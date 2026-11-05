Tokmanni Group Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Tokmanni Group lowers its guidance for 2026 and provides preliminary information on its financial performance for the third quarter

Tokmanni Group Corporation Inside information 5 November 2026 at 2:00 pm

Tokmanni Group lowers its earnings guidance for 2026. Consumers continued to consider their purchases carefully during the third quarter, and the average basket size declined in Finland. Consumer confidence declined in Finland and Sweden in October impacting October sales.

Tokmanni Group will continue to strengthen its price position, develop its assortments and customer experience, maintain strict cost control, and deepen cooperation across the Group. These efforts are central to improving the Group's competitiveness and supporting profitable growth over time.

New guidance for 2026

In 2026, Tokmanni Group expects its revenue to be EUR 1,780-1,830 million. Comparable EBIT is expected to be EUR 75-90 million.

Previous guidance for 2026 issued by Tokmanni Group on 6 March 2026

In 2026, Tokmanni Group expects its revenue to be EUR 1,780-1,860 million. Comparable EBIT is expected to be EUR 85-105 million.

Preliminary information on the financial performance of January-September 2026

Based on preliminary and unaudited information, revenue was EUR 1 266,5 million and comparable EBIT EUR 33.1 million in January-September 2026.

7-9/2026 7-9/2025 Change % 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Change % Revenue, MEUR 445.2 432.8 +2.9 1,266.5 1,217.5 +4.0 Comparable EBIT, MEUR 25.8 26.4 -2.2 33.1 36.5 -9.5

Tokmanni Group will publish its 2026 third Quarter review on Friday 6 November 2026. Tokmanni Group does not comment on the results before the publication of its review.

For further information, please contact

Tapio Arimo, CFO, tel. +358 20 728 7390, tapio.arimo(at)tokmanni.fi

Tokmanni Group in brief

Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. More than 6,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of Nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 390 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers. In addition, Tokmanni Group has had exclusive rights to sell SPAR products and operate the SPAR brand in Finland since 2025. In 2025, the Group's revenue was EUR 1,728 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 85 million. Tokmanni Group Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

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