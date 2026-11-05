Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.: Cogent Communications Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Financial and Business Highlights
- Service revenue totaled $231.2 million for Q3 2026 compared to $235.6 million for Q2 2026.
- On-net revenue, including wavelengths, increased by 2.4% sequentially from Q2 2026 to $153.9 million for Q3 2026 and increased by 5.8% from Q3 2025.
- Wavelength revenue, increased by 7.8% sequentially from Q2 2026 to $16.0 million for Q3 2026 and increased by 57.0% from Q3 2025.
- EBITDA, as adjusted, was $73.9 million for Q3 2026 and increased by 3.9% from Q2 2026.
- EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 32.0% for Q3 2026 and was 30.2% for Q2 2026.
- Network operations expenses, excluding equity-based compensation expense, were $121.0 million for Q3 2026 and decreased by 3.1% from Q2 2026.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation expense, were $61.3 million for Q3 2026 and decreased by 5.1% from Q2 2026.
- Capital expenditures were $36.3 million for Q3 2026 and decreased by 5.8% from Q2 2026.
- IP Network traffic for Q3 2026 increased by 4% from Q2 2026 and increased by 14% from Q3 2025.
- Total cash, including restricted cash, at the end of Q3 2026 was $181.3 million.
- Cogent purchased $118.4 million par value of its 2032 secured notes at a discount for $106.7 million for a gain of $11.3 million during Q3 2026 and in total purchased $138.8 million par value of its 2032 secured notes at a discount for $125.4 million for a gain of $12.9 million in 2026.
- Cogent purchased $50.0 million par value of its 2027 unsecured notes at a discount for $49.6 million for a gain of $0.1 million during Q3 2026.
- Cogent has entered into two non-binding letters of intent with two counter parties to sell four data centers Cogent acquired and repurposed in connection with its Sprint acquisition for a total of approximately $100.0 million in cash.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent", or the "Company") today announced service revenue of $231.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, a decrease of 1.8% from the three months ended June 30, 2026 and a decrease of 4.4% from the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended June 30, 2026 to the three months ended September 30, 2026 by $0.3 million, and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended September 30, 2025 to the three months ended September 30, 2026 by $0.5 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue decreased by 1.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2026 to the three months ended September 30, 2026, and decreased by 4.2% from the three months ended September 30, 2025 to the three months ended September 30, 2026.
On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $137.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 1.9% from the three months ended June 30, 2026 and an increase of 1.9% from the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $76.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, a decrease of 9.3% from the three months ended June 30, 2026 and a decrease of 19.5% from the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Wavelength revenue was $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 7.8% from the three months ended June 30, 2026 and an increase of 57.0% from the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Non-core services are legacy services, which Cogent acquired and continues to support but does not actively sell. Non-core revenue was $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit decreased by 1.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2026 to $56.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and increased by 13.7% from the three months ended September 30, 2025.
GAAP gross margin was 24.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, 24.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 20.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 0.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2026 to $110.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and decreased by 0.6% from the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Non-GAAP gross margin was 47.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, 47.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 45.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
IP Transit Services Agreement
On May 1, 2023, the closing date of the Sprint acquisition, Cogent and T-Mobile USA, Inc. ("TMUSA"), a Delaware corporation and direct subsidiary of T-Mobile US, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("T-Mobile"), entered into an agreement for IP transit services (the "IP Transit Services Agreement"), pursuant to which TMUSA will pay Cogent an aggregate of $700.0 million, consisting of (i) $350.0 million paid in equal monthly installments during the first year after the closing date of the Sprint acquisition and (ii) $350.0 million paid in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 42 months. Amounts paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement were $16.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, $33.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $25.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The $8.3 million monthly payment for July 2026 was paid to Cogent on June 30, 2026. Amounts paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement were $75.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and $75.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), was $48.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, $46.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $48.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
EBITDA margin was 21.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, 19.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 20.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, was $73.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, $71.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $73.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The $8.3 million monthly payment for July 2026 paid to Cogent on June 30, 2026 was not included in EBITDA, as adjusted, for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and was included in the period it related to the three months ended September 30, 2026.
EBITDA margin, as adjusted for cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement, was 32.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, 30.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 30.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Basic and diluted net (loss) earnings per share were $(0.62) and $(0.62) for the three months ended September 31, 2026, $1.39 and $1.38 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and $(0.87) and $(0.87) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. The gain on a sale of ten owned data centers was $130.7 million and included in earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026.
Total customer connections decreased by 3.0% from September 30, 2025 to 114,678 as of September 30, 2026 and decreased by 1.0% from June 30, 2026. On-net customer connections decreased by 0.5% from September 30, 2025 to 87,326 as of September 30, 2026 and decreased by 0.8% from June 30, 2026. Off-net customer connections decreased by 12.0% from September 30, 2025 to 22,453 as of September 30, 2026 and decreased by 2.5% from June 30, 2026. Wavelength customer connections increased by 55.5% from September 30, 2025 to 2,722 as of September 30, 2026 and increased by 11.3% from June 30, 2026. Non-core customer connections were 2,177 as of September 30, 2026, 2,348 as of June 30, 2026 and 3,244 as of September 30, 2025.
The number of on-net buildings increased by 128 on-net buildings from September 30, 2025 to 3,665 as of September 30, 2026 and increased by 38 on-net buildings from June 30, 2026.
Purchases of 2032 Secured Notes
During the three months ended September 30, 2026, Cogent purchased $118.4 million par value of its 2032 secured notes for $106.7 million at an average price of $90.071 resulting in a gain of $11.3 million. Total purchases of Cogent's 2032 secured notes through September 30, 2026 were for $138.8 million of par value for $125.4 million at an average price of $90.348 resulting in a total gain of $12.9 million.
