Acer Announces Net Income for Q3'26 at NT$2.13 Billion, Highest in Five Years with 92.3% Growth YoY for the Same Period

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the third quarter and year-to-September of 2026. Highlights for the third quarter include net income reaching its highest in five years with 92.3% year-on-year growth for the same period; profits before tax also reached its highest in five years with 44.3% growth. In addition, margins for gross profits, operating income, and net income all showed growth YoY.

For the third quarter of 2026:

Revenues were NT$91.82 billion with 25.1% growth year-on-year (YoY) and 7.6% growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

Gross profits reached NT$10.96 billion, up 33.9% YoY and 13.0% QoQ and, with 11.9% margin

Operating income was NT$3.02 billion, up 100.7% YoY and 69.5% QoQ with 3.3% margin

Profits before tax was NT$3.92 billion, up 44.3% YoY

Net income [1] was NT$2.13 billion, up 92.3% YoY

was NT$2.13 billion, up 92.3% YoY Earnings-per-share of NT$0.71

For year-to-September 2026:

Revenues were NT$249.55 billion with 24.0% growth YoY

Gross profits reached NT$28.75 billion, up 34.4% YoY with 11.5% margin

Operating income was NT$5.61 billion, up 71.1% YoY with 2.2% margin

Profits before tax was NT$9.57 billion, up 74.9% YoY

Net income [1] was NT$5.01 billion, up 84.8% YoY

was NT$5.01 billion, up 84.8% YoY Earnings-per-share of NT$1.67

Acer's public subsidiaries have also announced their third-quarter results, with many posting record revenue and net income for the period, underscoring the group's growth and resilience. In addition, the company has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2026, for the seventh straight year. Beyond its financial performance, this recognition underscores Acer's standing as an employer of choice.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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SOURCE Acer