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WKN: 857675 | ISIN: US0758871091 | Ticker-Symbol: BOX
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 13:17
176,90 Euro
-5,02 % -9,35
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Gesundheitswesen
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USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
174,15181,0014:21
175,30178,7514:20
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 12:25 Uhr
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BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company): BD Board Increases Dividend for 55th Consecutive Year, Authorizes 10 Million Additional Share Repurchases

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share, an increase of 1.0% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2026 to holders of record on December 10, 2026. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.24 per share.

The board has also authorized the company to repurchase up to 10 million shares of BD common stock in addition to the shares that remain available under the board's previous 2026 authorization. The authorizations provide the company the ability to repurchase shares of its common stock through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other methods. The actual timing, manner, number and value of any shares repurchased will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of BD's common stock, general market and economic conditions, and other business considerations.

"This is the 55th consecutive fiscal year in which we have raised our dividend, maintaining BD's longstanding membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 consecutive years," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Together, the dividend increase and new share repurchase authorization reflect our confidence in our long-term outlook, as well as our ongoing commitment to creating value through our New BD strategy and returning capital to shareholders."

About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:


Media

Investors

Matt Marcus
VP, Public Relations
[email protected]

Shawn Bevec

SVP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

© 2026 PR Newswire
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