Purchase of 2027 Unsecured Notes
During the three months ended September 30, 2026, Cogent purchased $50.0 million par value of its 2027 unsecured notes for $49.6 million at an average price of $99.25, resulting in a gain of $0.1 million.
Optical Wave Network
Acquiring the Sprint network has allowed Cogent to construct a wavelength network using predominantly owned fiber. This enabled Cogent to expand its product offerings to include optical wavelength services. As of September 30, 2026, Cogent was offering optical wavelength services in 1,151 locations in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Quarterly Dividend Program
On November 4, 2026, Cogent's Board voted to suspend its dividend program.
The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indentures and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.
Conference Call and Website Information
Cogent will host a conference call with financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on November 5, 2026 to discuss Cogent's operating results for the third quarter of 2026.
Investors and other interested parties may access the call as follows:
• Dial-in Numbers: 1-833-461-5787 for U.S. callers
• 1-585-542-9983 for International callers
• Conference ID 125652046
• We recommend callers dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure you are connected.
A live audio webcast of the earnings call is also available in the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. A replay of the webcast, together with the press release, will be available on the website following the earnings call. A downloadable file of Cogent's "Summary of Financial and Operational Results" and a transcript of its conference call will also be available on Cogent's website following the conference call.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, optical wavelength, optical transport and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in 309 markets globally.
Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIESSummary of Financial and Operational Results
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Metric ($ in 000's, except
On-Net revenue (13)
$129,628
$132,331
$135,267
$134,281
$135,568
$135,368
$137,887
% Change from previous Qtr.
0.7 %
2.1 %
2.2 %
-0.7 %
1.0 %
-0.1 %
1.9 %
Off-Net revenue
$107,274
$102,177
$95,111
$92,909
$89,023
$84,487
$76,593
% Change from previous Qtr.
-5.2 %
-4.8 %
-6.9 %
-2.3 %
-4.2 %
-5.1 %
-9.3 %
Wavelength revenue (1)
$7,119
$9,057
$10,179
$12,097
$13,585
$14,831
$15,983
% Change from previous Qtr.
2.2 %
27.2 %
12.4 %
18.8 %
12.3 %
9.2 %
7.8 %
Non-Core revenue (2)
$3,027
$2,682
$1,392
$1,231
$1,011
$873
$740
% Change from previous Qtr.
-10.3 %
-11.4 %
-48.1 %
-11.6 %
-17.9 %
-13.6 %
-15.2 %
Service revenue - total (13)
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
$240,518
$239,187
$235,559
$231,203
% Change from previous Qtr.
-2.1 %
-0.3 %
-1.7 %
-0.6 %
-0.6 %
-1.5 %
-1.8 %
Constant currency total
-1.9 %
-1.3 %
-2.1 %
-0.5 %
-0.7 %
-1.4 %
-1.7 %
Constant currency total
-6.7 %
-6.0 %
-6.6 %
-5.7 %
-4.6 %
-4.6 %
-4.2 %
Constant currency and
-1.6 %
-1.2 %
-1.8 %
-0.8 %
-0.5 %
-1.2 %
-1.7 %
Constant currency and
-6.6 %
-6.3 %
-6.4 %
-5.3 %
-4.3 %
-4.2 %
-4.1 %
Excise Taxes included in
$20,200
$19,998
$19,188
$19,786
$19,490
$18,889
$18,860
% Change from previous Qtr.
-3.6 %
-1.0 %
-4.1 %
3.1 %
-1.5 %
-3.1 %
-0.2 %
IPv4 Revenue, included in
$14,413
$15,320
$17,475
$17,323
$17,992
$18,089
$18,410
% Change from previous Qtr.
14.8 %
6.3 %
14.1 %
-0.9 %
3.9 %
0.5 %
1.8 %
IPv4 Addresses Billed
12,879,749
13,187,109
14,600,974
15,274,488
15,203,726
15,220,334
15,312,242
% Change from previous Qtr.
-1.2 %
2.4 %
10.7 %
4.6 %
-0.5 %
0.1 %
0.6 %
Corporate revenue (5)
$110,686
$109,047
$105,201
$102,817
$101,041
$98,625
$97,094
% Change from previous Qtr.
-2.1 %
-1.5 %
-3.5 %
-2.3 %
-1.7 %
-2.4 %
-1.6 %
Net-centric revenue (5) (13)
$92,615
$97,309
$100,288
$103,353
$105,756
$107,433
$107,160
% Change from previous Qtr.
-1.1 %
5.1 %
3.1 %
3.1 %
2.3 %
1.6 %
-0.3 %
Enterprise revenue (5)
$43,747
$39,891
$36,460
$34,348
$32,390
$29,501
$26,949
% Change from previous Qtr.
-4.1 %
-8.8 %
-8.6 %
-5.8 %
-5.7 %
-8.9 %
-8.7 %
Network operations
$136,949
$136,986
$131,107
$128,035
$128,910
$124,909
$121,040
% Change from previous Qtr.
-11.5 %
0.0 %
-4.3 %
-2.3 %
0.7 %
-3.1 %
-3.1 %
GAAP gross profit (6)
$33,571
$33,465
$49,843
$53,742
$55,903
$57,601
$56,683
% Change from previous Qtr.
12.5 %
-0.3 %
48.9 %
7.8 %
4.0 %
3.0 %
-1.6 %
GAAP gross margin (6)
13.6 %
13.6 %
20.6 %
22.3 %
23.4 %
24.5 %
24.5 %
Non-GAAP gross profit (3)
$110,099
$109,261
$110,842
$112,483
$110,277
$110,650
$110,163
% Change from previous Qtr.
