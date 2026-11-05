Ceragon Networks Ltd.: Ceragon Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue increase of 11.7% YOY driven by increased revenue from India;

Improved revenue mix drove 430 basis point improvement in gross margin sequentially;

Company generated $14.1 million in cash from operations in third quarter

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT), a leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, today reported its financial results for the third quarter, the period ended September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $95.5 million

GAAP Operating income of $4.5 million, non-GAAP operating income of $8.1 million

GAAP Net income of $2.4 million, non-GAAP net income of $6.2 million

GAAP EPS of $0.03 per diluted share, non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 per diluted share

Q3 2026 Business Highlights:

North America strength : Strong sequential rebound in revenue driven by Tier 1 carrier demand and higher software mix

: Strong sequential rebound in revenue driven by Tier 1 carrier demand and higher software mix India demand remains healthy : Solid underlying demand from major operators, driven by ongoing network modernization investments

: Solid underlying demand from major operators, driven by ongoing network modernization investments EMEA growth opportunities: Growing E-band interest, new operator engagements, and opportunities to gain market share amid changes in the competitive landscape

Ceragon's CEO, Doron Arazi, commented: "We delivered a strong third quarter, highlighted by approximately 12% year-over-year revenue growth, improved profitability, and $14.1 million in positive cash flow from operations. North America benefited from renewed Tier 1 carrier activity and a favorable mix, while demand in India remained healthy despite continued significant supply constraints. These results reinforce our confidence in Ceragon's competitive position and our ability to capitalize on the growing need for high-capacity wireless connectivity."

"Looking ahead, we are increasingly encouraged by several developments that could create meaningful opportunities in 2027 and beyond," concluded Mr. Arazi. "In North America, we have opportunities to expand our customer base and benefit from evolving network architectures and competitive dynamics. In EMEA, growing demand for E-band solutions and changes in the competitive landscape are serving as catalysts with customers. We are winning private network business in new use cases where Ceragon's differentiation has been a major factor. We believe these early wins can be replicated with other customers and applications, which could significantly expand our addressable market and drive growth in 2027 and beyond."

Primary Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results:

Revenues were $95.5 million, up 11.7% from $85.5 million in Q3 2025.

Gross profit was $34.3 million, or a gross margin of 36.0%, compared to a gross margin of 34.3% in Q3 2025.

GAAP Operating income was $4.5 million compared with $3.8 million for Q3 2025.

GAAP Net income was $2.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for Q3 2025.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 36.4%, operating profit was $8.1 million, and net income was $6.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $39.1 million on September 30, 2026, compared to $38.4 million on December 31, 2025.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:



Q3 2026 North America 40 % India 35 % EMEA 12 % Latin America 7 % APAC 6 %

Outlook

Management updated its 2026 outlook:

Revenue of $365 million to $375 million

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 33.5% and 34.5% at the midpoint of the revenue guidance range

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 5% and 6% at the midpoint of the revenue guidance range

Conference Call

The Company will hold a Zoom webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results, followed by a Q&A session.

Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant access details will be provided upon registration.

For investors unable to join the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website at www.ceragon.com

About Ceragon

Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast-to-deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon, registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability; growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations there from will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Company's forward-looking forecasts, with respect to which there is no assurance that such forecasts will materialize; Company's ability to future plan, business, marketing and product strategies on the forecasted evolution of the market developments, such as market and territory trends, future use cases, business concepts, technologies, future demand, and necessary inventory levels; the effects of fluctuations in currency exchange rates between the currencies in which we operate; risks relating to the conversion of the orders from customers into revenues; the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; risks relating to supply chain constraints and disruptions, including shortages, extended lead times, and price increases of components and raw materials; risks related to conditions in Israel and the continuation of hostilities in the Middle East; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs; disagreements with tax authorities regarding tax positions that we have taken could result in increased tax liabilities; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely fulfil our customer commitments; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operations, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on April 15, 2026, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections on the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

The results reported in this press-release are preliminary and unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

Tel. +1-646-809-4048

[email protected]

Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

Tel. +1-312-809-1087

[email protected]





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025































Revenues 95,524

85,484

274,441

256,398 Cost of revenues 61,182

56,134

180,296

169,509















Gross profit 34,342

29,350

94,145

86,889















Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 7,852

6,955

24,198

22,536 Sales and Marketing 13,459

12,609

40,358

36,628 General and administrative 6,410

6,013

18,753

18,389 Restructuring and related charges -

-

1,660

3,732 Acquisition- and integration-related charges 2,143

20

2,376

724















Total operating expenses 29,864

25,597

87,345

82,009















Operating income 4,478

3,753

6,800

4,880















Financial and other expenses, net 1,391

2,976

5,910

4,882















Income (loss) before taxes 3,087

777

890

(2)















Taxes on income 706

749

1,943

2,217















Net income (loss) 2,381

28

(1,053)

(2,219)















Basic net income (loss) per share 0.03

0.00

(0.01)

(0.02) Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.03

0.00

(0.01)

(0.02) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 91,814,545

90,296,561

91,189,884

89,509,052 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 93,435,521

91,744,069

91,189,884

89,509,052

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



September 30,

December 31,

2026

2025 ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents 39,097

38,368 Trade receivables, net 100,447

99,673 Inventories 65,660

61,587 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 25,933

25,576







Total current assets 231,137

225,204







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Severance pay and pension fund 410

