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WKN: 941230 | ISIN: IL0010851660 | Ticker-Symbol: GGN
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:18
1,754 Euro
-1,68 % -0,030
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CERAGON NETWORKS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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1,8971,99514:24
1,8991,98714:23
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Ceragon Networks Ltd.: Ceragon Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue increase of 11.7% YOY driven by increased revenue from India;
Improved revenue mix drove 430 basis point improvement in gross margin sequentially;
Company generated $14.1 million in cash from operations in third quarter

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT), a leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, today reported its financial results for the third quarter, the period ended September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $95.5 million
  • GAAP Operating income of $4.5 million, non-GAAP operating income of $8.1 million
  • GAAP Net income of $2.4 million, non-GAAP net income of $6.2 million
  • GAAP EPS of $0.03 per diluted share, non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 per diluted share

Q3 2026 Business Highlights:

  • North America strength: Strong sequential rebound in revenue driven by Tier 1 carrier demand and higher software mix
  • India demand remains healthy: Solid underlying demand from major operators, driven by ongoing network modernization investments
  • EMEA growth opportunities: Growing E-band interest, new operator engagements, and opportunities to gain market share amid changes in the competitive landscape

Ceragon's CEO, Doron Arazi, commented: "We delivered a strong third quarter, highlighted by approximately 12% year-over-year revenue growth, improved profitability, and $14.1 million in positive cash flow from operations. North America benefited from renewed Tier 1 carrier activity and a favorable mix, while demand in India remained healthy despite continued significant supply constraints. These results reinforce our confidence in Ceragon's competitive position and our ability to capitalize on the growing need for high-capacity wireless connectivity."

"Looking ahead, we are increasingly encouraged by several developments that could create meaningful opportunities in 2027 and beyond," concluded Mr. Arazi. "In North America, we have opportunities to expand our customer base and benefit from evolving network architectures and competitive dynamics. In EMEA, growing demand for E-band solutions and changes in the competitive landscape are serving as catalysts with customers. We are winning private network business in new use cases where Ceragon's differentiation has been a major factor. We believe these early wins can be replicated with other customers and applications, which could significantly expand our addressable market and drive growth in 2027 and beyond."

Primary Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results:

Revenues were $95.5 million, up 11.7% from $85.5 million in Q3 2025.

Gross profit was $34.3 million, or a gross margin of 36.0%, compared to a gross margin of 34.3% in Q3 2025.

GAAP Operating income was $4.5 million compared with $3.8 million for Q3 2025.

GAAP Net income was $2.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for Q3 2025.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 36.4%, operating profit was $8.1 million, and net income was $6.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $39.1 million on September 30, 2026, compared to $38.4 million on December 31, 2025.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:


Q3 2026

North America

40 %

India

35 %

EMEA

12 %

Latin America

7 %

APAC

6 %

Outlook

Management updated its 2026 outlook:

  • Revenue of $365 million to $375 million
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 33.5% and 34.5% at the midpoint of the revenue guidance range
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 5% and 6% at the midpoint of the revenue guidance range

Conference Call

The Company will hold a Zoom webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results, followed by a Q&A session.

Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant access details will be provided upon registration.

For investors unable to join the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website at www.ceragon.com

About Ceragon

Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast-to-deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon, registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability; growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations there from will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Company's forward-looking forecasts, with respect to which there is no assurance that such forecasts will materialize; Company's ability to future plan, business, marketing and product strategies on the forecasted evolution of the market developments, such as market and territory trends, future use cases, business concepts, technologies, future demand, and necessary inventory levels; the effects of fluctuations in currency exchange rates between the currencies in which we operate; risks relating to the conversion of the orders from customers into revenues; the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; risks relating to supply chain constraints and disruptions, including shortages, extended lead times, and price increases of components and raw materials; risks related to conditions in Israel and the continuation of hostilities in the Middle East; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs; disagreements with tax authorities regarding tax positions that we have taken could result in increased tax liabilities; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely fulfil our customer commitments; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operations, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on April 15, 2026, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections on the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

The results reported in this press-release are preliminary and unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink
FNK IR
Tel. +1-646-809-4048
[email protected]

Joey Delahoussaye
FNK IR
Tel. +1-312-809-1087
[email protected]

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

















Revenues

95,524


85,484


274,441


256,398

Cost of revenues

61,182


56,134


180,296


169,509









Gross profit

34,342


29,350


94,145


86,889









Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

7,852


6,955


24,198


22,536

Sales and Marketing

13,459


12,609


40,358


36,628

General and administrative

6,410


6,013


18,753


18,389

Restructuring and related charges

-


-


1,660


3,732

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

2,143


20


2,376


724









Total operating expenses

29,864


25,597


87,345


82,009









Operating income

4,478


3,753


6,800


4,880









Financial and other expenses, net

1,391


2,976


5,910


4,882









Income (loss) before taxes

3,087


777


890


(2)









Taxes on income

706


749


1,943


2,217









Net income (loss)

2,381


28


(1,053)


(2,219)









Basic net income (loss) per share

0.03


0.00


(0.01)


(0.02)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

0.03


0.00


(0.01)


(0.02)

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per share

91,814,545


90,296,561


91,189,884


89,509,052

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per share

93,435,521


91,744,069


91,189,884


89,509,052

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



September 30,


December 31,


2026


2025

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

39,097


38,368

Trade receivables, net

100,447


99,673

Inventories

65,660


61,587

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

25,933


25,576





Total current assets

231,137


225,204





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:




Severance pay and pension fund

410


362

Property and equipment, net

42,273


39,952

Operating lease right-of-use assets

15,184


16,554

Intangible assets, net

23,830


23,182

Goodwill

11,007


11,007

Other non-current assets

624


781





Total non-current assets

93,328


91,838





Total assets

324,465


317,042





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables

83,660


70,784

Deferred revenues

2,803


2,371

Short-term loans

7,000


19,000

Operating lease liabilities

4,207


4,001

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

29,663


24,071





Total current liabilities

127,333


120,227





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay and pension

2,717


2,537

Operating lease liabilities

12,007


13,331

Other long-term payables

7,896


8,195





Total long-term liabilities

22,620


24,063





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Share capital

234


234

Additional paid-in capital

458,717


454,640

Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)


(20,091)

Other comprehensive loss

(10,080)


(8,816)

Accumulated deficit

(254,268)


(253,215)





Total shareholders' equity

174,512


172,752





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

324,465


317,042

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)



Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Cash flow from operating activities:








Net income (loss)

2,381


28


(1,053)


(2,219)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net
cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

4,847


3,436


11,752


10,400

Loss from sale of property and equipment, net

13


15


135


25

Stock-based compensation expense

898


862


3,545


3,061

Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net

180


(723)


132


(646)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

834


12,130


(703)


40,292

Increase in other assets (including other accounts
receivable, prepaid expenses, other non-current
assets, and the effect of exchange rate changes on
cash and cash equivalents)

(2,430)


(1,904)


(1,675)


(4,223)

Decrease (increase) in inventory

(6,380)


1,276


(4,819)


1,403

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

965


962


3,100


3,016

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

9,500


(5,233)


12,581


(23,278)

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and
accrued expenses (including other long-term
payables)

2,490


(2,358)


5,110


(4,889)

Decrease in operating lease liability

(708)


(810)


(2,848)


(1,725)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

1,503


(520)


432


(684)

Net cash provided by operating activities

14,093


7,161


25,689


20,533









Cash flow from investing activities:








Purchases of property and equipment, net

(3,761)


(3,150)


(9,358)


(10,576)

Software development costs capitalized

(1,465)


(964)


(4,386)


(2,675)

Payments made in connection with business
acquisitions, net of acquired cash

-


-


-


(6,570)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,226)


(4,114)


(13,744)


(19,821)









Cash flow from financing activities:








Proceeds from exercise of stock options

19


4


295


655

Proceeds from (repayments of) bank credits and
loans, net

(5,004)


10,500


(12,000)


5,800

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,985)


10,504


(11,705)


6,455









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents

444


220


489


509









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,326


13,771


729


7,676

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

34,771


29,216


38,368


35,311

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

39,097


42,987


39,097


42,987

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









GAAP cost of revenues

61,182


56,134


180,296


169,509

Stock-based compensation expenses

(106)


(134)


(345)


(323)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(342)


(422)


(1,186)


(1,378)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

60,734


55,578


178,765


167,808









GAAP gross profit

34,342


29,350


94,145


86,889

Stock-based compensation expenses

106


134


345


323

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

342


422


1,186


1,378

Non-GAAP gross profit

34,790


29,906


95,676


88,590









GAAP Research and development expenses

7,852


6,955


24,198


22,536

Stock-based compensation expenses

(186)


(190)


(594)


(468)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

7,666


6,765


23,604


22,068









GAAP Sales and marketing expenses

13,459


12,609


40,358


36,628

Stock-based compensation expenses

(320)


(304)


(1,010)


(944)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(219)


(275)


(659)


(772)

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses

12,920


12,030


38,689


34,912









GAAP General and administrative expenses

6,410


6,013


18,753


18,389

Stock-based compensation expenses

(286)


(234)


(1,596)


(1,326)

Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

6,124


5,779


17,157


17,063









GAAP Restructuring and related charges

-


-


1,660


3,732

Restructuring and related charges

-


-


(1,660)


(3,732)

Non-GAAP Restructuring and related charges

-


-


-


-









GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges

2,143


20


2,376


724

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

(2,143)


(20)


(2,376)


(724)

Non-GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges

-


-


-


-

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









GAAP Operating income

4,478


3,753


6,800


4,880

Stock-based compensation expenses

898


862


3,545


3,061

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

561


697


1,845


2,150

Restructuring and other charges

-


-


1,660


3,732

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

2,143


20


2,376


724

Non-GAAP Operating income

8,080


5,332


16,226


14,547









GAAP Financial and other expenses, net

1,391


2,976


5,910


4,882

Leases - financial expenses

(256)


(152)


(252)


(1,290)

Non-cash revaluation associated with a business combination

23


24


(14)


1,972

Non-GAAP Financial and other expenses, net

1,158


2,848


5,644


5,564









GAAP Tax expenses

706


749


1,943


2,217

Non-GAAP Tax expenses

706


749


1,943


2,217









GAAP Net income (loss)

2,381


28


(1,053)


(2,219)

Stock-based compensation expenses

898


862


3,545


3,061

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

561


697


1,845


2,150

Restructuring and other charges

-


-


1,660


3,732

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

2,143


20


2,376


724

Leases - financial expenses

256


152


252


1,290

Non-cash revaluation associated with a business combination

(23)


(24)


14


(1,972)

Non-GAAP Net income

6,216


1,735


8,639


6,766









GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

0.03


0.00


(0.01)


(0.02)









GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

0.03


0.00


(0.01)


(0.02)









Non-GAAP Diluted net income per share

0.07


0.02


0.09


0.07









Weighted average number of shares used in computing
GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

91,814,545


90,296,561


91,189,884


89,509,052

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

93,435,521


91,744,069


91,189,884


89,509,052

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
non-GAAP diluted net income per share

93,435,521


91,744,069


93,228,976


91,507,031

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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