12.8 %
-0.8 %
1.4 %
1.5 %
-2.0 %
0.3 %
-0.4 %
Non-GAAP gross margin (3)
44.6 %
44.4 %
45.8 %
46.8 %
46.1 %
47.0 %
47.6 %
Selling, general and
$66,340
$60,766
$62,061
$60,740
$65,094
$64,551
$61,267
% Change from previous Qtr.
19.0 %
-8.4 %
2.1 %
-2.1 %
7.2 %
-0.8 %
-5.1 %
Depreciation and
$76,038
$75,290
$60,429
$58,422
$54,055
$52,952
$53,150
% Change from previous Qtr.
13.0 %
-1.0 %
-19.7 %
-3.3 %
-7.5 %
-2.0 %
0.4 %
Equity-based compensation
$8,013
$4,664
$8,932
$4,808
$7,563
$7,642
$7,875
% Change from previous Qtr.
9.1 %
-41.8 %
91.5 %
-46.2 %
57.3 %
1.0 %
3.0 %
Operating (loss) income
$(40,292)
$(31,459)
$(18,128)
$(11,329)
$(13,507)
$118,943
$(6,931)
% Change from previous Qtr.
23.0 %
21.9 %
42.4 %
37.5 %
-19.2 %
980.6 %
-105.8 %
Interest expense (9)
$34,015
$48,688
$43,146
$54,135
$47,944
$43,764
$42,108
% Change from previous Qtr.
-25.0 %
43.1 %
-11.4 %
25.5 %
-11.4 %
-8.7 %
-3.8 %
Non-cash change in
$201
$(8,911)
$223
$(9,758)
$(4,069)
$-
$-
Net (loss) income
$(52,042)
$(57,807)
$(41,544)
$(30,781)
$(39,542)
$66,636
$(29,766)
Basic net (loss) income per
$(1.09)
$(1.21)
$(0.87)
$(0.64)
$(0.83)
$1.39
$(0.62)
Diluted net (loss) income
$(1.09)
$(1.21)
$(0.87)
$(0.64)
$(0.83)
$1.38
$(0.62)
Weighted average common
47,676,735
47,592,836
47,603,287
47,724,101
47,774,617
47,921,120
48,001,733
% Change from previous Qtr.
0.3 %
-0.2 %
0.0 %
0.3 %
0.1 %
0.3 %
0.2 %
Weighted average common
47,676,735
47,592,836
47,603,287
47,724,101
47,774,617
48,429,166
48,001,733
% Change from previous Qtr.
0.3 %
-0.2 %
0.0 %
0.3 %
0.1 %
1.4 %
-0.9 %
EBITDA (3)
$43,759
$48,495
$48,781
$51,743
$45,183
$46,099
$48,896
% Change from previous Qtr.
4.6 %
10.8 %
0.6 %
6.1 %
-12.7 %
2.0 %
6.1 %
EBITDA margin (3)
17.7 %
19.7 %
20.2 %
21.5 %
18.9 %
19.6 %
21.1 %
Cash payments under IP
$25,000
$25,000
$25,000
$25,000
$25,000
$33,333
$16,667
EBITDA, as adjusted for
$68,759
$73,495
$73,781
$76,743
$70,183
$71,099
$73,896
% Change from previous Qtr.
2.9 %
6.9 %
0.4 %
4.0 %
-8.5 %
1.3 %
3.9 %
EBITDA, as adjusted for
27.8 %
29.8 %
30.5 %
31.9 %
29.3 %
30.2 %
32.0 %
Net cash provided by (used
$36,351
$(44,039)
$3,100
$(5,992)
$14,834
$3,195
$3,783
% Change from previous Qtr.
150.1 %
-221.1 %
107.0 %
-293.3 %
347.6 %
-78.5 %
18.4 %
Capital expenditures
$58,088
$56,200
$36,250
$37,031
$46,239
$38,535
$36,305
% Change from previous Qtr.
26.0 %
-3.3 %
-35.5 %
2.2 %
24.9 %
-16.7 %
-5.8 %
Principal payments of
$8,003
$8,520
$8,791
$8,528
$13,356
$9,651
$7,083
% Change from previous Qtr.
-71.4 %
6.5 %
3.2 %
-3.0 %
56.6 %
-27.7 %
-26.6 %
Dividends paid
$49,133
$49,560
$49,066
$2,304
$1,299
$2,281
$1,304
Gross Leverage Ratio (3)
6.69
8.65
8.24
8.04
8.02
8.02
7.41
Net Leverage Ratio (3)
6.08
7.52
7.44
7.34
7.41
6.75
6.79
Gross Leverage Ratio,
5.81
7.74
7.45
7.35
7.40
7.50
6.94
Net Leverage Ratio,
5.21
6.61
6.65
6.64
6.79
6.23
6.32
Gross Leverage Ratio under
5.86
6.82
5.66
6.13
6.10
5.94
5.35
Secured Leverage Ratio
3.44
4.20
3.49
3.80
3.79
3.67
3.25
Interest Coverage Ratio
2.80
2.43
2.62
2.39
2.29
2.28
2.32
Customer Connections -
On-Net customer
86,781
87,407
87,767
87,944
87,899
88,013
87,326
% Change from previous Qtr.
-0.8 %
0.7 %
0.4 %
0.2 %
-0.1 %
0.1 %
-0.8 %
Off-Net customer
27,508
26,239
25,518
24,656
24,014
23,033
22,453
% Change from previous Qtr.
-5.0 %
-4.6 %
-2.7 %
-3.4 %
-2.6 %
-4.1 %
-2.5 %
Wavelength customer
1,322
1,469
1,750
2,064
2,263
2,445
2,722
% Change from previous Qtr.
18.2 %
11.1 %
19.1 %
17.9 %
9.6 %
8.0 %
11.3 %
Non-Core customer
5,120
3,615
3,244
2,979
2,633
2,348
2,177
% Change from previous Qtr.
