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WKN: A41MFQ | ISIN: CA74346M5054 | Ticker-Symbol: 23J
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:04
2,560 Euro
+4,92 % +0,120
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4803,62013:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 13:10 Uhr
41 Leser
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ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in November

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics and vaccines targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate in upcoming November 2026 conferences. Presentations and fireside chats will be delivered by Neil Warma, President and Chief Executive Officer. Members of the Company's leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conferences.

Conference details below:

November 9-11: Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Location: Boston, MA
Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 10, 2:30 p.m. ET, Wheeler Room
Webcast link: Click Here

November 10-12: Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: Wednesday, November 11, 2:40 p.m. ET, Spellman Room
Webcast link: Click Here

November 16-17: UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Location: London, UK
Presentation: Monday, November 16, 10 a.m. GMT
Webcast link: Click Here

November 16-19: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Location: London, UK

November 16-19: Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Location: Boston, MA
Poster presentation: Monday, Nov 16-Tues Nov 17th
Poster title: Poster # P047, Interim Safety and Biomarker Analysis of PRECISE-AD*
(*data previously presented on July 28, 2026)

November 30-December 2: 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Location: Miami, FL
Fireside chat: Wednesday, December 2, 9:10 a.m. ET, Sevilla A
Webcast link: Click Here

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company's proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson's disease (PD). ProMIS' lead asset in Phase 1b development, PMN310, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target only the toxic oligomers of amyloid-beta (AßOs), believed to be among the earliest and most damaging drivers of Alzheimer's disease, while avoiding binding to amyloid plaques and vascular deposits. ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

Investor Relations Contact:

Carie Pierce, VP, Investor Relations & External Affairs

IR@promisneurosciences.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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