expense 5,218 3,498 Loss on lease abandonment and impairment 195 Amortization of contract costs 1,105 1,082 Deferred income taxes (2,233 (2,362 Provision for expected credit losses (1,912 275 Gain from equity method investment (2,751 (2,855 Impairment of equity method investment 1,735 Loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement 8,295 (31,143 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Effect of business combinations (4,399 Accounts receivable 19,985 (46,129 Contract assets (5,377 (23,084 Prepaid expenses 24,821 (21,346 Other current assets (2,874 (6,719 Other assets (3,218 (1,341 Accounts payable (87,825 23,259 Accrued expenses (39,395 924 Deferred revenue 25,231 25,391 Other current liabilities (2,520 2,767 Operating lease liabilities (5,512 (2,587 Net cash used in operating activities (67,869 (2,559 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (16,600 (15,653 Capitalization of internally developed software costs (49,934 (44,666 Distributions from equity method investments 3,913 2,787 Purchases of intangible assets (1,787 (1,259 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (578,760 (14,841 Contribution to equity investments without readily determinable fair values (2,739 Proceeds from disposal of assets 35 40 Net cash used in investing activities (645,872 (73,592 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of equity issuance costs 144,000 Cash-settled withholding taxes on stock-based compensation (3,272 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 825,000 Debt issuance costs (41,073 Repayment of loans and mortgage (137,697 (17 Net cash provided by financing activities 642,958 143,983 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,245 4,721 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (74,028 72,553 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 280,559 135,239 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 206,531 207,792 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities: Cash paid during the period for interest 19,894 2,624 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 8,442 3,003 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Contingent consideration for acquisition of business included in other liabilities 202,489 Issuance of common stock in connection with business combinations 43,987

Genius Sports Limited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (dollars, in thousands) Net loss (15,700 (28,814 (147,901 (90,960 Adjusted for: Interest expense (income), net 19,093 138 33,836 (855 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,054 (2,592 7,310 (302 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 13,876 2,572 30,144 6,936 Other depreciation and amortization (2) 21,752 16,519 59,788 44,581 Stock-based compensation (3) 15,206 25,863 71,331 128,166 Transaction-related expenses (4) 477 2,667 36,904 5,452 Litigation and related costs (5) 16,069 9,598 24,507 23,513 Loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 1,143 9,143 Impairment of equity method investment 1,735 Loss (gain) on foreign currency 571 7,519 10,232 (31,722 Expenses incurred on acquisition related employee payments (6) 5,255 20,733 Other (7) 2,344 518 5,960 3,104 Adjusted EBITDA 87,140 33,988 163,722 87,913

(1) Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions (inclusive of amortization for marketing products, acquired technology, and historical data rights related to the acquisition of a majority interest in Genius in 2018). (2) Includes depreciation of Genius' property and equipment, amortization of contract costs, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions. (3) Includes stock options, equity-settled restricted share units, cash-settled restricted share units and equity-settled performance-based restricted share units granted to employees and directors (including related employer payroll taxes) and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers. (4) Includes non-recurring advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees in connection with Genius' corporate development activities, as well as integration expenses related to acquisitions. (5) Includes litigation and related costs incurred by the Company relating to discrete and non-routine legal proceedings that are not part of the normal operations of the Company's business. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, legal proceedings included Sportscastr litigation, dMY litigation, Sage Thompson litigation and Volleystation litigation (as described in Note 16 Commitments and Contingencies). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, legal proceedings included Sportscastr litigation and dMY litigation. All other legal proceedings are expensed and included in general and administrative expenses. (6) Includes compensation expense from Legend's historic LTIP awards settled upon the acquisition, and similar acquisition-related employee compensation costs. (7) Includes severance costs, tax penalties, and gain/loss on disposal of assets.

Genius Sports Limited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (dollars, in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 79,369 27,204 (67,869 (2,559 Adjusted for: Capitalization of internally developed software costs (20,695 (15,852 (49,934 (44,666 Purchases of property and equipment (5,100 (7,256 (16,600 (15,653 Purchases of intangible assets (3 (810 (1,787 (1,259 Free Cash Flow 53,571 3,286 (136,190 (64,137 Cash paid during the period for interest 15,859 994 19,894 2,624 Unlevered Free Cash Flow 69,430 4,280 (116,296 (61,513

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Genius Sports management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00AM ET to discuss the Group's third quarter results.

The live conference call and webcast may be accessed on the Genius Sports investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com along with Genius' earnings press release and related materials. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global leader in real-time sports data and AI-powered technology, powering how live sports are captured, understood and experienced. As the official data partner to many of the world's leading leagues and federations, we capture the most accurate information directly from the game and use AI and computer vision to create deeper insights for athletes and richer, more personalized experiences for fans. The company works with more than 1,000 partners globally, including the NFL, ESPN, WPP, DraftKings, English Premier League, NBC, Publicis, bet365, NCAA, CBS, PMG and FanDuel.

Beyond its partnerships with leagues, sportsbooks, advertisers and broadcasters, Genius Sports reaches millions of fans directly through its global advertising and media platform, with properties including Covers.com, helping brands connect with sports audiences at scale.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We present Group adjusted EBITDA, Group adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Conversion, and Unlevered Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP performance measures, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to Genius' revenue-generating operations, including but not limited to stock-based compensation expense (including related employer payroll taxes), litigation and related costs, loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration, expenses incurred on acquisition related employee payments, transaction-related expenses and gain or loss on foreign currency. Group adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Group adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Group Revenue.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, adjusted for capitalization of internally developed software costs, purchases of property and equipment, and purchases of intangible assets. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as Free Cash Flow as a percentage of Group adjusted EBITDA. Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as Free Cash Flow, adjusted for cash paid during the period for interest.

Group Adjusted EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Conversion and Unlevered Free Cash Flow are used by management to evaluate Genius' core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. Genius believes these measures are useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating Genius' operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, Genius' calculation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Conversion and Unlevered Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. These measures are not intended to be a substitute for any US GAAP financial measure.

We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to our financial outlook and the benefits from the acquisition of Legend (the "Transaction"). These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the Transaction or otherwise, including the risk of shareholder litigation in connection with the Transaction, including resulting expense; the ability of the Genius to successfully manage legal, tax and regulatory risks relating to the Transaction; difficulties and delays in integrating Legend's business into that of Genius' business; failing to fully realize anticipated cost savings and other anticipated benefits of the Transaction when expected or at all; business disruptions from the Transaction that will harm Genius' business, including current plans and operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Transaction or our business with prediction markets; the ability of Genius to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the ordinary shares of Genius following the Transaction, including the dilution caused by Genius' issuance of additional shares as earn-out consideration; the continued availability of capital and financing following the Transaction; the effects of global economic, political, market, and social events or other conditions; risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; risks related to our partnerships and business with prediction markets, including providing liquidity on prediction markets, our ability to realize anticipated benefits from these activities and grow related revenue, potential trading or market-making losses, and legal and regulatory uncertainty regarding the treatment of prediction markets, including sports-related event contracts, under applicable gaming, derivatives and other law; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures, including fluctuating foreign currency and exchange rates; risks related to domestic and international political and macroeconomic uncertainty; our share repurchase program; and other factors included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, or the documents or communications to which we refer readers in this press release, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

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Contacts:

Media

press@geniussports.com

Investors

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

+1 (954)-554-7932

brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com