-11.8 %
-29.4 %
-10.3 %
-8.2 %
-11.6 %
-10.8 %
-7.3 %
Total customer connections
120,731
118,730
118,279
117,643
116,809
115,839
114,678
% Change from previous Qtr.
-2.1 %
-1.7 %
-0.4 %
-0.5 %
-0.7 %
-0.8 %
-1.0 %
Corporate customer
45,295
44,307
43,391
42,579
41,903
41,326
40,832
% Change from previous Qtr.
-2.3 %
-2.2 %
-2.1 %
-1.9 %
-1.6 %
-1.4 %
-1.2 %
Net-centric customer
61,795
62,659
63,875
64,551
65,098
65,556
65,649
% Change from previous Qtr.
-0.7 %
1.4 %
1.9 %
1.1 %
0.8 %
0.7 %
0.1 %
Enterprise customer
13,641
11,764
11,013
10,513
9,808
8,957
8,197
% Change from previous Qtr.
-7.7 %
-13.8 %
-6.4 %
-4.5 %
-6.7 %
-8.7 %
-8.5 %
On-Net Buildings - end of
Multi-Tenant office
1,867
1,871
1,869
1,881
1,875
1,867
1,867
Carrier neutral data center
1,453
1,471
1,482
1,511
1,545
1,588
1,626
Cogent data centers
101
101
100
100
99
88
87
Cogent edge data centers
79
86
86
87
86
84
85
Total on-net buildings
3,500
3,529
3,537
3,579
3,605
3,627
3,665
Total carrier neutral data
1,668
1,675
1,686
1,715
1,744
1,781
1,820
Wave enabled locations
883
938
996
1,068
1,107
1,137
1,151
Square feet - multi-tenant
1,015,459,520
1,017,918,826
1,017,433,216
1,025,139,485
1,024,433,714
1,022,318,374
1,021,479,552
Total Technical Buildings
482
482
482
482
482
472
472
Square feet - Technical
1,603,569
1,603,569
1,603,569
1,603,569
1,603,569
1,071,509
1,071,509
Network - end of period
Intercity route miles -
79,867
73,075
72,955
73,218
73,769
72,884
67,804
Metro route miles - Leased
30,788
31,297
31,388
32,634
33,036
33,154
27,519
Metro fiber miles - Leased
90,696
92,631
93,338
96,663
97,916
98,135
75,124
Intercity route miles -
21,883
21,883
21,883
21,883
21,883
21,883
21,883
Metro route miles - Owned
1,704
1,704
1,704
1,704
1,704
1,704
1,704
Connected networks - AS's
8,240
8,085
8,043
7,659
7,630
7,572
7,531
Headcount - end of period (12)
Sales force - quota bearing
629
628
617
590
568
506
471
Sales force - total (12)
820
820
802
777
749
688
635
Total employees (12)
1,899
1,889
1,882
1,833
1,795
1,682
1,603
Sales rep productivity -
3.8
4.8
4.6
4.1
4.1
4.5
4.6
FTE - sales reps
605
588
592
585
559
505
461
(1) In connection with the acquisition of the U.S. long-haul fiber network (including the non-U.S. extensions thereof) of Sprint Communications (now Cogent Fiber LLC) and its subsidiaries (the "Wireline Business"), Cogent began to provide optical wavelength services and optical transport services over its fiber network.
(2) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent.
(3) See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.
(4) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $490, $506, $570, $319, $319, $97 and $330 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 through September 30, 2026 respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, of $20,200, $19,998, $19,188, $19,786, $19,490, $18,889 and $18,860 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 through September 30, 2026, respectively.
(5) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent classified revenue and customer connections as follows:
- $12.9 million of the Wireline Business monthly recurring revenue and 17,823 customer connections as corporate revenue and corporate customer connections, respectively,
- $6.5 million of monthly recurring revenue and 5,711 customer connections as net-centric revenue and net-centric customer connections, respectively, and
- $20.1 million of monthly recurring revenue and 23,209 customer connections as enterprise revenue and enterprise customer connections, respectively.
- Conversely, Cogent reclassified $0.3 million of monthly recurring revenue and 387 customer connections of legacy Cogent monthly recurring revenue to enterprise revenue and enterprise customer connections, respectively.
(6) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.
(7) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures to provide investors. Management uses them to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network.
(8) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $7,523, $4,158, $8,362, $4,489, $7,244, $7,545 and $7,545 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 through September 30, 2026, respectively.
(9) Through February 5, 2026, Cogent was party to an interest rate swap agreement (the "Swap Agreement") that has the economic effect of modifying the fixed interest rate obligation associated with its now discharged Senior Secured 2026 Notes to a variable interest rate obligation based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") so that the interest payable on Cogent's 2026 Notes effectively became variable based on overnight SOFR. Interest expense includes payments of $9,880 and $4,078 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively, related to the Swap Agreement. Under GAAP, changes in the valuation of the Swap Agreement are classified with interest expense in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(10) Includes cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement, as discussed above, of $25.0 million for each of the periods from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The $8.3 million monthly payment for July 2026 was received on June 30, 2026 and excluded from EBITDA, as adjusted for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and included in the three months ended September 30, 2026 since it relates to the three months ended September 30, 2026.
(11) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent acquired 482 technical buildings. Cogent converted 52 of those buildings to Cogent Data Centers and 87 into Cogent Edge Data Centers.
(12) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent hired 942 total employees, including 75 quota bearing sales employees and 114 sales employees.
- As of March 31, 2025, there were 618 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.
- As of June 30, 2025, there were 603 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.
- As of September 30, 2025, there were 588 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.
- As of December 31, 2025, there were 569 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.
- As of March 31, 2026, there were 559 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.
- As of June 30, 2026, there were 506 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.
