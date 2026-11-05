Acer Announces Executive Appointments: Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced new executive appointments to strengthen the company's overall operations and technology development. The Board approved the handover of Chairman and CEO Jason Chen's concurrent responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of a Chief Technology Officer.

Po Po has been appointed Chief Operating Officer to oversee the global operations of the computer products business. Wason Shyu has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, responsible for global technology R&D and technology platform integration. Both executives will report directly to Chairman and CEO Jason Chen. The appointments take effect immediately.

Po Po joined Acer in 2005 and has been with the company for approximately 20 years. He holds a degree from the Graduate Institute of Electrical Engineering, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Taiwan. He previously oversaw Acer's global supply chain and procurement strategy for electronic components. Together with his experience in new business development, these roles have given him broad expertise in business operations and market development. In his new role, he will oversee the company's operations management and cross-functional integration to further enhance overall operational efficiency.

Wason Shyu joined Acer in 2003 and brings 28 years of R&D and design experience in the ICT industry. He holds a Ph.D. from the Graduate Institute of Electrical Engineering, National Cheng Kung University, Taiwan. In his new role, he will oversee software and hardware R&D to strengthen technology integration and advancing Acer's innovation capabilities.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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SOURCE Acer