362 Property and equipment, net 42,273

39,952 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,184

16,554 Intangible assets, net 23,830

23,182 Goodwill 11,007

11,007 Other non-current assets 624

781







Total non-current assets 93,328

91,838







Total assets 324,465

317,042







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables 83,660

70,784 Deferred revenues 2,803

2,371 Short-term loans 7,000

19,000 Operating lease liabilities 4,207

4,001 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,663

24,071







Total current liabilities 127,333

120,227







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay and pension 2,717

2,537 Operating lease liabilities 12,007

13,331 Other long-term payables 7,896

8,195







Total long-term liabilities 22,620

24,063







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Share capital 234

234 Additional paid-in capital 458,717

454,640 Treasury shares at cost (20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss (10,080)

(8,816) Accumulated deficit (254,268)

(253,215)







Total shareholders' equity 174,512

172,752







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 324,465

317,042

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss) 2,381

28

(1,053)

(2,219) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net

cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 4,847

3,436

11,752

10,400 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net 13

15

135

25 Stock-based compensation expense 898

862

3,545

3,061 Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net 180

(723)

132

(646) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 834

12,130

(703)

40,292 Increase in other assets (including other accounts

receivable, prepaid expenses, other non-current

assets, and the effect of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents) (2,430)

(1,904)

(1,675)

(4,223) Decrease (increase) in inventory (6,380)

1,276

(4,819)

1,403 Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 965

962

3,100

3,016 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 9,500

(5,233)

12,581

(23,278) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and

accrued expenses (including other long-term

payables) 2,490

(2,358)

5,110

(4,889) Decrease in operating lease liability (708)

(810)

(2,848)

(1,725) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 1,503

(520)

432

(684) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,093

7,161

25,689

20,533















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (3,761)

(3,150)

(9,358)

(10,576) Software development costs capitalized (1,465)

(964)

(4,386)

(2,675) Payments made in connection with business

acquisitions, net of acquired cash -

-

-

(6,570) Net cash used in investing activities (5,226)

(4,114)

(13,744)

(19,821)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 19

4

295

655 Proceeds from (repayments of) bank credits and

loans, net (5,004)

10,500

(12,000)

5,800 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,985)

10,504

(11,705)

6,455















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents 444

220

489

509















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,326

13,771

729

7,676 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 34,771

29,216

38,368

35,311 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 39,097

42,987

39,097

42,987

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















GAAP cost of revenues 61,182

56,134

180,296

169,509 Stock-based compensation expenses (106)

(134)

(345)

(323) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (342)

(422)

(1,186)

(1,378) Non-GAAP cost of revenues 60,734

55,578

178,765

167,808















GAAP gross profit 34,342

29,350

94,145

86,889 Stock-based compensation expenses 106

134

345

323 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 342

422

1,186

1,378 Non-GAAP gross profit 34,790

29,906

95,676

88,590















GAAP Research and development expenses 7,852

6,955

24,198

22,536 Stock-based compensation expenses (186)

(190)

(594)

(468) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses 7,666

6,765

23,604

22,068















GAAP Sales and marketing expenses 13,459

12,609

40,358

36,628 Stock-based compensation expenses (320)

(304)

(1,010)

(944) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (219)

(275)

(659)

(772) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses 12,920

12,030

38,689

34,912















GAAP General and administrative expenses 6,410

6,013

18,753

18,389 Stock-based compensation expenses (286)

(234)

(1,596)

(1,326) Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses 6,124

5,779

17,157

17,063















GAAP Restructuring and related charges -

-

1,660

3,732 Restructuring and related charges -

-

(1,660)

(3,732) Non-GAAP Restructuring and related charges -

-

-

-















GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges 2,143

20

2,376

724 Acquisition- and integration-related charges (2,143)

(20)

(2,376)

(724) Non-GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges -

-

-

-

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















GAAP Operating income 4,478

3,753

6,800

4,880 Stock-based compensation expenses 898

862

3,545

3,061 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 561

697

1,845

2,150 Restructuring and other charges -

-

1,660

3,732 Acquisition- and integration-related charges 2,143

20

2,376

724 Non-GAAP Operating income 8,080

5,332

16,226

14,547















GAAP Financial and other expenses, net 1,391

2,976

5,910

4,882 Leases - financial expenses (256)

(152)

(252)

(1,290) Non-cash revaluation associated with a business combination 23

24

(14)

1,972 Non-GAAP Financial and other expenses, net 1,158

2,848

5,644

5,564















GAAP Tax expenses 706

749

1,943

2,217 Non-GAAP Tax expenses 706

749

1,943

2,217















GAAP Net income (loss) 2,381

28

(1,053)

(2,219) Stock-based compensation expenses 898

862

3,545

3,061 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 561

697

1,845

2,150 Restructuring and other charges -

-

1,660

3,732 Acquisition- and integration-related charges 2,143

20

2,376

724 Leases - financial expenses 256

152

252

1,290 Non-cash revaluation associated with a business combination (23)

(24)

14

(1,972) Non-GAAP Net income 6,216

1,735

8,639

6,766















GAAP basic net income (loss) per share 0.03

0.00

(0.01)

(0.02)















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 0.03

0.00

(0.01)

(0.02)















Non-GAAP Diluted net income per share 0.07

0.02

0.09

0.07















Weighted average number of shares used in computing

GAAP basic net income (loss) per share 91,814,545

90,296,561

91,189,884

89,509,052 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 93,435,521

91,744,069

91,189,884

89,509,052 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

non-GAAP diluted net income per share 93,435,521

91,744,069

93,228,976

91,507,031

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.