- As of September 30, 2026, there were 472 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.
(13) Net-centric revenue under the commercial agreement (the "CSA") with TMUSA for colocation and connectivity services(predominantly on-net revenue) was
- $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025,
- $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025,
- $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025,
- $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025,
- $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026,
- $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and
- $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026.
Net-centric customer connections under the CSA were:
- 1,478 as of March 31, 2025,
- 1,595 as of June 30, 2025,
- 1,666 as of September 30, 2025,
- 1,676 as of December 31, 2025,
- 1,676 as of March 31, 2026,
- 1,803 as of June 30, 2026, and
- 1,282 as of September 30, 2026.
(14) Amounts Due from T-Mobile include 1) Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, current portion, 1) Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, long-term portion and 3) Due from T-Mobile, Purchase Agreement, all amounts net of their applicable discounts. These amounts totaled $265,090, $244,821, $224,167, $203,120, $181,670, $151,479 and $137,538 as of March 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026, respectively.
(15) The $8.3 million cash payment under the IP Transit Services Agreement for July 2026 was received on June 30, 2026 and excluded from EBITDA, as adjusted for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and included for the three months ended September 30, 2026 since it relates to the three months ended September 30, 2026.
NM Not meaningful
Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, margin
EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement with T-Mobile, represents EBITDA and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by total service revenue. EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement margin is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement, divided by total service revenue.
The Company believes that EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement margin are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and expand its business. The company believes its EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, is a useful measure because it includes recurring cash flows stemming from the IP Transit Services Agreement that are of the same type as contracted payments under commercial contracts. The measurements are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA as adjusted for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these measures are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as they do not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these measures may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, their utility as a comparative measure is limited.
EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, for cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.
($ in 000's) - unaudited
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$36,351
$(44,039)
$3,100
$(5,992)
$14,834
$3,195
$3,783
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
$(26,614)
$42,244
$8,941
$7,795
$(13,375)
$(422)
$11,053
Cash interest expense and income tax expense
34,022
50,290
36,740
49,940
43,724
43,326
34,060
EBITDA
$43,759
$48,495
$48,781
$51,743
$45,183
$46,099
$48,896
PLUS: Cash payments made to the Company under IP Transit Services
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
EBITDA, as adjusted, for cash payments made to the Company under
$68,759
$73,495
$73,781
$76,743
$70,183
$71,099
$73,896
EBITDA margin
17.7 %
19.7 %
20.2 %
21.5 %
18.9 %
19.6 %
21.1 %
EBITDA, as adjusted, for cash payments made to the Company under
27.8 %
29.8 %
30.5 %
31.9 %
29.3 %
30.2 %
32.0 %
Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.
Constant currency impact on revenue changes - sequential periods
($ in 000's) - unaudited
Q1
2025
Q2
2025
Q3
2025
Q4
2025
Q1
2026
Q2
2026
Q3
2026
Service revenue, as reported - current period
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
$240,518
$239,187
$235,559
$231,203
Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue
542
(2,419)
(938)
191
(253)
260
349
Service revenue - as adjusted for foreign currency impact (1)
$247,590
$243,828
$241,011
$240,709
$238,934
$235,819
$231,552
Service revenue, as reported - prior sequential period
$252,291
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
$240,518
$239,187
$235,559
Constant currency revenue decrease
$(4,701)
$(3,220)
$(5,236)
$(1,240)
$(1,584)
$(3,368)
$(4,007)
Constant currency revenue percent decrease
-1.9 %
-1.3 %
-2.1 %
-0.5 %
-0.7 %
-1.4 %
-1.7 %
(1)
Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for foreign currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
Constant currency impact on revenue changes - prior year periods
($ in 000's) - unaudited
Q1
2025
Q2
2025
Q3
2025
Q4
2025
Q1
2026
Q2
2026
Q3
2026
Service revenue, as reported - current period
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
$240,518
$239,187
$235,559
$231,203
Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue
1,258
(1,507)
(1,806)
(2,659)
(3,420)
(734)
544
Service revenue - as adjusted for foreign currency impact (2)
$248,306
$244,740
$240,143
$237,859
$235,767
$234,825
$231,747
Service revenue, as reported - prior year period
$266,168
$260,443
$257,202
$252,291
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
Constant currency revenue decrease
$(17,862)
$(15,703)
$(17,059)
$(14,432)
$(11,281)
$(11,422)
$(10,202)
Constant currency percent revenue decrease
-6.7 %
-6.0 %
-6.6 %
-5.7 %
-4.6 %
-4.6 %
-4.2 %
(2)
Service revenue, as adjusted for foreign currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for foreign currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
Revenue on a constant currency basis and adjusted for the impact of excise taxes is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.
Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes - sequential periods
($ in 000's) - unaudited
Q1
2025
Q2
2025
Q3
2025
Q4
2025
Q1
2026
Q2
2026
Q3
2026
Service revenue, as reported - current period
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
$240,518
$239,187
$235,559
$231,203
Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue
542
(2,419)
(938)
191
(253)
260
349
Impact of excise taxes on service revenue
760
202
832
(598)
296
601
29
Service revenue - as adjusted for foreign currency and excise taxes
$248,350
$244,030
$241,843
$240,111
$239,230
$236,420
$231,581
Service revenue, as reported - prior sequential period
$252,291
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
$240,518
$239,187
$235,559
Constant currency and excise taxes revenue decrease
$(3,941)
$(3,018)
$(4,404)
$(1,838)
$(1,288)
$(2,767)
$(3,978)
Constant currency and excise tax revenue percent decrease
-1.6 %
-1.2 %
-1.8 %
-0.8 %
-0.5 %
-1.2 %
-1.7 %
(3)
Service revenue, as adjusted for foreign currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes - prior year periods
($ in 000's) - unaudited
Q1
2025
Q2
2025
Q3
2025
Q4
2025
Q1
2026
Q2
2026
Q3
2026
Service revenue, as reported - current period
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
$240,518
$239,187
$235,559
$231,203
Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue
1,258
(1,507)
(1,806)
(2,659)
(3,420)
(734)
544
Impact of excise taxes on service revenue
349
(816)
586
1,174
710
1,109
328
Service revenue - as adjusted for foreign currency and excise taxes
$248,655
$243,924
$240,729
$239,033
$236,477
$235,934
$232,075
Service revenue, as reported - prior year period
$266,168
$260,443
$257,202
$252,291
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
Constant currency and excise taxes revenue decrease
$(17,513)
$(16,519)
$(16,473)
$(13,258)
$(10,571)
$(10,313)
$(9,874)
Constant currency and excise tax percent revenue decrease
-6.6 %
-6.3 %
-6.4 %
-5.3 %
-4.3 %
-4.2 %
-4.1 %
(4)
Service revenue, as adjusted for foreign currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior year period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin
Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.
