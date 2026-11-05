59% are piloting or deploying multi-agent AI systems, yet only 10% have achieved enterprise-wide orchestration

90% of firms are using or planning to implement intelligent model routing to optimize performance and manage token costs

52% of banks and insurers are turning to hyperscalers as their preferred cloud partner togovern multi-agent deployments

Financial institutions are moving beyond isolated agentic AI experiments to multi-agent AI across core banking and insurance workflows. The Capgemini Research Institute's World Cloud Report for Financial Services 2027 reveals that while 59% of firms are piloting or deploying multi-agent AI in production, only one in ten have achieved the full orchestration required to run them autonomously across the enterprise. To scale successfully, banks and insurers recognize that modernizing their underlying tech stack is a prerequisite to succeed in the agentic AI era with eight in ten executives prioritizing the reduction of tech debt as a key objective.

Banks and insurers look to prioritize business outcomes over agentic AI efficiencies

As finance organizations move past individual AI agents to multi-agent systems, the pressure to prove value is intensifying. By 2028, the number of executives prioritizing outcomes as their primary AI-funding criterion is projected to increase 141%, while the number focused on efficiency will drop 42% over the same period, according to the global survey of 1,100 C-suite executives of financial services firms.

This change in approach comes as financial firms look to balance the capabilities of agentic AI with the cost of deployment. According to the research, roughly half of financial services firms cannot consistently demonstrate a return on their agentic AI initiatives and lack clear frameworks for assessing whether those initiatives deliver sufficient value to justify continued investment. To address these challenges, financial institutions are implementing disciplined cost and performance controls to continue their innovation drives. Most organizations are deploying or expect to adopt intelligent model routing within a year that direct tasks to the most cost-effective and accurate models.

Cloud is a key execution layer for multi-agent systems

According to the report, financial institutions increasingly recognize cloud as the common execution layer that governs how agents access data, make decisions, and take action. Demand is consolidating around major providers with over half of banks and insurers identifying hyperscalers as their preferred partner to govern multi-agent deployments driven by requirements for regulatory and data residency certifications, security and identity frameworks, and auditability at scale.

This need for cloud environments that can support autonomous operations while meeting regulatory requirements is increasing as AI agents are taking on greater decision-making responsibilities. Three quarters of respondents expect them to become a key part of customer engagement within three years, particularly in account servicing, loan origination and underwriting, and product recommendations.

"In just 12 months, financial institutions have moved beyond experimenting with individual AI agents tackling isolated tasks to deploying multi-agent systems that coordinate actions across entire business lines. Yet adoption alone does not create value," said Ravi Khokhar, Global Head of Cloud for Financial Services at Capgemini. "Successfully scaling these systems requires infrastructure that drives end-to-end orchestration, effective governance and security by design, and clear link into bottom-line impact. Cloud is now the operational foundation that makes all this possible. The few pulling ahead are not treating cloud as a commodity, but as the foundational pillar of their agentic AI strategy.

Hybrid sourcing to become the dominant approach

To realize this vision, firms are converging on a hybrid sourcing model for agentic AI capabilities that balances building capabilities in-house for differentiation, buying packaged agentic solutions to accelerate deployment at scale, and working with partners for ecosystem depth. This is expected to become the dominant approach for more than two-thirds of financial institutions within three years.

A small number of financial services firms are operationalizing agentic AI to deliver against the bottom-line

The report identifies a small group of financial institutions, representing just 5% of those surveyed, that have already institutionalized the capabilities required to operate agentic AI at enterprise scale. Their edge over the rest of the industry shows up consistently across three priorities: orchestrating agents across business and technology functions, establishing a trusted cloud foundation for autonomous execution, and ensuring AI investments deliver measurable business outcomes.

Read the full report: World Cloud Report for Financial Services 2027 The agentic era is cloud's moment of truth

Methodology

The World Cloud Report for Financial Services 2027 draws on two primary research sources. The 2026 Global Financial Services Executive Survey, conducted from June to July 2026, polled 1,100 financial services leaders across 14 markets. Respondents represented seven financial services sectors with balanced participation: retail banking, wealth management, payments, corporate and investment banking, P&C insurance, life insurance, and health insurance. The Global Executive Interviews, conducted from June through September 2026, featured senior leaders from financial institutions and hyperscalers across the same markets.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is the business transformation partner for enterprises in the age of AI. We help organizations imagine and build an intelligent, sustainable future, combining AI, technology and human ingenuity to transform how they operate, innovate and grow. With unique end-to-end capabilities spanning strategy, technology, engineering and intelligent operations, we bring together deep industry expertise and market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data to turn ambition into measurable business outcomes at scale. Supported by a robust ecosystem of partners and nearly 60 years of expertise, Capgemini is a responsible and diverse global organization of over 410,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The Group reported 2025 revenues of €22.5 billion.

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About the Capgemini Research Institute

The Capgemini Research Institute is Capgemini's in-house think-tank on all things digital. The Institute publishes research on the impact of digital technologies on large traditional businesses. The team draws on the worldwide network of Capgemini experts and works closely with academic and technology partners. The Institute has dedicated research centers in India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. It was ranked #1 in the world for the quality of its research by independent analysts for six consecutive times an industry first.

Visit us at https://www.capgemini.com/researchinstitute/

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E-mail: Fahd.Pasha@capgemini.com