($ in 000's) - unaudited
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Service revenue total
$247,048
$246,247
$241,949
$240,518
$239,187
$235,559
$231,203
Minus - Network operations expense, including
213,477
212,782
192,106
186,776
183,284
177,958
174,520
GAAP Gross Profit (5)
$33,571
$33,465
$49,843
$53,742
$55,903
$57,601
$56,683
Plus - Equity-based compensation - network
490
506
570
319
319
97
330
Plus - Depreciation and amortization expense
$76,038
$75,290
$60,429
$58,422
$54,055
$52,952
$53,150
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (6)
$110,099
$109,261
$110,842
$112,483
$110,277
$110,650
$110,163
GAAP Gross Margin (5)
13.6 %
13.6 %
20.6 %
22.3 %
23.4 %
24.5 %
24.5 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (6)
44.6 %
44.4 %
45.8 %
46.8 %
46.1 %
47.0 %
47.6 %
(5)
GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.
(6)
Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures for investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence, these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.
Gross and Net Leverage Ratios
Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement. Gross leverage, adjusted for amounts Due from T-Mobile, is defined as total debt minus amounts due from T-Mobile divided by the last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement. Net leverage, adjusted for amounts Due from T-Mobile, is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) minus amounts due from T-Mobile divided by the last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement.
Cogent's gross leverage ratios and net leverage ratios are shown below.
($ in 000's) - unaudited
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
Cash and cash equivalents & restricted
$183,970
$306,725
$226,294
$205,112
$179,265
$369,674
$181,295
Debt
Capital (finance) leases - current portion
24,685
26,523
24,990
26,112
23,967
21,171
20,190
Capital (finance) leases - long term
543,852
578,634
576,851
597,239
604,981
609,039
601,907
Senior Secured 2032 Notes
600,000
600,000
600,000
600,000
579,600
461,164
Senior Secured 2026 Notes
500,000
Secured IPv4 Notes
206,000
380,400
380,400
380,400
380,400
380,400
380,400
Senior Unsecured 2027 Notes
750,000
750,000
750,000
750,000
750,000
750,000
700,000
Total debt
2,024,537
2,335,557
2,332,241
2,353,751
2,359,348
2,340,210
2,163,661
Total net debt
1,840,567
2,028,832
2,105,947
2,148,639
2,180,083
1,970,536
1,982,366
Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted,
302,636
269,968
282,888
292,785
294,202
291,806
291,921
Gross leverage ratio
6.69
8.65
8.24
8.04
8.02
8.02
7.41
Net leverage ratio
6.08
7.52
7.44
7.34
7.41
6.75
6.79
Total amounts Due from T-Mobile
$265,090
$244,821
$224,167
$203,120
$181,670
$151,479
$137,538
Total debt, adjusted for amounts Due from
1,759,447
2,090,736
2,108,074
2,150,631
2,177,678
2,188,731
2,026,123
Total net debt, adjusted for amounts Due
1,575,477
1,784,011
1,881,780
1,945,519
1,998,413
1,819,057
1,844,828
Gross leverage ratio, adjusted for amounts
5.81
7.74
7.45
7.35
7.40
7.50
6.94
Net leverage ratio, adjusted for amounts
5.21
6.61
6.65
6.64
6.79
6.23
6.32
Ratios under the Company's indentures
Consolidated Leverage Ratio is defined in the Company's Indentures as total debt divided by Consolidated Cash Flow (as defined in the Company's Indentures) for the most recently completed period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company (the "Reference Period"), subject to certain adjustments provided for in the Company's Indentures. Secured Leverage Ratio is defined in the Company's Indentures as total secured debt divided by Consolidated Cash Flow for the Reference Period, subject to certain adjustments provided for in the Company's Indentures. Net leverage ratio is presented as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the last 12 months Consolidated Cash Flow. Net leverage ratio is not a defined term in the Company's Indentures. Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio is defined in the Company's Indentures as Consolidated Cash Flow for the Reference Period divided by Fixed Charges (as defined in the Company's Indentures) for the Reference Period, which largely consist of interest expense, subject to certain adjustments provided for in the Company's Indentures. Cogent's ratios are shown in the table below:
($ in 000's) - unaudited
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
Cash and cash equivalents &
$165,676
$195,165
$136,513
$135,410
$127,334
$299,520
$151,734
Debt
Capital (finance) leases -
24,685
26,523
24,990
26,112
23,967
21,171
20,190
Capital (finance) leases - long
543,852
578,634
576,851
597,239
604,981
609,039
601,907
Letters of credit
124
130
130
130
130
128
127
Senior Secured 2026 Notes
500,000
Senior Secured 2032 Notes
600,000
600,000
600,000
600,000
579,600
461,164
Senior Unsecured 2027 Notes
750,000
750,000
750,000
750,000
750,000
750,000
700,000
Total debt
1,818,661
1,955,287
1,951,971
1,973,481
1,979,078
1,959,938
1,783,388
Total net debt
1,652,985
1,760,122
1,815,458
1,838,071
1,851,744
1,660,418
1,631,654
Total secured debt
1,068,661
1,205,287
1,201,971
1,223,481
1,229,078
1,209,938
1,083,388
Consolidated Cash Flow (2)
310,345
286,881
344,739
322,154
324,405
330,024
333,552
Consolidated Leverage Ratio
5.86
6.82
5.66
6.13
6.10
5.94
5.35
Net leverage ratio (1)
5.33
6.14
5.27
5.71
5.71
5.03
4.89
Secured Leverage Ratio for
3.44
4.20
3.49
3.80
3.79
3.67
3.25
Fixed Charges for the
110,704
118,290
131,688
134,836
141,394
145,005
143,715
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
2.80
2.43
2.62
2.39
2.29
2.28
2.32
Ratios under the Company's $600 million 2032 Secured Notes (2)
($ in 000's) - unaudited
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Consolidated Cash Flow under the Indentures
286,881
344,739
322,154
324,405
330,024
333,552
PLUS: Cash Payments under IP Transit Services Agreement with
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Consolidated Cash Flow - $600.0 million Secured 2032 Notes (2)
386,881
444,739
422,154
424,405
430,024
433,552
Consolidated Leverage Ratio for the Reference Period - $600.0 million
5.05
4.39
4.67
4.66
4.56
4.11
Net leverage ratio - $600.0 million Secured 2032 Notes (1)
4.55
4.08
4.35
4.36
3.86
3.76
Secured Leverage Ratio for the Reference Period - $600.0 million 2032
3.12
2.70
2.90
2.90
2.81
2.50
Fixed Charges for the Reference Period
118,290
131,688
134,836
141,394
145,005
143,715
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio for the Reference Period - $600.0 million
3.27
3.38
3.13
3.00
2.97
3.02
(1)
Net leverage ratio is not a defined term under the Company's Indentures.
(2)
Consolidated Cash Flow as defined in the Company's $600.0 million Secured 2032 Notes issued in June 2025, includes cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement with TMUSA. Cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement with TMUSA for the for the most recently completed period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company were $100.0 million.
Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
September 30,
2026
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
166,855
$
148,515
Restricted cash
14,440
56,597
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,085 and $4,610, respectively
91,389
88,050
Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, current portion, net of discount of $4,585 and
95,415
89,599
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
67,890
67,820
Total current assets
435,989
450,581
Total property and equipment, net
1,626,018
1,721,074
Right-of-use leased assets
289,972
310,523
IPv4 intangible asset
458,000
458,000
Other intangible assets, net
9,921
11,251
Deposits and other assets
30,711
34,834
Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, net of discount of $52 and $2,255, respectively
16,614
89,412
Due from T-Mobile, Purchase Agreement, net of discount of $2,605 and $4,006, respectively
25,509
24,109
Total assets
$
2,892,734
$
3,099,784
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
30,417
$
30,571
Accrued and other current liabilities
105,779
109,582
Senior unsecured 2027 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $559 and discount of $1,859
697,582
-
Current maturities, operating lease liabilities
54,337
54,576
Finance lease obligations, current maturities
20,190
26,112
Total current liabilities
908,305
220,841
Senior unsecured 2027 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,236 and discount of $4,344
-
744,420
Secured IPv4 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $7,258 and $8,863, respectively
373,142
371,537
Senior secured 2032 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,757 and $2,020, respectively
459,407
597,980
Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
243,090
269,753
Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities
601,907
597,239
Deferred income tax liabilities
334,280
333,294
Other long-term liabilities
29,622
28,568
Total liabilities
2,949,753
3,163,632
Commitments and contingencies:
Stockholders' deficit:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 51,203,883 and 50,062,158 shares issued
51
50
Additional paid-in capital
668,494
643,256
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(9,426)
1,428
Accumulated deficit
(716,138)
(708,582)
Total stockholders' deficit
(57,019)
(63,848)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
2,892,734
$
3,099,784
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Service revenue
$
231,203
$
241,949
Operating expenses:
Network operations (including $330 and $570 of equity-based compensation expense,
121,370
131,677
Selling, general, and administrative (including $7,545 and $8,362 of equity-based
68,812
70,423
Depreciation and amortization
53,150
60,429
Total operating expenses
243,332
262,529
Gains on asset sales
2,305
-
Gains on finance lease terminations
2,893
2,452
Operating loss
(6,931)
(18,128)
Interest expense, including change in valuation of interest rate swap agreement
(42,108)
(43,369)
Gains on debt extinguishments - 2032 notes & 2027 notes
11,336
-
Interest income - IP Transit Services Agreement
2,250
3,904
Interest income - Purchase Agreement
476
441
Interest income and other, net
1,100
4,557
Loss before income taxes
(33,877)
(52,595)
Income tax benefit
4,111
11,051
Net loss
$
(29,766)
$
(41,544)
Comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$
(29,766)
$
(41,544)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(386)
(236)
Comprehensive loss
$
(30,152)
$
(41,780)
Net loss per common share:
Basic net loss per common share
$
(0.62)
$
(0.87)
Diluted net loss per common share
$
(0.62)
$
(0.87)
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.02
$
1.015
Weighted-average common shares - basic
48,001,733
47,603,287
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
48,001,733
47,603,287
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
Nine months Ended
September 30, 2026
Nine months Ended
September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Service revenue
$
705,948
$
735,242
Operating expenses:
Network operations (including $746 and $1,566 of equity-based compensation expense,
375,606
406,608
Selling, general, and administrative (including $22,334 and $20,043 of equity-based compensation
213,243
209,209
Depreciation and amortization
160,158
211,756
Total operating expenses
749,007
827,573
Gains on asset sales
134,888
-
Gains on finance lease terminations
6,675
2,452
Operating income (loss)
98,504
(89,879)
Interest expense, including change in valuation of interest rate swap agreement
(129,748)
(117,317)
Gains on debt extinguishments - 2032 notes & 2027 notes
12,914
-
Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption - 2026 notes
-
(5,606)
Interest income - IP Transit Services Agreement
8,019
12,888
Interest income - Purchase Agreement
1,401
1,299
Interest income and other, net
7,175
1,233
Loss before income taxes
(1,735)
(197,382)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(937)
45,989
Net loss
$
(2,672)
$
(151,393)
Comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$
(2,672)
$
(151,393)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(10,854)
29,253
Comprehensive loss
$
(13,526)
$
(122,140)
Net loss per common share:
Basic net loss per common share
$
(0.06)
$
(3.17)
Diluted net loss per common share
$
(0.06)
$
(3.17)
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.06
$
3.030
Weighted-average common shares - basic
48,044,535
47,827,343
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
48,044,535
47,827,343
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
(IN THOUSANDS)
Three months Ended
September 30, 2026
Three months Ended
September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(29,766)
$
(41,544)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
53,150
60,429
Amortization of debt costs and discounts
2,463
1,718
Amortization of discounts, due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services & Purchase Agreements
(2,726)
(4,345)
Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)
7,875
8,932
Gains on debt extinguishment - 2032 notes & 2027 notes
(11,336)
-
Gains on asset sales and finance lease terminations
(5,198)
(2,452)
Deferred income taxes
374
(10,920)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,569)
(726)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,532)
3,007
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
(2,728)
(9,489)
Deposits and other assets
(224)
(1,510)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,783
3,100
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash receipts - IP Transit Services Agreement - T-Mobile
16,667
25,000
Purchases of property and equipment
(36,305)
(36,250)
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,638)
(11,250)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,304)
(49,066)
Debt extinguishment - 2032 notes
(106,676)
-
Debt extinguishment - 2027 notes
(49,625)
-
Purchases of common stock
-
(5169)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
-
25
Principal payments of finance lease obligations
(7,083)
(8,791)
Net cash used in financing activities
(164,688)
(63,001)
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash
(7,836)
(9,280)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(188,379)
(80,431)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
369,674
306,725
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
181,295
$
226,294
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
(IN THOUSANDS)
Nine months Ended
September 30, 2026
Nine months Ended
September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(2,672)
$
(151,393)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
160,158
211,756
Amortization of debt costs and discounts
5,485
4,252
Amortization of discounts, due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services & Purchase Agreements
(9,420)
(14,187)
Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)
23,080
21,609
Gains on debt extinguishments - 2032 notes & 2027 notes
(12,914)
-
Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption - 2026 notes
-
5,606
Gains on asset sales and finance lease terminations
(141,563)
(2,452)
Deferred income taxes
986
(46,722)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,339)
1,081
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(70)
(3,722)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
(1,866)
(27,339)
Deposits and other assets
3,947
(3,076)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
21,812
(4,587)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of data center assets, net
224,159
-
Cash receipts - IP Transit Services Agreement - T-Mobile
75,000
75,000
Purchases of property and equipment
(121,079)
(150,538)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
178,080
(75,538)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(4,884)
(147,759)
Purchases of common stock
-
(16,686)
Net proceeds from issuance of secured IPv4 notes - net of debt costs of $4.0 million and $7.6
-
170,479
Net proceeds from issuance of senior secured 2032 notes - net of debt costs of $2.2 million
-
597,842
Debt extinguishment - 2032 notes
(125,435)
-
Debt extinguishment - 2027 notes
(49,625)
Debt extinguishment and redemption - 2026 notes
-
(505,000)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
-
175
Principal payments of finance lease obligations
(30,091)
(25,314)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(210,035)
73,737
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash
(13,674)
4,766
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(23,817)
(1,622)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
205,112
227,916
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
181,295
$
226,294
Except for historical information and discussion contained herein, statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions.The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cogent's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including the impact of our acquisition of the Wireline Business, including our difficulties integrating our business with the acquired Wireline Business, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively or efficiently as expected; transition services required to support the acquired Wireline Business and the related costs continuing for a longer period than expected; transition related costs associated with the acquisition; delays in the delivery of network equipment or optical fiber; loss of key right-of-way agreements; future economic instability in the global economy, including the risk of economic recession, a contraction of the capital markets, which could affect spending on Internet services and our ability to engage in financing activities; the impact of changing foreign exchange rates (in particular the Euro to USD and Canadian dollar to USD exchange rates) on the translation of our non-USD denominated revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities; legal and operational difficulties in new markets; the imposition of a requirement that we contribute to the US Universal Service Fund on the basis of our Internet revenue; changes in government policy and/or regulation, including net neutrality rulesby the United States Federal Communications Commission and in the area of data protection; cyber-attacks or security breaches of our network; increasing competition leading to lower prices for our services; our ability to attract new customers and to increase and maintain the volume of traffic on our network; the ability to maintain our Internet peering arrangements and right-of-way agreements on favorable terms; our reliance on a few equipment vendors, and the potential for hardware or software problems associated with such equipment; the dependence of our network on the quality and dependability of third-party fiber and right-of-way providers; our ability to retain certain customers that comprise a significant portion of our revenue base; the management of network failures and/or disruptions; our ability to make payments on our indebtedness as they become due, including our ability to repay or refinance our 2027 unsecured notes due June 2027, and outcomes in litigation and outcomes in litigation as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year December 31, 2025 and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025, March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026.Cogent undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.
SOURCE Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.